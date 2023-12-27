Top 8 Best Omega 3 Supplements in 2024 (Comprehensive Buyer’s Guide)

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential nutrients crucial in various bodily functions, including heart health, brain function, and inflammation regulation. While these fatty acids can be obtained through a balanced diet, many supplement their intake with over-the-counter (OTC) omega-3 supplements. In this guide, we will explore the best omega-3 supplements available in 2024, their benefits, and how to choose the right one for your needs.

Understanding Omega-3 Supplements

Omega-3 fatty acids are a type of polyunsaturated fat that are necessary for maintaining optimal health. They come in three primary forms: eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). EPA and DHA are primarily found in fatty fish and algae, while ALA is found in plant-based sources such as flaxseeds and walnuts. As the body can’t process ALA effectively, that means you’re going to want to avoid plant oils and go for algal oil or fish oil supplements.

OTC omega-3 supplements are designed to provide a concentrated dose of these essential fatty acids. They are available in various forms, including softgels, pills, gummies, and liquids. These supplements can be an excellent option for individuals who may not consume enough omega-3s or have specific health conditions that may benefit from higher levels of these fatty acids.

Benefits of Omega-3 Supplements

Omega-3 supplements have been extensively studied for their potential health benefits. Here are some of the key advantages associated with these supplements:

Heart Health Benefits

Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to support heart health by reducing triglyceride levels, lowering blood pressure, and improving overall heart function. Regular consumption of omega-3 supplements may help reduce the risk of heart disease and other cardiovascular conditions.

Brain Function Benefits

Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly DHA, are crucial for brain development and function. These fatty acids are essential for maintaining healthy brain cell membranes and promoting optimal cognitive function. Omega-3 supplements may also play a role in reducing the risk of age-related cognitive decline and certain mental health conditions.

Inflammation Regulation

Chronic inflammation is associated with various health conditions, including arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and cardiovascular disease. Omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation. Supplementing with omega-3 may alleviate symptoms and improve overall well-being in individuals with inflammatory conditions.

Eye Health Benefits

DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid, is a significant component of the eye’s retina. Adequate intake of omega-3s is essential for maintaining optimal eye health, preventing age-related macular degeneration, and reducing the risk of dry eye syndrome.

Other Potential Benefits

While further research is needed, omega-3 supplements have also been studied for their potential benefits in managing conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, elevated blood triglycerides, high blood pressure, and certain mental health disorders. The anti-inflammatory properties of omega-3 may contribute to these positive effects.

The Best Omega-3 Supplements for Joint Pain and Mobility

FlexAgain: Best Overall Omega 3 Supplement for Joint Pain

Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega-2X – Best Fish Oil Supplements

Calgee Sustainable Vegan Omega-3 – Special Noteworthy Mention

PureHealth Research Omega-3 & Joint Support – Runner-Up All-Round Supplement

Icelandic Red Algae Calcium – Best Omega 3s with Calcium

Future Kind Vegan Omega 3 Supplement – Best Budget Vegan Omega 3 Supplement

Nature Made Adult & Kids Multi+Omega-3 Gummies – Best Fish Oil Supplements for Families

Carlson Liquid Fish Oil – Best Liquid Fish Oil Supplements

FlexAgain: Best Overall Omega 3 Supplement for Joint Pain

FlexAgain is by far the best joint supplement we’ve seen for some time. They’ve used 11 ingredients that have all been clinically studied to either reduce joint pain, improve joint mobility, or improve overall joint health. The supplement seems to be ideally dosed for Osteoarthritis and joint injury recovery.

We particularly like that they’ve gone with specific extracts, taking omega-3s from the manufacturers of FlexAgain for their Omega 3 ingredient. They have looked at sustainability and effectiveness and have used the vegan form of Omega 3 and Algae. Algae oil is rich in both EPA and DHA, making it an excellent alternative to fish oil. The fishing industry has had a significant impact on marine ecosystems and fish populations. Overfishing has led to the decline of many marine species. By opting for omega-3 supplements that only contain plant/Algae oils, you can reduce your carbon footprint and contribute to the conservation of marine life.

FlexAgain ingredients

Omega 3 1100 mg

It hits your RDI of omega 3, which has been shown to reduce joint pain and inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for your body and brain. They have many powerful health benefits. Here are some of the benefits that are supported by science:

Inflammation: Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown scientifically to reduce inflammation and protect against several chronic conditions

Curcumin Extract 500 g

Curcumin is the main active ingredient in Turmeric, a spice that has been used in India for thousands of years as both a spice and medicinal herb. FlexAgain, using Curcumin extract, can get the same results from 500 mg that you’d need 2-3 grams of Turmeric for. It has powerful anti-inflammatory effects and is a powerful antioxidant. Here are some of the benefits of Curcumin:

Curcumin is a natural anti-inflammatory compound. Inflammation helps fight foreign invaders and has a role in repairing damage in your body.

Curcumin has been shown to help with the painful symptoms of both Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Methylsulfonylmethane 50 mg

Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) is a compound that contains sulfur, which is found naturally in plants, animals, and humans. MSM is often a dietary supplement for various health conditions, especially inflammation, pain, and allergies. Scientific evidence supports several benefits of MSM. Some of these benefits include:

It can decrease joint pain and improve mobility in people with Osteoarthritis. It has anti-inflammatory effects that can reduce oxidative stress and cytokine production. It can enhance muscle recovery and reduce soreness after exercise.

Ginger and Blue Galangal Extract 250 mg

Ginger is well documented as being a potent natural anti-inflammatory and, as a result, great for joint pain relief. The problem with it, however, is that most of the studies show that it needs to be dosed at 2000 mg for Osteoarthritis, and 4000 mg was best for RA, which is an awful lot and not suitable for a capsule-based supplement. Similarly to the tests done with Eurovita Extract 77 (or ginger), it is as effective as 3000 mg of standard ginger in reducing inflammation and improving joint mobility. Here are some of the benefits of ginger that are supported by scientific research:

It has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.

They may reduce inflammation and pain, as clinical studies indicate that they can lower the levels of inflammatory markers and improve the symptoms of arthritis.

Glucosamine HCL 400 mg

Glucosamine HCL is three times as potent as the weaker glucosamine sulfate seen in a lot of other supplements; it’s a lot more expensive and doesn’t have quite as many trials, which is why we don’t see it very often in other supplements, although there are still dozens of trials backing its use. It’s simply a purer form of Glucosamine.

Glucosamine is often used to treat joint disorders like Osteoarthritis and numerous other symptoms of inflammatory conditions. In a study, taking 1,500 mg of glucosamine hydrochloride plus 1,200 mg of chondroitin sulfate daily for 28 days lowered C-reactive protein (CRP), a biomarker of systemic inflammation, by 23% compared with placebo

250 mg Chondroitin

Chondroitin primarily supports Glucosamine; the molecules work together, and it’s been shown to amplify the joint protective effects. However, when studied in isolation, it doesn’t do much alone.

100 mg Bromelain

Bromelain has been shown to reduce inflammation and improve joint mobility.

Bromelain is a mixture of enzymes that are extracted from the pineapple plant. It has various potential health benefits, such as:

Reducing inflammation and pain in your joints, sinuses, and digestive tract.

Improving symptoms of Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis

100 mg Boswellic Acid

Boswellic acid is a compound that is extracted from the resin of the Boswellia tree, also known as Indian frankincense. Boswellic acid has been used for centuries in traditional medicine, especially Ayurveda, for its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. Some possible benefits of boswellic acid are:

Clinical studies have shown this to support joint health by reducing inflammation and pain in conditions such as Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Resveratrol 100 mg

Resveratrol is a plant compound that acts as an antioxidant. It’s found in red wine, grapes, berries, and peanuts. Here are some of the benefits of Resveratrol:

The anti-inflammatory effects of Resveratrol make it a good remedy for arthritis and skin inflammation.

Vitamin D3 15 mcg

Around half of the US population is deficient in vitamin D, essential for maintaining healthy joints, cartilage, and bones—good inclusion by FlexAgain. Vitamin D3 deficiency can cause bone problems, such as rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults. It can also lead to muscle weakness, pain, and an increased risk of infections. If you think you might be low in vitamin D3.

Vitamin K2 -70 mcg

Vitamin K2, also known as menaquinone, is a type of vitamin K that is found in animal-based foods and fermented foods. It plays a crucial role in many aspects of health. Here are some benefits of Vitamin K2:

Vitamin K2 is essential in bone metabolism and may help prevent osteoporosis and fractures.

Except for MSM, everything here is correctly dosed; while Glucosamine is at the bottom of the effective range, everything else is good. This is double to 4 times the active ingredients of the competitors in FlexAgain’s price bracket and with the higher quality versions of most ingredients.

Pros

Algae is in its Omega 3 supplement.

Excellently dosed ingredients, Premium grade ingredients.

The latest scientific research backs the ingredients used.

Excellent reviews on Reddit, Amazon, Trustpilot, and the company’s website.

Cons

Traces of shellfish are not suitable for vegans.

Why We Rated FlexAgain the Best Omega 3 Supplements

Functionally, the reason we like FlexAgain is that they use more expensive but better extracts than the competition, and it doesn’t cost any more than other premium products despite having the same ingredients in higher dosages, as well as half a dozen more. Most people take omega supplements for either joint or brain health. So, having a well-rounded product like this is a great way to go.

It’s by far the best-value product on the market right now. The fact is that if FlexAgain doesn’t help, supplements probably aren’t going to make much difference. It made a difference for us, and for this reason, we give it the accolade of “best overall joint pain relief product” currently available.

Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega-2X – Best Fish Oil Supplements

Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega X2 is a fish oil supplement from the famous Nordic Naturals nutrition brand. This omega-3 is a fish oil supplement made from Norwegian Sardines and Anchovies. As we have spent a considerable amount of time bestowing the benefits of Omega 3, we will try to evaluate this very well-dosed product.

Firstly, we are in no doubt that Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega X2 supplies more than your RDI, which, as per the company’s website and scientifically proven, does help with the following health issues. Research shows that the essential fatty acids EPA & DHA in fish oil support heart, brain, eye & immune health. Omega-3’s may also help support a healthy mood.

Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega 2X features their highest concentration of omega-3 fish oil in soft gels.

One of their leading claims is that it meets the daily recommended dose suggested by the American Heart Association to support a healthy heart. We have evaluated these claims, and we fully agree with Nordic Naturals that it is an excellent product for the heart.

However, this review is about Joint pain and Joint mobility. Omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial for reducing joint pain and stiffness and improving joint mobility. Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega X2 has plenty of this ingredient. Unfortunately, when dealing with Joint pain, it is more often than not that it is a combination of blended known and scientifically backed ingredients that give the best opportunity for pain relief, as found in our number one rated product FlexAgain.

Pros

Excellent dosage of Omega 3 fatty acids in a fish oil soft gel capsule.

Non-GMO, gluten- & dairy-free ingredients with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Mostly good reviews

Sourced for sustainable fish stocks

Purified to remove contaminants,

Cons

While most of us had no issues with taste, a few did suffer from fishy aftertaste burps.

Capsules are on the large side.

Not Vegan friendly

At the time of writing, it is currently only available on the Nordic Naturals website.

Conclusion

It is difficult to be negative or positive about Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega X2 for relieving joint pains; some of us slightly improved our daily aches and pains. However, it did help with our cholesterol levels, and some of us will continue taking them. Some of us are vegetarians, which somewhat limited our results, and some had difficulty with “fishy Burp.

Calgee Sustainable Vegan Omega-3 – Special Noteworthy Mention

Calgee Sustainable Vegan Omega-3 Price: $30.00

When we started our review of the best Omega 3 supplements for joint pain, Calgee Sustainable Vegan Omega-3 did not spring to mind; however, for so many other reasons, we felt we needed to give this a mention. Calgee Sustainable Vegan Omega-3 is a top-rated vegan omega-3 supplement known for its sustainable sourcing practices, along with its active involvement with the “Sea Hugger” program, where they are listed as a supporter, along with the likes of Google and Microsoft.

It is derived from algae and provides a balanced ratio of EPA and DHA. This supplement is free from contaminants, allergens, and artificial additives. Calgee Sustainable Vegan Omega-3 is a dietary supplement that contains omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D3 from plant sources. It claims to support skin, heart, brain, and immune health in a sustainable and eco-friendly way.

Ingredients

450 mg EPA & DHA per serving from algae oil, the source of omega-3s for fish.

Pros

No fishy aftertaste, burps, or smells, unlike fish oil supplements

Carrageenan-free, easy-to-swallow mini softgels made from tapioca starch

Sustainably sourced from algae

Balanced ratio of EPA and DHA

Free from contaminants and allergens

No artificial additives

3rd Party tested, Vegan.org & Climate Neutral certified

Packaged in a carbon-negative recyclable pouch made from plant-based plastic

Support of Sea Hugger initiative.

Cons

Not the all-round Joint pain or joint mobility supplement.

PureHealth Research Omega-3 & Joint Support – Runner-Up All-Round Supplement

PureHealth is a pretty good option as an alternative to FlexAgain. It’s not as good, but you do get your omega 3s along with a host of other beneficial ingredients for joint health. It’s a bit of a clunky setup, meaning that you’re going to be taking two different pills, one lot of fish oil supplements, and one lot of other ingredients that are good for joints that don’t come from fish oil.

PureHealth claims that these two products combined will offer:

Joint Support Formula by PureHealth Research supports healthy joint flexibility and mobility while reducing swelling and discomfort. PureHealth Research Joint supplement soothes knee pain and other joint deterioration problems caused by age, sports, and weight.

Joint Support blend of targeted nutrients includes NEM eggshell membrane, which may foster the repair and recovery from exercise-induced stiffness, soreness, and discomfort. NEM contains natural glycosaminoglycans and proteins essential for maintaining healthy joints. Calcium is another powerful ingredient in the Formula vital to bone health. It helps support healthy bones with the basic building blocks to remain critical and robust.

Astaxanthin Antioxidant Powered

As a bonus, nano-powered omega 3 includes astaxanthin, which is 54 times more potent than beta carotene, 14 times stronger than vitamin E, and 65 times more powerful than vitamin C! As you know, antioxidants neutralize free radicals that damage cells, tissues, and organs, leading to premature aging and disease.

Nano Powered Omega 3 Fish Oil

We’ve used nanotechnology to transform hard-to-absorb larger molecules into millions of tiny ones that your body sucks up like a sponge. So, you can reap huge rewards for your heart, brain, joints, and skin!

No Fishy Burps

Nano Powered Omega 3 Enteric softgels protect the oil from stomach acids, releasing it in the intestines for immediate absorption into your bloodstream. You don’t need to worry about fish burps or bad breath despite being fish oil supplements.

Wild-caught Fish

Omega 3’s are one of the most comprehensively beneficial nutrients that support almost every system, and our fish oil is crafted from fresh, wild-caught, omega-rich fish, so you can be sure that the quality is at the highest standards.

Astaxanthin Antioxidant Powered

As a bonus, Nano Powered Omega 3 includes the antioxidant astaxanthin, 54 times more potent than beta carotene, 14 times stronger than vitamin E, and 65 times more powerful than vitamin C!

Manufactured in the USA

PureHealth Research products are all-American and made under strict protocols for high quality and potency under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).

This bundle includes two PureHealth Research products – Joint Support and Omega 3 Wild Fish Oil.

Ingredients

Calcium Carbonate (75 mg)

This ingredient is crucial for bone health. At 75 mg, We would consider this a top-up dose that is under-dosed to have any meaningful effect.

NEM (eggshell membrane) (500 mg)

Eggshell membrane is the thin layer between the eggshell and the egg white. It contains collagen and other nutrients that may have various health benefits. Some of the benefits of eggshell membrane are:

It may help reduce joint pain and inflammation by supporting cartilage and synovial fluid production.

It may prevent exercise-induced joint stiffness and improve mobility by enhancing joint lubrication and flexibility.

It may support bone health by providing Calcium and other essential minerals for bone formation and density.

This is an exciting addition to the blend we liked, having reviewed the current research. This ingredient may help with joint repair, stiffness, and discomfort, especially after exercise. We also appreciate that 500 mg is an excellent dosage.

Boswellia Serrata 100 mg)

Boswellia extract is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It has been traditionally used to reduce joint swelling and discomfort. 100 mg of AprèsFlex might provide you with some relief for joint-related issues.

Proprietary blend (80 mg) consisting of:

Turmeric Extract (root)

Turmeric contains curcuminoids that possess anti-inflammatory properties. The problem is, with the entire proprietary blend amounting to only 80 mg, the turmeric extract in Joint Support is far below what is considered productive.

Ginger Extract (root)

Ginger has been traditionally used for its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. Sadly, once again, the dosage of the entire blend is lower than the recommended ginger extract dosage, which is at least 400mg per day. Even 400mg is slightly inferior; 1000 mg would be ideal, but we can understand the limits due to capsule space.

Type II Collagen (hydrolyzed chicken collagen)

This form of collagen can benefit your long-term joint health. It aids in cartilage regeneration, promoting flexibility and mobility.

Black Pepper Powder (fruit)

You’ll find this in most joint health supplements as it enhances the absorption of other ingredients, such as Turmeric.

Pros

Some good reviews on Amazon and their website

Cons

We feel that the amount of Omega 3 is slightly under-dosed compared to others.

We consider this to be very expensive.

Uses a preparatory blend.

Conclusion

Some people like this product and are entirely behind this product. While we did experience some benefits by taking both products, we felt we couldn’t justify the cost compared to our number one choice of FlexAgain.

Icelandic Red Algae Calcium – Best Omega 3s with Calcium

Icelandic Red Algae Calcium Price: $59.95

Red Algae Calcium supplements are dietary supplements that contain Calcium and other minerals derived from red algae, a type of seaweed.

In this review, we have tried to find out some of the leading scientifically backed data to back the claims for Red Algae Calcium supplements:

By improving bone mineral density. It may help to prevent osteoporosis.

It enhances bone mineral content, which benefits bone development and strengthening.

The manufacturers claim that in seniors, Icelandic Red Algae Calcium will improve bone flexibility and mobility.

The manufacturers also claim that Icelandic Red Algae Calcium will help you regain the mobility that you have already lost.

These are some pretty lofty claims, so let’s look at the ingredients and the science behind the ingredients.

Ingredients

Icelandic Red Algae Calcium is a supplement that contains several ingredients123. Here are the main ones:

Calcium (from Aquamin Icelandic Red Algae) – 1000 mg

Magnesium (from Aquamin Icelandic Red Algae) – 96 mg

Vitamin D3 (as Cholecalciferol) – 20 mcg

Mineralized Icelandic Red Algae: Organic Strawberry, Organic Raspberry, Organic Blueberry, Organic Cherry, Organic Tomato.

Red algae calcium is claimed to have some advantages over regular calcium supplements, such as better absorption, bone health, and anti-inflammatory effects. However, the evidence for these benefits is inconclusive, and more research is needed to confirm them.

Pros

We found some evidence that this did help some of us with improved joint flexibility.

Reduces inflammation again; a few of us felt some benefits

A 100% all-natural formulation

It comes backed by a 100% money and satisfaction guarantee.

Cons

It did not work as well as FlexAgain

Only using one ingredient and not a broad-based spectrum of ingredients.

More research is required, although initial research is promising.

Conclusion

This was an exciting choice for us, and it did work for some of us; there was no aftertaste. There was only one capsule to take, so while it failed to knock FlexAgain off its lofty perch, we found this an excellent inclusion in our review of the best Omega 3 joint supplement review.

Future Kind Vegan Omega 3 Supplement – Best Budget Vegan Omega 3 Supplement

Future Kind manufactures Vegan Omega 3 Supplement, a vegan supplement that provides a high dose of EPA and DHA derived from algae.

It is sustainably sourced, free from contaminants, and undergoes third-party testing for quality assurance.

This supplement is also void of common allergens and is suitable for those with dietary restrictions.

Ingredients

Algae Omega 3 Oil (containing EPA and DHA)

Vitamin D3 (as cholecalciferol)

Vitamin B12 (as methylcobalamin and adenosylcobalamin)

Citrus Bioflavonoids (orange flavor)

Pros

Adequately dosages of EPA and DHA.

Sustainably sourced from algae

Third-party tested for quality assurance

Free from common allergens

Vegan approved.

No fishy aftertaste.

Cons

It is not the all-round product compared with FlexAgain when dealing with Joint pain and mobility.

Conclusion

This Omega 3 product, priced at less than $30 for two months supply, is by far the cheapest on test, which is why we have included it in our review and given it our best budget award. We liked that there was no fishy aftertaste or burps; we liked the taste. The big question remained: did this help us with our joint issues? I guess for us, the answer is slightly, but not as noticeable as with FlexAgian, which is more expensive; he found that this, for a daily Omega 3 supplement, did help with our mood and memory, hence the best budget Omega 3 supplement award.

Nature Made Adult & Kids Multi+Omega-3 Gummies – Best Fish Oil Supplements for Families

Nature Made Multivitamin with Omega-3: Nature Made is a well-known brand that manufactures vitamins, multivitamins, and supplements that help support various body functions. Barry Pressman and Henry Burdick founded Nature Made in 1971. This is an excellent alternative for people who struggle to get their kids to eat fish or take a fish oil supplement.

Nature Made Omega-3 gummies are a supplement that provides vital nutrients and Omega-3 fatty acids for your health. They come in natural flavors and colors and are easy to take. However, they also contain added sugar, which may not be ideal for some people.

Ingredients

Algae Omega 3 Oil (containing EPA and DHA)

Vitamin D3 (as cholecalciferol)

Vitamin B12 (as methylcobalamin and adenosylcobalamin)

Organic Vegan and Red Algae blend

Citrus Bioflavonoids.

Pros

Well-known manufacturer.

Nice taste

Excellent inclusion of multivitamins.

Kids gummies are available.

Cons

Contains Sugar

You may require additional supplements for correct mineral dosages.

Carlson Liquid Fish Oil – Best Liquid Fish Oil Supplements

Carlson Fish Oil is a brand of fish oil supplements known for its high quality and purity. The brand offers a variety of fish oil supplements that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), which are essential for overall health and well-being. If you’re looking for straight-up fish oil, this is the way to go. They’re a little pricier, but it’s a good product.

Pros

High-quality fish oil

Well established brand

Cons

Liquid form is not for everyone, and most people prefer capsule-based fish oil supplements.

The Best Omega-3 Supplements for Joint Pain and Mobility Conclusion

Choosing a fish oil Omega 3 supplement or vegan omega-3 supplement is purely an individual choice for individuals looking to support their overall health and well-being. We preferred the sustainable option with the Algae inclusion even though the fish oil supplements in this review used sustainably caught fish.

We carried out this review to determine which Omega 3 supplement helped us most with our joint pains and joint mobility. We compared numerous supplements before deciding on which to include in our review; many of the products we reviewed are “not included” in this article purely as they are just not good enough, either from lack of ingredients or just underdosing or doing nothing to help with our issues.

It became evident when we tried FlexAgain that it was the best mobility and Pain Joint product on the market today. Why FlexAgain? Well, it simply worked for virtually all of us, and some of us felt the benefits immediately. We looked at the research behind their ingredients and found this to be backed by scientific evidence and Arthritis societies from around the world; we really could not fault this. Compared to other supplements, there was no competition; for this reason, it gets our number one Omega 3 supplement award for joint pain and mobility.