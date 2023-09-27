Best Psychic Sites (2023 Update) Seek a Psychic but How to Avoid the Scammers?

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The best psychic sites serve as beacons of guidance and enlightenment when exploring the mystical realm of psychic abilities and gaining insight into the unknown. These online platforms offer a diverse range of gifted psychics and intuitive readers who can provide profound revelations and advice on various aspects of life, from love and relationships to career and destiny. With user-friendly interfaces, secure payment options, and many psychic specialties, these sites have become trusted havens for spiritual wisdom and personal clarity seekers. Whether you’re seeking a tarot card reading, a medium’s connection to the spirit world, or astrological insights, the best psychic sites offer a virtual sanctuary to uncover the hidden truths and gain a deeper understanding of your life’s path.

The Top 6 Most Trustworthy Psychic Sites in 2023

Below is a list of the best psychic sites available:

Kasamba

Mystic Sense

Asknow

Oranum

Purple Garden

Keen

Kasamba

Established in 1999, Kasamba boasts an impressive advisor and client list with over 50 top-rated advisors and 3 million satisfied customers.

With over 20 years of experience, they must be doing something right!

Website

Kasamba’s website is easy to navigate even if you’re not tech-savvy.

The categories of specialties with drop-down menus are at the top of the page and a helpful search bar. You can sort advisors by type, price, and date joined.

Are you looking for more information on how the website operates?

The ‘how it works’ section will talk you through this.

Ready to sign up as a member?

Simply click ‘sign up.’

If you scroll to the bottom of the page, you will see the FAQs and articles section.

The ‘about us’ section and the customer service center will also be found.

Want to check out the T&C’s?

Head to the bottom of the page and see the terms of use, privacy policy, and disclaimer sections.

Advisors

All the psychic advisors are experienced professionals who meet strict quality guidelines. They use their unique gifts and spiritual tools to provide the answers you’re seeking.

Their specializations range from love and relationship advice to the ancient practice of Kabbalah, Feng Shui, and even spellcasting.

Each advisor profile gives their name, background information, details of their specialisms, client reviews, and pricing. An attractive feature is a 3–5-word description of their style and approach to spiritual guidance to help find the advisor to suit you and your unique questions.

Registration Process

The registration process is easy. Once you have found your psychic guide, click to chat, and you will be guided through the process. Once you provide a username, password, and payment method, you’re off!

Special Offers

Kasamba provides its members three free minutes with each new advisor you try. These minutes allow you to find the advisor you feel most connected to. These minutes apply to text chat only, not voice chat.

New members will receive 70% off their first reading. You can scroll through articles on various topics for free as a non-member.

Payment and Refunds

You can add funds to your Kasamba account or pay as you chat via credit card, debit card, or PayPal. Refunds are available but at the discretion of Kasamba.

Services Offered

Tarot reading and cartomancy, love and relationship advice, intimacy and fertility advice, psychic readings (aura, crystals, pets, mediums, remote viewing, rune casting), picture readings, past life readings, paranormal assistance, astrology, fortune telling, dream analysis, graphology, palm reading, feng shui, career, and finance advice, Kabbalah, occult, Christianity and Wicca studies, new age spirituality studies (astral projection, empowerment, and intuitive behavior).

Pricing: Approximately $1-$30 per minute, depending on the advisor rate.

Mobile App? Yes.

Best for those looking for guidance in more unusual, specialized areas

Mysticsense

Mysticsense is a new kid on the block regarding online psychic websites. Mind you, this hasn’t stopped them from building an impressive database of over 600 psychic advisors worldwide to guide you on your spiritual journey.

Website

Don’t have much time to spend looking for an advisor?

With Mysticsense’s website, you can filter your advisors by status, unique tags, specialties, tools, and reading style. This narrows your search and helps you find the correct advisor for your personal questions, needs, preferred style, and tools.

Looking at the tabs at the top of the page, you will see an ‘About Mystic Reading’ section. Mysticsense has a well written article outlining the benefits of choosing an online advisor. This is also where you will find a short cut to the ‘Articles and Media’ section, daily horoscopes, and the ‘Help’ tab.

Eager to become a member?

Look no further. You will find that button right next to the ‘Help’ section. The homepage also has FAQs, reviews, and the ‘Why Mysticsense’ tab.

Scroll right down to the bottom, and you will find a comprehensive bullet-pointed list of website sections, including the customer service center and T&C’s.

Advisors

All advisors are tested, experienced professionals from around the world. Their list of specialties is extensive. They offer love and relationship readings and career success insights and specialize in reaching out to loved ones who have passed, energy healing, and intuitive psychic guidance.

Like Kasamba, each advisor profile gives their name, background information, details of their specialisms, client reviews, and pricing. There is also a 3–5-word description of their style and approach to spiritual guidance for quick reference.

Registration Process

Registration is fast and straightforward. All Mysticsense requires is your email address, password, and screen name. Once registered, simply click on your chosen advisor, and you will be taken to the payment details screen.

Special Offers

As a new member, you will enjoy 5 minutes free during your first consultation. A free daily horoscope and newsletter are also available to non-members.

Payment and Refunds

Payment is made by depositing funds into your Mysticsense account via credit card, PayPal, or Google pay. Refunds can be requested, but only one full refund will be given to any customer. If you are unsatisfied with a session, you can receive up to 10 minutes’ worth of credits into your Mysticsense account to use with another advisor.

Services Offered

Affairs and cheating hearts, break up and divorce, finding new love, LGBTQ relationships, toxic relationships, soulmates, family issues, friends and social life, pet psychics, career and money, life path and destiny, spirituality and psychic ability, lost objects, clairvoyance, energy healer, grief counselor, intuitive/empath, psychic medium.

Pricing: Approximately $1-$5 per minute, depending on advisor rate.

Mobile app? No.

Best for Those struggling with questions about their life path and destiny

Asknow

Like Kasamba, Asknow is one of the oldest online psychic websites around. Established in 2005, it boasts an impressive catalog of advisors with wide-ranging specialist areas.

Website

Asknow’s website has some excellent features to guide your spiritual journey.

Looking at the top of the page, you will see several areas of interest. You can search for an advisor, find out more about Asknow, receive your daily horoscope, read free articles and watch free videos.

In addition, a section titled ‘Psychic spotlight’ shows the top advisors and gives some background information. You will also find the ‘online chat’ section here. This feature allows you to chat with an advisor via text (as opposed to voice) online if this is how you feel more comfortable receiving your guidance.

The homepage also allows you to select the service in Spanish. This will also show only the advisors who can give their advice in that language. From here, you can view advisors, receive the free daily horoscope, find out more about Asknow and find articles and videos of interest to you.

Scroll down to the bottom of the page and find the FAQs, contact centers, and T&Cs.

Advisors

They provide their services in either English or Spanish, with some advisors providing them in both languages.

Like Mysticsense, each advisor profile provides their name, details of their specialism, client reviews, and pricing. A brief description of their approach and a direct extension number will take you straight to your chosen advisor when you call Asknow’s main phone line.

The advisors are divided into three tiers: Top, Elite, and Master advisors. The price per minute will vary depending on the level of the advisor.

Registration Process

The registration process is easy. Choose your introductory package, provide your username, password, and payment details, and you’re ready!

Special Offers

Asknow provides one free question and five free minutes with a top or elite advisor for new members. Their introductory packages offer a rate of $1 per minute.

Free daily horoscopes are available via email. You will receive your horoscope and weekly love scope, lucky numbers, feelings of the day, love compatibility, lunar sign, and lunar phase information.

Payment and Refunds

Asknow applies the same payment and refund rules as Mysticsense. Payment is made by depositing funds into your Asknow account via credit or debit card. Refunds can be requested, but only one full refund will be given to any customer. If you are unsatisfied with a session, you can receive up to 10 minutes’ worth of credits. These will go back into your Asknow account. This can then be used with another advisor.

Services Offered

Love and relationship, money and finance, careers and goals, tarot readers, spiritual guides, numerology, astrology readings, past lives, and dream analysis.

Pricing: Top advisors £3.99-$9.99 per minute, Elite advisors £10-$12.99 per minute, Master advisors $13 per minute

Mobile App? Yes.

Best for: Those seeking guidance from an advisor in Spanish.

Oranum

Oranum has ten years of experience providing spiritual guidance to those who need it. They stand out from the crowd because they take a different approach to channeling psychic guidance.

Website

Love a jazzy, snazzy website? Then Oranum is for you.

The homepage is jammed-packed with advisors.

First, those who are live-streaming and available for live group sessions.

Secondly, those advisors are available for a private call and top advisors.

You are then led to the best free videos and top stories section.

At the top of the page, you can select your area of need, see your favorite psychics, search for a specific advisor and participate in award ceremonies for them.

On the right, you will find a ‘contact us’ button, represented by an envelope, and the tab for the drop-down menu. This is where you will find the ‘sign up’ section, ‘about us,’ the help center, T&C’s and gain access to the Oranum blog. You will also find these sections again at the bottom of the page.

Advisors

Oranum’s psychic advisors provide live stream videos, photos, and story posts. In addition, you can follow your favorite psychic advisors and participate in awards competitions for them—a little bit like a social networking platform.

Some of the live sessions and recorded videos can be viewed free. Being part of a Livestream session is for members only. Their specialisms range from love and relationships to tarot reading and pet psychics.

Their catalog of advisors is enormous! So, you will be sure to find someone you feel is a match for you and your needs.

Prices vary widely between advisors and their content. Each has spiritual guidance videos that can be bought, in addition to being able to chat with them one-on-one via video, text message, or phone. You will notice that Oranum advisors are rated via a points-based system instead of stars.

Registration Process

Like the other websites, Oranum has not made its registration process complicated at all. They require your email, a password, and a username.

Once you have found your advisor, you click on the chat now tab, and you will be asked for payment details. These can be made via credit card and PayPal.

Special Offers

Oranum does not offer any special introductory rates or free minutes. However, depending on which package you choose, you will receive a substantial amount of bonus coins to go towards the work you do with your spiritual advisor during your sessions.

Payment and Refunds

Another feature that sets Oranum apart from other sites is that payment is coin-based, and you are charged per second, not per minute. You pay a certain amount in dollars and receive coins in exchange. There are seven different packages to choose from, and you receive bonus coins with 6 of them.

Oranum is one of the more expensive options. However, you get a bang for your buck with all the extra features they offer.

You can receive a refund if you have not used any coins that form part of the membership package. If this concerns you, check with their customer support team before committing.

Services Offered

Love, clairvoyance, tarot, astrology, dreams, guides, family, career, fortune telling, numerology, sound baths, and pet psychics.

Pricing: Package 1-$7.99 (1700 coins) to Package 7- $639.99 (227,000 coins+91,000 bonus coins)

Mobile App? No.

Best for Long-term spiritual guidance.

Purple Garden

Purple Garden is a well-established online company and describes its advisors as “accurate relationship experts.” It has been around since 2014 and has hundreds of advisors for you to choose from.

Website

Purple Garden has taken a minimalistic approach to its website, and it’s great.

The homepage contains a search bar, filtering options, and a long list of advisor profiles.

A drop-down menu at the top on the left allows you to search advisors by category, change the language, and access customer support and T&C’s.

Ready to sign in?

Click on the ‘sign in’ button at the top right of the page. See below for details of the registration process.

Advisors

The website and its advisors have a more youthful vibe.

Each advisor profile has their photo, details of their specialisms and approach, star rating, number of readings they have done, year joined, and rates per minute. In many of the profiles, there is heavy use of emojis, which adds color and a personalized touch. The profiles are well-written and straightforward. You can get a good idea of whether you and an advisor will click. Their specialisms range from tarot readings to palm readings and angel insights.

Once you have registered, you can like and follow your favorite advisors.

Registration Process

Registration is simple. Create a username and password, transfer funds into your account, and you’re ready to connect with your chosen guide! Click on the link below and try it yourself!

Special Offers

Purple Garden does not offer any special introductory rates or free minutes. However, like Oranum, depending on your package, you will receive some bonus dollars towards your sessions.

Payments and Refunds

There are three payment plans to choose from, 2 of which provide you with bonus credit. Purple Garden does not offer refunds. However, if you find yourself on a live call with an advisor and do not feel the connection you were hoping for, or the advice is not in line with your situation, hang up and find another advisor. Easy!

Services Offered

Tarot readings, psychic readings, relationship coaching, palm readings, astrology and horoscopes, oracle guidance, angel insights, and dream analysis.

Pricing: $2.49-$14.99 per minute, depending on the advisor. Payment Plans: $15, $40 ($4 bonus) or $100 ($15 bonus).

Mobile app? Yes.

Best for Relationship advice.

Keen

Keen was established back in 1999 and had over 35 million users. According to their website, they have 1700+ advisors available.

Website

Are you a fan of straightforward, no-frills websites?

Keen’s website is ultra-user-friendly. The homepage is clean and straightforward. You have your list of advisors with their profiles. Search through the list and read the profiles to find your advisor.

Want more information on Keen and the services they provide?

Head down to the bottom of the page and click ‘Privacy policy.’ Here you will find the ‘about us’ section, general policies, and T&Cs.

Advisors

Some Keen advisors have guided almost 200,000 people on their spiritual journey and have been members of Keen for 20 years. This makes their advisors some of the most experienced you can find online!

Advisor profiles are thorough. Along with the usual details (star rating, readings given, price per minute, year joined, etc.), they provide a little background and explain their approach. They list their specialisms and languages spoken.

Reviews are easily accessible via the profiles and are equally as thorough. Keen asks that any reviews give advisors scores on the following:

accuracy

honesty

helpfulness

kindness

detail

This makes the task of finding a professional guide easier.

Keen does not provide a video call option, and it is impossible to search for an advisor by specialism. While this can make searching for an advisor more time-consuming, you will find an advisor you have gathered enough information to trust.

Registration Process

The registration process is easy. You can access it by clicking on the call now or chat later button. Note that Keen does not offer a video call option.

Create a username and password, tell Keen how you found out about them, and you’re in.

Special Offers

Keen offers 3 minutes for free on your first consultation. If you want to talk for longer, you must add funds to your account. This can be done via credit or debit card, or PayPal. Take advantage of this offer now by clicking on the link!

Payment and Refunds

Keen does make provisions for refunds in their T&C’s. If you have credit remaining on your account that you do not intend to use, then simply contact them, and you will receive a full refund.

Services Offered

Love and relationship advice, destiny and life path advice, tarot reading and cartomancy, energy cleansing (aura and chakra), dream analysis, career advice, women’s issues, astrology, Feng Shui, numerology, pet psychics, and angel readings.

Pricing: $1-$10 per minute, depending on the advisor.

Mobile app? No.

Best for Self-empowerment.

What is a Psychic Exactly?

A psychic advisor is a dedicated and professional specialist with gifts of intuition and spiritual healing powers.

They know ancient practices and the right tools to guide you through the highs and lows of life.

Psychic advisors help create meaningful and long-lasting change in many of the most problematic areas of everyday living. This way, they are very similar to a counselor or life coach.

What Types of Readings Are Available?

Psychic readings can be split into two main categories: those that use tools and those that do

not.

The ancient practice of Astrology readings uses the position of stars, planets, the sun, and the moon to gain information about your past, present, and future.

Cartomancy and tarot readings use cards.

Cleromancy and crystallomancy use personal objects, runes, and crystals.

All five methods channel energy to help the psychic see into your future and help guide you on your life path.

Graphology and numerology use handwriting and numbers to analyze past, present, and future events.

Tools are unnecessary for a psychic like a builder or plumber, but they can help them receive more accurate information.

A psychic’s primary tool is energy.

Their energy.

Your energy.

Energy from others, both past and present.

With this, they can offer you advice and guidance in all areas of your life.

How Do You Know if a Psychic is Authentic?

Here are my top-secret tips for avoiding psychic scammers:

Identify the Type of Reading You Want Before the Session

Depending on your questions, you can opt for many different readings. Get clued up about these before your session. Knowledge is power.

Every Psychic is Different

Like doctors, each psychic is different.

They will have different tools, approaches, and interpretations of the information they receive. Search through professional, qualified psychics’ online catalogs, and you will find someone you are drawn to.

Check Your Emotions at the Door

Your moods and emotions will influence readings on the day. Try and identify what these are before going into the reading. That way, you will be in a better position to interpret the information given. This leads me nicely to my next tip.

Pay Attention to the Details Given

Have they correctly identified your mood and emotions on that day?

Have they given generalized info or info that could have been easily found on your social networking pages?

The devil is in the details.

Advisor Jumping From Topic to Topic

While the information given may be fragmented and random to a certain extent, an advisor jumping from topic to topic could indicate that they are trying to get a “hint.”

Remember, one of the strengths of a psychic, real or fake, is that they are good at reading you. If your eyes light up or you move closer to the edge of your seat, this gives them a clue that they are onto something.

You May Not Get What You Want

Psychic readings are not designed to tell you what you want to hear but what you need to hear. Keep this in mind when receiving a reading to avoid disappointment.

Be Wary of “100% Free” Services

Most sites will offer discounts, credits, and free minutes in their services,

but all advisors will charge you for their time. Why would someone with such unique gifts and abilities work for free?

Money, Money, Money

“To move forward in your life, you MUST purchase this set of crystals for $200.”

If a psychic guide pushes for you to buy their merchandise because without it, you won’t get the results you want, thank them for their time and hang up.

Similarly, be careful if you are being asked for payment upfront. Most online websites give you free minutes before you commit to an entire session; payment is usually taken after completing the session.

Bad Connection

Keep in mind that a connection between 2 people goes both ways. If you are not feeling it, then it is likely the psychic isn’t either.

A professional will be honest and direct you elsewhere for helpful spiritual guidance.

Don’t stay on the line too long, though. You don’t want to waste free minutes on the wrong advisor for you.

Aim for the Stars

All advisor profiles online will give their star rating. Aim to choose an advisor with a 5-star rating. Also, check out the reviews on their profile to make sure the star rating is accurate.

Trust Your Gut

Our bodies are pretty good at telling us when things aren’t right. If you are not comfortable for ANY reason and something feels a little off, stop the session.

Is It Possible to Get a Reading Over the Internet?

Yes.

Online psychics use distant reading skills, also called traveling clairvoyance or remote perception.

This can be done without ever meeting you and is possible through letters, emails, text messages, telephone, chat, and webcam readings.

Since the COVID pandemic began, planning face-to-face meetings has become almost impossible. Online psychic readings mean you don’t have to worry about making it to the appointment. Everything you need is at your fingertips. You don’t even need to have a shower or get dressed!

All platforms offer a 24/7 service as they recruit psychic advisors based all over the world.

Woken up in the middle of the night by a confusing dream you need help analyzing right away?

Had a huge row with a loved one far away from home?

Whether it’s 1 am or you are miles away from home, you can receive spiritual guidance at the click of a button.

In addition, most sites have a handy mobile app for you to download to your smartphone or tablet. That way, you can receive your psychic advice in a way that’s both convenient and flexible for you.

Online psychic reading platforms represent a large community of spiritual support you can tap into anytime. Think of it as a giant support network whose only goal is to help and guide YOU to live YOUR best life.

How Am I Protected From Scammers?

Oh, you skeptic!

Don’t worry. The platforms listed below all take personal privacy and data protection very seriously. They provide you with the opportunity to give feedback, request a refund, or even make a complaint if you are unsatisfied with the service.

Now that you have the information and tips let’s start finding the right spiritual community for you.

The Top 6 Most Trustworthy Psychic Sites in 2022 Conclusion

The only question you need to ask yourself is, What am I terrified of?

Seeking a psychic online could be the best decision you ever make.

And what’s the real risk anyway?

You receive an unhelpful reading and spend a couple of bucks.

Don’t believe me?

Go and check out just one of the sites and read some reviews.

Still scared it’s all going to be a scam?

The only way you will ever find out is by leaping into the unknown.

Click that link, choose an advisor and take the plunge.