iGenics Reviews – Trustworthy Official Website or Fake Customer Claims?

Maintaining good eyesight is necessary to function optimally and boost the quality of life. Clear vision allows us to interact with the world safely, perform tasks efficiently, and enjoy experiences with friends and family.

About 2.2 billion people worldwide have eyesight issues and wish they could never rely on contact lenses, eye laser surgery, or prescription lenses. Many doctors and pharmaceutical companies have made people believe that eyesight issues are irreversible and one must rely on vision aids to see clearly.

But that is not true. You’re about to discover a 12-second morning ritual that will completely change your life. This miracle secret is known as iGenics and has been scientifically proven to maintain and restore 20/20 vision.

iGenics also contains ingredients suitable for your overall health. Read on to discover some of the most potent compounds used in the formula and how this solution works to restore your eye health.

What Is iGenics?

iGenics is an eye-support solution revolutionizing the way we support vision health. The formula uses natural ingredients sourced from God’s green Earth. The compounds incorporated into iGenics contain potent nutrients proven to support eye health and promote a healthy inflammatory response.

This cutting-edge eye care formula also supports detoxification and protects the sensitive tissues around your eye, such as the optic nerve and retina. With iGenics, you will never complain of side effects. The formula has been manufactured in an FDA-approved facility that complies with all GMP guidelines for safety, purity, and potency.

iGenics contains no fillers, stimulants, chemicals, or GMO products, making it non-habit-forming. This solution is now considered the holy grail of vision health. More and more people are reclaiming their eyesight daily thanks to the ingredients used in iGenics.

iGenics is currently available on the official website and guarantees 100% satisfaction to all its customers. If you want to enjoy the freedom of not depending on glasses or contacts, grab your package as soon as possible before stocks run out.

Pros and Cons of iGenics

Pros

It is an all-natural supplement and uses an ancient sacred plant

It is easy to use and swallow

It is clinically and scientifically backed up

It is 100% safe and pure

It is non-GMO

It does not rely on contacts, glasses, or surgery

It is non-addictive and has no side effects

It is ideal for overall vision health

It is affordable

Cons

The official webpage is the only place you can get iGenics. You will not find the supplement in your local supermarket or store.

iGenics may not be available to the public forever. This is because of high demand, and the eye industry threatens to shut down the company.

How Does iGenics Work?

It is essential to understand that vision decline can happen at any stage of life. The surprising thing is that all vision issues, whether genetic, caused by an illness, or age-related, stem from one thing: CPE.

According to the official website, your eyesight should be getting better after every seven days. You see, your vision is directly connected to the brain using the optic nerve. The optic nerve, an advanced network of neurons, veins, and cells, helps the brain process images the eye captures.

DNA replication renews every cell in your eyes to stay healthy and function optimally. This includes your optic nerve cells. The old cells are replaced with new ones, ensuring they work 24/7.

DNA replication usually happens after every seven days, creating a brand-new set of eyes. This means that your vision should improve daily, even in old age. Unfortunately, that doesn’t happen as it should because of CPE (Chronic Proinflammatory Environment).

When the Chronic Proinflammatory Environment takes control, it creates inflammation that damages every cell in your eyes. Toxic free radicals then take charge and create a vicious environment that destroys your eye cells, including the optic nerve. The worst part is that CPE also attacks your DNA, making it impossible for the eye to self-heal.

This is where iGenics comes in. The formula contains a particular ancient herb known as the Tree of Life. This herb has properties that stop the vicious cycle of free radical damage and inflammation. It also protects your retina, optic nerve, and DNA while eliminating CPE. With this formula, you will enjoy powerful, clear 20/20 vision in as little as seven days.

iGenics: Try it now, you won’t be disappointed!

Ingredients Used in iGenics

iGenics contains 12 rare, powerful, eye-boosting organic plants and herbs ingredients. The proprietary blend of vision-supporting super nutrients works synergistically to give you the vision and health you deserve. All 12 compounds have been clinically tested and proven effective for stopping CPE from damaging your eye cells. They include:

The Tree of Life

The Tree of Life, also known as ginkgo biloba, is native to China and has been used for thousands of years to treat and boost various ailments, including eye health. The herb is filled with antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, which work together to neutralize oxidative damage that may cause cancer and other health issues.

Ginkgo biloba has also been proven to support vision and eye health. In a study, participants were supplemented with ginkgo extract to evaluate its effect on the progression of age-related macular degeneration. Some participants said they experienced an improvement in vision health, and others reported an increase in blood flow.

Other benefits of this sacred plant are improving brain function, reducing symptoms of dementia, boosting heart health, minimizing inflammation, and treating anxiety and depression.

Bilberry

Bilberry is another potent vision supporter used during WWII by fighter pilots to achieve sharper night vision. Scientists have also proven that bilberry extract is ideal for improving eyesight. The compound contains antioxidants that help fight oxidation and inflammation. It also feeds your eyes’ sensitive nerves, allowing you to see clearly.

Studies also suggest consuming 160 to 480 mg of bilberry extract daily may help minimize eye dryness and eliminate eye fatigue symptoms. Bilberry and ginkgo biloba form a powerful vision-support solution, but Science Genics didn’t stop there. Saffron was also added to the formula.

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Saffron

Saffron is the most expensive spice in the world and has been shown to contain healing properties that may benefit your eye health. Saffron contains powerful antioxidants, which help minimize oxidative damage that triggers aging and eye degeneration.

Saffron is also suitable for improving memory and brain function, enhancing mood patterns, decreasing PMS symptoms, boosting heart health, supporting weight loss, and stimulating libido.

10 AREDS-2 Ingredients

In a study involving 2,000 men and women above 50, researchers identified a specific set of elements proven to prevent age-related decline. Science genetics has also included a combination of all the AREDS (Age-Related Eye Disease Studies) into their formula to make it even more powerful. These ingredients include:

Vitamin A, C, and E: They help fight against CPE that weakens your eyes as you age.

Copper and Zinc: Prevents age-related vision decline.

Lutein and Zeaxanthin are two antioxidants that help fight CPE in your optic nerve and retina. It also protects your eyes from blue-light radiation.

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Turmeric

Turmeric is another powerful spice used for thousands of years to improve and support overall health. It is also ideal for stopping CPE caused by excess inflammation in the eye. Turmeric contains a compound known as curcumin. Curcumin has been shown to improve vision health by supporting the health of your optic nerve.

Curcumin acts as a neuroprotectant in the brain and eyes, preventing retinal ganglion cell loss at the initial stage of glaucoma. It also improves the health of retinal nerves, boosting your overall vision. Turmeric is also an immune booster, a powerful detoxifier, and an oxidation destroyer. It also supports the health of your hair, nails, joints, and muscles.

Black Pepper Extract (BioPerine)

This last ingredient in iGenics is suitable for boosting bioavailability. It is the only ingredient that helps increase nutrient absorption into the bloodstream. Without this ingredient, iGenics may not work faster. Black pepper allows you to enjoy the benefits of this supplement sooner and achieve 20/20 vision in no time.

Get iGenics now while it’s on sale – limited time only!

How to Use iGenics for the Best Results

iGenics is an easy-to-swallow supplement that requires no prescription or special equipment. You only need two capsules daily with enough water to achieve clear vision and improve your overall eye health.

It doesn’t matter whether you are in your 40s or 80s. IGenics will improve your eyesight safely and naturally. However, you should consult your physician if you use other drugs or have severe health conditions like kidney problems, high blood sugar, or heart disease.

iGenics Pricing

Several people have used iGenics, and they love it. They say the formula works and does not cause side effects. iGenics is exclusively available on the official website at an affordable price and is covered with a 180-day money-back guarantee.

Here is how iGenics pricing breaks down:

Sampler Package: Buy one bottle @ $59.00

Buy one bottle @ $59.00 Best Value Pack: Buy six bottles @ $39.00/ea

Buy six bottles @ $39.00/ea Most Popular Pack: Buy three bottles @ $49.00/ea

A 180-day money-back guarantee backs iGenics. For more information, contact customer service via:

Email: support@fixeyesight.com

support@fixeyesight.com Phone: 833-236-3393

This cutting-edge eye care formula supports detoxification and protects the sensitive tissues around your eye, such as the optic nerve and retina. With iGenics, you will never complain of side effects. The formula has been manufactured in an FDA-approved facility that complies with all GMP guidelines for safety, purity, and potency. Visit the official website and try iGenics today!