Cardio Shield Reviews – Is CardioShield Worth It or Fake Hype? (Jerry Williams)

Cardio Shield is an all-natural heart support supplement made by New Alpha Nutrition. This company invests research, time, and energy into helping people live healthier lives. Cardio Shield works by restoring nitric oxide levels in the blood so that blood pressure is lowered and arterial plaque is eliminated.

Once this supplement calms inflammation, blood vessels can heal, and the user feels younger and ready to take on any task that challenges their body, no matter how strenuous. To better understand how Cardio Shield by New Alpha Nutrition works, let us look at the key ingredients and their effects on improving cardiovascular health.

How Do the Natural Ingredients in Cardio Shield Work?

Cardio Shield uses a 620mg proprietary blend of Hawthorn leaf and its powder, garlic bulb, olive leaf, hibiscus flower, buchu leaf, uva ursi leaf, juniper berry, and green tea leaf. These are:

60mg of vitamin C (67% DV)

2.5mg of niacin (16% DV)

5mg of vitamin B6 (294% DV)

100mcg of DFE (25% DV)

100mcg of vitamin B12 (4,167% DV)

Hawthorn Leaf

This herb, which has long played an important role in Asian medicine, has recently been shown to significantly lower blood pressure in the arteries by preventing dangerous chemicals such as superoxide anions (1, 2). It is often referred to as a “vascular rose” because it positively affects blood circulation. The flavonoid quercetin and oligomeric procyanidins are both found in hawthorn. Both have been shown in research reports submitted to the National Institute of Health to reduce the concentration of superoxide anions in the blood. Hawthorn extracts are called “cardiotonic” because they can strengthen the heart. These compounds suppress blood clots and arterial inflammation. They are so effective that they are classified as pharmaceuticals in Germany.

Hibiscus

Hibiscus contains quercetin and several other substances known as anthocyanins, which are known to destroy the so-called rogue. Like hawthorn, hibiscus can fight superoxide anions. According to a study by the American Heart Association (3), the systolic blood pressure of participants who drank tea with hibiscus flowers dropped an average of 7.2 points in 6 weeks. In participants with the highest systolic blood pressure at the beginning of the study, systolic blood pressure decreased by an average of 13.2 points.

Olive Leaf Extract

Olive leaves were used for medicinal purposes as far back as ancient Egypt, and more recently, research has shown that they can lower blood pressure (4). The chemicals found in olive leaves have been shown to reduce superoxide anion levels in the blood. And when German and Swiss researchers studied the effects of olive leaf extract on identical twin pairs with borderline hypertension (5), they discovered something amazing.

They discovered that in the individuals who consumed the most olive leaf extract, blood pressure decreased by 11 points, while in those who did not consume an extract, blood pressure increased by an average of 2 points. In the identical twins who finished olive leaf extract, cholesterol levels also decreased significantly, which is another significant benefit for the elderly.

Green Tea Extract

A large body of recent research (6, 7) has shown that green tea significantly affects high blood pressure. In a recent meta-analysis (8), researchers even discovered a significant blood pressure-lowering benefit. In this case, they studied an astounding 1,367 participants from 13 separate research studies. Researchers found that green tea has potent nitric oxide-increasing properties and can remove superoxide anions. It acts as a double-edged sword to lower blood pressure.

Garlic

Garlic has several health benefits, but it is particularly effective in lowering blood pressure because it can prevent the formation of superoxide anions. In a study (9), Australian researchers found that garlic had blood pressure-lowering and arterial stiffness-improving effects comparable to those of common first-line blood pressure medications.

What Do Individuals that Have Used Cardio Shield Say?

On Cardio Shield’s official website, you will find many positive reviews about this product. Here is what some people have to say about this supplement.

John C. claims he has been fighting high blood pressure all his life. After reading the reviews about Cardio Shield, he decided to try this product, and now he is glad he did. Every day he took 25 mg of atenolol. After breakfast and dinner, he takes two capsules a day. He claims that he has noticed a significant improvement in his blood pressure readings, which used to be around 150/90 but are now consistently around 120/80. This supplement is effective, and John wholeheartedly recommends it.

Mary R. claims that Cardio Shield lowered her blood pressure from 165/95 to just 122/76 within hours. As a result, her blood pressure was 120/77 the following day, and she will never take another prescription from BP. Mary says it’s great to discover such a fantastic product!

Jennifer W. says she was skeptical at first. But after reading the online reviews, she was sure she had to try Cardio Shield. She and her spouse were struggling after losing their health insurance. Her last attempt to get family planning benefits was unsuccessful, and her blood pressure was 180/120, so she returned home in shock and started taking her blood pressure regularly. It was high but not as high as she had been warned. Jennifer routinely reached 160/108, even higher than her husband’s. After taking Cardio Shield for three days, her blood pressure dropped significantly. Jennifer says she will continue to choose natural supplements over pharmaceutical drugs because she now believes in them.

Who can Benefit from Cardio Shield?

Cardio Shield by New Alpha Nutrition is a dietary supplement that should only be used by individuals 18 or older. This product is not designed for children or pregnant or nursing mothers. The same applies to people who are undergoing treatment for chronic disease. Cardio Shield is not a miracle cure for high blood pressure and should be taken as recommended by the manufacturer or doctor.

Does Cardio Shield have any side effects?

Since Cardio Shield is made of 100% natural ingredients, it should not cause side effects. People who begin taking Cardio Shield and are not yet familiar with some of its components, such as hibiscus and green tea extract, may experience dizziness and headaches when they first start taking it. However, these are minor side effects and are how the body adapts to new natural ingredients. Those with headaches and dizziness that are persistent should consult a doctor.

How much does Cardio Shield cost?

Cardio Shield is sold only through the product’s official website. This means that it cannot be found in pharmacies or online or offline at retailers such as Amazon and Walmart. Moreover, buying from the official website guarantees that the product is 100% original and offered at the best prices:

1 Cardio Shield bottle (30-day supply) for $59.00 + Free US Shipping

3 Cardio Shield bottles (90-day supply) for $49.00 per bottle + Free US Shipping

6 Cardio Shield bottles (180-day supply) for $39.00 per bottle + Free US Shipping

All orders ship in the US for free, and payments can be made by credit or debit card. Cardio Shield also comes with a 180-day money-back guarantee. Customers who are not satisfied with the effects of this supplement have six months to return their bottle(s) and get their money back.

New Alpha Nutrition’s customer support for the Cardio Shield product can be reached at:

+1 559 354 7562

support@getcardioshield.com

Visit the official website for Cardio Shield today, and order to reduce blood pressure naturally.

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