Top 5 Best Fat Burner Supplements In The UK: Most Effective Diet Pills in United Kingdom

When trying to drop weight, things are not always as straightforward as they initially seem. Whether you want to shed fat and tone up or have additional goals, such as building more muscle or improving your exercise performance, even following a perfect diet and workout routine will not always be enough.

Using a diet supplement specifically made to help you shed fat is always a great way to help you boost your results. Some people may deem taking fat burners dangerous, but that could not be further from the truth. They are one of the safest and most effective ways to help you achieve your goals.

The only issue is knowing which one to choose can be tough with so many different fat burners on the market. That is especially true for people who do not live in the United States, such as those who live in the UK, as many supplements are tough to get hold of outside the US.

That is why we have created the following guide to the top fat burners on sale in the UK today: to help everyone achieve the same results available to people across the pond.

The 5 Best Fat Burner Supplements In The UK

Instant Knockout Cut – The Best Fat Burner Overall

Hourglass Fit – The Top Fat Burner For Women

Hunter Burn – The Best Fat Burner To Prevent Weight Gain

Jacked Factory Burn XT – The Best Budget Fat Burner

Pure Encapsulations Metabolic Xtra – The Best Fat Burner For Diabetics

Instant Knockout Cut – The Best Fat Burner Overall

Instant Knockout Cut natural fat-burning capsules are full of thermogenic ingredients that will directly accelerate fat burning, reduce appetite, and boost your metabolic rate and energy levels to help you stick to a healthy diet and exercise routine.

Created to help combat athletes shed fat and lose weight before a fight without sacrificing lean muscle mass and not using any banned ingredients, it will keep you fighting fit and help you achieve a strong, lean, muscular physique.

The Instant Knockout Cut formula consists of optimal doses of glucomannan, green tea extract, black pepper extract, caffeine, cayenne pepper, l-theanine, vitamin b6, vitamin b12, and vitamin d3, all of which are proven to help people achieve their weight loss goals.

Glucomannan is a type of insoluble dietary fiber that features almost no calories. It suppresses your appetite by absorbing water in the gut and considerably swelling. This causes it to take up considerable room, filling you up and forcing you to stick to a balanced diet and remain in a calorie deficit.

It also slows food release from the gut, ensuring all nutrients are appropriately processed and used, boosting energy levels, and preventing weight gain.

Green tea extract is also an appetite suppressant, a great source of natural caffeine, and the antioxidant catechin EGCG. It will increase energy levels and prevent inflammation and the bloating that fibers like glucomannan can cause, enabling you to train harder and lose fat faster.

Caffeine is a powerful stimulant and fat burner that stimulates thermogenesis. This raises body temperature and energy levels, boosting metabolism and fat breakdown. It will help you shed fat faster while also helping you train harder, so you burn more calories and lose weight more quickly.

The amino acid theanine induces relaxation, improves sleep quality and recovery time, prevents the crashes and sleep issues that stimulants can cause, and reduces fatigue. This will result in you losing weight faster and enjoying better overall health and well-being.

Cayenne pepper contains capsaicin, a mild hunger suppressant, and anti-inflammatory, while black pepper extract features an alkaloid called piperine. These pepper extracts are bioavailability enhancers and thermogenic fat burners.

They will both promote fat loss directly while improving the absorption and efficacy of all of the other ingredients that a weight loss supplement contains, enhancing the results that it can produce.

The three vitamins will support weight management by promoting fat burning, suppressing your appetite, boosting your metabolism, improving testosterone production, and making all the other ingredients in the supplement much easier for the body to absorb and considerably more effective.

They also offer other benefits, including reducing the risk of heart disease, improving blood, brain, and immune system health and functions, neurotransmitter production, overall health, fitness, and well-being, and preventing vitamin deficiencies and the health problems they can cause.

Instant Knockout Cut supports body fat and weight loss from all angles by adding the effects of appetite suppressants, energy boosters, and thermogenic fat burners to a single fat burner supplement.

When you consider it also uses only high quality, gluten-free, vegan friendly, FDA approved ingredients, is reasonably priced, and causes no side effects, Instant Knockout Cut is easily the very best fat-burning supplement to help most people shed stubborn fat and lose weight as quickly and safely as possible.

Pros

Uses only optimal doses of natural, gluten-free, vegan-friendly, FDA-approved ingredients

Significant sporting bodies do not ban it; it will not cause side effects.

Promotes weight loss and builds and preserves lean muscle simultaneously

Boosts metabolism, makes you energetic, suppresses hunger, and burns fat from stubborn areas

Very well-reviewed by both pro athletes and regular users

Reasonably priced

Cons

It has to be purchased directly from the official Instant Knockout Cut website.

Hourglass Fit – The Top Fat Burner For Women

Hourglass Fit is specifically designed for fat-burning capsules for women. These supplements are designed to aid in weight loss while addressing the specific needs of women’s bodies. It does this by including only optimal doses of carefully selected ingredients scientifically proven to help oxidize fat cells.

The Hourglass Fit formula consists of cayenne extract, black pepper extract, glucomannan, 5-HTP, zinc, chromium, vitamin B2, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12. We already examined the black pepper and cayenne pepper extracts, glucomannan, and vitamins B6 and B12 in Instant Knockout Cut.

They will again boost your metabolic rate, digestion, body fat loss, appetite control, weight loss, nerve and immune system health and functions, antibody, bone marrow, DNA and red blood cell production and maintenance, cell respiration, and tissue repair, and reduce inflammation and fat storage.

5-htp (5-hydroxytryptophan) is an amino acid that passes through the blood-brain barrier and boosts the production of the neurotransmitter serotonin. This helps you relax, improves your mood, hunger control, sleep quality, fat loss, and focus and prevents overeating, anxiety, and depression.

Chromium is a mineral and metal element that also aids serotonin production and your ability to focus. It can then also lower your blood sugar levels, boost nutrient absorption and utilization, burn fat, and make all the other natural ingredients in fat-burning tablets much more manageable to absorb and far more effective.

Vitamin B2 boosts antibody and blood cell production, helps build and repair lean muscle, organs, and skin, improves nutrient metabolism, digestion, and cell respiration, and gives you more energy, which helps burn fat.

Zinc, a mineral and brittle metal element, stimulates the pituitary gland and improves luteinizing hormone and testosterone production. It also gives you energy, boosts immune functions, metabolism, DNA synthesis, recovery time, fat loss, and vision, and reduces inflammation and the signs of aging.

By combining hunger suppressants and energy boosters in one diet pill explicitly made for women, Hourglass Fit is easily one of the top fat burners for women who want to improve their body composition while considering all their body needs.

Pros

Combines the effects of all different types of weight loss supplements

All of the ingredients are optimally dosed and clinically proven to be of use in fat burners

One of the only fat burners explicitly designed to support the female body

It does not contain any stimulants and will cause no side effects

Cons

One of the more expensive fat burners on the market

It has to be purchased directly from the official Hourglass Fit website

Hunter Burn – The Best Fat Burner To Prevent Weight Gain

Hunter Burn is a fat loss pill designed to improve your BMI (body mass index) by boosting fat metabolism and oxidation, suppressing your appetite, and preventing weight gain. This makes it one of the most effective fat burners for people who struggle not to eat more calories than they need.

The Hunter Burn formula consists primarily of ingredients we have looked at in other fat burners, such as green tea extract, glucomannan, cayenne pepper extract, vitamin D3, and l-theanine.

They will again increase fat absorption and burning, give you more energy, boost your focus, exercise performance, immune system health and functions, sleep quality, nutrient absorption, and ability to relax, and reduce anxiety, bloating, hunger, inflammation, stress, and fat accumulation.

The one new ingredient, white kidney bean extract, is sometimes called phase 2 and inhibits the digestion of some of the starch you eat in your diet. This will cause it to sit in the gut until it is either fermented by the bacteria in the colon or excreted out with the rest of your waste matter.

This will stop you from storing fat, even if you don’t always manage your food intake properly. It will also prevent high blood sugar levels and fat storage, increase the body’s burning rate, and stop you from gaining weight. This makes it ideal for people with diabetes or issues sticking to a diet.

All of the critical ingredients in Hunter Burn are optimally dosed and clinically proven to work. This makes it one of the top fat burners for people performing fat-burning and muscle-building exercises but with nutrition issues.

Throw in the fact that it also boosts your health and can be used with the other two supplements in the Hunter Evolve range to enhance your overall well-being, and Hunter Burn is also one of the top fat burners for people who want to improve their mental and physical state in every way possible.

Pros

Ideal for people who struggle with their nutrition

Boosts your metabolism and fat loss, gives you energy, and promotes recovery and rest

Improves exercise performance and helps your body burn calories and fatty acids more effectively

It can be seamlessly combined with the other supplements in the Hunter Evolve range

Cons

Among the pricier fat burners on the market

It has to be purchased directly from either the Hunter Burn or Hunter Evolve website.

Jacked Factory Burn XT – The Best Budget Fat Burner

Jacked Factory Burn XT is one of the most affordable fat burners on the market today. However, it still mainly uses ingredients conclusively proven to burn fat and help you exercise harder and longer.

It uses a formula that consists of BioPerine black pepper extract, caffeine anhydrous (a dehydrated, more potent form of regular stimulant), Capsimax cayenne pepper extract, green tea extract, and acetyl l-carnitine HCI.

We have seen most of these ingredients in the other fat burners, and they will stimulate thermogenesis, boost your energy, metabolism, speed of fat oxidation, calorie burning, exercise performance, muscle growth, and fat loss, and reduce fat gain, inflammation and your food intake in the same ways again.

The one new ingredient in Jacked Factory Burn XT is acetyl l-carnitine HCL. A methylated ester made from amino acids known for its antiseptic and antibacterial properties, some studies show that it may help fat burners work in several ways.

They suggest it converts stored fat into usable energy, reduces blood sugar and blood pressure levels, directly aids weight loss, controls your hunger, and makes it easier to stick to a healthy diet. This would all help to prevent you from gaining weight and boost the rate at which you burn fat.

The combination of ingredients and effects means Jacked Factory Burn XT should be able to help you lose weight and promote fat burning from every angle. When you throw in its low price tag, it is one of the top fat burners for people with very little money to spare.

Admittedly, there are some issues with the Jacked Factory fat burner that we do need to mention.

While some of its fat-burning ingredients are present in dosages that are far lower than you will find in the very top fat burners, acetyl l-carnitine also needs to be researched more extensively to conclusively confirm that it is helpful in fat burners and weight loss pills.

However, given that it is one of the cheapest fat burners on the market today, this should not be overly surprising. This is why we still feel that Jacked Factory Burn XT is one of the top fat burners for people looking to boost their metabolism and lose fat while shopping on a very tight budget.

Pros

Contains natural ingredients proven to help you shed fat and stick to a diet

It can improve your mood, fat loss, and exercise performance and give you more energy.

One of the most affordable fat burners currently on the market

Cons

Many proven ingredients are present in doses far too low to produce optimal results.

Not as potent as the very top fat burners

One of its ingredients needs more research to prove just how useful it is in fat burners.

Pure Encapsulations Metabolic Xtra – The Best Fat Burner For Diabetics

Pure Encapsulations Metabolic Xtra is a fat-burning supplement explicitly designed with people with diabetes in mind, as it works to help you shed fat while regulating your blood glucose levels. It is vegetarian and vegan friendly and uses a dairy, gluten, and soy-free formula.

The Pure Encapsulations Metabolic Xtra formula consists of chromium, Svetol green coffee bean extract, ALA (alpha lipoic acid), and ResVida resveratrol. We’ve already seen chromium, and it will again boost serotonin production, help you focus, reduce your blood sugar levels, improve nutrient absorption and utilization, accelerate fat burning, and increase the bioavailability of everything else in the capsules, making them easier to absorb and far more effective.

Svetol is a patented, decaffeinated extract from green, unroasted coffee beans. It contains chlorogenic acid and antioxidant catechins that reduce your blood pressure and blood sugar levels, improve your metabolic rate, recovery time, and overall health, aid fat and calorie burning, promote weight loss, make you more energetic, and stop you from storing fat.

ALAs are organic compounds similar to fatty acids and are rich in antioxidants. Found in most of the cells in the human body and various food sources, ALAs can help your body convert glucose into usable energy, prevent free radical activity, reduce oxidative damage and stress, combat inflammation, boost your exercise performance, and aid weight loss.

ResVida is a high-potency version of resveratrol, an extract most commonly found in grape seeds and grapevines. It can boost your circulation, lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, aid fat loss, alter insulin and glucose sensitivity, regulate your hormone levels, increase your brain, nerve, joint, and heart health and functions, and aid the production of beneficial gut bacteria and improve your gut health.

Unfortunately, there are several issues with Pure Encapsulations Metabolic Xtra that we have to go over.

For starters, you have the fact that the supplement can be pretty hard for people to get hold of, even in the UK.

You then have the facts that not only has one of the ingredients not been conclusively proven to aid fat burning, Svetol, but some of those have also been included in dosages that are too low for them to produce the optimal effects that they usually are capable of as well.

Despite its issues, the steps taken to ensure it helps regulate your blood sugar levels are unique in fat-burning supplements, while it can achieve its primary goal to some degree.

That is why we still rank Pure Encapsulations Metabolic Xtra as one of the top fat burners for diabetic people. Its ability to control blood sugar levels also makes it useful for people looking to build bigger muscles.

Pros

Helps to regulate your blood sugar levels, making it ideal for people with diabetes

It contains several proven fat-burning ingredients

It can be beneficial for people looking to build bigger muscles

Cons

One of the ingredients has not been conclusively proven to aid fat-burning

Some of the ingredients are present in doses that are too low to produce optimal effects

It can be pretty challenging to get hold of, even in the UK

Final Thoughts on The 5 Best Fat Burner Supplements In The UK

Fat burners are a fantastic way for people to improve their physique and body composition without putting themselves at risk of experiencing any unpleasant side effects. Several great fat burners are currently on sale in the UK, but the best option for most people is Instant Knockout Cut.

Its potent, stimulant-based formula can help you drop fat, improve exercise performance, and build or preserve muscles to overhaul your entire physique. This is all while being entirely safe to use, reasonably priced, and capable of offering additional health and fitness benefits.

If it does not sound like the right choice for you, then one of the other fat burners on our list surely will. For everyone else, though, we highly recommend trying Instant Knockout Cut and seeing its effectiveness at promoting fat-burning and boosting your physique results.