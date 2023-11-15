Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN Reviews – Should You Buy? Quality Brand Pills That Work?

Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN is an anti-aging supplement available exclusively online.

Featuring nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN claims to boost your age-reversing NAD+ molecules to make you feel younger in just two weeks.

Does Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN truly work? How can a supplement make you look and feel younger in just weeks? Keep reading our review to learn about Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN today.

What is Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN?

Liposomal NMN is a rebranded anti-aging supplement from Genuine Purity.

Formerly known as Liposomal NMN+ by GenF20, Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN is the same great formula with a fresh new look.

Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN is backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee and claims to promote cellular regeneration, mitochondrial function, and DNA health using a single active ingredient: nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN). This molecule works as a precursor to NAD+, the popular anti-aging compound.

By taking Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN daily, you can raise levels of NAD+ within your body. Higher levels of NAD+ are associated with better aging. Younger people tend to have higher NAD+ levels than older people, and taking an NMN supplement could indirectly raise NAD+ levels.

Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN is exclusively sold on the official website for $69.95 per bottle.

Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN Benefits

Here are some Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN benefits, according to the manufacturer:

Power up your mitochondria

Promote DNA repair

Fight aging on a cellular level

Energize your brain and body

Start feeling younger within two weeks

Elevate NAD+ back to the levels of your youth

Get the benefits of GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN today!

How Does Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN Work?

Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN provides a science-backed dose of nicotinamide mononucleotide or NMN.

That molecule has been shown to raise nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) levels, another famous anti-aging molecule. You can’t simply take NAD+ alone, as your body struggles to absorb it; instead, the best way to raise NAD+ is to take a precursor to the molecule – like NMN.

This precursor gives your body the building blocks to produce NAD+, supporting anti-aging benefits.

Your body creates NAD+ from NMN and other molecules. One study found that NAD+ is synthesized from sources like NMN, tryptophan, nicotinic acid, nicotinamide riboside (NR), and other natural ingredients. Some take NR supplements to raise NAD+ levels, while others take NMN supplements. Both supplements give your body the ingredients it needs to synthesize NAD+.

Each Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN bottle contains 60 capsules or 60 servings. You take one pill daily to promote anti-aging benefits; each bottle lasts 60 days.

How Do NMN and NAD+ Help with Aging?

We’ve established Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN boosts NAD+ levels by raising NMN levels. But how do these molecules affect aging? What do the molecules do to your body?

Here’s how Genuine Purity describes the effects of NMN and NAD+ on your biological functions:

Research suggests NAD+ has the potential to “extend your lifespan and possibly even ‘reverse’ your biological age,” according to Science Direct

In one study on mice, NAD supplementation extended lifespan by an impressive 30%. Since the launch of that study, NAD and NMN supplements have surged in popularity.

Biologically, NAD+ is one of the most abundant molecules in the human body. Studies show it’s a potent anti-aging molecule because it’s involved in 400+ biological functions. It also helps keep all 37 trillion of your cells alive and healthy.

It seems that NAD+ and NMN directly impact mitochondria, the powerhouses of your cells. Each cell in your body uses mitochondria to transform food into energy. As you get older, you naturally feel less energetic. However, NAD+ and NMN could help you feel younger and live longer by targeting your mitochondria.

A 2023 trial on humans tested the effects of 300mg, 600mg, or 900mg of NMN in a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial and found NMN significantly increased NAD+ concentration in the blood while reducing biomarkers linked to aging. Researchers also found no apparent side effects from NMN supplementation, suggesting it’s an easy and effective way to boost NAD+ activity.

To support these benefits, each serving of Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN contains 250mg of beta nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) at a concentration of 98%. According to Genuine Purity, NMN “has the potential to increase NAD+ levels.” It could even increase NAD+ levels back to your youthful levels.

Try GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN now and experience the difference!

Why Don’t Other NMN Supplements Work?

There are other NMN supplements available today, and some people take NMN daily for anti-aging.

However, Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN aims to be the best NMN supplement because of its superior absorption and effectiveness.

Here are some differences between Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN and others:

Reason #1: Fake NMN

Many NMN supplements claim to contain NMN – only to have zero NMN whatsoever. You may use a fake NMN if you don’t see a certificate of authenticity or lab testing. Some supplements claim to contain NMN but only contain caffeine and other stimulants, for example, to trick you into thinking you’re more energetic. In reality, you’re getting a short-term boost with no long-term effects.

Reason #2: Poor Absorption

Ordinary NMN doesn’t absorb very well. You can’t simply take “raw” NMN and expect to raise NAD+ levels significantly. That’s because your stomach acid destroys NMN, preventing the active ingredients from entering your bloodstream. Genuine Purity has solved this absorption problem using a “liposome,” or fatty molecule, to protect the active ingredients within the supplement.

Reason #3: Incorrect Dosage

Many NMN supplements use incorrect dosages – like a much lower dose of NMN than used in studies. Technically, these supplements still contain NMN, but it’s so tiny that it’s unlikely to affect your body.

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Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN vs. Other NMN Supplements

Genuine Purity has developed Liposomal NMN as the best NMN supplement.

Here are some differences between Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN and others:

Advantage #1: Pure 98% NMN

Each serving of Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN contains 98% pure NMN, and Genuine Purity attaches a certificate of analysis to prove it. Instead of getting low doses of NMN at concentrations too weak to impact the body, you can enjoy pure 98% NMN for maximum effectiveness.

Advantage #2: Maximum Absorption Via Liposomes

Genuine Purity has created an innovative NMN formula using liposomes, or fatty molecules. These fatty molecules protect the active ingredients in the supplement, helping them pass your stomach acid and digestive tract to reach their intended destination within your body. Liposomes are a delivery mechanism that increases bioavailability by protecting active ingredients. They’re like a “taxi” transporting NMN directly where it needs to go.

Advantage #3: The Same Dose Used in Clinical Trials

Each Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN serving contains the same NMN dose used in clinical trials. You get 250mg per capsule, the same amount in virtually all clinical trials. This is the same dose proven to work across double-blind, placebo-controlled trials published in peer-reviewed medical journals, making it the gold standard dose in the NMN industry. And because there’s a liposome around each molecule, this dose may be even more effective than the doses used in clinical trials.

Advantage #4: Made by Genuine Purity & Backed by 20+ Years of Experience

Genuine Purity is a subsidiary brand of Leading Edge Health, a health and wellness brand with 20+ years of experience in the anti-aging supplement space. The company manufactures cutting-edge supplements in the United States and has pioneered various anti-aging breakthroughs. Every time you buy Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN, you’re getting this experience on your side.

Advantage #5: 100%, 97-Day Moneyback Guarantee

Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN has a 97-day, 100% money-back guarantee. You have a full 97 days to try the supplement, then return it for a full refund (even if the bottles are empty) if you’re unsatisfied.

Get GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN now while it’s on sale – limited time only!

What to Expect After Taking Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN

Genuine Purity recommends taking one capsule of Liposomal NMN daily to notice dramatic results within as little as two weeks.

According to the manufacturer, these results could be subtle at first – like a little more energy in the morning, less mental fog in the afternoon, and better clarity and memory during the day. Over time, however, you’ll begin to experience more significant age-reversing effects.

Here are some benefits you could experience with Liposomal NMN, according to Genuine Purity:

Peak vitality at any age . You can experience the best years with Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN regardless of age. The supplement works by re-energizing your body at the cellular level, targeting your mitochondria to boost energy.

. You can experience the best years with Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN regardless of age. The supplement works by re-energizing your body at the cellular level, targeting your mitochondria to boost energy. Feel younger, stronger, and more alert . Many feel physically more powerful and cognitively alert after taking Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN. Liposomal NMN could promote powerful anti-aging effects by targeting your cells’ mitochondria.

. Many feel physically more powerful and cognitively alert after taking Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN. Liposomal NMN could promote powerful anti-aging effects by targeting your cells’ mitochondria. Boost libido . Some notice an improvement in sex drive after taking Liposomal NMN. As you get older, your sex drive naturally tends to drop. By taking an NMN supplement like Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN, however, you could promote sex drive, overall sexual health, and libido at any age.

. Some notice an improvement in sex drive after taking Liposomal NMN. As you get older, your sex drive naturally tends to drop. By taking an NMN supplement like Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN, however, you could promote sex drive, overall sexual health, and libido at any age. Crystal-clear thinking . Whether dealing with mental fog or occasional memory problems, you can enjoy crystal-clear thinking with Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN. Every cell in your brain and body has mitochondria. By targeting these mitochondria, Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN can promote energy in every cell – from your brain throughout the rest of your body.

. Whether dealing with mental fog or occasional memory problems, you can enjoy crystal-clear thinking with Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN. Every cell in your brain and body has mitochondria. By targeting these mitochondria, Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN can promote energy in every cell – from your brain throughout the rest of your body. Elevate mood . Some people find they’re less irritable thanks to Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN. Others see the supplement as elevating their mood, eliminating moodiness, and balancing emotions. As you get older, hormone imbalances can cause mood swings. Although Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN doesn’t claim to impact hormones, it could affect overall aging and longevity.

. Some people find they’re less irritable thanks to Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN. Others see the supplement as elevating their mood, eliminating moodiness, and balancing emotions. As you get older, hormone imbalances can cause mood swings. Although Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN doesn’t claim to impact hormones, it could affect overall aging and longevity. Stay energized all day long . Some people stay active all day after taking Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN. Instead of experiencing a mid-afternoon slump, they remain energized all day long.

. Some people stay active all day after taking Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN. Instead of experiencing a mid-afternoon slump, they remain energized all day long. Promote faster memory recall . Some people who take Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN enjoy “lightning-quick memory recall,” finding it more effortless to recall information on command.

. Some people who take Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN enjoy “lightning-quick memory recall,” finding it more effortless to recall information on command. Alleviate nagging joint pain . Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN may alleviate joint pain. As you get older, joint pain tends to get worse. Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN can promote overall mobility by targeting and eliminating this joint pain.

. Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN may alleviate joint pain. As you get older, joint pain tends to get worse. Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN can promote overall mobility by targeting and eliminating this joint pain. Help stabilize blood sugar . As you get older, you have a higher risk of diabetes and blood sugar balance issues. Liposomal NMN can help because it “helps stabilize blood sugar.” If your blood sugar is unstable and fluctuates wildly, then NMN could bring it back into balance.

. As you get older, you have a higher risk of diabetes and blood sugar balance issues. Liposomal NMN can help because it “helps stabilize blood sugar.” If your blood sugar is unstable and fluctuates wildly, then NMN could bring it back into balance. Support cardiovascular health . Genuine Purity says Liposomal NMN can “protect your heart against aging.” As you get older, your risk of heart problems increases. Heart disease is the number one killer worldwide. Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN can promote health and anti-aging effects at the cellular level, helping to protect your heart against aging.

. Genuine Purity says Liposomal NMN can “protect your heart against aging.” As you get older, your risk of heart problems increases. Heart disease is the number one killer worldwide. Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN can promote health and anti-aging effects at the cellular level, helping to protect your heart against aging. Sleep better. Genuine Purity’s Liposomal NMN may help you achieve deep, revitalizing sleep. Sleep worsens as you age, and many older adults find it increasingly difficult to get a satisfying sleep.

Some people experience small benefits within days of taking Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN for the first time. Others start to notice significant effects within two weeks. The longer you take Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN, the greater the benefits you can expect to experience.

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Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN Ingredients

Each serving of Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN contains a single active ingredient, which is 250mg of NMN. There are no other active ingredients.

Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN)

NMN is a precursor of NAD+, which means it gives your body the ingredients needed to make NAD+. Studies show your NAD+ levels are closely connected to your “real” biological age. The greater the amount of NAD+ in your body, the younger you will be physiologically. When you’re young, you have sky-high NAD+ levels. By middle age, your NAD+ levels drop by half. By taking Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN daily, you can promote NAD+ levels by giving your body the ingredients it needs to boost NAD+, revitalizing every cell.

Genuine Purity says all ingredients are organic, non-GMO, and 100% natural. The formula also has zero preservatives, zero sugar, zero wheat grain, zero soy, zero eggs, and zero dairy. Plus, it’s available without a doctor’s visit – and the dosage in Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN is the exact dosage used in clinical trials.

Scientific Evidence for Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN

Does Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN truly work? Is the supplement backed by scientific evidence proving it can support anti-aging benefits? We’ll review the evidence behind Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN below.

According to a 2020 study published in Integrative Medicine: A Clinician’s Journal, NMN is a “stable, reliable NAD+ activator and anti-aging molecule.” Researchers found increasing levels of NAD+ increases the chances of cell survival while boosting energy production, all of which can help you look and feel younger. Researchers in that study found NMN was “a critical, systemic signaling molecule” for supporting NAD+ production, which could help you fight back against the effects of aging.

A follow-up study published in Geroscience in 2023 tested the effects of NMN supplementation on a group of healthy, middle-aged adults in a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Researchers gave 80 adults 300mg, 600mg, or 900mg of NMN daily over 60 days via an oral supplement. Researchers found that all three treated groups had “statistically significant better health” than the control group and significantly higher blood NAD concentrations. Researchers also found no significant side effects.

Researchers also checked age-related biomarkers in the blood of the NMN group versus the control group. They found blood samples from the control group showed “increased significantly” while blood samples in the NMN group “stayed unchanged.”

Because of these results and others, a 2022 study described NMN as an “anti-aging health product,” the supplement showed the potential to fight against age-related complications, help with oxidative stress, promote defense against DNA damage, and help with other physical and cognitive effects throughout the body.

NMN is one of several “building blocks” your body can use to synthesize NAD+. One study found NMN, tryptophan, nicotinic acid, nicotinamide riboside, and nicotinamide were other precursors. Taking these ingredients as supplements can give your body the ingredients it needs to create NAD+.

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Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN Pricing

Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN is priced at $69.95 per bottle. Buying more bottles can lead to more significant savings.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN online today:

1 Bottle (2 Month Supply): $69.95 + Free Shipping

3 Bottles (6 Month Supply): $199.95 ($66.65 Per bottle) + Free Shipping

6 Bottles (12 Month Supply): $349.95 ($29.16 Per bottle) + Free Shipping

Each bottle contains a 60-day supply (60 capsules or 60 servings). You take one serving daily to promote anti-aging benefits.

Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN Refund Policy

Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN comes with a 97-day money-back guarantee, ensuring you can confidently try the product risk-free. If you’re unhappy, you can request a complete refund on your purchase within 97 days. Contact the manufacturer to initiate the refund process within 97 days of your purchase. Contact customer service: Toll-Free:: 1-866-261-8661

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About Genuine Purity

Genuine Purity is a supplement brand created by Leading Edge Health, a British Columbia-based health and wellness business with a registered address in Cyprus.

Liposomal NMN is Genuine Purity’s flagship NMN supplement. The formula was previously known as Liposomal NMN+ by GenF20.

You can contact Genuine Purity and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Phone: 1-866-261-8661

1-866-261-8661 Mailing Address: 300 – 1095 McKenzie Avenue Victoria, BC V8P 2L5

300 – 1095 McKenzie Avenue Victoria, BC V8P 2L5 Registered Address: 171 Arch. Makario III Ave Vanezis Business Center, Office 401, 3027 Limassol, Cyprus

Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facility.

Final Word on Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN

Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN, formerly known as Liposomal NMN+ by GenF20, is an anti-aging supplement.

Designed as the same great formula with a fresh new look, Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN aims to promote anti-aging benefits by delivering a solid dose of nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), which acts as a precursor to NAD+, one of the essential anti-aging molecules within the body.

By taking just one capsule of Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN daily, you could experience powerful effects within two weeks – including better energy, clearer thinking, and more.

To purchase Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN and learn more about how it works, visit the official website today.