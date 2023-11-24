NunaWave Red Light Therapy Wrap Reviewed – Scam Brand or Really Effective?

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NunaWave is a red light therapy device designed to reduce pain with just minutes per day.

By wrapping NunaWave around yourself daily, you can relieve muscle soreness, pain, arthritis, and more. The pain relief device is exclusively available through NunaWave.com.

Does NunaWave really work? How does NunaWave work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the red light therapy device today in our review.

What is NunaWave?

NunaWave is a red light therapy wrap available through NunaWave.com.

Each NunaWave wrap is covered with LEDs that emit red light at specific wavelengths.

By wrapping NunaWave around your back, arms, legs, or other targeted areas, you can use red light to target muscle soreness, pain, arthritis, and more.

Red light therapy has surged in popularity over the last decade for its effects on pain, inflammation, and overall mobility. Many use red light therapy devices at home daily to relieve pain without visiting a clinic.

As part of a 2023 promotion, NunaWave is available at a 50% discount off the ordinary retail price. Instead of paying $199.90 for each NunaWave wrap, you’ll pay just $99.95 or less.

NunaWave Benefits

Some of the benefits of NunaWave include:

Doctor-approved red light therapy device

50% faster recovery, 60% reduction in pain, and 45% improvement in circulation

Works out of the box with no setup required

Charge and use anywhere

10 to 20 minutes per session

Soothe sore muscles, ease chronic pain, relieve mild arthritis, and reduce inflammation

Get the benefits of NunaWave Red Light Therapy Wrap today!

How Does NunaWave Work?

NunaWave works by emitting red light at specific wavelengths known to be beneficial to the body.

Red light has been shown to promote healing in damaged tissue. It penetrates the outer layers of your skin to enter the muscle and dermal layers beneath, activating your body’s natural healing processes.

Some use NunaWave for athletic recovery, helping their bodies recover after exercise. Others use it for chronic pain, arthritis, inflammation, and other issues.

NunaWave emits red light at two wavelengths, including 660nm and 850nm wavelengths. Studies show these wavelengths are particularly effective for penetrating muscle tissue and activating your body’s natural healing processes.

Red light therapy appears to penetrate deep into the tissues of the skin. As light enters the cells, it stimulates the mitochondria or energy centers of your cells. By stimulating the mitochondria, red light can activate your skin’s natural healing process.

Each NunaWave wrap contains 210 beads with 630 medical-grade LEDs in total. These LEDs provide an average of 980w/m2 of power at two wavelengths: 660nm and 850nm. Overall, the wrap is designed to provide sufficient power to penetrate deep into your skin to help with muscle soreness, recovery, pain, and inflammation.

Researchers aren’t 100% sure what red light therapy does to activate your skin’s natural healing processes. Some believe red light therapy makes it easier for your cells to regenerate, repair, and replicate themselves. These effects can make it easier for your bones, skin, muscle, and connection tissue to regenerate, helping with joint pain and athletic recovery.

Experience the healing power of NunaWave now!

How to Use NunaWave

NunaWave works out of the box with no setup required. You simply power on the wrap, wrap it around the desired part of your body, and enjoy powerful relief.

Here’s the three-step process you can use to use NunaWave:

Step 1) Set up the wrap. Secure the red light therapy wrap around the targeted area to create a comfortable fit. Some wrap it around their lower back, while others wrap it around their legs, arms, or other parts of the body. The wrap is secured with Velcro or adjustable straps.

Step 2) Power on and select mode. Plug in the power source and ensure the battery is charged, then press the button to turn on NunaWave. The remote control also makes it easy to select modes. NunaWave has multiple modes available to activate the red lights in different ways.

Step 3) Position the red light therapy device over the area you want to treat. Keep a minimum length between the device and your skin. Relax and let the therapy take effect. Each session lasts 10 to 20 minutes. You can sit and watch TV, meditate, read a book, or do anything else. NunaWave works with no extra steps required.

What to Expect After Using NunaWave

According to NunaWave.com, the NunaWave wrap can provide benefits like:

Soothe sore muscles

Ease chronic pain

Relieve mild arthritis

Improve blood circulation

Improve skin elasticity

Reduce inflammation

Some use NunaWave for athletic recovery, while others use it for anti-aging, muscle soreness, mild arthritis, and other issues and symptoms.

Say goodbye to pain with NunaWave’s therapy wrap!

NunaWave Features

There are other red light therapy wraps and pain relieving wraps available today. Why pick NunaWave? What separates NunaWave from other pain relief products?

Here are some of the features that make NunaWave unique:

30-Day Moneyback Guarantee: If NunaWave doesn’t work for you, then you can request a complete refund within 30 days.

Free Shipping Over $50: All NunaWave purchases over $50 come with free shipping.

Soothe Sore Muscles: Whether dealing with post-workout pain or general soreness, NunaWave can soothe sore muscles using the power of red light therapy. Red light penetrates the muscle to stimulate your body’s natural healing processes.

Ease Chronic Pain: Some people use NunaWave to ease chronic pain. If you’re dealing with daily pain and soreness, then NunaWave could help. Some have pain after decades of working in manual labor, for example, while others have chronic pain because of arthritis and other conditions.

Relieve Mild Arthritis: NunaWave isn’t ideal for serious cases of arthritis or significant pain. However, it can relieve mild arthritis, according to the manufacturer. Red light therapy can help manage the inflammation linked to arthritis.

Reduce Inflammation: According to the manufacturer, NunaWave can “reduce inflammation.” A significant amount of muscle soreness is caused by inflammation within the tissue. Inflammation can be a good thing, as your body is sending healing compounds to the area – like blood and oxygen. However, too much inflammation can lead to pain, swelling, and other issues. Red light therapy has been shown to reduce inflammation.

FDA Approved: The FDA has approved the use of NunaWave, according to NunaWave.com.

50,000+ Lifetime Hours: Each NunaWave can last for years, and the LEDs have an expected lifespan of 50,000+ hours.

Customizable Settings: You can choose from multiple wavelengths and modes with NunaWave, choosing the exact type of experience you want with your device based on your symptoms and pain.

Doctor-Approved: NunaWave is a doctor-approved device. On NunaWave.com, a podiatrist named Dr. Ava Dermore, MD has publicly endorsed using the device. Dr. Dermore describes NunaWave as “a game-changer for pain relief and blood circulation,” and she recommends it to patients who need convenient, at-home pain relief.

Safe to Use Daily: According to NunaWave.com, NunaWave is safe to use daily, and you can use it every day “without any concerns.” Stick to the recommended usage time and maintain the minimum amount of distance between your skin and the wrap to ensure effective outcomes.

Backed by 289,000+ Patients: According to NunaWave.com, the wrap is backed by 289,000+ people living a pain-free lifestyle.

Safe to Combine with Other Therapeutic Methods: You can combine NunaWave with other therapeutic methods to enhance its effectiveness. Talk to a doctor to discover the ideal routine for your unique needs.

Get your NunaWave wrap today and feel the difference!

NunaWave Technical Specs

Some of the technical specifications of NunaWave include:

LEDs: 210 beads with 630 medical-grade LEDs.

210 beads with 630 medical-grade LEDs. Power: 980w/m2 average power.

980w/m2 average power. Wavelength: 660nm or 850nm wavelength options

Scientific Evidence for NunaWave & Red Light Therapy

NunaWave is backed by scientific evidence proving it works as advertised. The company cites studies connecting red light therapy to meaningful relief. Independent trials have shown red light therapy can help with pain, inflammation, and overall soreness. We’ll review some of the science behind NunaWave below.

According to the makers of NunaWave, the wrap has been studied to provide benefits like:

50% faster recovery

60% pain reduction

45% better circulation

In a 2014 study, researchers tested the effects of red light and near-infrared light on skin in a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. A group of 136 volunteers underwent red light therapy, near-infrared light therapy, or a placebo treatment. Researchers found those in the treatment groups “experienced significantly improved skin complexion and skin feeling,’ suggesting red light could penetrate your skin and activate collagen synthesis and other benefits within.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, red light therapy can help with wrinkles, redness, acne, scars, and other signs of aging. Although NunaWave is marketed primarily as a pain relief device, it could also help with the visible effects of aging.

In terms of pain and inflammation, red light therapy could help when used at specific wavelengths. A 2017 study, for example, found red light therapy can “stimulate healing, relieve pain, and reduce inflammation.” These effects could help with pain, joint disorders, lung disorders, traumatic injury healing, and even brain disorders, among other issues, according to that study.

Many people use NunaWave to help with low back pain. A 2006 study published in Pain Research and Management, for example, found red light therapy could significantly reduce symptoms of back pain, compared to a placebo. Researchers applied an infrared wrap to their lower back daily at wavelengths of 800nm and 1,200nm. Researchers found those in the treatment group had significantly lower low back pain with no adverse side effects, suggesting red light therapy could be a safe and effective way to manage low back pain and other symptoms.

Some physical therapists recommend using red light therapy for inflammation and pain – including chronic inflammation. Red light therapy appears to have natural anti-inflammatory effects – but without the side effects of NSAIDs and other solutions.

Transform your health journey with NunaWave today!

NunaWave Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

NunaWave has positive reviews from customers who have experienced significant benefits using the device. Some find it relieves pain rapidly, while others use it daily for mobility and overall comfort.

Here are some of the reviews shared by verified purchasers on the official website:

One customer uses NunaWave on her back and arms to fight back against the soreness caused by sitting at a desk all day. Today, she “can’t imagine my evenings without it” after using NunaWave.

Another customer uses NunaWave to manage certain symptoms of menopause. She found her knees were sore while going through menopause, and NunaWave seemed to help.

Many customers like the natural approach of NunaWave. Instead of using drugs or surgery to manage pain, they can use a home light therapy system that activates your body’s natural responses.

Some use NunaWave to help repair the body from manual labor or hard workouts. One reviewer likes NunaWave for helping his back, arms, and legs manage the pain of construction work, for example. Another reviewer uses NunaWave for athletic recovery, claiming it’s “helping me recuperate faster.”

Some drivers use NunaWave to combat the pain caused by long hours at the wheel. One 55-year-old reviewer found long drives strained his back and legs until he started using NunaWave. Now, he describes NunaWave as a convenient, fast way to relieve aches and pains.

Some find they experience benefits beyond pain relief with NunaWave. One customer finds her legs are “energized” when she uses NunaWave after an intensive workout, for example.

Many customers were skeptical NunaWave would work – only to be impressed with the results. One customer found the wrap “exceeded expectations” by significantly reducing pain and soreness and delivering impressive results.

Overall, NunaWave has hundreds of 5-star reviews from customers around the world who have experienced powerful results using the wrap.

Don’t buy NunaWave Red Light Therapy Wrap without reading the reviews!

NunaWave Pricing

NunaWave is normally priced at $199.90. However, as part of a 2023 promotion, you can pay just $99.95 for your red light therapy wrap. The more wraps you order, the more you save.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering NunaWave online today:

1 x Wrap: $99.95 + $7.95 Shipping

$99.95 + $7.95 Shipping 2 x Wraps: $179.90 ($89.95 Per Wrap) + $7.95 Shipping

$179.90 ($89.95 Per Wrap) + $7.95 Shipping 3 x Wraps: $254.85 ($84.95 Per Wrap) + Free Shipping

$254.85 ($84.95 Per Wrap) + Free Shipping 4 x Wraps: $319.80 ($79.95 Per Wrap) + Free Shipping

$319.80 ($79.95 Per Wrap) + Free Shipping 5 x Wraps: $374.75 ($74.95 Per Wrap) + Free Shipping

Place your order today before stock runs out!

NunaWave Refund Policy

NunaWave has a 30-day moneyback guarantee. You have 30 days to request a refund on your purchase within 30 days if you’re unhappy for any reason.

Returns Address: 11551 E 45th Ave Unit C, Denver, CO 80239

About NunaWave

NunaWave is made by a US-based company. That company is based in Denver, Colorado.

You can contact NunaWave and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Phone: +1 (877) 640-8134

+1 (877) 640-8134 Email: support@nunawave.com

Final Word

NunaWave is a red light therapy wrap featuring hundreds of LEDs emitting red light at specific wavelengths to activate your body’s natural healing processes.

Whether targeting pain, inflammation, mobility problems, arthritis, or other issues, you could experience lasting relief by using NunaWave daily.

Join the NunaWave revolution and reclaim your comfort!