YogaBurn Coffee Ignite Reviews (2024) Zoe Bray-Cotton Yoga Burn Formula

Has there been a recent setback in your weight management endeavors? Have you been riddled with persistent exhaustion, headaches, forgetfulness, moodiness, and/or fighting sugar cravings? If so, one possible area warranting further investigation is metabolism. An inefficient metabolism leaves the body in an imbalanced state, influencing both the mental and the physical. Though genetics plays some role in this issue, it is rare. So, people can still work towards improving it. How? One team claims to have created a formula that targets two key factors that make or break the metabolism. When they are at their peak, individuals will have reached an optimized metabolism. The formula, when paired with a consistent healthy diet and lifestyle choices, can make a whole lot of difference for any weight management goal. This is where it is fitting to introduce Coffee Ignite.

What is Coffee Ignite?

Coffee Ignite is a dietary supplement formulated to spark metabolism and its overall efficiency, support healthy weight loss (and limit the risk of rebound), maximize energy production, and promote overall wellness. This tasteless addon dissolves instantaneously in any cup of joe and is said to go beyond weight management purposes. Specifically, the team at Yoga Burn affirms that the ingredients found in this formula can go as far as improving immunity and cognitive function, among other things. Given that the foundation of Coffee Ignite is metabolic function, let us take a moment to discuss its utility.

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How does Coffee Ignite work?

As briefly mentioned above, Coffee Ignite focuses on metabolism. Metabolism [1] is a term used to describe complex chemical processes that convert food and liquids into energy. Energy production stems from the combination of calories and oxygen, which is then released for the different bodily components to absorb for fuel. It works 24/7 because it contributes to many functions, even the most basic ones, such as breathing, blood circulation, digestion, and regulating body temperature. As for how it is used, the body only uses a tenth to process food; the rest is for fueling physical movement.

When targeting the metabolism, there are two factors to be mindful of: speed and efficiency. The speed of the metabolism literally refers to how fast it is. The faster it is, the faster calories are incarcerated and burned. As per one source [2], speed is dependent on factors including “age, activity levels, genetic, […], regular meals, [and] sleep.” On the other hand, we have efficiency, which determines how much fat is released from storage and how much of the food we eat is later burned for energy purposes. An inefficient metabolism is supposedly what gives rise to stubborn fat.

With everything discussed up to this point, Coffee Ignite supposedly contains ingredients that boost speed and efficiency simultaneously. This is exactly where we are headed next.

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What ingredients are inside Coffee Ignite?

The main ingredients inside Coffee Ignite have been combined in the following proprietary blend (700mg):

Green Tea Leaf Extract

Green tea leaf extract [3] is a concentrated form of tea made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant. Resorting to an extract is superior to an average cup of green tea because a small quantity goes a long way. This ingredient is most celebrated for its high antioxidant content (namely, in the form of epigallocatechin gallate). The latter also happens to contribute to weight loss. The same source emphasized how it works by regulating hormones that promote heat generation in the body, which in turn burns more calories to digest food. Other benefits include potential decreases in BMI, weight circumference, and cholesterol.

Another research piece [4] that explored the effects of green tea on the metabolism clarified that the tea’s caffeine content isn’t the only driving force but also other bioactive ingredients. In fact, some studies have demonstrated green tea’s ability to increase metabolism and fat oxidation. Naturally, these findings are based on plain green tea (without additions or mixes) and are regarded as marginal. Therefore, relying solely on this ingredient will not suffice.

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Green Coffee Bean Extract

Green coffee bean extract [5] is made from raw, unprocessed coffee beans. Compared to processed coffee beans, unprocessed coffee beans contain many of their therapeutic properties in abundance. Like the first ingredient, this one also contains a rich source of antioxidants (in the form of chlorogenic acids) and caffeine. In the context of weight loss, green coffee bean extract might reduce body weight, BMI, and body fat.

Older reports have also shed light on its ability to reduce insulin spikes, boost fat metabolism, lower triglyceride, and cholesterol levels, and replenish hormones needed to avoid obesity. That said, it is important to note that many studies either have small samples or durations, therefore requiring further investigations to generalize results over the long run.

L-Carnitine

L-carnitine [6] is a naturally available amino acid in the body. It supposedly works to transport fatty acids into the cells’ mitochondria, where they are burned for energy purposes. While there are different types of carnitine, the one found in Coffee Ignite is best known for its rapid absorption rate. The latter property makes it a possible option for supporting muscle recovery, muscle oxygen supply, and high-intensity exercise performance as well. One review of 37 studies was referenced, stating that L-carnitine can significantly reduce body weight, BMI, and fat mass, but with no effect on belly fat or body fat percentage.

A systematic review [7] that covered every conceivable angle of L-carnitine stressed the fact that though results are desirable, they might only last when paired with short-term protocols, with little to no effect on metabolism. Thus, the researchers see a need for additional studies with an emphasis on long-term supplementation (and how it influences the body over an extended period).

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L-Theanine

L-theanine [8] is a non-protein amino acid (meaning that it doesn’t contribute to protein synthesis) derived from some teas (green or black) and some mushroom strains. Its health benefits are associated with its “antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective, anti-cancer, anti-anxiety, metabolic regulatory, cardiovascular protective, liver and kidney protective, and immune regulatory effects.”

Speaking of metabolism, this ingredient is said to increase beta-cell mass and insulin production, enhance activated protein kinase (an enzyme central to cellular energy homeostasis), and increase the presence of brown fat (and less of white fat), ultimately making it a candidate for healthy weight management [9].

Other ingredients include:

Vitamin D (20 mcg): Said to have a positive effect on phospholipid metabolism, insulin resistance, obesity, and hypertension [10].

Vitamin B6 (1 mg): Regulates carbohydrate, fat, and protein metabolism, improves mood, and promotes healthy brain function [11].

Vitamin B12 (5 mcg): Could possibly influence body fat and metabolism [12].

Chromium (20 mcg): Plays a role in carbohydrate, fat, and protein metabolism [13].

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is Coffee Ignite safe?

The team at Yoga Burn insists that Coffee Ignite is a safe and effective coffee topping. To date, zero side effects have been reported. Moreover, each packet has been manufactured in a state-of-the-art, FDA-approved, and GMP-certified facility under strict and sterile conditions. That said, people with an existing medical condition may want to confirm with their respective health practitioners whether taking Coffee Ignite is a good idea.

How is Coffee Ignite any different than regular coffee?

Coffee Ignite and regular coffee have caffeine in common; however, a regular cup of Joe is unlikely to enhance energy, metabolism, and overall health at the same pace as Coffee Ignite.

What is the best way to take Coffee Ignite?

For optimal results, individuals are asked to mix a single Coffee Ignite packet into regular coffee each morning. This can be enjoyed with or without food.

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What does Coffee Ignite taste like and will it affect my coffee?

Coffee Ignite is tasteless; therefore, it will not have any drastic effect on one’s cup of coffee (at least, not in the context of taste).

Can Coffee Ignite be added to other beverages?

Coffee Ignite has been formulated to work synergistically with coffee, therefore, it is ideal to take each packet this way.

What if I have caffeine sensitivity, should I be taking Coffee Ignite?

Those who have severe caffeine sensitivity, it might be best to avoid Coffee Ignite altogether.

How long should I take Coffee Ignite for?

Individuals are recommended to take Coffee Ignite consistently for at least 90 to 180 days to fully reap its benefits.

What is the estimated arrival time on Coffee Ignite?

Coffee Ignite orders to the continental United States will take anywhere between 5 and 7 business days, whereas international orders can take up to 15 business days.

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Is Coffee Ignite protected by a money-back guarantee?

Yes, Coffee Ignite has been protected by a money-back guarantee. In this case, people have 60 days from the date of purchase to decide whether they wish to keep or return their units. If this coffee addon doesn’t meet the bar, all unused packets must be returned for a full purchase price refund. For further clarification, the support team can be reached in one of the following ways:

Product support (email): support@yogaburnchallenge.com.

Product support (phone): 1 (866) 730 7334

Order support: visit Clickbank

Mailing Address: 1444 S. Entertainment Ave., Suite 410, Boise, Idaho 83709

Return Address: Melprints, 6000 Pardee Taylor, MI 48180 USA

How much does Coffee Ignite cost?

Each packet is meant to last at least one full month. Since the Yoga Burn team recommends up to six months of use, they’ve priced bulk purchases in the following way (before applicable shipping and handling costs):

1 Coffee Ignite packet: $49 each

$49 each 3 Coffee Ignite packet: $39 each

$39 each 6 Coffee Ignite packets: $34 each

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Meet Yoga Burn

Yoga Burn is a fitness and lifestyle-focused website that bears renowned Zoe Bray-Cotton’s face with support from Digital Health Solutions Inc. This team is on a mission to help women enjoy happier, healthier lives through yoga fitness programs. As for Zoe’s expertise, she has over one decade of personal training and yoga instructor experience and is responsible for all Yoga Burn programs. She specifically uses this platform to prove to everyone that one’s health does in fact start at home, requiring no gym memberships or heavy exercise equipment.

Concluding Remarks

To summarize, the Yoga Burn Coffee Ignite is a coffee addon/topping mixture that aims to improve two aspects of the metabolism: speed and efficiency. When either aspect underperforms, individuals are at risk of accumulating stubborn fat. Based on the above preview of ingredients, it should be evident that their strategy focuses on the benefits of caffeine and plant-derived antioxidants. These, to a large extent, have a positive effect on the breakdown of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats from food as well as stored fat.

That said, individuals need to understand that heredity-related metabolic inefficiencies cannot be changed; however, improving lifestyle choices can make an immense difference. When Coffee Ignite is taken alongside regular walks, exercise, conscious consumption of food, and healthy sleep, the body will thank everyone. For more information on how to improve metabolic speed and efficiency, visit Coffee Ignite here! >>>.