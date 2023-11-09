Tetrogen Day and Night Review: Miracle Fat-Loss or Marketing Ploy?

Testrogen is a dual-combo weight loss supplement that promises to reset an essential hormone in your body that’s responsible for weight issues.

By resetting this hormone, Testrogen promises to activate your body’s natural fat-burning processes, stop unhealthy food cravings, keep you motivated, and support your overall wellness.

Can Tetrogen help you lose weight, or is it another weight loss scam? Read our entire review of Testrogen to learn everything you need to know before you give this product a shot.

What is Tetrogen Day and Night?

Tetrogen Day and Night is an all-natural weight loss supplement with an AM and PM Formula.

It was formulated with clinically studied ingredients proven to kill your food cravings, activate your body’s fat-burning processes, and improve your cholesterol, blood pressure, and mood.

Best of all, Tetrogen was formulated to work for everybody regardless of age, gender, or other physiological factor. Therefore, it doesn’t matter whether you’re a woman in her sixties or a man in his forties. Tetrogen has the proven ingredients to help you lose weight.

How Does Tetrogen Work?

While Tetrogen claims to work in several ways, the primary way that Tetrogen works is by “flipping the switch” on your leptin levels.

Leptin is an important hormone whose primary job is to help you maintain a healthy blood weight. Studies have found it can manage your food cravings, speed up your metabolic rate for greater fat burning, and keep your motivation high because it helps your body release more pleasure chemicals like dopamine and serotonin.

According to Tetrogen, maintaining higher leptin levels is the absolute catalyst for achieving healthy weight loss and maintaining a healthy weight once you reach your weight loss goals.

However, it’s not the only way Tetrogen works. According to the official website, it also contains ingredients that induce thermogenesis. Thermogenesis is a natural process in which your body burns calories to produce heat. To burn these calories, it breaks down existing fat, turning it into energy and burned for heat.

Third, Tetrogen inhibits certain enzymes that lead to weight gain. For example, it inhibits amylase activity to slow down starch metabolism. In other words, your body slows down how fast it breaks down carbohydrates. This helps keep you fuller for longer and prevents massive blood sugar spikes.

Finally, Tetrogen suppresses an enzyme that prevents the formation of fat from blood sugar. Suppressing these two enzymes makes it far easier to lose weight, manage cravings, and limit unhealthy blood sugar levels.

Using Tetrogen Day and Night

Each container of Tetrogen contains

Take Tetrogen Day each morning after breakfast with a glass of water.

Take Tetrogen Night twelve hours later with a large glass of water and food.

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Ingredients in Tetrogen

One thing that separates Tetrogen from the average weight loss product is that it uses clinically studied and patented ingredients to facilitate weight loss.

In total, it uses six main active ingredients to manage your leptin levels, food cravings, and metabolism. These ingredients include:

Lipofuel

Lipofuel is a patented, clinically studied form of chili powder extract. It is exclusively available to Tetrogen and has been clinically proven to help shrink fat cells, reduce fat levels in the bloodstream, and induce thermogenesis.

According to a study from Auburn University, Lipofuel helped participants “significantly improve their waist-to-hip ratio and to consume 257 fewer calories per day than a placebo group.

IGOB-131

IGOB-131 is another patented extract from African mango extract, a rare yet powerful fruit. Studies have found it can help eliminate stubborn body fat and support healthy blood sugar levels, which is crucial for losing weight.

In one study published in a journal called Lipids in Health and Disease, participants who took IGOB-131 lost 23 lbs. on average, reduced their waistlines by 13cm, and lost 6.3% of their body fat.

CQR-300

CQR-300 is another patented extract of a grape plant from West India. Studies have found it works best with IGOB-131 to support healthy, sustainable weight loss.

In one study from Oxford University, CQR-300 helped participants lose 8.9% of their body weight compared to only 1.05% in the placebo group. In fact, after ten weeks, the participants lost a stunning 26lbs of fat and 21.9cm off their waist.

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DYG-400

DYG-400 is a patented spice from the jungles of Cameroon. It is primarily used to improve metabolic function, reduce the size of fat cells, and regulate leptin function.

In a clinical study published in the Journal of Functional Foods in Health and Disease, combining IGOB-131 and DYG-400 helped participants lose 25 pounds, 4.3% off their body fat, and 10.7 centimeters around their waist.

Green Tea Extract

You probably are aware of the incredible fat-burning abilities of green tea extract. It contains potent catechins like EGCG, which help to stimulate thermogenesis, increase overall resting metabolism, and slow down hunger so you feel fuller for longer.

In various studies, green tea extract has been shown to increase metabolic function between 8 to 10% throughout the day. It also appears to have a limited total daily caloric intake, between 100 to 200 calories daily.

Melatonin

Finally, melatonin is the hormone that regulates your sleep-wake cycle. It helps support more profound, more restful sleep, which is critical for balancing hormone levels and keeping your body healthy.

Several studies have directly linked healthy melatonin levels to healthy leptin levels. You should be able to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

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Side Effects of Tetrogen – Is it Safe?

Perhaps the best thing about Tetrogen is that not only is it an effective solution for weight loss – it’s also very safe. To date, there haven’t been any reports of any severe side effects occurring while using this product.

Of course, this is not to say that side effects cannot occur. Any supplement can cause minor side effects such as headaches, nausea, or indigestion. The chance of experiencing these side effects is very low.

You should know that despite the lack of side effects, this product may still not suit everyone. For example, if you are pregnant or nursing, it is not recommended you use this product.

Likewise, this product is not intended for use in children under the age of 18. Therefore, you should avoid using this product if you are under 18, and it should be kept away from areas where children may mistakenly find it.

Finally, in the event you have a serious condition or are on a prescription medication, it is strongly recommended you speak to your doctor before using this product.

Overall, Tetrogen is an incredibly safe, effective weight loss product. However, if you are unsure whether or not it is right for you, we recommend you speak to your doctor before trying.

Tetrogen Pricing & Guarantee

If you believe Tetrogen Day and Night may be right for you, then the best place to purchase it is directly through the official website. There, you will find several purchasing options to choose from, depending on your individual needs and budget:

One-month supply: $44.98 Each + Free Shipping

$44.98 Each + Free Shipping Three-month supply: $34.83 Each + Free Shipping

$34.83 Each + Free Shipping Six-month supply: $24.17 Each + Free Shipping

Each one-month supply comes with a bottle of Tetrogen AM and Tetrogen PM.

In addition, regardless of which package you select, you are automatically covered by a 90-day money-back guarantee from the manufacturer. If, for any reason, you are dissatisfied with your experience with Tetrogen, suffer from unwanted side effects, or don’t lose the weight you want, you can receive a full refund within 30 days.

Contact the manufacturer within 90 days of purchasing the product, and you’ll receive a full refund – no questions asked.

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Tetrogen Bonuses

For a limited time, Tetrogen offers all customers two bonus eBooks to help further reset your leptin, balance other hormone levels, and keep you lean, smiling, and healthy–free.

These two bonus eBooks include:

Bonus #1 – Leptin Decoded

Leptin Decoded is a “kindergarten” explanation of the leptin hormone, explaining exactly how it works and how to use it to your advantage. You’ll learn the specific exercise that works with the leptin hormone to increase fat loss, how to prevent your leptin clock from breaking, and much more.

Bonus #2 – The Cortisol Code

The Cortisol Code will help you prevent another hormone from causing havoc on your weight, mood, and more. You’ll learn how to manipulate this hormone so it can help you lose more body fat and a proven 3-step formula to optimize your cortisol levels for maximum fat loss.

Final Recap

Tetrogen is the first supplement to use 100% clinically studied and proven ingredients to support natural, sustainable weight loss. Although it’s relatively new, Tetrogen has already helped thousands of men and women reach their weight loss goals safely.

Within weeks, you two can have a slimmer, healthier body, better cardiovascular health, and complete wellness.

To order the weight loss product Tetrogen, visit the official website and order yours today before supplies run out!