Room to Craft celebrates 3rd anniversary and spooky season

Room to Craft’s favorite month of the year is October–and for good reason. The community crafting cafe celebrated their 3rd anniversary on October 2 and began hosting workshops in celebration of this spooky season, with further festive plans in the works.

Jessica Drake opened Room to Craft, their first brick-and-mortar business, in 2019 after thinking about community business ideas that were lacking in Bothell. While Drake enjoys the concept of the paint-and-sip, which is where artists drink wine and paint the same portrait, Drake wanted to create greater flexibility for those coming into the space.

A Fairie House workshop will be held on October 22 from 7-9 p.m., where artists can create a home for their favorite fairies. Materials and ideas will be provided during the workshop, and attendees are invited to bring any add-ons. Room to Craft will offer spooky add-ons if artists wish to create haunted fairie houses. Tickets for this workshop are $35.99.

Local wine, beer and cider will be offered at the music-filled workshop, in addition to sandwiches, salads, snacks and non alcoholic beverages. The workshop is 18+ and a mask mandate will be in place for immunocompromised friends and family.

On October 30 Room to Craft is hosting a masquerade and ghostly experience, Bothell Crow Festival. The event will be held at Rebekahs of WA, located at 10116 Northeast 185th Street and will take place from 7-11 p.m.

The Bothell Crow Festival will be split into upstairs and downstairs areas. The upstairs area will act as more of a social setting and will feature dancing, a costume contest and food. The downstairs area will act as a quieter space and will consist of witchy creations to participate in and vendors including:

Panorandom spell cart

Artists AMD and Sarah Crumb

Sugar Bytes Cupcakes and More

South 2 West Boiled Peanuts

Weird Vanity

Tickets for the Bothell Crow Festival are $15, and the event is ages 21+.