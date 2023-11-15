BioFit: Scam or Legit? Review Ingredients List, Side Effects Risk, User Complaints

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BioFit is one of the internet’s best-known weight loss supplements.

Featuring a blend of natural ingredients, BioFit claims to help you lose weight even while stuffing your face with food and avoiding strict exercise.

Is BioFit legit? Can you really lose weight easily with BioFit? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the diet pill and how it works today in our review.

What is BioFit?

BioFit is a weight loss formula sold exclusively through the official website.

Priced at $59 per bottle, BioFit contains a blend of natural ingredients to help you lose weight and keep it off. All purchases are backed by a full 180-day moneyback guarantee.

According to the official BioFit website, you can “stuff your face” and still lose weight with BioFit. The website features the story of one woman who lost 71lbs with BioFit without a strict diet or exercise program: she had milkshakes and custard donuts for breakfast and still lost an enormous amount of weight in a short period thanks to BioFit.

BioFit was developed by an ordinary woman named Chrissie Miller. After being disappointed with her weight loss results with diet and exercise, Chrissie wanted to create a supplement that helped any woman effortlessly lose weight. Today, anyone can buy BioFit to enjoy powerful weight loss results.

BioFit Benefits

Some of the benefits of BioFit, according to the official website:

Blend of 7 “miracle microbes” to promote gut health and digestion

Lose 0.5lbs of fat per day or more

800mg proprietary formula with all-natural ingredients

Just take one capsule per day

The most effective weight loss supplement ever launched

Backed by 180 day moneyback guarantee

BioFit: Get the benefits you’ve been looking for!

How Does BioFit Work?

BioFit works by targeting your metabolism. It targets your metabolism by optimizing your gut flora.

Your “gut flora” includes small microbes living in your digestive system. There are good and bad microbes, and they work in different ways.

Good microbes are healthy for you. They make you lose weight, feel energetic, and extract nutrients from the foods you eat.

Bad microbes, meanwhile, sap your energy, make you feel sluggish, and increase your risk of disease and illness.

If you’re overweight, it’s likely your “bad microbes are winning the war,” according to Bio Fit’s Chrissie Miller. These bad microbes are quietly making it difficult to lose weight.

By taking one capsule of BioFit daily, you can optimize your gut flora to boost your metabolism, helping you lose weight.

Studies on Twins Prove the Importance of Gut Flora

To prove the importance of gut flora, Chrissie cites a study on 3,600 twins led by the Advanced Nutritional Science Department at King’s College in London.

In that study, researchers sought to determine why some twins were overweight and others were not. Twins were genetically identical, so why were some overweight while others were not?

According to Chrissie’s summary of the review, the twins’ weights had little to do with their diet or exercise habits; instead, their weights were related to good and bad microbes in their gut.

Twins with good microbes “stayed in shape effortlessly” even if they weren’t dieting or exercising, according to Chrissie.

Meanwhile, twins with bad microbes “gained weight even on calorie-restricted diets.”

After discovering the study, Chrissie wanted to create a formula that targeted gut flora and solved the root cause of weight gain.

BioFit: Try it now, you won’t be disappointed!

Who Created BioFit?

BioFit is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified manufacturing facility.

The formula was created by Chrissie Miller, a 43-year-old mother of three. Chrissie isn’t a doctor, nutritionist, or medical or scientific expert; she’s just an ordinary mom who wanted an easier way to lose weight.

Chrissie had gained roughly 20lbs with each of her three babies. She struggled to lose weight through conventional dieting and exercising. She figured she was born that way, and she was close to giving up.

After struggling with 19 different diets, Chrissie needed to make a change. Her marriage was failing, and she was sick of feeling fat.

One day, Chrissie stumbled upon an obscure post on a biohacking forum. That post mentioned a “secret ingredient” that could cause anyone to lose weight – even if eating unhealthy foods.

Chrissie combined the secret ingredient with other weight loss ingredients, then took them daily for weight loss.

Chrissie lost 59lbs in four months with an early prototype version of BioFit, going from 182lbs at her heaviest to 123lbs today.

Motivated by her successful weight loss results, Chrissie wanted to share BioFit with the world. She partnered with a US-based supplement company and today, anyone can buy BioFit to enjoy similar weight loss results potentially.

Click here to get all the details about BioFit >>>

BioFit Ingredients

Chrissie added a series of good microbes to BioFit – including probiotics and other ingredients beneficial for gut health.

These microbes are so powerful Chrissie calls them “little miracles” and “miracle microbes.”

Here are all of the miracle microbes in BioFit and how they work:

Miracle Microbe #1: Bacillus Subtilis: Bacillus subtilis is one of the best-known probiotics for weight loss. In fact, according to Chrissie Miller, Bacillus subtilis has been shown to “start burning fat within just days” of taking it for the first time. Bacillus subtilis may work more effectively than other probiotics because it’s “spore-based,” which means it’s naturally protected by a shell that keeps it safe. This shell allows the probiotics to pass through your stomach acid and enter your gut, where they can start to take effect. According to Chrissie’s research, bacillus subtilis “supports significant reductions in body fat without changing diet,” with some users experiencing “significant drops in body fat percentage within just days of taking it.” Researchers believe bacillus subtilis works by producing butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid linked to gut health, fat burning, and overall weight management.

Bacillus subtilis is one of the best-known probiotics for weight loss. In fact, according to Chrissie Miller, Bacillus subtilis has been shown to “start burning fat within just days” of taking it for the first time. Bacillus subtilis may work more effectively than other probiotics because it’s “spore-based,” which means it’s naturally protected by a shell that keeps it safe. This shell allows the probiotics to pass through your stomach acid and enter your gut, where they can start to take effect. According to Chrissie’s research, bacillus subtilis “supports significant reductions in body fat without changing diet,” with some users experiencing “significant drops in body fat percentage within just days of taking it.” Researchers believe bacillus subtilis works by producing butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid linked to gut health, fat burning, and overall weight management. Miracle Microbe #2: Bifidobacterium Longum: Bifidobacterium longum can help you burn fat without changing your diet, according to the official BioFit website, making it an ideal probiotic strain to use in the formula. It can improve digestion, reduce bloating and abdominal pain, and help your body turn the food you eat into energy instead of storing it as fat. In fact, taking just bifidobacterium longum and bacillus subtilis alone could “transform your body and health in a matter of weeks.”

Bifidobacterium longum can help you burn fat without changing your diet, according to the official BioFit website, making it an ideal probiotic strain to use in the formula. It can improve digestion, reduce bloating and abdominal pain, and help your body turn the food you eat into energy instead of storing it as fat. In fact, taking just bifidobacterium longum and bacillus subtilis alone could “transform your body and health in a matter of weeks.” Miracle Microbe #3: Lactobacillus Rhamnosus: Lactobacillus is another popular and well-known weight-loss probiotic strain. According to a study cited by BioFit, Lactobacillus rhamnosus was “shown to reduce body fat by a whopping 51%” over a six-month period. In one study, patients taking L. rhamnosus “lost 51% more fat than those taking a placebo – all without changing their diets.” Researchers believe L. rhamnosus is effective because it produces nutrients linked to improved symptoms of insulin resistance. These nutrients can help your body convert the food you eat into energy instead of storing it as fat. The more L. rhamnosus is in your gut, the easier it is to lose weight, according to the makers of BioFit. Along with the two microbes listed above, L. rhamnosus is part of the “1-2-3 knockout punch” at the core of each BioFit supplement.

Miracle Microbe #4: Bifidobacterium Breve: B. breve can cause a significant reduction of body fat while modifying metabolic functions in adults with obesity, according to a study cited by the makers of BioFit. Like Bacillus subtilis, B. breve is well-known in the weight loss supplement industry for being one probiotic strain linked to weight loss.

B. breve can cause a significant reduction of body fat while modifying metabolic functions in adults with obesity, according to a study cited by the makers of BioFit. Like Bacillus subtilis, B. breve is well-known in the weight loss supplement industry for being one probiotic strain linked to weight loss. Miracle Microbe #5: Lactobacillus Casei: L. casei could contribute to a significant decrease in body weight, according to the makers of BioFit, amplifying the results when combined with other microbes. It promotes a thriving gut microbiome overall while contributing to diversity.

L. casei could contribute to a significant decrease in body weight, according to the makers of BioFit, amplifying the results when combined with other microbes. It promotes a thriving gut microbiome overall while contributing to diversity. Miracle Microbe #6: Lactobacillus Plantarum: L. plantarum has been shown to reduce body weight and fat tissue “without reducing caloric intake,” according to the makers of BioFit, which is why they describe the probiotic strain as “truly a miracle.” In one study, participants taking L. plantarum lost significant body weight and fat tissue without adjusting their diet, suggesting the probiotic can lead to significant weight loss when taken on its own.

L. plantarum has been shown to reduce body weight and fat tissue “without reducing caloric intake,” according to the makers of BioFit, which is why they describe the probiotic strain as “truly a miracle.” In one study, participants taking L. plantarum lost significant body weight and fat tissue without adjusting their diet, suggesting the probiotic can lead to significant weight loss when taken on its own. Miracle Microbe #7: Lactobacillus Acidophilus: Found in many probiotic supplements, L. acidophilus has a long history of use for gut health, gut microbiome diversity, and overall weight management. To justify the inclusion of L. acidophilus, the makers of BioFit cite a 2014 study where participants reduced body fat and leptin levels in overweight and obese individuals. Leptin is one of the most important hormones for weight loss, because it signals your body to store fat or burn it away. Imbalanced leptin levels are associated with weight gain. The lower your leptin levels are, the easier it is to lose weight.

Found in many probiotic supplements, L. acidophilus has a long history of use for gut health, gut microbiome diversity, and overall weight management. To justify the inclusion of L. acidophilus, the makers of BioFit cite a 2014 study where participants reduced body fat and leptin levels in overweight and obese individuals. Leptin is one of the most important hormones for weight loss, because it signals your body to store fat or burn it away. Imbalanced leptin levels are associated with weight gain. The lower your leptin levels are, the easier it is to lose weight. Medium-Chain Triglycerides: Although not considered an active ingredient, medium-chain triglycerides help with absorption. They’re fatty layers that protect the active ingredients within BioFit. Each capsule of BioFit contains medium chain triglycerides (MCTs) specifically to boost absorption and enhance the survivability of beneficial bacteria as they travel through your gut and into your intestines.

Chrissie says these microbes can help you “burn fat without even trying.” Even if you’re not following a strict diet or exercise program, you could lose significant weight with these microbes – like Chrissie, who lost 59lbs in four months with the supplement.

Typically, you’d need to take seven probiotic supplements to get the seven ingredients in BioFit. That would mean taking 7 to 28 capsules per day. Even if you knew you could lose weight, you might not want to take that many capsules daily.

By packaging all of these miracle microbes into one convenient capsule, however, Chrissie has made them as easy to take as possible.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time opportunity to get BioFit!

Scientific Evidence for BioFit

BioFit was created by Chrissie Miller, a 43-year-old mother of three. Chrissie isn’t a doctor, nutritionist, or medical expert. Instead, she’s an ordinary mom who wants to create a better way to lose weight. She claims to have spent “more than two years in the lab” to develop BioFit. We’ll review some of the science behind Chrissie’s formula to see how it compares to formal scientific research.

The largest ingredient in BioFit is bacillus subtilis. BioFit uses a specific, proprietary type of B. subtilis called DE111. In a 2015 study, researchers found B. subtilis supplementation had a beneficial effect on fat burning in a group of mice. Mice were fed a high-fat diet while taking B. subtilis or a placebo. Mice in the B. subtilis group experienced significantly higher fat burning and significantly lower oxidative stress (inflammation) than mice in the control group. A 2019 study, meanwhile, found the same probiotic strain improved intestinal microflora and overall gut bacteria growth in rats.

Can you lose 0.5 lbs per day without dieting or exercising just by adding a probiotic supplement per your diet? Is it possible to lose 60 lbs in 120 days without dieting or exercising, as suggested by the makers of BioFit? In one study, researchers tested that hypothesis by giving a group of overweight adults a probiotic supplement or a placebo for six months and then analyzing the results. Researchers found those in the probiotic group lost 1.3kg more weight than those in the placebo group. That group also reduced their waist circumference by 0.94cm and BMI by 0.05, among other benefits. These results suggest probiotics can help with weight loss independently – but it’s far from the 0.5lbs per day advertised.

Probiotic supplements do, however, play an important role in energy and metabolism. Poor gut health can make you feel sluggish and weak, making it hard to exercise or get through the day. Probiotics can balance gut bacteria, making it easier for your body to digest your foods. Instead of spending so much energy breaking down foods to extract their nutritional value, you can optimize your gut health to achieve powerful results.

Overall, the active ingredients in BioFit have been shown to promote small but significant drops in body weight, waist circumference, and other biomarkers. There’s no evidence, however, BioFit will help you lose 0.5lbs per day or more without dieting or exercising.

Click Here to Get BioFit At Discounted Price!!!

BioFit Supplement Facts Label

BioFit was personally formulated by Chrissie Miller, a 43-year-old mom searching for an easy weight loss shortcut.

Here are all of the active and inactive ingredients Chrissie added to BioFit:

800mg / 5.75 billion colony forming units (CFUs) of a proprietary probiotic formula with Bacillus subtilis (DE111), Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus casei, Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Bifidobacterium longum, and Bifidobacterium breve

Other (inactive) ingredients, including vegetable cellulose (to form the capsule), maltodextrin, and medium-chain triglycerides

Other BioFit Features

There are other weight loss aids and probiotic supplements available today. What makes BioFit unique? Why pick BioFit over other supplements?

Here are some of the features that distinguish BioFit from competitors in the weight loss or probiotic space:

Spore Delivery System for Maximum Microbe Survival: Many probiotic supplements are wasted: your stomach acid destroys the active ingredients before they reach their intended destination in your gut. To prevent this from happening, BioFit uses a unique, spore delivery system. That system helps your microbes survive harsh stomach acids.

Many probiotic supplements are wasted: your stomach acid destroys the active ingredients before they reach their intended destination in your gut. To prevent this from happening, BioFit uses a unique, spore delivery system. That system helps your microbes survive harsh stomach acids. Lose 0.5lbs Per Day: According to testimonials featured on the official BioFit website, many have lost around 0.5lbs per day or even more with BioFit. Chrissie Miller, the original inventor of the formula, dropped from 182lbs to 123lbs in four months, losing 59lbs in 120 days for an average weight loss of around 0.5lbs per day. Others have shared even greater weight loss results.

According to testimonials featured on the official BioFit website, many have lost around 0.5lbs per day or even more with BioFit. Chrissie Miller, the original inventor of the formula, dropped from 182lbs to 123lbs in four months, losing 59lbs in 120 days for an average weight loss of around 0.5lbs per day. Others have shared even greater weight loss results. Popular with Health Professionals: Chrissie Miller doesn’t claim to be a doctor, nutritionist, or medical expert. However, according to the official BioFit website, the supplement is “becoming extremely popular with many health professionals,” suggesting some doctors, nutritionists, dietitians, and other health experts have reviewed the supplement and approved its use.

Chrissie Miller doesn’t claim to be a doctor, nutritionist, or medical expert. However, according to the official BioFit website, the supplement is “becoming extremely popular with many health professionals,” suggesting some doctors, nutritionists, dietitians, and other health experts have reviewed the supplement and approved its use. Easy to Take (Just 1 Capsule Per Day): Typically, you’d need to take multiple probiotic supplements to get multiple probiotic strains. With BioFit, you just need to take one capsule per day. It’s a single, easy-to-swallow capsule that works quickly after entering your body.

Typically, you’d need to take multiple probiotic supplements to get multiple probiotic strains. With BioFit, you just need to take one capsule per day. It’s a single, easy-to-swallow capsule that works quickly after entering your body. No Strict Diet or Exercise Required: Typically, doctors recommend dieting, exercising, and maintaining a caloric deficit to lose weight. However, the creators of BioFit found weight loss had little to do with diet and exercise – and more to do with the microbes inside your gut. Many people online claim to have lost significant weight with BioFit, even without dieting or exercising. Chrissie claims the supplement frees you from “the hassles of counting calories and checking your weight each morning.”

BioFit Reviews: How Much Weight Can You Lose?

The official BioFit website is filled with reviews from customers who have lost significant weight, dropped inches from their waistline, and improved health biomarkers after taking BioFit.

Here are some of the testimonials, reviews, and weight loss claims featured on the official BioFit website:

Chrissie Miller, who invented BioFit, lost 59lbs with an early supplement version. She went from 182lbs to 123lbs in four months, transforming her appearance and eliminating her baby weight without strict dieting or exercising. Chrissie claims she continued eating milkshakes while rapidly losing weight with BioFit.

One woman claims she’s only on day four of taking BioFit and has already lost two pounds – even while she eats ice cream sundaes and other unhealthy foods. She describes BioFit as “exactly what [Chrissie] said it was and much more.”

In addition to losing weight, many customers claim to have achieved other benefits with BioFit. They’ve felt younger, looked younger, and enjoyed “long-lasting good health,” among other benefits.

One customer claims she “lost 3 pounds this week” with BioFit while eating a milkshake and a custard donut for breakfast. That customer has continued to eat her favorite unhealthy foods while still dropping roughly 0.5lbs per day with BioFit.

Chrissie also claims she lost “two inches off my waistline in just 7 days” of taking BioFit and “six inches in just 2 weeks” with the weight loss supplement. Plus, she lost these inches “without diet restrictions” and “without counting calories,” nor did she participate in any “extreme cardio routines.”

BioFit Pricing

BioFit is normally priced at $149. However, as part of a 2023 promotion, you can pay just $59 per bottle or less online through GoBiofit.com.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering online today:

1 Bottle: $59

$59 3 Bottles: $147 ($49 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping + Free Bonus eBook

$147 ($49 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping + Free Bonus eBook 6 Bottles: $234 ($39 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping + Free Bonus eBook

Order BioFit Right Here At The Best Prices!!

Chrissie claims she deliberately priced BioFit low because her business endeavor is “not about making a profit for me or my team.” Instead, she simply wants to help others lose weight. In fact, she claims she could charge $249 for a bottle of BioFit, but she has chosen not to because she wants to put BioFit within reach for the average person.

Each bottle contains 30 capsules or a 30-day supply of BioFit. You take one capsule daily for weight loss.

Bonuses Included with BioFit

As part of a 2023 promotion, the makers of BioFit have significantly lowered the supplement’s price and bundled qualifying purchases with a free eBook. If you buy the 3 or 6-bottle package of BioFit, then you receive one free bonus eBook to complement your weight loss efforts:

Free Bonus eBook: The Truth About Dieting: Lose Weight Eating All Your Favorite Foods: BioFit claims to help you lose weight without strict dieting or exercising. In fact, the official BioFit website is filled with testimonials from customers who continued to eat ice cream sundaes, milkshakes, and other unhealthy foods while still rapidly losing weight with BioFit. In this eBook, normally sold separately for $19.99, you can discover the truth about dieting – and why it’s possible to continue eating your favorite foods while still losing weight.

Order now & get bonuses >>>

BioFit Refund Policy

BioFit is backed by a 180-day money-back guarantee. You have 180 days to try BioFit and see if you like it, then request a complete refund if you’re unsatisfied. To get started on your refund, just call the number below:

1(866)-450-0608

About BioFit

BioFit was developed by a 43-year old mother of three named Chrissie Miller. Chrissie describes herself as an ordinary mom – not a doctor, nutritionist, or medical expert.

Despite her lack of credentials, Chrissie claims to be “5 years ahead of the weight loss industry” after developing BioFit. She also claims to be targeted by pharmaceutical companies because of her creation.

Chrissie partnered with a US-based supplement company named Natures Formulas to share BioFit with the world. That company manufactures BioFit in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

You can contact the BioFit customer service team via the following:

Email: support@getbiofit.com

Final Word

BioFit is a probiotic supplement featuring seven “miracle” strains of probiotic bacteria to help you lose weight without strict dieting or exercising.

According to the official website, some users have lost 0.5lbs per day or more while taking BioFit, without significantly changing their diet or exercise habits.

To learn more about BioFit and how it works or to buy BioFit online today, visit the official website.