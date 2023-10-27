Best Synthetic Urine for Lab Drug Tests: Effective Fake Pee Kits to Use

Surprise drug tests can be a daunting experience and can put your reputation at risk – especially when it comes to work tests that are conducted in the professional arenas. If you have run out of time to carry out a complete detox in your body before such a test, you have arrived at the right place.

In this article, we will be checking out the top brands that offer the best synthetic urine products to help you pass your next urine drug test with flying colors.

Best Synthetic Urine Brands To Help You Ace Your Next Drug Test

While there are plenty of companies that claim to manufacture safe yet effective synthetic urine products, there are only a few options that can be helpful for your personal needs. Let us evaluate the top options on the market based on different criteria and see which one is the best for you:

Clear Choice Incognito Belt

Created by:

Clear Choice

Includes:

Incognito Belt, Spike Additive Urine Purifier, Oral Clear Saliva Gum, Premixed Urine

Price:

$266.15 (Official Website)

Shelf-life:

2 years

Simply substituting your pee with a pale yellow liquid won’t be enough – you need a synthetic urine product that smells like human pee and consists of a similar chemical composition as well.

If you want to own the best quality synthetic urine on the market, we would recommend you to check out the Clear Choice Incognito Belt to make the entire process of faking it through the drug test much easier.

Pros Of Clear Choice Incognito Belt

There are several pros of the Clear Choice Incognito Belt, such as:

The brand sells premixed sachets that consist of the 11 compounds found in the human pee

Clear Choice has been in its field of work for more than 26 years now, so people trust this company

Comes with heating pads and a belt that can be adjusted easily

Boasts a shelf-life of 1 year after you create the synthetic urine mix

Cons Of Clear Choice Incognito Belt

A few cons may make the Clear Choice Incognito Belt a bad fit for your needs, like:

Many people consider this synthetic urine product to be way too expensive, especially because it can be used only once

Sub-Solution, Spike Additive & Oral Clear

Created by:

Clear Choice

Includes:

Powdered Synthetic Urine Kit, Spike Additive Urine Purifier, Oral Clear Saliva Gum, Sub-Solution.

Price:

$236.25 (Official Website)

Re-usability:

Can be used twice

If you do not want to take any chances when it comes to passing your urine drug test, it would be best to invest in the Sub Solution, Spike Additive & Oral Clear.

According to a majority of reviews, this synthetic urine product has been 100% effective for most of its users in terms of functionality. It is also quite undetectable, which acts as a cherry on top.

Pros Of Sub-Solution, Spike Additive & Oral Clear

There are plenty of pros that you can expect to enjoy after investing in the Sub Solution package by Clear Choice, such as:

Helps eliminate oral traces while helping you ace a urine drug test as well

Can be used by both men and women of any age above 18

Comes with a manual that teaches you how to use all the components of this product

Free of toxins

Cons Of Sub-Solution, Spike Additive & Oral Clear

There are a few cons of the Sub Solution, Spike Additive & Oral Clear package by Clear Choice too, like:

The offer of getting 1 pack free upon the purchase of 4 is not applicable for combo packages

Quick Luck Premium Synthetic Urine Kit

Created by:

Clear Choice

Includes:

Synthetic Urine, Two Heat Pads, Temperature Strip, Heat Activator Powder, Manual

Price:

$105 (Official Website)

Life expectancy:

Up to 10 hours

If you do not have a lot of time to spend on assembling all the components of your synthetic urine kit to pass your urine drug test, we recommend checking out the Quick Luck Premium Synthetic Urine Kit by Clear Choice.

Pros Of Quick Luck Premium Synthetic Urine Kit

The Quick Luck Premium Synthetic Urine Kit comes with several pros, including but not limited to:

Several positive reviews by users who found this kit to be an effective solution

Free of biocide

Heats your synthetic urine within seconds

Comes with a strong seal to prevent breakage

Cons Of Quick Luck Premium Synthetic Urine Kit

A few cons of the Quick Luck Premium Synthetic Urine Kit are:

The life expectancy of this synthetic urine, when used, is 10 hours – which may be less for some people

Sub Solution Synthetic Urine Kit

Created by:

Clear Choice

Includes:

Powdered Synthetic Vial, Mixing Container, Spout Cap, Heat Activation Powder, Temperature Strip.

Price:

$90 (Official Website)

Shelf-life:

6 months when freezed

People who do not have much experience when it comes to using a synthetic urine kit should consider checking out the Sub Solution Synthetic Urine Kit by Clear Choice. This reliable option can help you pass a urine drug test efficiently.

It comes with an option to adjust parameters like pH and gravity. This way, you can make this synthetic urine appear as if it were yours by changing these two aspects according to your preferences – which should be enough in most cases to help you pass a drug test!

Pros Of Sub Solution Synthetic Urine Kit

This synthetic urine kit has several pros, like:

Sold at a reasonable and affordable price

This kit can be reused again and again to pass multiple urine drug tests

Easy heating mechanism

Realistic synthetic pee

Cons Of Sub Solution Synthetic Urine Kit

There are certain cons of this synthetic urine kit too, like:

If you even slightly mess up its measurements or stir the solution in the wrong way, the entire composition of this synthetic urine might appear odd and suspicious

12 Pack Powdered Urine Vials For Urine Drug Test

Created by:

Test Clear

Includes:

12 powdered urine vials

Price:

$299.96 (Official Website)

Shelf-life:

Not specified

If you are looking for an extremely affordable option that can help you pass a urine drug test, you should check out the 12 Pack Powdered Urine Vials by Test Clear. This bulk pack can help you store a decent supply of synthetic urine vials, which can be ideal if you are subjected to frequent urine drug tests.

As long as you store this kit at room temperature and away from potential damage, you can enjoy the perk of unlimited shelf life too.

Pros Of 12 Pack Powdered Urine Vials for Urine Drug Test

The 12 Pack Powdered Urine Vials for Urine Drug Tests come with a variety of pros, such as:

Comes with 12 vials of synthetic urine which can last for multiple drug tests

Unlimited shelf life (as long as you follow proper storage practices)

Manufactured by Test Clear, a company that has maintained consumer satisfaction for more than 23 years now

Great ratings

Cons Of 12 Pack Powdered Urine Vials for Urine Drug Test

There are a few cons of the 12 Pack Urine Vials Kit by Test Clear too, like:

The kit does not include a heating system while most of the other options on this list do

Urine Simulation With Powdered Urine Kit

Created by:

Test Clear

Includes:

1 Powdered Urine Vial, Medical Transport Vial With Lid, Temperature Strip, Two Air-Activated Heaters

Price:

$59.95 (Official Website)

Use before:

Within 72 hours of activation

Individuals who are supposed to appear for an unsupervised urine drug test (as long as it is not ordered by the court!) like investing in the Urine Stimulation With Powdered Urine Kit by Test Clear.

It is fairly easy to use and produces effective results in terms of helping its users pass the drug test.

Pros Of Urine Simulation With Powdered Urine Kit

There are many pros of Urine Stimulation With Powdered Urine Kit, including but not limited to:

Detailed website highlighting everything you need to know about this synthetic urine kit

The powdered human urine is free of any toxins

Comes with 2 air-activated heaters

The customer care service addresses all doubts calmly

Cons Of Urine Simulation With Powdered Urine Kit

A few drawbacks of the urine stimulation with powdered urine kit by Test Clear are:

This synthetic urine takes about 45 minutes to reach the proper temperature

Single Pack Powdered Urine Vial For Urine Test

Created by:

Test Clear

Includes:

1 Powdered Urine Vial, Medical Transport Vial With Lid, Temperature Strip, Two Air-Activated Heaters

Price:

$59.95 (Official Website)

Use before:

Within 72 hours

If you liked the concept of the 12 Pack Powdered Urine Vials Kit for Urine Test by Test Clear but felt that you do not need so many vials, you will like its single-pack alternative.

This kit offers you a single pack of human urine vials to help you ace one urine drug test. It can be a great option for people who rarely come across such situations.

Pros Of Single Pack Powdered Urine Vial for Urine Test

The perks that make the Single Pack Powdered Urine Vial for Urine Test an attractive option are:

Ideal for users who are looking for a one-time solution

Affordable

Comes with a temperature strip

Option to invest in add-on products while placing your order for the highest convenience

Cons Of Single Pack Powdered Urine Vial for Urine Test

Certain drawbacks of the Single Pack Powdered Urine Vial for Urine Test are:

If you are appearing for a test that also assesses biocide, this kit may not be an effective solution

Klear Urine Sample Additive to Pass Urine Test

Created by:

Test Clear

Includes:

2 Vials Of Klear Crystals, Manual

Price:

$30 (Official Website)

Shelf-life:

Not specified

If you are not a heavy drug user and are confident that you do not require the powerful synthetic urine powdered formulas but still want to ensure that you pass the urine drug test, we would recommend trying out this kit.

Although it is detectable, the Klear Urine Sample Additive to Pass Urine Test is said to do the trick to help its users pass their drug tests efficiently.

Pros Of Klear Urine Sample Additive to Pass Urine Test

The Klear Urine Sample Additive to Pass Urine Test can offer you several pros like:

Extremely affordable

Easy to use

Does not require you to use complex components like heating pads and temperature strips

Easy accessible

Cons Of Klear Urine Sample Additive to Pass Urine Test

These cons may make you want to look for a Klear Urine Sample Additive alternative:

You should not use it if you are in the US

Easily detectable

Stash Boxers – Stay Calm & Be Prepared

Created by:

TestNegative

Includes:

Stash Boxers

Price:

$34.95 (Official Website)

Sizes available:

3

You might need to conceal your belongings for a variety of reasons – whether you are hiding your synthetic urine while appearing for a drug test or your valuable items while navigating through a crowded space.

Whatever the reason, the Stash Boxers can help you achieve the peace of mind that your belongings are hidden and safe.

Pros Of Stash Boxers – Stay Calm & Be Prepared

Several pros of Stash Boxers make it an ideal hiding spot for your synthetic urine bottle, like:

Comfortable

Available in 3 different sizes

Comes with an inside pocket

No buttons or zippers

Cons Of Stash Boxers – Stay Calm & Be Prepared

While the Stash Boxers – Stay Calm and Be Prepared is a good product, it has a few cons as well:

There is no exchange policy on this product due to hygiene reasons

Incognito Belt – Premixed Synthetic Urine On A Belt

Created by:

Clear Choice

Includes:

Bladder bag, adjustable belt, 2 heat pads, temperature strip, manual

Price:

$130 (Official Website)

Shelf-life:

2 years

Oftentimes, companies and brands are not very considerate when it comes to designing products. However, Clear Choice is different as it has created a Velcro adjustable belt that can be suitable for people with waist sizes up to 48 inches!

Further, the premix kit of the synthetic urine of this product is suitable to be used at least twice. It can help you pass any kind of urine drug test easily without having any drug traces detected inside your body!

Pros Of Incognito Belt – Premixed Synthetic Urine On A Belt

There are several pros of the Incognito Belt-Premixed Synthetic Urine, such as:

Value for money, as the premix can last for up to two uses

Free of biocides

Boasts a shelf-life of up to 2 years

Comes with 2 heating pads and 1 temperature strip to help you recreate your urine artificially

Cons Of Incognito Belt – Premixed Synthetic Urine On A Belt

There are certain cons of this synthetic urine product as well, like:

You must heat it before using it for the best results

How We Picked The Best Synthetic Urine Kits/Products

To ensure that our selection is top-notch, we’ve done extensive research into the available options to determine which ones offer the highest quality results. Here’s how we picked the best synthetic urine kits and products:

Chemical Composition Precision

When assessing synthetic urine kits, one of the foremost criteria we prioritize is the precision of their chemical composition.

It’s not merely about resembling human urine; it’s about mirroring it down to the exact compounds. For instance, Clear Choice’s Incognito Belt stands out because it meticulously replicates the 11 compounds found in real urine.

Likewise, Sub Solution by Clear Choice allows users to customize the pH and gravity, ensuring a tailor-made solution that’s nearly impossible to distinguish from genuine urine. This level of precision is vital, especially in professional drug tests where scrutiny runs high.

Detection Avoidance

When it comes to synthetic urine, appearing natural is paramount. We scrutinize each product’s ability to dodge detection with the finesse of real urine. We delve deep into factors like color accuracy, ensuring it matches the subtle hue of genuine pee.

We assess the odor – an often overlooked yet crucial element. A truly effective synthetic urine kit should not only look but also smell the part, fooling even the keenest of noses. We observe the frothiness, making sure it mimics the natural bubbles found in freshly excreted urine.

It’s this attention to detail that separates the best from the rest. A synthetic urine that raises no suspicion is our gold standard.

Longevity of Effectiveness

We consider how long the product remains effective after preparation, ensuring users have a viable solution on hand when needed.

A product that maintains its authenticity for an extended period provides peace of mind, especially for those facing unexpected or frequent tests. We focus on durability, seeking options that remain reliable even when stored for an extended duration.

Our goal is to recommend products that not only work but continue to work, giving users a dependable resource in critical situations.

Heating Mechanism Efficiency

An efficient heating system is paramount in the world of synthetic urine. We favor kits that not only heat up swiftly but also maintain the right temperature consistently. Quick Luck Premium Synthetic Urine Kit by Clear Choice exemplifies this factor, heating your sample within seconds and maintaining the warmth effectively.

On the other hand, Test Clear’s Single Pack Powdered Urine Vial includes a temperature strip, allowing users to gauge the temperature accurately.

These products ensure that the synthetic urine is presented at body temperature, a detail often checked in drug tests, giving users confidence during crucial moments.

Discreetness in Packaging

Users often find themselves in situations where subtlety is paramount, and a well-packaged product can make all the difference.

Products like Clear Choice Incognito Belt excel in this regard. The belt design not only conceals the synthetic urine effectively but also ensures it goes unnoticed, providing users with a confident and discreet solution.

Another notable example is the Stash Boxers – Stay Calm & Be Prepared, featuring an inside pocket that securely hides the synthetic urine. Its lack of buttons or zippers further enhances its inconspicuous nature, making it a practical choice for users seeking covert options.

Availability of Accessories

We understand the importance of having all the necessary tools at hand, which is why we consider the availability of accessories a key ranking factor. Quick Luck Premium Synthetic Urine Kit stands out by providing users with everything they need, including a temperature strip, heating pads, and a heat-activating powder.

This comprehensive package ensures users are well-equipped to handle any drug test scenario efficiently. Additionally, the Incognito Belt – Premixed Synthetic Urine On A Belt not only offers premixed urine but also includes 2 heating pads and 1 temperature strip, making it incredibly user-friendly.

On the other hand, the Sub Solution Synthetic Urine Kit allows users to adjust parameters like pH and gravity, providing a customizable experience. These accessories not only enhance the usability of the products but also contribute significantly to their effectiveness, making them top choices in our evaluations.

Legal Compliance

Ensuring the kit aligns with the regulations of your jurisdiction is fundamental. We prioritize products that adhere to legal standards, preventing users from inadvertently breaking any laws. It’s not just about passing the test; it’s about doing so responsibly and within the confines of the law.

We scrutinize every product for its legal compliance, so you can confidently use it, knowing you are within the boundaries of the law. Choosing a kit that meets legal requirements adds an essential layer of security, allowing you to face drug tests with confidence and peace of mind.

Conclusion

In the realm of synthetic urine products, the reviewing team’s analysis provides valuable insights for individuals facing surprise drug tests. Clear Choice Incognito Belt emerges as a standout choice.

Additionally, the Sub Solution, Spike Additive & Oral Clear combo by Clear Choice impresses with its effectiveness in eliminating oral traces and ensuring undetectability.

Furthermore, the Sub Solution Synthetic Urine Kit offers affordability and reusability, allowing users to customize parameters for authenticity. The 12-pack powdered Urine Vials by Test Clear provides a budget-friendly bulk option, albeit without a heating system.

Moreover, the Stash Boxers and Incognito Belt introduce discreet storage options, enhancing users’ confidence in various situations requiring concealment.