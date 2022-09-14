PrimeGENIX CortiSync Reviews – Does It Really Reduce Cortisol?

Stress is a natural part of life for most of us. It’s become so normalized that we don’t even question whether there are underlying causes for it. In fact, instead of taking a closer look at why we have stress, holistic trends such as meditation or yoga are often recommended.

While managing your caffeine intake or sitting quietly may indeed help reduce your stress levels temporarily, some natural supplements have shown success over the long term. Stress management supplements (aka cortisol reducers) contain scientifically-backed ingredients that help lower stress levels.

There’s been quite a lot of buzz recently around CortiSync, a new supplement from Leading Edge Health. So we decided to check it out to see if it really is the best cortisol reducer on the market. In this article, we’ll explore what we learned about this one-of-a-kind natural stress management supplement.

Are You Struggling with High Cortisol Levels?

Before we explore the many benefits of CortiSync, let’s get a better understanding of how cortisol is linked to stress. Cortisol is a hormone that affects the body and the brain, which can positively or negatively influence our energy levels, mental focus, and sleep patterns.

Excessive stress can lead to adrenal gland hyperactivity, which causes cortisol levels to rapidly increase throughout the body. Elevated cortisol levels are caused by hyperfunctioning adrenal glands, which work to release and control cortisol in the body.

Commonly referred to as the stress hormone, high cortisol levels have been linked with fatigue, sudden, unexplained weight gain, and an overactive appetite for sweets and fatty foods.

Other symptoms of elevated cortisol levels include:

Muscle weakness

Trouble focusing and staying on task

Lack of motivation

Diminished sexual performance

Difficulty sleeping

If you’ve experienced any of these symptoms of high cortisol, a natural cortisol reducer may help.

Now that we have a better understanding of how cortisol levels affect stress levels and our overall health, let’s dive right in and uncover what makes CortiSync by PrimeGENIX so buzzworthy.

What is PrimeGENIX CortiSync?

CortiSync by PrimeGENIX is an all-natural supplement designed to help normalize the body’s response to stress. The dual-patented formula includes clinically proven ingredients that target the adrenal glands and help balance cortisol levels in men. It works to stop your body from reacting to stress while lowering cortisol levels.

PrimeGENIX claims that supplementing regularly with CortiSync can:

Boost mental clarity, attention span, and focus

Improve endothelial and metabolic function

Decrease high-stress levels

Improve sleep pattern

Enhance physical performance

Raise strength and energy levels

Lower chances of insomnia

Aid in weight loss

Reduce fatigue and depression

Reduce blood sugar and blood pressure

The CortiSync formula contains seven adaptogens that work to lower your cortisol levels if they are too high. Adaptogens are natural substances that help the body manage physical and mental stress.

If you’ve been looking for a natural solution to lower your cortisol levels, keep reading while we take a closer look at exactly how CortiSync works.

How Does It Work?

Supplementing with CortiSync has been shown to increase your tolerance to both physical and mental stress as it decreases your cortisol levels. Stress can trigger the body to release more cortisol, increasing mental fog and muscle weakness. This can make getting through your day increasingly more difficult.

By treating the underlying cause of raised cortisol levels, CortiSync is more effective than other supplements that are designed for stress management. CortiSync is formulated with a powerful blend of natural vitamins, minerals, and plant-based ingredients, which help you manage cortisol levels (aka stress) without turning to prescription drugs.

According to the manufacturer, CortiSync ingredients can reduce fatigue by seven times and raise endothelial function by up to 91 percent. The endothelium is the thin membrane lining the inside of the heart and blood vessels. When functioning normally, the endothelium protects against high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, and heart attack. Endothelial function is essential for optimal daily energy levels.

PrimeGENIX claims their high-quality supplement can help balance your cortisol levels in just two weeks. CortiSync helps reduce cortisol levels, improve mental clarity, and boost metabolism. This allows you to regain control and feel more like yourself again.

Dosage

The recommended dosage to help balance your cortisol levels is two capsules of CortiSync taken every day. The daily dose should be taken with a meal, but it’s up to you to choose your preferred meal. Although you can decide what time of day to take CortiSync, you should not exceed the maximum dosage of two capsules per day. Each bottle of CortiSync contains 60 capsules, enough for 30 servings or one month.

CortiSync’s Clinically-Backed Formula

CortiSync uses a combination of herbs and adaptogens that work synergistically to help your body reduce cortisol production. Together the ingredients help you better manage your stress, which improves your physical and mental health.

The PrimeGENIX CortiSync formula includes the following scientifically-proven ingredients:

Sensoril (Ashwagandha)

Holy Basil

Lemon Balm

L-Theanine

Lychee (Litchi)

Magnolia

Rhodiola Rosea

Each dose of CortiSync contains optimal amounts of these seven adaptogens that have been proven safe and effective for long-term use. In the next section, we’ll break down each ingredient to see exactly how it contributes to the overall efficacy of CortiSync.

Sensoril

Sensoril is without a doubt the most important ingredient in the CortiSync formula. Backed by numerous clinical trials, Sensoril is the primary ingredient that helps regulate cortisol levels, stress, and sleep.

Essentially a type of Ashwagandha, Sensoril boosts the benefits normally experienced by taking this Ayurvedic herb. Ashwagandha has gained notoriety among other Ayurvedic herbs due to its exceptional ability to lower stress and cortisol, but it has been used for hundreds of years in traditional medicine.

Sensoril is a patented form of Ashwagandha that contains the highest quantity of bioactive compounds that help calm your brain and control cortisol levels. In one study participants taking Sensoril experienced:

Reduce stress by 62%

Improve sleep by 70%

Lower cortisol levels by 15%

These results are compared to zero improvements in the placebo group. With 12 human clinical trials supporting its claims to reduce stress and lower cortisol, many supplements on the market today contain Sensoril.

Holy Basil

Holy Basil is an herb used in Ayurvedic medicine for over 3,000 years to improve mental and physical health. Today it is highly valued for its stress-relieving ability. It works by balancing cortisol levels and protecting against adrenal fatigue.

This herb helps reduce all kinds of stress including metabolic stress, which occurs mostly during exercise. It also helps protect against adrenal fatigue, which is essential for maintaining cortisol levels.

Also known as Tulsi, this healing plant also has anti-inflammatory benefits and is a natural remedy for anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

Lemon Balm

Lemon Balm is another ingredient that has been used for thousands of years to promote overall health and wellness. It contains terpenes, flavonoids, and bioflavonoids that boost serotonin levels, regulate mood, and improve circulation.

Most widely known for its ability to relieve stress, tension, and anxiety, Lemon Balm also helps promote more restful sleep. This is one reason why many sleep aid supplements include Lemon Balm as an active ingredient.

Packed with active antioxidants, Lemon Balm can also reduce inflammation and enhance mood. One particular clinical study revealed that participants who took Lemon Balm extract experienced significant improvements in mood, alertness, and serenity.

The extract comes from a small plant native to Europe and helps you avoid the jittery energy associated with coffee by providing calm, natural alertness for getting through the day. It works to improve brain function and focus as well.

The herb also contains pinene, a terpene that has shown potential for improving respiratory, kidney, and liver function. Anecdotal evidence supports the claim that pinene may also improve short-term memory.

L-Theanine

To say that L-Theanine exhibits anti-aging effects would not be a complete exaggeration. L-Theanine, a key ingredient in CortiSync, has been studied and found to be effective at protecting against age-related cognitive decline, among other benefits.

In addition to boosting your immune system and helping you drop extra pounds, it can also increase brain wave activity. The amplified alpha brain wave activity helps to improve attention span and memory retention, both of which help improve cognitive performance.

L-Theanine has been used for centuries in traditional medicine to enhance concentration and boost energy. This amino acid can be produced synthetically, but is naturally found in green tea and may cancel out some of the harmful effects of caffeine. It is a phytochemical (plant-based chemical) well known for its ability to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation without causing drowsiness.

Lychee (Litchi)

The lychee fruit is native to tropical areas, where it has grown for hundreds of years though it was considered a delicacy as far back as the Roman Empire because of its sweetness. Only in the last hundred years or so have scientists honed in on its health-boosting properties.

Lychee fruit has been called a powerful “cortisol-balancing super fruit” by PrimeGENIX, in part because it contains bioactive compounds that help enhance and optimize metabolic processes. The micronutrients and health-supporting minerals in lychee fruit have been shown to:

Reduce cortisol levels

Strengthen bones

Ease inflammation

Relieve stress and anxiety

Promote weight loss

Lower cholesterol

Improve gut health

Protect skin health

Lychee fruit also contains melatonin, a hormone the body produces naturally that is often purchased as an over-the-counter sleep aid. Melatonin helps regulate sleep cycles, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep. It also helps protect the brain from oxidative stress, which is thought to play a role in various diseases that affect the brain (i.e. dementia).

Magnolia

Magnolia has been cultivated as a natural method for reducing anxiety, stress, and depression. The Magnolia tree grows all over the world but was widely used in Japanese and Chinese traditional medicine for centuries. Anecdotal evidence supports the theory that the stress-reducing benefits of Magnolia make it easier to lose weight.

The active compounds in Magnolia bark include lignans which help fight inflammation and protect your brain against toxins. The bark also contains choline, which produces acetylcholine. Acetylcholine is a chemical messenger that transmits messages between brain cells, improving attention, focus, and memory.

Additionally, some studies have found that Magnolia helps increase blood flow and oxygen supply to the brain. Researchers believe as the brain receives adequate blood and oxygen the amount of serotonin is also increased. The increased serotonin promotes relaxation and helps you feel calmer, which makes it easier to fall asleep.

Rhodiola Rosea

Rhodiola Rosea (known commonly as Rhodiola) helps the body deal with stress and is one of the most studied adaptogens included in the CortiSync formula. Research shows that Rhodiola can improve cognitive performance and lower stress by reducing cortisol levels.

It thrives best in the cold mountainous environment in Europe and Asia earning it the nickname “arctic root”. Russian cosmonauts are believed to have used Rhodiola to reduce fatigue and anxiety, allowing them to feel less overwhelmed and think more clearly. This is one reason that athletes and military personnel have used Rhodiola.

Some studies involving fruit flies have linked Rhodiola to a longer lifespan by increasing their maximum lifespan by 31 percent. Rhodiola naturally calms the body and mind, which contributes to its anti-aging effects.

Does CortiSync Have Any Side Effects?

CortiSync ingredients have been widely researched and found to be a safe, natural way to regulate cortisol levels. No harmful side effects have been reported for the ingredients or the CortiSync formula.

In addition to the safety of the individual ingredients, each bottle of CortiSync has been evaluated by independent laboratories for purity, potency, and quality. Natural supplements, especially doctor-recommended ones like CortiSync, are generally safe for consumption for most people over the age of 18.

With that said, it’s still a great idea to consult with your doctor before beginning a new supplement regimen. This is especially true if you have an existing medical condition or are currently taking prescription medications or other supplements. People who are pregnant or nursing should also avoid taking CortiSync.

Where to Buy PrimeGENIX CortiSync

PrimeGENIX CortiSync is a great method for reducing elevated cortisol in the body, naturally. Each adaptogen included in the formula has been proven effective at keeping cortisol levels in balance, helping solidify its position as one of the best cortisol reducers you can buy.

As CortiSync becomes a more popular choice among customers, several counterfeits and knock-off products are showing up in the marketplace. The best way to ensure you get the genuine dynamic supplement is to purchase it from its official website, according to PrimeGENIX.

Based on the manufacturer’s claims and customer testimonials, you can expect to see initial results within the first 14 days of supplementation. And the amazing effects of lowering cortisol will continue to improve the more you take the supplement.

Price, Discounts, and Shipping

The price for one bottle of PrimeGENIX CortiSync is $59.95. The supplement is also available in two value packs priced to save you money by buying in bulk. When you order three or more months at a time the price drops significantly.

Here are the price breaks when you order from the official CortiSync website:

A one-month supply: $59.95

A 3-month supply: $169.95

A 6-month supply: $319.95

The six-month package comes with free shipping within the USA, which makes it the best value pack you can buy. PrimeGENIX recommends starting with at least three bottles, which gives you time to see the remarkable effects of CortiSync.

Money-Back Guarantee

Leading Edge Health, the company behind PrimeGENIX CortiSync, ensures its customer satisfaction by offering a money-back guarantee. According to the official website, the 67-day 100% satisfaction guarantee allows you to test drive CortiSync risk-free.

If for any reason the supplement doesn’t work for you or you don’t get the results you’re looking for, all you have to do is return the bottle (regardless of how much product is left). You’ll receive a full refund of the purchase price, less shipping costs.

What Makes PrimeGENIX CortiSync the Best Cortisol Reducer?

Generally, natural supplements include only natural ingredients, but PrimeGENIX takes it one step further with CortiSync. This unique supplement is gluten-free, preservative-free, and GMO-free.

After examining the ingredients and reading customer reviews, it’s easy to see why CortiSync is gaining in popularity. Unlike other cortisol reducers, the CortiSync formula targets the root cause of high cortisol – hyperfunctioning adrenal glands.

The adaptogenic ingredients help normalize adrenal function to produce optimal amounts of cortisol by increasing stress resistance. While many of the ingredients in stress management supplements have scientific studies to support their claims, only CortiSync contains a cortisol-lowering ingredient that is backed by a dozen human clinical trials.

Another advantage of supplementing with CortiSync is that noticeable results can be seen in as little as two weeks. When dealing with high-stress levels you don’t have time to wait to experience the benefits of normal adrenal function. Fortunately, with the powerful adaptogens included in CortiSync, you won’t have to wait long.

If you’re sick of letting stress run your life, it may be time to try CortiSync – the best cortisol reducer and revolutionary new supplement by PrimeGENIX.