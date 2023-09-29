Best Male Enhancement Pills: Top 8 Sex Pills That Really Work

Let’s address the elephant in the room: What can you do when your male libido is taking a hit, and your penis size is physically and emotionally troubling you?

There are two options you have here. One is where you can see yourself resorting to prescription drugs, including ED treatments such as sildenafil citrate and generic Cialis. However, FDA-approved prescription medications always come at a cost – not just money but also health.

Yes, we are talking about long-term side effects permanently attached to prescription medications that aim to treat sexual dysfunction and other male health issues.

This is where the second option slides in, i.e., herbal supplements. Herbal medicines, including natural male enhancement pills, are gaining traction for helping spice up your sex life again without risking exposing your body to severe side effects.

Thus, in this article, we’ll look at some of the most popular herbal supplements for male enhancement and firmer erection, i.e., male enhancement pills.

So, without any further ado, let’s delve in already:

Reviewing The Best Male Enhancement Pills That Work

Sexual dysfunction and low sperm count are some of the most plaguing health concerns for men in today’s age. Why, you ask? We’re no scientists, but given the hectic everyday schedules, the societal burdens men face, and a decline in age, who could blame men if their sexual performance and overall health go downhill?

Of course, there are several other reasons you may not be able to achieve a healthy sex life or improve your male health, but that’s not what we’re here to talk about.

We’re here to look at some of the best solutions you can resort to to get your male libido back on track and improve sexual performance.

Thus, below, we have reviewed some of the best male enhancement pills we came across on the internet and found to help target several health concerns such as sexual dysfunction, low sperm count, unfulfilling penis size, poor male libido, and boring sex life.

Now, let’s delve into the crux of the matter:

Growth Matrix

VigRX Plus

Erectin

Performer 8

Red Boost

Boostaro

Prime Male

Semenax

Growth Matrix

Although Growth Matrix does not fall into the category of male enhancement pills or dietary supplements, for that matter, it is undoubtedly one of the best male enhancement programs out there.

Acting as an alternative to erectile dysfunction medications, this male enhancement program aims to help men get a firmer erection and zing up their sex life.

The makers do this through a series of videos intricately routed in nutrition, male enhancement exercises, and other tips and tricks that have proven helpful for thousands of people all across the globe.

What we like about the program is that it not only focuses on the superficial aspects of sexual activity and the sex life of a man but also what lies at the core.

Thus, it helps to promote the overall well-being of the human body in several ways through diet, nutrition, and exercises such as foods that can act as testosterone boosters, activities that can help increase blood flow to the blood vessels in the penile region, and tips that can help you steer clear of FDA-approved medications while still enjoying better male sexual performance.

Growth Matrix was created by Ryan Mclean, who aims to teach men how to boost their sexual function through his course Growth Matrix without depending too much on tainted sexual enhancement products today.

Pros Of Growth Matrix:

Decent training that lasts up to three months to help deal with erectile dysfunction

The techniques and exercises included in this program are clinically tested to show decent results regarding effective male enhancement.

The digital format of the program makes it accessible anywhere

Its refund policy is valid for up to 365 days.

Cons Of Growth Matrix:

You will not find all the relevant information regarding this program on the official website of the Growth Matrix.

VigRX Plus

Ingredients Used: Ginseng, Hawthorn berry, Saw Palmetto, Muira Pauma, black pepper, Catuaba, Ginkgo Biloba, Damiana, Saw Palmetto, etc.

Ginseng, Hawthorn berry, Saw Palmetto, Muira Pauma, black pepper, Catuaba, Ginkgo Biloba, Damiana, Saw Palmetto, etc. Quantity Per Container: 60

60 Pricing Starts At: $69.95

$69.95 Refund Guarantee: 67-day money-back guarantee

If you are struggling with your sexual performance and most of the erectile dysfunction medication options don’t seem to be working out for you, consider going for VigRX Plus. The male enhancement pills of this brand get easily absorbed by your body’s blood vessels due to the presence of Bioperine, which is why VigRX Plus sex enhancement pills are known to boost sexual function effectively.

VigRX Plus is a Leading Edge Health product, a company known to employ only medical professional experts for formulating male enhancement products.

Pros Of VigRX Plus

Natural ingredients used to create VigRX Plus male enhancement pills

The official website of VigRX Plus sex pills displays a lot of data about the users who consumed this male enhancement pill

Exciting freebies

It helps control orgasms and erections for better sexual function

Cons Of VigRX Plus

Individual results of this sex pill can vary from one person to another

Erectin

Ingredients Used: Ginkgo Biloba Extract, Korean Red Ginseng, Damiana Leaf, Hawthorn, Catuaba Bark, and Cuscuta Chinensis

Ginkgo Biloba Extract, Korean Red Ginseng, Damiana Leaf, Hawthorn, Catuaba Bark, and Cuscuta Chinensis Quantity Per Container: 60

60 Pricing Starts At: $69.95

$69.95 Refund Guarantee: 67-day money-back guarantee

While most male enhancement pills and dietary supplements claim to help you get better erections, Erectin is one of the few that delivers its promises effectively. It consists of an herbal composition and a unique blend of ingredients that allows the sex pills of this brand to act better than most tainted sexual enhancement products and harmful prescription medication options.

Erectin is also a Leading Edge Health product and is one of the best dietary supplements to witness quick results. The liquid gel form of this male enhancement pill improves blood flows efficiently to your penis, thus helping enhance sexual performance.

Pros Of Erectin

Endorsed by famous medical professional experts like Dr. Dave David

A success rate of 90%, according to the data listed on the official website of this male enhancement pill

Gets absorbed easily

It comes with advanced EC technology, giving it an edge over other medications.

Cons Of Erectin

Some users reported that Erectin ED pills took up to 3 to 4 months to show visible results in their sexual function.

Performer 8

Ingredients Used: Horny Goat Weed, KSM-66 Ashwagandha, Muira Puama Extract, Glucuronolactone, etc.

Horny Goat Weed, KSM-66 Ashwagandha, Muira Puama Extract, Glucuronolactone, etc. Quantity Per Container: 90

90 Pricing Starts At: $64.99

$64.99 Refund Guarantee: Lifetime Guarantee

ED pills work best when their formula includes natural and potent ingredients – which is why many men label Performer 8 as the best male enhancement pill of all time. Its formula is a unique combination of 9 herbal components clinically proven to boost libido, treat sexual dysfunction, and boost overall sexual function among men.

One of the critical aspects that makes Performer 8 stand out on the market is its lifetime guarantee. You see, the creators of this supplement are researchers who are pretty confident in the formula they created, which is why they feel secure enough to offer this deal!

Pros Of Performer 8

Safe and potent formula to help treat erectile dysfunction effectively

Lifetime guarantee period

Non-GMO compliant

Suitable for vegans

Cons Of Performer 8

Overdose of this male enhancement pill can lead to harmful side effects on the body.

Red Boost

Ingredients: Tongkat Ali Extract, Cherry fruit powder, Stinging Nettle Root Extract, Ascorbic Acid, L-Citrulline, Probiotics, etc.

Tongkat Ali Extract, Cherry fruit powder, Stinging Nettle Root Extract, Ascorbic Acid, L-Citrulline, Probiotics, etc. Quantity Per Container: 30 Servings

30 Servings Pricing Starts At: $69.00

$69.00 Refund Guarantee: 180-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Boosting nitric oxide levels in the body can lead to various benefits and improved sexual function. Hence, if you are looking for male enhancement pills and powders to help you do the same, consider trying Red Boost powder.

Red Boost male enhancement powder is well-known to increase the smooth muscle function in your body, regulate blood pressure, and ensure that blood flows to your pelvic organs efficiently. All these benefits combine to help you achieve your peak performance in bed.

Pros Of Red Boost

It improves sexual performance by enhancing the functioning of your smooth muscles.

Boosts the levels of nitric oxide in your body using natural ingredients

No side effects reported

Non-GMO

Suitable for vegetarians

No artificial components or fillers are used in the formula

Cons Of Red Boost

Red Boost has not undergone any relevant third-party testing to prove its effectiveness scientifically.

Boostaro

Ingredients Used: COQ10, Magnesium, Pine Bark Extract, Vitamin C, L-lysine, L-Citrulline, etc.

COQ10, Magnesium, Pine Bark Extract, Vitamin C, L-lysine, L-Citrulline, etc. Quantity Per Container: 60

60 Pricing Starts At: $69.00

$69.00 Refund Guarantee: 180-Day Guarantee

If you are looking for male enhancement pills that improve sexual performance and boost your overall health, you must try Boostaro. Each male enhancement pill of this brand is packed with potent ingredients proven to help treat erectile dysfunction, which is why it is labeled as one of the best.

However, the benefits of this male enhancement supplement do more than improve sexual performance. For instance, many Boostaro users report experiencing better cardiovascular and immune health after taking male enhancement pills of this brand for a decent period.

Pros Of Boostaro

Provides your body with both sexual and cognitive health benefits using natural ingredients

Long-lasting results up to 1 to 2 years if you stick to the correct dosage

180-day guarantee period to let you test Boostaro sex pills

Thousands of happy customers

Cons Of Boostaro

Since Boostaro sex pill bottles are only available on the official website, you cannot get them from any other physical or online marketplace.

Prime Male

Ingredients Used: Maca root, Oat straw, Damiana, Selenium, Tribulus, L-arginine, Zinc, B vitamins, etc.

Maca root, Oat straw, Damiana, Selenium, Tribulus, L-arginine, Zinc, B vitamins, etc. Quantity Per Container: 120

120 Pricing Starts At: $75.00

$75.00 Refund Guarantee: 30-Day

Clinically studied doses are the key to creating the best male enhancement pills – and that’s something that the creators of Prime Male understand. This product performs better than most male enhancement supplements because its formula consists of careful doses of components like DAA so that it improves sexual performance effectively.

Further, if you struggle to perform well in bed due to a lack of testosterone production – Prime Male can help you better than other tainted sexual enhancement products.

Pros Of Prime Male

The brand holds a reputed name in the field of ED medications

Helps increase testosterone production in the body using natural components

Regulates blood pressure

Prevents premature ejaculation

No side effects have been reported as of yet

Cons Of Prime Male

It can be expensive for men with a limited budget

Semenax

Ingredients Used: L-Lysine, Catuaba Bark, L-Arginine HCL, Pine Bark Extract, Pumpkin Seed, Maca, Swedish Flower Pollen, etc.

L-Lysine, Catuaba Bark, L-Arginine HCL, Pine Bark Extract, Pumpkin Seed, Maca, Swedish Flower Pollen, etc. Quantity Per Container: 120

120 Pricing Starts At: $59.95

$59.95 Refund Guarantee: 67-Day

If you want to boost your semen volume but don’t want to risk exposing your body to the harmful adverse reactions of prescription medication, consider going for a safer alternative – Semenax!

Men who deal with issues like premature ejaculation love going for this supplement. While most male enhancement pills try to target one single root cause of erectile dysfunction, this product uses a multi-approach mechanism to improve your sexual experience.

Pros Of Semenax

Increases the amount of semen produced during intercourse using natural components and a unique formula

This product is offered in 4 packages, ranging from a supply of 1 month to 12 months

Shows quick result – within two weeks in most cases

Boosts libido without exposing your body to any side effects

Cons Of Semenax

No bonus products offered

Science Behind Common Ingredients In The Best Male Enhancement Pills

Below, we have discussed three of the most common ingredients often used in the formulation of the products listed above and how well they are backed by scientific evidence for their effectiveness:

Tribulus Terrestris

Tribulus terrestris, a plant commonly found in warm climates, has gained significant attention in sex enhancement supplements due to its potential benefits in supporting erectile function. One of the primary reasons this plant is added to these supplements is its ability to enhance nitric oxide production.

Tribulus terrestris contains bioactive compounds, such as protodioscin and protodioscin-derived saponins, which have been found to stimulate nitric oxide production.

This increased nitric oxide production can ultimately improve blood circulation to the erectile tissues, leading to enhanced erectile function.

Ashwagandha

A recent study by The Open Complimentary Medicine Journal investigated ashwagandha’s impact on male sexual health, with promising results. In this double-blind clinical trial, researchers divided a sample of 60 healthy men into two groups.

One group received 300 mg of ashwagandha root extract twice daily (600mg total), while the other did not receive any supplementation or placebo control. At the end of eight weeks, researchers observed significant improvements in semen quality parameters such as sperm concentration, motility, and morphology in participants who had taken ashwagandha compared to those who had not supplemented it.

Furthermore, these changes were correlated with statistically significant increases in testosterone levels compared to baseline values at eight weeks post-supplementation with ashwagandha root extract (450 mg).

Fenugreek

Fenugreek is a small, green, leafy plant from the legume family. It has a distinct aroma and a slightly bitter taste. The plant produces small, yellowish-white flowers that eventually become long, curved pods containing the fenugreek seeds. These seeds are a valuable part of the plant used for medicinal purposes. They are small, rectangular, and have a deep yellow or amber color.

A study on fenugreek’s effects on sexual performance provides evidence of its effectiveness. The study, published in the journal Phytotherapy Research, involved 60 healthy men between the ages of 25 and 52. The participants were divided into two groups, one receiving fenugreek seed extract and the other receiving a placebo.

After six weeks, the group taking fenugreek seed extract experienced a significant increase in testosterone levels compared to the placebo group. The study also observed improvements in erectile function, sexual satisfaction, and overall sexual performance in the fenugreek group.

Specifically, the fenugreek group reported a 28% increase in sexual arousal, a 25% increase in orgasmic function, and a 31% increase in overall sexual satisfaction.

Which Is Better – Sildenafil Citrate or Natural Male Enhancement Pills?

When it comes to helping treat sexual dysfunction and improving male performance in the bedroom, the choice between generic Sildenafil Citrate (the active ingredient in prescription ED medications like Viagra) and natural male enhancement pills largely depends on individual preferences and needs.

Generic Sildenafil Citrate, found in prescription ED medications, is a well-established and clinically proven option for treating erectile dysfunction (ED). It works by increasing blood flow to the penile area, aiding in achieving and maintaining an erection.

However, it requires a prescription from a medical professional, AKA a healthcare professional prescription, and can often come with potential side effects.

On the other hand, most male enhancement pills often contain a blend of natural ingredients, such as Tribulus terrestris, which are believed to enhance sexual performance and help treat ED. These supplements are available over the counter and do not require a prescription.

They may appeal to those seeking a non-prescription, more holistic approach to addressing their sexual health concerns.

The choice between the two depends on various factors, including the severity of the issue, individual health conditions, and personal preferences.

While generic Sildenafil Citrate is a powerful option for immediate ED treatment, natural male enhancement pills may offer a more holistic, long-term approach.

It’s essential to consult with a healthcare professional to determine the best course of action based on your specific needs and circumstances.

Ultimately, the best male enhancement pill improves sexual performance and increases blood flow while aligning with your health goals and preferences.

How Did We Rank The Best Male Enhancement Products?

Here is an overview of the ranking factors we took into account to rank the best male enhancement supplements (both pills and powders), as well as programs like Growth Matrix:

Clinical Efficacy

One of the most critical factors we consider when evaluating male enhancement pills is their clinical efficacy. We delve deep into scientific studies and clinical trials to determine how effectively these pills enhance male sexual performance.

We look for evidence of improved erection quality, sexual stamina, and overall sexual satisfaction. These studies provide valuable insights into whether the product lives up to its claims and whether it’s a legitimate solution for consumers seeking enhancement.

Ingredient Potency

Another factor we rigorously examine is the potency of the ingredients used in male enhancement pills. It’s not just about what’s in the capsule but how much is present.

We want to ensure that the active ingredients, such as L-arginine, Tribulus terrestris, or horny goat weed, are present in adequate concentrations in clinical studies.

This means examining ingredient labels and assessing whether the pill contains the correct dosage to deliver the desired benefits.

We want consumers to have confidence that they’re getting a product with ingredients at levels known to enhance male sexual performance rather than a mere placebo. Ingredient potency is crucial for our reviewing team to ensure the product’s effectiveness.

Doctor and Expert Endorsements

In our mission to rank the best male enhancement pills, we didn’t just rely on user experiences and clinical data and considered what the experts had to say. We scoured the field for endorsements and recommendations from doctors and specialists who understand the intricacies of male sexual health.

Expert endorsements can carry significant weight, offering a professional perspective on the safety and effectiveness of these pills. When doctors and specialists give their nod of approval, it offers consumers an added layer of confidence.

Our rankings considered the pills that had earned the trust of medical professionals, ensuring that our readers had access to products that not only met their desires but also aligned with the wisdom of experts in the field.

Discreet Packaging and Purchasing Options

Privacy is often paramount when purchasing male enhancement pills and powders; we completely understand that. That’s why we thoroughly examined each product’s packaging and purchasing options.

Discreet packaging is essential to maintain your privacy, ensuring your delivery doesn’t broadcast its contents to the world. We looked for pills that went the extra mile to provide discreet packaging, allowing you to keep your matters personal.

Additionally, we assessed whether these products offered confidential purchasing channels, understanding that many users prefer to keep their enhancements private. Our rankings considered the convenience and respect for privacy that each product offered.

Money-Back Guarantee

Let’s face it: not every product will work for everyone. We examined whether the manufacturers followed their claims with a money-back guarantee.

A money-back guarantee is like a safety net, assuring consumers they won’t be left high and dry if the product doesn’t meet expectations. We evaluated whether each pill had this added assurance, providing users with peace of mind and a risk-free trial.

Our rankings considered the confidence that manufacturers had in their products. A money-back guarantee protects the consumer and reflects the manufacturer’s belief in the efficacy of their male enhancement pills.

Price Point and Value for Money

Now, let’s talk about the nitty-gritty, shall we? We understand that value for money matters, especially when you’re hunting for male enhancement pills. So, we rolled up our sleeves and dived deep into the price tags.

Our rankings considered each product’s price point, ensuring it aligned with the promised results. We looked for pills that offered a reasonable balance between cost and performance. After all, you don’t want to break the bank for a temporary boost.

But we didn’t stop at just the price. We assessed the overall value for money. Were you getting bang for your buck, or was it more like a damp squib? We wanted you to know if the product’s performance justified the dent in your wallet.

Our rankings, in essence, helped you separate the wallet-friendly wonders from the overpriced disappointments. Because when it comes to enhancement, your satisfaction should extend from the bedroom to your bank account.

Long-Term Health Benefits

Now, who doesn’t love a little extra icing on the cake? When ranking male enhancement supplements, we considered whether these little magic beans offered any long-term health benefits beyond just a boost in the bedroom.

We asked ourselves if these supplements offered more like improved overall vitality or balanced hormonal health. Were they the gift that kept giving, even when the lights were out?

Our rankings considered whether the pills and powders had that extra edge, the potential to enhance your immediate experiences and contribute to your long-term well-being. Why settle for a short-term thrill when you can have a sustained, all-around enhancement?

Dosage Flexibility (For Powder Supplements)

Dosage flexibility is another vital aspect of male enhancement powder supplements. People have different needs and sensitivities, so having the ability to customize your dosage is crucial. Some days, you might want a higher dose for a special occasion, while a lower amount may suffice on other days.

Dosage flexibility allows you to tailor the supplement to your requirements. It also helps minimize the risk of overconsumption, ensuring you can use the product safely and effectively.

A powder supplement with dosage flexibility provides convenience and control, catering to a wide range of user preferences and needs.

Absorption Rate (For Powder Supplements)

How quickly your body absorbs the powdered supplement plays a significant role in its effectiveness. Faster absorption typically means quicker results. When the ingredients are absorbed rapidly, they can start working sooner to enhance sexual performance.

It’s essential to look for a male enhancement powder supplement designed for optimal absorption. Factors like particle size, solubility, and formulation can impact absorption rates. Supplements designed for rapid absorption can be more convenient and effective, especially when you want quick results.

FAQs About Male Enhancement Products

Q: Can Increasing Testosterone Production Help Achieve A Firmer Erection?

A: Increasing testosterone production can be pivotal in achieving a firmer erection. Many male enhancement pills and natural male enhancement pills aim to boost testosterone levels, which can positively impact sexual performance.

When testosterone levels are optimized, it enhances blood flow to the genital area, promoting firmer and longer-lasting erections. While not all male enhancement pills work the same way, some contain natural ingredients like D-aspartic acid and Panax Ginseng, known for their ability to stimulate testosterone production.

Therefore, choosing the best male enhancement pills focusing on testosterone support can contribute to achieving a firmer and more satisfying sexual experience.

Q: What Is Sildenafil Citrate, and How Does It Work?

A: Sildenafil Citrate is a prescription medication often used to address male health issues related to sexual activity. It’s a key component in FDA-approved pills like Cialis and sildenafil. This medication increases blood flow to specific areas of the body, particularly the male reproductive system. It helps relax blood vessels, facilitating improved blood circulation, which can benefit male libido and sexual enhancement.

It’s important to note that Sildenafil Citrate should only be taken under a medical or healthcare professional’s guidance, as it can interact with potentially dangerous drug ingredients and affect blood pressure.

Q: What Causes Premature Ejaculation In Men Of Age?

A: Premature ejaculation in men of age can be attributed to various factors, including smooth muscle dysfunction and disrupted blood flow in the reproductive organs.

As men age, the smooth muscle responsible for controlling ejaculation may weaken, leading to less control over climax timing. Additionally, reduced blood flow to the genital area can diminish erectile function and contribute to premature ejaculation.

Consulting with a healthcare professional is essential to explore suitable solutions for managing premature ejaculation at one age.

Q: Does The Penis Size Matter?

A: Whether penis size matters is a topic that often sparks debate. While it’s essential to remember that sexual satisfaction and confidence extend beyond physical attributes, there are certain aspects where size may have relevance.

While size may play a role in some aspects of sexual satisfaction, it’s just one piece of the puzzle. Communication, emotional connection, and well-being contribute to a fulfilling sexual relationship.

Q: Is Generic Cialis Better Than Other ED Medications To Treat Sexual Dysfunction?

A: When it comes to improving sexual performance and addressing erectile dysfunction (ED), Generic Cialis stands out in the league of ED treatments. This FDA-approved medication works wonders by increasing blood flow to the male reproductive organ, enabling a firmer erection and ultimately boosting sex drive.

Unlike other medications, it doesn’t just treat ED temporarily but also supports testosterone production in the human body. This dual-action approach is why medical professionals often recommend it as a top-tier ED treatment.

Q: Are Male Enhancement Pills Safe?

A: The best male enhancement pills, often formulated with natural ingredients, aim to enhance penis size and overall sexual performance. These products promote increased blood flow, particularly to the smooth muscle tissues in the genital area.

When used responsibly and under the guidance of a healthcare professional, male enhancement pills can be safe and effective. Choosing reputable brands that prioritize natural ingredients and have positive user reviews is essential.

Always follow recommended dosages and consult a healthcare professional for personalized advice, ensuring a safe and satisfying experience with sexual enhancement products.

Final Verdict On The Best Male Enhancement Pills That Work

The quest for the best male enhancement supplement can be quite a journey. We’ve sifted through many options to bring you the final verdict on whether these top male enhancement supplements are worth exploring.

First and foremost, it’s crucial to be cautious when considering male enhancement pills. The market is flooded with choices, including some tainted sexual enhancement products that can pose risks to your health. However, not all sex pills fall into this category.

When taking male enhancement pills, it’s essential to prioritize safety and efficacy. Look for reputable brands with well-researched, natural ingredients. The above-listed top male enhancement supplements have shown promise in enhancing sexual performance and boosting confidence.

Finally, consult a healthcare professional before embarking on this journey to ensure you make the right choice.