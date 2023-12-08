Top 6 Best Immune Supplements to Naturally Boost Immunity

Maintaining a robust immune system is crucial for overall health and well-being in today’s fast-paced world. A well-supported immune system helps our bodies adapt to lifestyle changes, whether they are physical, seasonal, or nutritional. While many factors can affect our immune system, including stress, lack of sleep, and poor diet, incorporating specific vitamins and minerals into our daily routine can give our immune system the boost it needs to function optimally and keep us healthy.

This comprehensive guide will explore the essential vitamins and minerals for our immune health. We will delve into the benefits of each nutrient, identify the foods that are rich in them, and provide practical tips on how to incorporate these immune-boosting nutrients into our diets. Whether you’re looking to prevent illness, recover from injury, or maintain high energy levels, this guide will equip you with the knowledge and tools to strengthen your immune system naturally.

Understanding the Immune System

Before we dive into the specific nutrients that support our immune health, it’s essential to understand the immune system itself. Our immune system is a complex network of cells, tissues, and organs that protect our bodies against harmful pathogens such as viruses, toxins, and bacteria. It consists of two primary components: the innate immune system and the adaptive immune system.

The innate immune system is the first line of defense we are born with. It acts as a rapid response system, immediately recognizing and neutralizing pathogens. On the other hand, the adaptive immune system develops over time as we age and is responsible for providing long-term immunity. It adapts to the specific pathogens it encounters, creating a memory of previous infections to mount a more targeted immune response in the future.

A well-functioning immune system is essential for maintaining optimal health and well-being. It helps us fight off infections, heal from injuries, and prevent chronic diseases. By providing our bodies with the necessary nutrients, we can support our immune system and enhance its ability to protect us from harm.

The Best Supplements for Immune Health Support

Below are our picks for the best immune supplements:

Nootrums Mushrooms

Going Vegan Immune Support Supplement 4 in 1

Z-Stack Multivitamin

VIRUTech® IMMUNE Instant

Garden of Life Elderberry Zinc Immune Support for Kids

PURE ESSENCE LABS Organic Turkey Tail 4X Mushroom Extract

Nootrums Mushrooms

Nootrum Mushrooms can only be described as a fantastic product. Mushrooms have been used for centuries to treat many medical conditions, used by faith healers and witch doctors. These individuals have understood the importance of mushrooms. Modern science is finally putting the evidence behind these ancient remedies and finding that there is more to folk law, mumbo jumbo, and mad ideas.

Mushrooms can play an enormous part in our body’s immune system, mental health, and organ health; the benefits are almost endless.

Current Medical research is now finding evidence to support the claims that mushrooms and mushroom supplements provide a rich source of nutrients and bioactive compounds associated with several health effects, including supporting the immune system.

Ingredients

The manufacturers of Nootrums have blended a potent and impressive capsule filled with the best quality mushroom extracts into one powerful capsule designed to help you and your immune system and so much more.

Reishi Mushroom Extract – 266mg

Known as the “mushroom of immortality,” Reishi mushroom was used in Asian countries for centuries for infections and to strengthen the immune system of cancer patients receiving chemotherapy or radiation therapy. It has many therapeutic effects, including being a great source of prebiotics due to several bioactive compounds present through all parts of the fungus, increasing overall health.

Cordyceps Sinensis Powder (Mycelium) – 266mg

This mushroom has been used in traditional Chinese and Tibetan medicine to improve energy and sleep patterns and increase appetite and stamina. It has been found to improve athletic performance by increasing blood flow, enhancing oxygen utilization, and acting as an antioxidant. It also can improve cognitive function.

Lion’s Mane

This mushroom is known for its nootropic properties and is studied for its ability to support memory, focus, and overall mental clarity.

Shiitake

Shiitake mushrooms have been traditionally used to treat conditions such as the common cold. Clinical trials have suggested that shiitake intake was associated with favorable changes in secretion patterns of various immune compounds. These changes may indicate an improvement in gut immunity and an anti-inflammatory response. As with many other mushroom varieties, shiitake may have anticancer effects. Lentinan, which is a glucan derived from shiitake, is currently used as a complementary treatment for tumors, particularly in China and Japan.

Chaga (Inonotus obliquus)

Chaga mushrooms are a dark brown and black fungus that often grows on birch trees. Several compounds in chaga mushrooms may have beneficial effects, including antioxidant polyphenols, betulin, and betulinic acid; these can offer immune system benefits and anticancer effects.

Maitake (Grifola frondosa)

Maitake is a culinary and medicinal mushroom that contains Proteoglycan, a component of maitake, which has been associated with the immune-stimulating effects of the mushroom. It has also shown anticancer activity on breast cancer, melanoma, and hepatoma cells in animal studies; further studies to prove these findings are ongoing.

Turkey Tail (Coriolus versicolor)

The turkey tail mushroom obtains its name due to its appearance, similar to a turkey’s tail feathers. In traditional medicine, turkey tail mushrooms have been used therapeutically for fungal infections, cancer, and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). While more research into these findings is required in human trials, research in animal models of breast cancer suggests that C. Versicolor exerts an anti-tumor and anti-metastasis effect, indicating that it may reduce the risk of developing secondary cancerous growths.

Pros

Not only do Nootrum mushrooms potentially help the immune system, but from the studies that have been concluded and are still ongoing, the potential benefits cannot be understated.

Excellent choice of scientifically backed mushroom extracts.

Great reviews on Amazon and Reddit.

Excellent customer service.

Additional health benefits.

Cons

The inclusion of “Oyster Mushrooms” would be an excellent addition.

No other noted.

Going Vegan Immune Support Supplement 4 in 1

Going Vegan, the manufacturers of this 4 IN 1 immune support supplement, have used scientifically proven ingredients based on multivitamins to blend into their immunity booster; where Nostrums have used Mushrooms for their product, Going Vegan has used dedicated vitamins, vitamins such as Elderberry pills, Vitamin C, Zinc and Echinacea provide a combination designed and manufactured to improve your immune system.

Ingredients

Elderberry Extract

Elderberry is one of the most used medicinal plants in the world. It’s often taken as a supplement to treat cold and flu symptoms. The berries and flowers of elderberries are packed with antioxidants and vitamins that may boost your immune system.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that can strengthen your body’s natural defenses. Antioxidants are molecules that boost the immune system. They do so by protecting cells from harmful molecules called free radicals. Consuming more vitamin C can increase your blood antioxidant levels by up to 30%. This helps the body’s natural defenses fight inflammation.

Echinacea Extract

Echinacea is best known for its beneficial effects on the immune system. Numerous studies have found that this plant may help your immune system combat infections and viruses, which could help you recover faster from illness. Echinacea plants contain multiple active compounds, such as caffeic acid, alkamides, phenolic acids, rosmarinic acid, polyacetylenes, and many more.

Zinc

Zinc is a nutrient that plays many vital roles in your body. Because your body doesn’t naturally produce zinc, you must obtain it through food or supplements. Zinc is necessary for the activity of over 300 enzymes that aid in metabolism, digestion, nerve function, and many other processes. It is crucial for immune cell growth and operation.

Pros

100% Vegan, GMO-Free, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Peanut-Free, Soy-Free. Nut-Free, Egg-Free

Good choice of vitamins.

All the ingredients within The Going Vegan blend are proven to help with the immune system and are dosed accordingly.

Cons

Could they add anything extra to today’s supplement market dominated by multivitamins?

Mixed reviews 4.3 on Amazon.

Z-Stack Multivitamin

Price $55.00

Z-Stack is a multivitamin developed by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, MD. It’s marketed as an “all-in-one immune boosting super formula.” Zelenko Labs LLC manufactures the supplement.

Dr Vladimir Zelenko (November 27, 1973 – June 30, 2022) was an American family physician. He received his medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 2000.

Dr. Zelenko was known for promoting a three-drug combination of hydroxychloroquine, zinc sulfate, and azithromycin as part of an experimental outpatient treatment for COVID-19 that he called the Zelenko Protocol. He claimed to have successfully treated hundreds of COVID-19 patients with a five-day course of his protocol. His treatment protocol quickly gained notoriety, with several right-wing media figures and various Trump administration officials promoting it. However, he also promoted unfounded medical advice, conspiracy theories, and misinformation about COVID-19 vaccination. The medical community primarily refuted his claims about the effectiveness of his treatment. Despite this, many still claim to have been treated and cured by Dr. Zelenko. He passed away on June 30, 2022, after battling cancer for several years (sincerest condolences to his family)

Z-Stack has been developed, and Zelenko Labs LLC manufactures this product. We have only looked at the ingredients within the blend and not at any political favoritism.

Ingredients

Vitamin C: Z-Stack contains 800 mg of vitamin C (ascorbic acid) per serving daily. Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that may support a healthy immune system response and may help enhance your upper respiratory system.

Z-Stack contains 800 mg of vitamin C (ascorbic acid) per serving daily. Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that may support a healthy immune system response and may help enhance your upper respiratory system. Vitamin D3: Z-Stack contains 125 mcg (5,000 IU) of vitamin D3 per serving. Vitamin D3 may help your body absorb essential nutrients.

Z-Stack contains 125 mcg (5,000 IU) of vitamin D3 per serving. Vitamin D3 may help your body absorb essential nutrients. Zinc: The amount of zinc in Z-Stack is not specified. Zinc is known to be a natural, effective antiviral agent and may play a role in immune health.

The amount of zinc in Z-Stack is not specified. Zinc is known to be a natural, effective antiviral agent and may play a role in immune health. Quercetin: The amount of quercetin in Z-Stack is not specified. Quercetin is a type of flavonoid antioxidant that’s found in plant foods.

Pros

For those with deficient vitamin D levels, it should be taken with medical advice.

Cons

Expensive

Mixed reviews, not all positive.

VIRUTech® IMMUNE Instant

Price $23.98

Manufactured by Onnit, VIRUTech® IMMUNE Instant is a powdered immune health support supplement. The company claims this is formulated with Antioxidants and other nutrients that promote cellular integrity and support a healthy immune system. At the same time, vitamins and plant compounds support the body’s immune response, supplying you with the help you need to get through the day.

Very few people do not understand the importance of vitamins in our diets. For the ingredients listed within this blend, this product would seem to have your daily vitamin intake covered. The product comes in a Hibiscus Raspberry flavor.

Ingredients

Vitamin C 500mg

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that can strengthen your body’s natural defenses.

It helps stimulate the production of white blood cells known as lymphocytes and phagocytes, which help protect the body against infection.

Vitamin C also helps these white blood cells function more effectively while protecting them from damage by potentially harmful molecules, such as free radicals.

Vitamin D3 25mcg

Vitamin D3 supports your immune system by regulating B and T cell production — the cells that eliminate pathogens.

It also supports cells that fight off bacteria and fungi.

Research shows that vitamin D plays a crucial role in immune function, and a deficiency in it increases your susceptibility to infection.

Zinc 20mg

Zinc is a critical micronutrient that our body needs for several roles, from supporting growth and development to helping neurological functions.

It is also essential for our immune system, as it affects how our cells respond to infections and can help keep inflammation under control.

Zinc supports the activity of antibodies known as IgG, which help identify and protect against environmental and seasonal threats.

L-Lysine 500mg

L-lysine works to support your immune system by encouraging proper immune cell activity.

This amino acid supports the activity of antibodies known as IgG, which help identify and protect against environmental and seasonal threats.

L-lysine also supports immune responses to reduce occasional unwanted oxidative stress.

Quercetin

Quercetin is an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory effects that may help reduce swelling, regulate blood sugar levels, and prevent heart disease.

Research shows supplemental quercetin may protect brain health, support immune function, and aid weight management.

Quercetin is a flavonoid that acts as a powerful antioxidant and has reported benefits for immune health, lowering inflammation, and, in some cases, fighting cancer.

Alpha-Lipoic Acid 50mg

Alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) is a powerful co-enzyme and antioxidant that is found in every cell of the human body. It has several health benefits, including broad-spectrum protection against free radicals, and offers the damage they can cause. As a result, it may help to slow down cellular aging. Energy Production: ALA helps turn our food into energy. Inflammation Reduction: ALA can reduce inflammation. Brain and Nerve Function: ALA can protect brain and nerve cells from free radicals.

Heart Health: Evidence shows ALA helps reduce levels of inflammatory proteins called cytokines and increase nitric oxide levels, which widens blood vessels. This helps to lower blood pressure. Muscle Recovery: ALA helps protect our bodies against oxidative damage – free radicals – generated by exercise

Pros

Nice Raspberry flavor.

Good choice of ingredients.

Handy ready-to-go packets.

Cons

Does not mix well.

Mixed reviews on their website.

Garden of Life Elderberry Zinc Immune Support for Kids

Price $18.25

MyKind, the manufacturer of Garden of Life Elderberry Zinc Immune Support for Kids, is one of the most respected supplement manufacturers today. This product is designated for kids four years of age and over.

We all know how depressing it can be when our kids are under the weather or have a cough and a cold. Elderberry & Sleep Immune Syrup soothes and comforts your little ones when they are not at their best, plus supports their growing immune system. MyKind uses berries and herbs from their organic farms without adding sugar, artificial sweeteners, flavors, colors, or other harsh chemicals.

Keeping your little ones healthy is as essential as it gets for all parents. MyKind claims that this immune support syrup will:

Soothe everyday throat irritations & helps clear mucus when coughing

Offers Immune system support aid.

Ingredients

Organic Immune Blend

Organic Ivy Leaf (Hedera helix L.) Extract, Organic Acerola Cherry (fruit) Extract, Organic Lemon Juice (Concentrate), Organic Black Elderberry (Sambucus nigra L.) (fruit) Juice Concentrate*, Organic Guava (Psidium guajava) (leaf) Extract. Other Ingredients: Organic Tapioca Fiber Syrup, Purified Water, Mandarin Peel Flavor, Organic Citrus Extract (to preserve freshness), Organic Flavor, Organic Orange Oil. Alcohol-free. *Adds a trivial amount of sugar—no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives.

Pros

Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified

Certified Vegan, Certified Gluten Free

Great tasting for kids (my kids loved it)

Helped soothe their throats

Cons

Not for regular use but for a short-term boost of immune function.

It may seem expensive to some.

PURE ESSENCE LABS Organic Turkey Tail 4X Mushroom Extract

Price $46.33

The PURE ESSENCE LABS Organic Turkey Tail 4X Mushroom Extract is a supplement made from certified organic Turkey Tail mushroom fruiting bodies. It combines 1:1 and 8:1 extracts to deliver potent Turkey Tail nutrition.

This supplement is designed to support healthy liver function and immune health. Some users have found it beneficial in combination with chemotherapy, and it seems to ease fatigue and overall physical symptoms.

In traditional medicine, turkey tail mushrooms have been used therapeutically for fungal infections, cancer, and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

Turkey tail, also known as Trametes versicolor or Coriolus versicolor, is a medicinal mushroom used for centuries to treat various health conditions. It is packed with antioxidants and other health-boosting compounds. Here are some of the immune health benefits of turkey tail extract:

Packed with Antioxidants

Turkey tail contains an impressive array of antioxidants, including phenols and flavonoids. These antioxidants help inhibit or reduce damage caused by oxidative stress, which can result in cellular damage and chronic inflammation.

Contains Immune-boosting Polysaccharopeptides

Turkey tail also contains polysaccharopeptides, which are protein-bound polysaccharides (carbohydrates). Krestin (PSK) and Polysaccharide Peptide (PSP) are two polysaccharopeptides in turkey tail. They promote immune response by activating and inhibiting specific types of immune cells and suppressing inflammation.

Improves Gut Health

Turkey tail may improve gut bacteria balance, positively impacting your immunity.

May Combat HPV

A study of 91 women with a Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection found that 84.9% of those treated with a turkey tail extract showed improvement.

Has Antibacterial Qualities

In a test-tube study, turkey tail extract inhibited the growth of certain bacteria.

Please note that while these benefits are promising, more research is needed to fully understand the potential of turkey tail extract.

Ingredients

Organic Turkey Tail Mushroom equivalent of 22,500 mg of raw turkey tail mushroom,

Pros

Excellent dosage of Turkey tail Mushroom.

Scientifically backed data to support immune health aid.

Mostly positive reviews.

Cons

Only one mushroom ingredient is included.

Expensive for a single blend supplement.

Immune Supporting Ingredients and the Science Behind Them

Vitamin C: The Immune-Boosting Powerhouse

Vitamin C is one of the most well-known immune-boosting vitamins. It is a powerful antioxidant, protecting our bodies from harmful free radicals and reducing inflammation. Research suggests that vitamin C deficiency can make us more susceptible to infections, making it essential to ensure an adequate intake of this nutrient.

Incorporating vitamin C-rich foods into our diets can help strengthen our immune system and reduce the risk of infections. While it is possible to take vitamin C supplements, it is generally unnecessary unless advised by a healthcare professional. A balanced diet with various fruits and vegetables usually provides sufficient vitamin C for optimal immune function.

Vitamin D: Sunshine for the Immune System

Vitamin D, or the “sunshine vitamin,” is crucial for immune system function. Our bodies produce vitamin D when our skin is exposed to sunlight, but many people lack this essential nutrient. Research has shown that low vitamin D levels are associated with an increased risk of respiratory tract infections, including the common cold and influenza.

While it is possible to obtain vitamin D from food sources, sunlight remains the best source. Spending time outdoors in the sun, especially midday, can help our bodies produce vitamin D naturally. However, vitamin D supplements may be necessary during winter or for those with limited sun exposure. Consult with a healthcare professional to determine the appropriate dosage for your needs.

Zinc: The Gatekeeper of the Immune System

Zinc is a vital mineral that plays a crucial role in immune system function. It is involved in various processes, including developing and activating immune cells. Zinc deficiency can impair immune function and increase the risk of infections, making it essential to ensure an adequate intake of this nutrient.

Incorporating zinc-rich foods into our diets can help support our immune system and reduce the risk of infections. While supplements are available, obtaining zinc from natural food sources is recommended whenever possible. If considering supplementation, consult with a healthcare professional to determine the appropriate dosage for your needs.

Vitamin E: An Antioxidant Powerhouse

Vitamin E is a potent antioxidant that helps protect our cells from damage caused by free radicals. It supports immune cell function, which is crucial in maintaining a healthy immune system. Research suggests that vitamin E deficiency can impair immune response, making it essential to include vitamin E-rich foods in our diets.

Incorporating vitamin E-rich foods into our diets can help support our immune system and reduce the risk of oxidative stress-related diseases. While vitamin E supplements are available, obtaining this nutrient from natural food sources is generally recommended whenever possible.

Selenium: The Immune Regulator

Selenium is a trace mineral that plays a crucial role in immune function. It acts as an antioxidant and helps regulate immune response, preventing chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. Ensuring an adequate selenium intake is essential for maintaining a healthy immune system.

Incorporating selenium-rich foods, such as mushrooms, into our diets can help support our immune system and reduce the risk of chronic inflammation. While selenium supplements are available, obtaining this nutrient from natural food sources is generally recommended whenever possible.

Other Immune-Boosting Nutrients

In addition to the essential vitamins and minerals mentioned above, several other nutrients support immune health. While their specific mechanisms may vary, incorporating these nutrients into our diets can provide additional immune-boosting benefits.

Vitamin B6: Found in foods such as chickpeas, beef, fish, and fortified breakfast cereals, vitamin B6 is vital in producing immune cells that fight off infections.

Garlic: Known for its potent antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, garlic can help enhance immune health. Incorporate garlic into your cooking, or consider garlic supplements for additional benefits.

Astragalus: Used in traditional Chinese medicine, astragalus has been shown to enhance immune-related responses. It can be consumed as a supplement or brewed into tea.

Echinacea: Known for its ability to support the immune system, echinacea has been shown to reduce the duration and severity of colds. It is available in various forms, including teas, tinctures, and supplements.

Medicinal Mushrooms: Certain mushrooms, such as cordyceps, lion’s mane, and reishi, have immune-enhancing properties. Incorporating these mushrooms into your diet or taking supplements can provide additional immune support.

Remember, while supplements can be beneficial in filling nutrient gaps, it is best to obtain these nutrients from whole foods whenever possible. A varied and balanced diet that includes various fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains is crucial for optimal immune health.

Hydration: The Forgotten Immune Booster

In addition to a nutrient-rich diet, proper hydration is essential for maintaining a healthy immune system. Water helps our bodies produce lymph, which carries white blood cells and other immune system cells. Staying hydrated ensures optimal immune function and helps flush out toxins from our bodies.

While water is the best choice for hydration, other hydrating foods such as cucumbers, celery, and watermelon can also contribute to our overall fluid intake. Avoid excessive consumption of dehydrating beverages such as coffee and soda, as they can deplete our bodies of essential fluids.

The Best Supplements for Immune Health Support Conclusion

Boosting our immune system naturally is within our reach. By incorporating immune-boosting nutrients into our diets, such as vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, vitamin E, and selenium, we can strengthen our immune system and reduce the risk of infections and chronic diseases. Remember to prioritize a balanced diet that includes various fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

While supplements can help fill nutrient gaps, obtaining these nutrients from whole foods is best whenever possible. Stay hydrated, get plenty of restful sleep, manage stress levels, exercise regularly, and practice good hygiene to support your immune system’s overall health.

Always consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplements or making significant changes to your diet. They can provide personalized recommendations based on your needs and help you make informed decisions about your immune health.

Take charge of your immune health today and give your body the support it needs to thrive. Stay well!