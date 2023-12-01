Top 9 Best Liver Supplements That Work: Separating Fact from Fiction

The liver is a vital organ responsible for numerous essential bodily functions. From detoxification to metabolism and protein synthesis, the liver plays a central role in maintaining overall health. Given its significance, it’s no wonder liver health supplements have gained popularity recently. These supplements claim to enhance liver function, detoxify the body, and promote overall well-being. But do these supplements deliver on their promises? In this comprehensive guide, we’ll delve into the world of liver health supplements, exploring the scientific evidence behind their claims and shedding light on their safety and effectiveness.

Understanding Liver Detox Supplements

Liver detox supplements have flooded the market, boasting a range of benefits for liver health. Often formulated with a blend of botanical ingredients, vitamins, and minerals, these supplements claim to support liver function and promote detoxification. However, it’s important to note that “liver detoxification” lacks a clear definition and scientific consensus. While the liver naturally detoxifies the body by filtering toxins and metabolizing substances, specific liver supplements cannot guarantee liver health or detoxification. Despite this, some ingredients found in liver health supplements may offer additional health benefits.

The Importance of Liver Health

Before delving into the efficacy of liver health supplements, it’s crucial to understand essential liver functions. The liver acts as a filter, removing toxins and waste from the bloodstream. It also involves metabolism, protein synthesis, cholesterol production, and iron storage. Additionally, the liver plays a role in bile production, glycogen synthesis and storage, and amino acids and hemoglobin regulation. With such a wide range of responsibilities, maintaining optimal liver health is crucial for overall well-being.

The Claims of Liver Health Supplements

Liver health supplements often make a variety of claims regarding their benefits. Some of the most common claims include enhanced bile production, optimized metabolism, enhanced detoxification, support for liver regeneration, support for liver cell function, improved digestion, increased energy levels, and strengthened immune health. While the main ingredients have been used for hundreds of years, many even longer, modern societies, with the help of clinical studies, are now starting to understand the health benefits of these and so many more natural ingredients.

Herbal Supplements for Liver Health

Various herbal supplements claim to improve liver health, with milk thistle being a popular ingredient in many liver health supplements. Milk thistle, scientifically known as Silybum marianum, contains a bioactive compound called silymarin, which is believed to have antioxidant properties. Clinical research suggests that silymarin may improve symptoms of liver cirrhosis, reduce oxidative stress, and help normalize liver function in diseased livers. Other herbs such as jujube, beetroot, artichoke, and dandelion have also shown potential liver-protective effects in animal and preliminary human studies. However, further research is needed to establish their efficacy in humans.

Vitamins and Minerals for Liver Health

In addition to herbal supplements, some vitamins and minerals have been studied for their potential role in liver health. Choline, an essential nutrient, is critical in carrying fat away from the liver. Choline deficiency has been linked to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). Vitamin C supplements have shown promise in improving liver health, particularly in individuals with liver disease. Other minerals like zinc, selenium, and vitamin E have also been studied for their potential benefits in liver health. However, it’s important to note that a well-balanced diet remains the best source of these nutrients.

The Best Scientifically Researched Ingredients for Liver Health Supplements

Milk thistle is a herb used for centuries to treat liver disorders. It contains a compound called silymarin, which has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fibrotic properties. It may protect the liver from damage caused by toxins, drugs, alcohol, and viruses.

Artichoke leaf is a vegetable used for centuries to improve digestion and liver health. It contains a compound called cynarin, which has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cholesterol-lowering properties. It may stimulate bile production and secretion and protect the liver from oxidative stress.

Dandelion root has been used for centuries to treat liver and kidney problems. It contains various phytochemicals, such as flavonoids, terpenoids, and coumarins, with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and diuretic properties. It may increase bile flow and urine output and help the liver eliminate toxins and wastes.

Other ingredients in liver health supplements are turmeric, garlic, ginger, black seed, Schisandra, and licorice. These ingredients may benefit the liver by reducing inflammation, improving blood circulation, modulating immune response, and enhancing liver enzyme activity.

The Best Liver Health Supplements in 2023

Below are our picks for the best liver health supplements:

LeberCure

Manna Liposomal Liver Support

Elixinol Life Liver Love

HUM Wing Man

Prebiotic Greens Aquatic Greens + Fiber

DEFEND XT

Pure Health Research Liver Health Formula

Dr. Bo Kidney Cleanse

Gaia Herbs Liver Cleanse

LeberCure

LeberCure is a dietary supplement designed in Germany and manufactured in the US.

It is one of the leading European and American liver supplements to promote liver health and support the body’s detoxification function. It contains carefully selected ingredients that target the liver and can help optimize its health and process. So, apart from the German engineering/design, what makes LeberCure one of the leading brands in the world today?

The manufacturers of LeberCure claim that this is an advanced nutritional supplement specifically designed to support and promote your liver health.

Their unique formula combines various natural ingredients known to strengthen liver function, eliminate toxins, and improve the overall condition of this vital organ.

Main Advantages

Supports the liver’s natural detoxification function

Promotes the regeneration of liver cells

Protects the liver from harmful influences and oxidative stress

It improves digestion and supports a healthy metabolism

Contains antioxidant plant extracts and essential nutrients.

Ingredients

Milk thistle is a herb used for centuries to treat liver disorders. It contains a compound called silymarin, which has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fibrotic properties. It may protect the liver from damage caused by toxins, drugs, alcohol, and viruses.

Milk thistle, specifically its active compound called silymarin, is recognized in 8 studies that improved Liver enzyme levels for people suffering from nonalcoholic fatty Liver disease. This alone makes it one of the best and most well-known supplements for liver health,”

It has also been used to complement treatment for liver conditions like cirrhosis and hepatitis.

Artichoke extract and leaf are vegetables used for centuries to improve digestion and liver health. It contains a compound called cynarin, which has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cholesterol-lowering properties. It may stimulate bile production and secretion and protect the liver from oxidative stress.

Turmeric is a known anti-inflammatory, which should help with inflammation in the liver, a common symptom of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). NAFLD is a condition where fat accumulates in the liver and affects its function. Turmeric may also lower liver enzymes, cholesterol, and triglycerides, which are markers of liver damage.

Turmeric has been shown to help protect the liver from toxins, drugs, alcohol, and viruses by enhancing its detoxification ability. Turmeric may also support liver regeneration and cell function, which is essential for maintaining liver health.

Turmeric may also help prevent or treat liver diseases, such as cirrhosis, hepatitis, and liver cancer, by reducing oxidative stress, inflammation, and fibrosis in the liver. Turmeric may also modulate the immune system and prevent viral infections in the liver.

Dandelion root has been used for centuries to treat liver and kidney problems. It contains various phytochemicals, such as flavonoids, terpenoids, and coumarins, with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and diuretic properties. It may increase bile flow and urine output and help the liver eliminate toxins and wastes.

Pros

Excellent reviews

Available in the USA and Europe.

It uses all the most scientifically researched ingredients currently available.

Cons

None noted

Manna Liposomal Liver Support

Manna Liposomal liver support is a supplement that claims to deliver high doses of nutrients and antioxidants to the liver using liposomes, tiny spheres of fat that can protect the ingredients from being degraded by the digestive system. Liposomal liver support supplements may contain various ingredients, such as Pear Cactus, glutathione, N-acetyl cysteine, alpha lipoic acid, and selenium, which may benefit the liver.

Ingredients

Pear Cactus: This southwestern fruit helps protect the liver from toxins, balance electrolyte levels, and combat inflammation and oxidative stress that can damage the liver.

DHM: The liver must detoxify almost everything we eat, breathe in, or put into our bodies. This natural plant extract helps boost your liver’s ability to break down toxins, which promotes whole-body health.

L-Cysteine: This amino acid supports glutathione production, a potent antioxidant that helps reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in liver cells.

Vitamin C: The antioxidant properties of this well-known vitamin have been shown to help protect the liver from toxins and fatty buildup and combat any inflammation that may result.

Vitamin B6 + B12 This dynamic vitamin duo aids the liver in bile production, which helps break down fats and prevent fat buildup. This supports overall healthy liver function and longevity.

Pros

Liquid blend

No fillers.

made in the USA

Uses NANOFUSE ® LIPOSOMAL TECHNOLOGY

Cons

Zero reviews, even on Manna’s website

Only available from the Manna website.

Elixinol Life Liver Love

Elixinol Life Liver Love is a CBD oil product that claims to support liver health and function. It contains artichoke leaf extract, bergamot fruit extract, and hemp extract, which are supposed to have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and hepatoprotective properties.

The liver plays a vital role in all fat metabolism, as liver cells break down fats and produce energy. Give your metabolism the boost it deserves with Elixinol Life’s Liver Love. Liver Love supports lipid metabolism and healthy weight levels by featuring a potent combination of bergamot fruit and artichoke leaf micro-encapsulated in beadlet technology. It also protects the liver from oxidative stress.

Ingredients

Artichoke leaf extract: This is a natural source of cynarin, a compound with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and hepatoprotective effects. It may help lower cholesterol, improve bile flow, and protect the liver from damage.

Bergamot fruit extract: This is a citrus fruit that contains flavonoids, such as naringin and hesperidin, that may have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and lipid-lowering properties. It may help reduce oxidative stress, inflammation, and fat accumulation in the liver21.

Hemp extract: This is a source of cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that has anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective, and immunomodulatory effects. It may help modulate the endocannabinoid system, which regulates liver function and metabolism.

Elixinol Liver Supplement only has two active ingredients—Artichoke leaf extract and Bergamot fruit extract. Both have been clinically researched compounds beneficial for fatty liver. These are blended into a patented blend called BergacynFF®,

Pros

Some of the ingredients have extensive research that may back these claims

Cons

Extremely expensive

It contains CBD; some may have hang-ups with taking this product.

Mixed reviews, but mostly positive.

Supplement only has 15 servings per container

HUM Wing Man

HUM Wing Man is a supplement that supports liver health and function by helping flush out toxins and protect against free radical damage. It contains milk thistle, dandelion root, and artichoke leaf extract, among other ingredients. According to the brand’s website, this supplement is designed to help with dark circles, cholesterol levels, and hangovers.

Ingredients

Silymarin (milk thistle)

Dandelion root

Artichoke leaf

All are known for their powerful antioxidant properties that boost liver health.

Pros

Free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives, non-GMO, soy-free, gluten-free, and have been independently tested for purity and potency.

Vegan Capsule:

Budget-friendly.

Cons

Mixed reviews, mostly positive

Prebiotic Greens Aquatic Greens + Fiber

The manufacturer of Probiotic Greens, Transparent Labs, doesn’t particularly market itself as a Liver health supplement. However, the ingredients in Probiotic Greens help the digestive system, which aids the liver.

Ingredients

Each serving of Prebiotic Greens contains 3 grams of ultra-nutrient-rich spirulina and 3 grams of chlorella to deliver vitamins, minerals, protein, and heavy-metal detoxification. Spirulina and chlorella offer unparalleled nutrition on a gram-per-gram basis.

Part Two is Prebiotic Fibers: Each serving of prebiotic greens contains 3 grams of organic acacia fiber, 3 grams of organic green banana flour, and 1 gram of organic Jerusalem artichoke fiber, which together provide gut-healthy and gluten-free soluble, un-soluble, and slow fermenting fibers. This two-pronged approach maximizes nutrient utilization by optimizing your often-overlooked microbiome, affecting all aspects of digestion and well-being.

Pros

It comes in 2 flavors: Mango & Peach or Natural

Mostly positive reviews.

No artificial sweeteners, no artificial coloring, gluten-free and non-GMO, and no preservatives.

Great for general digestive issues.

Cons

It is not wholly designed for Liver health issues.

DEFEND XT

Defend XT is an advanced cardiometabolic and anti-inflammatory support formula containing revolutionary Bergavit 40 – a patented extract of Citrus bergamot fruit that helps reduce LDL (“bad”) cholesterol and promote healthy blood pressure levels.

In addition, Defend XT features milk thistle seed powder and BioPerine to encourage healthy antioxidant status and liver function, keeping all your vital organs in check so you can perform at peak capacity every day.

Protect the Heart and enhance Cardiovascular Function

Support Healthy Blood Pressure Levels

Support the liver and organ health

Boost Antioxidant Capacity & Reduce Inflammation

Ingredients

Milk Thistle (Seed Extract): Per Serving: 500 mg

Bergavit 40 Bergamot Orange Fruit: Per Serving: 150 mg

Bergavit 40 is a patented extract of the Citrus bergamot fruit (a hybrid of bitter orange and lemon) that is standardized to provide 40% Citrus bergamot flavonoids, the most important of which are naringin, neohesperidin, melitidine, brutieridine, rutin, neoeriocitrin, and neodesmin.

Human clinical trials have shown that flavonoids in Bergavit 40 act like “natural statins” by competitively binding to 3-hydroxy-3-methyl-glutaric acid (HMG), which disrupts the cholesterol synthesis pathway in the body. Further evidence has demonstrated that Bergavit 40 flavonoids decrease LDL (“bad”) cholesterol by reducing hepatic triglyceride accumulation and increasing the excretion of bile acids and sterols.

BioPerine Black Pepper Fruit Extract Per Serving: 5 mg, a patented black pepper fruit extract that enhances the efficacy and absorption of the other ingredients.

Reduced Glutathione

Pros

The Milk Thistle extracts a suitable dosage of this ingredient.

Patented Bergavit 40 extract

It may help to reduce cholesterol and blood pressure

Cons

There are not enough proven ingredients to make this our number-one choice.

Currently out of stock on all sites (at time of writing)

Pure Health Research Liver Health Formula

PureHealth Research LLC is a company that produces dietary supplements. Liver Health Formula is one of their products. According to the company, this supplement is designed to help reduce stubborn belly fat, return youthful energy, improve clarity and focus, support healthy blood sugar, and aid digestion. The advisory board for PureHealth Research includes Dr. Holly Lucille, ND, RN, a licensed naturopathic doctor.

Ingredients

The Liver Health Formula contains the following ingredients:

Clinical research suggests that turmeric may effectively reduce cholesterol, alleviate pain from osteoarthritis, and reduce itchiness brought on by chronic kidney disease. Other conditions that turmeric may be helpful for include hay fever, depression, high cholesterol, and fatty buildup in the liver in individuals who drink little alcohol.

Beetroot shows some promise for use in athletic performance and muscle soreness caused by exercise. This is possibly due to the beet’s ability to increase nitric oxide levels in the body, although more data is needed to verify these claims. Beetroot may help to treat high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and high triglycerides (when taken with hawthorn), but these results have not been proven in laboratory studies. Conditions that beetroot is ineffective in treating are obesity, prenatal high blood pressure, pulmonary hypertension, Raynaud syndrome, and liver disease.

Dandelion, the same plant as the weed with yellow flowers, has typically been used in alternative medicine to treat conditions such as bladder infections, tonsillitis, arthritis pain, and upset stomach.

Milk thistle comes from a plant, the seeds from which a substance called silymarin is extracted. Milk thistle may have antioxidant properties. It has been used for many years to treat liver issues, although more data is needed to confirm this. Milk thistle also shows some promise in treating type 2 diabetes and indigestion.

Artichoke extract, another ingredient taken from the typical vegetable, has been touted as a treatment for health issues such as high cholesterol, irritable bowel syndrome, and liver problems.

Alfalfa is a plant commonly used as a food source for livestock. It is also used in human medicine to treat arthritis, asthma, and diabetes. However, there is insufficient laboratory data to confirm the validity of these treatments.

Pros

Some well-dosed ingredients

Cons

Abysmal reviews on Trustpilot.

Some ingredients seem underdosed

Dr. Bo Kidney Cleanse

Dr. Bo Kidney Cleanse Detox Support Supplement is a product that helps cleanse and flush the kidneys, bladder, liver, and colon. It contains 21 super ingredients, including cranberry extract, astragalus, buchu, juniper berries, uva ursi, horsetail, and more. The supplement is designed to promote daily health with regular use and support the kidneys, bladder, liver, and colon for women and men.

Ingredients

Cranberry 30% Extract (VitaCran)(fruit) 400mg, astragalus (70% / 4:1 extract) (root) 200mg, Birch Leaf Powder 100mg, Buchu Leaf Powder 100mg, Goldenrod Grass Powder (Solidago virgaurea) 100mg, Horsetail Powder (aerial parts) 100mg, Juniper Berry Powder 100mg, Gravel Root Powder (Eupatorium purpureum) 100mg, Uva Ursi Leaf Powder 100mg, Stinging Nettle Leaf Powder 50mg, java Tea Leaf (0.1% extract) 10mg,

Cranberry extract is known to help prevent urinary tract infections and reduce inflammation. Astragalus is believed to have antioxidant properties and may help boost the immune system. Birch leaf powder is used to treat urinary tract infections, while buchu leaf powder is used to treat bladder and urinary tract inflammation.

Goldenrod grass powder is believed to help reduce inflammation and swelling, while horsetail powder is used to treat urinary tract infections and kidney stones. Juniper berry powder is supposed to help reduce inflammation and swelling, while gravel root powder treats urinary tract infections and kidney stones.

Uva ursi leaf powder is used to treat urinary tract infections and bladder infections, while stinging nettle leaf powder is believed to help reduce inflammation and swelling. Java tea leaf extract treats urinary tract infections and kidney stones.

Many of these excellent ingredients are designed to help urinary tract infections and kidney stones. They are not manufactured to promote liver health.

Pros

These are excellent ingredients to help with urinary tract issues.

Budget price

Mostly positive reviews.

Cons

Uses a Proprietary Blend

Not purely for liver health.

Gaia Herbs Liver Cleanse

Gaia Herbs Liver Cleanse is a dietary supplement that traditionally uses herbs to maintain healthy liver function and support the body’s natural cleansing process.

From the company’s website, Liver Cleanse is supported by powerful cleansing herbs, which we have sourced with the utmost care. The turmeric is regeneratively grown in an organic agroforestry, while the Figwort and Red roots are US Wild.

And from our home, most of the artichoke leaf and all Burdock root and Black radishes are Regenerative Organic Silver Certified from Gaia Herbs’ farm in North Carolina.

Ingredients

Organic Milk Thistle Seed, Organic Turmeric Root, Corydalis Yanhusuo Tubers, Organic Artichoke Leaf, Organic Dandelion Root, Organic Yellow Dock Root, Organic Burdock Root, Organic Rooibos Aerial Parts, Organic Black Radish Root, Figwort Aerial Parts, Organic Gentian Root, Organic Fenugreek Seed, Organic Ginger Root, Red Root, Vegetable Glycerin, Water and Vegan Capsule.

Pros

Certified B Corporation, Gluten Free, Made with Organic Ingredients

Natural Flavors. No Dyes, Non-GMO Project Verified

PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) Packaging

Plastic Free Packaging, Vegan, Vegetarian

Cons

Uses a Proprietary Blend

Unable to determine how much of each ingredient is in the blend.

Mixed but mostly positive reviews.

Final Thoughts on The Best Liver Health Supplements in 2023

Writing a review on the best Liver Health Supplements is not easy. There are a lot of products currently on the market today, and to try each one and obtain any benefit from these supplements would take years as they are not an overnight fix.

However, I have been using LeberCure for a few years and will get my number one choice of Liver Health supplement. There are many reasons I prefer this brand over all others. It was initially designed and manufactured in Germany before being made available here. The product is now manufactured in the US using quality, certified ingredients.

Why do I use this product? I had a friend who liked a drink or two, but not too excess, but he permanently had liver issues (or so it seemed). I had an unpleasant experience with kidney stones around the same time and decided to try and help my Kidney and Liver, so I bought LeberCure. Since then, I have not experienced any Kidney or Liver issues, and my Urinary and gut health are fine.

So, I have no reason to change, and if you are looking for a Liver Health Supplement based on current research and data, try “LeberCure.”