The Medicinal Garden Seed Kit Reviewed – Is It Worth Buying?

Ever considered growing your own medicinal garden out in your backyard? Not sure where to begin? Getting started is always the most challenging part, as it involves research, figuring out which herbs to purchase, the growing process itself (i.e., soil, water, temperature, etc.), and once seeds sprout into plants, they must be treated for medicinal purposes. It sounds like a lot, doesn’t it? What if there was an expert who not only knows exactly which plants to consider but also all the information required to ensure healthy growth and how to use them for medicinal purposes? Would this entice your curiosity? If so, keep reading to learn more about The Medicinal Garden Kit.

What is The Medicinal Garden Kit?

The Medicinal Garden Kit is a kit that has been equipped with all the essentials for a complete natural pharmacy in one’s own backyard. As put by the creator, Nicole Apelian, this kit was created as a way “to empower other people to take their health into their own hands.” In her honest opinion, everyone should consider building a medicinal garden in their backyard so that the right remedy can be easily accessed when an everyday health issue arises. Individuals can also think of all this as a precautionary measure in case of a crisis. Before covering the pricing, it is imperative to hear Nicole’s arguments about why the Medicinal Garden Kit matters.

Why does The Medicinal Garden Kit matter?

As noted previously, the main argument in favor of a medicinal garden is that it’s a great idea to have access to these all-natural remedies whenever needed. For this reason, Nicole has included the seeds for ten herbs: Chicory, Echinacea, Feverfew, Yarrow, Chamomile, Calendula, California Poppy, Marshmallow, Lavender, and Evening Primrose. For those wondering why these ten matter over others, here are a few explanations from the expert herself:

Chicory: A natural pain killer with anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties for alleviating physical stiffness and achy joints

Yarrow: A natural wound healer with the ability to repel mosquitos and other insects

California Poppy: A natural sleep inducer for deep sleep but without any of the dependence that arises from taking conventional prescriptions

Marshmallow: A natural remedy whose antibacterial properties are believed to soothe the digestive system by coating the stomach, intestines, and colon

Chamomile: A natural antibiotic reckoned to help relax the digestive muscles while possibly promoting healthy skin

Evening Primrose: A natural remedy for skin and nerve functions (hint: these benefits are a result of two substances known as gamma-linolenic acid and linolenic acid)

Lavender: A natural anti-inflammatory herb with the potential to ease anxiety, reverse mild to moderate depression, promote blood flow, and even strengthen hair follicles

Echinacea: A plant high in antioxidants for strengthening a weak immune system

Calendula: A plant believed to speed up healing and minimize scarring from wounds, cuts, and burns, among others, while also acting as a lymphatic system cleanser

Feverfew: A natural aspirin for fevers and migraines (thanks to its rich source of parthenolide)

Along with the seeds, individuals will receive a free copy of the Herbal Medicinal Guide: From Seeds to Remedies. In it, Nicole has summarized how to transform all ten plants into tinctures, ointments, salves, poultices, decoctions, infusions, and essential oils. All instructions are deemed as detailed as possible to make this entire experience smooth.

Unlock nature’s pharmacy with The Medicinal Garden Kit!

How much does The Medicinal Garden Kit cost?

The entire Medicinal Garden Kit, including the bonus guide on the how-tos, is currently available for $59 (plus $4.99 for shipping and handling). At the time of writing, these kits appear to be made out to only people residing in the contiguous United States.

Who is Nicole Apelian, PhD?

Dr. Nicole Apelian, Ph.D., wears many hats, ranging from herbalist and biologist to anthropologist, best-selling author, and traditional skills instructor, among a handful. Although she takes pride in having amassed valuable knowledge on herbal medicine, wild foods, and survival skills today, the expert insists such depth could not have been reached had it not been for her unexpected diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2000. This moment led her to apply her scientific research skills to her personal wellness, eventually seeking solace in plants and herbs. Seeing that she was once bedridden and is now fully alive shows the potential a medicinal garden may have in reviving people’s wellness.

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Why choose The Medicinal Garden Kit?

There are several reasons why one might be interested in The Medicinal Garden Kit. For our editorial team, the following factors grabbed our us:

Clear & Informative

The Herbal Medicinal Guide: From Seeds to Remedies is clear and informative. For each herb summarized in this guide, individuals will have instructions on growing, medicinal, and garden uses. In the context of medicinal uses, this guide covers different remedies based on each herb’s properties and studied uses. As for garden uses, Nicole also included their effects on soil health, attracting insects, and other natural components.

Versatile & High in Value

The Medicinal Garden Kit is versatile and extremely high in value, evidenced by the herbs and their plethora of use cases. By this, we are referring to all 4,818 seeds’ (in count) quality and the wealth of knowledge packed in them. Did we mention that the seeds of these ten herbs are rarely found together? The average American is said to spend $1,742 on pharmaceuticals, which can be avoided by purchasing a single kit.

Get 10 herbal fixes in one simple kit – Order now!

Money-back Guarantee

A 365-day money-back guarantee covers all purchases. Should individuals feel either the growing process or the remedies fail them sometime in the next year, customer support can be reached for a full purchase price refund. For the specifics of this process, the best point of contact is support@askaprepper.com.

Conclusion

Ultimately, The Medicinal Garden Kit is a garden wrapped up in a kit. Individuals will be provided with the seeds of 10 essential herbs for easing common health ailments while strengthening soil health. What’s unique about this particular kit is that people will learn about the entire process, from watching each seed flourish into a plant to the finished product, which could be a tincture, oil, salve, and many more. Getting started requires some knowledge, and The Medicinal Garden Kit offers the opportunity to learn. For more information on The Medicinal Garden Kit, visit the official website today!