Top 7 Best Supplements That Work for Memory and Brain Fog (2024)

The human brain is a remarkable organ responsible for our thoughts, memories, and cognitive abilities. However, we may sometimes experience moments of brain fog, where we struggle to concentrate, recall information, or feel mentally exhausted. This can be frustrating and hinder our productivity and overall well-being. Fortunately, there are supplements available that can help combat brain fog and enhance memory function. So, let’s get onto our breakdown of the best supplements for memory and brain fog, their benefits, and how they can optimize your cognitive performance.

Understanding Brain Fog

Before delving into the world of supplements, it’s essential to understand what brain fog is and its underlying causes. Brain fog refers to mental confusion, difficulty focusing, and impaired cognitive function. It can manifest as forgetfulness, lack of clarity, and overall mental fatigue. While brain fog is not a medical condition in itself, it can be a symptom of various factors, including stress, lack of sleep, hormonal imbalances, nutrient deficiencies, and certain medical conditions such as depression or chronic fatigue syndrome.

The Role of Vitamins in Cognitive Function

Vitamins play a crucial role in maintaining optimal brain health and cognitive function. They provide the necessary nutrients for the brain’s energy production, neurotransmitter synthesis, and protection against oxidative stress. Specific vitamins have been extensively studied for their potential in reducing brain fog and enhancing memory. Let’s explore the top vitamins that can support your cognitive abilities:

Vitamin D – The Sunshine Vitamin

Vitamin D, the sunshine vitamin, plays a vital role in brain health and cognitive function. It has been linked to improved memory, attention, and overall cognitive performance. Research suggests vitamin D deficiency may contribute to brain fog and cognitive decline. To ensure sufficient vitamin D levels, it is recommended to spend time in sunlight, consume vitamin D-rich foods like fatty fish and fortified dairy products, or consider supplementation.

B-Complex Vitamins – The Memory Boosters

B vitamins, particularly B12 and B6, are essential for brain function and memory. They play a crucial role in neurotransmitter synthesis and energy metabolism in the brain. Low levels of B vitamins have been associated with cognitive decline and brain fog. Supplementation with B-complex vitamins can enhance memory, attention, and overall cognitive performance. Good dietary sources of B vitamins include meat, fish, eggs, leafy greens, and fortified cereals.

Magnesium – The Brain Energizer

Magnesium is a vital mineral involved in numerous biochemical processes in the body, including brain function. It aids in nerve transmission, energy production, and neurotransmitter synthesis. Low magnesium levels have been linked to cognitive deficits, poor memory, and brain fog. Increasing magnesium intake through diet or supplementation can support brain health and alleviate brain fog symptoms. Good dietary sources of magnesium include nuts, seeds, whole grains, and leafy green vegetables.

L-Theanine – Enhancing Mental Clarity

L-Theanine is an amino acid found in tea leaves, mainly green tea. It has been shown to promote relaxation, reduce stress, and enhance mental clarity. L-theanine can increase alpha brain wave activity, which is associated with a state of calm focus. This supplement may help reduce brain fog and improve cognitive performance. It is available in supplement form or can be consumed through green tea.

Vitamin C – The Immune Booster for the Brain

Vitamin C is well-known for its immune-boosting properties but also affects brain health. It acts as an antioxidant, protecting the brain against oxidative stress and inflammation. Vitamin C deficiency has been associated with cognitive impairment and brain fog. Consuming foods rich in vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, berries, and leafy greens, or taking supplements can support brain health and reduce brain fog symptoms.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids – Nourishing the Brain

Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), are essential for brain health and cognitive function. They are crucial components of cell membranes in the brain and support neurotransmitter function. Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to improve memory, attention, and overall cognitive performance. They can be obtained from fatty fish like salmon and mackerel or through fish oil supplements.

Vitamin E – Stress-Free Brain Support

Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that protects the brain against oxidative stress and inflammation. It has been studied for its potential in reducing cognitive decline and improving memory. Vitamin E may also alleviate brain fog symptoms and support overall brain health. Good dietary sources of vitamin E include nuts, seeds, vegetable oils, and leafy green vegetables.

Phosphatidylserine – Boosting Mood and Memory

Phosphatidylserine is a phospholipid that plays a crucial role in cell membrane structure and function. It has been studied for its potential to improve memory, attention, and cognitive function. Phosphatidylserine supplementation may help reduce brain fog and enhance overall cognitive performance. It is commonly derived from soy lecithin or obtained from supplements.

Ginseng Extract – Energizing the Mind

Ginseng extract, particularly Panax ginseng, has been used for centuries in traditional medicine for its cognitive-enhancing properties. It has been shown to improve memory, attention, and mental performance. Ginseng extract may help combat brain fog and enhance cognitive function. It is available in supplement form or as a herbal tea.

Soy Lecithin – Supporting Liver and Brain Health

Soy lecithin is a source of phospholipids, including phosphatidylcholine, essential for brain health. It supports cell membrane integrity and neurotransmitter function. Soy lecithin supplementation may improve memory and cognitive function and reduce brain fog. It is commonly available as a supplement or can be consumed through foods like soybeans or soy products.

Nootropics – Improve the brain’s cognitive functioning

With current scientific research, a wide range of supplements and medications may improve the brain’s cognitive functioning, including thinking, memory, executive function, creativity, and motivation.

The Best Supplements for Memory and Brain Fog

Hunter Focus

EstroCare

Feedamind

Prime Male

Noocube

Olly Lazer Focus

Vyvamind

Hunter Focus – Best Supplements for Memory Overall

The company behind Hunter Focus is Roar Ambition. Roar Ambition is now one of the leading US and UK supplement manufacturers, with manufacturing sites in both countries.

Hunter Focus, manufactured by Roar Ambition, is now widely regarded as one of the leading supplements for brain fog-related symptoms in the US and the UK.

Roar Ambition has looked at all the current scientific research into brain fog-related symptoms. What was apparent from their study is that Nootropics are the next big thing in brain fog-related symptoms.

What Are Nootropics?

They are a class of substances that are claimed to improve cognitive functions such as memory, creativity, and executive functions.

Nootropics was a new term, so we were excited to look at the science behind the claims made by Roar Ambition that Nootropics do make a difference.

The term “nootropic” was first coined by Corneliu E. Giurgea in 1972/1973. Giurgea proposed that nootropic drugs should have the following characteristics:

Enhance learning and memory

Enhance the resistance of learned behaviors/memories to conditions that tend to disrupt them (e.g., electroconvulsive shock, hypoxia)

Protect the brain against various physical or chemical injuries (e.g., barbiturates, scopolamine)

Firstly, Nootropics aren’t one-size-fits-all. That is why when we look at all the ingredients, we will see that Roar Ambition has delivered a product that will hopefully help everyone.

Nootropics are a wide range of supplements and medications that, with current scientific research, may improve the brain’s cognitive functioning, including thinking, memory, executive function, creativity, and motivation. They target neurotransmitters in the brain involved in cognitive function, such as acetylcholine, dopamine, and serotonin. By increasing the levels of these neurotransmitters, nootropics can improve mental performance in various ways.

Hunter Focus Ingredients

Bacopa Monnieri 300mg

This herb helps promote brain neuron communication, boosting memory recall and learning. It also acts as an antioxidant, tackling brain aging. Popular in Ayurvedic medicine, this herb enhances alertness and reduces cortisol levels. A 2020 study found that it reduces anhedonia, or the inability to feel joy.

Ashwagandha 300mg

This herb has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, as well as improve memory and cognitive function. Ashwagandha Root has been proven to be effective in reducing stress-related symptoms.

L-Tyrosine 500mg

This amino acid helps to synthesize dopamine, the neurotransmitter that boosts mood, improves stress-related performance, and supports memory. Known for alleviating stress and preventing feelings of being overwhelmed in stressful situations, L-Tyrosine also improves sleep and reduces impulsivity. A study found the benefits of using Tyrosine during extended wakefulness.

L-Theanine 200mg

This amino acid promotes relaxation without causing drowsiness, lowers blood pressure, and reduces stress. A 2013 study found anti-stress effects of L-Theanine.

Phosphatidylserine 100mg

This phospholipid helps combat fatigue, stress, and memory issues. Phosphatidylserine is a chemical necessary for many functions in the human body, especially in the brain. Phosphatidylserine is used for Alzheimer’s disease and average age-related decline in memory and thinking skills.

Citicoline 250mg

This compound enhances cognitive abilities and has been shown to help with anxiety and depression. A study found that Citicoline improves memory performance in elderly subjects. In recent studies, Citicoline seems to increase a brain chemical called phosphatidylcholine and might also increase the amounts of other chemicals that send messages in the brain 1. It was initially used as a drug to help improve memory and brain function after a stroke 1. People use citicoline for age-related decline in memory and thinking.

Ginkgo Biloba 120mg

This herbal extract improves cognition and increases blood flow to the brain. A 2011 study found that it helps reduce cognitive decline in older adults. Ginkgo biloba is a tree native to China that has grown for centuries for various uses. Ginkgo Biloba is rich in antioxidants and can help reduce inflammation. It may also benefit heart health, brain function, and eye health, along with several other conditions.

Spanish Sage 4:1 Extract 25 mg

Spanish Sage is known to help with working memory and accuracy and may also help with depression. Spanish Sage 4:1 Extract is extracted from the leaves of the Spanish sage plant Salvia lavandulifolia. It is used for its health benefits, including cognitive function. Spanish sage extract is efficacious in improving cognitive function in healthy adults.

Organic Lion’s Mane Mushroom 500 mg

Organic Lion’s Mane Mushroom has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. It is also called Hericium erinaceus, hou tou gu, or yamabushitake. Lion’s Mane mushrooms are large, white, shaggy mushrooms that resemble a lion’s mane as they grow. They contain bioactive substances that have many beneficial effects on the body, especially the brain, heart, and gut.

Rhodiola Rosea Extract 50mg

This plant extract reduces fatigue, improves mood, and can show results after just a week of use. It’s also known to enhance sexual performance. Rhodiola rosea extract is efficacious in improving cognitive function in healthy adults. It is also used for other purposes, such as reducing depression and anxiety, but there is not enough reliable information to say whether it might be helpful.

Caffeine Anhydrous 100mg

This form of caffeine is an effective fat burner and enhances workout performance. According to a study, it has been found that it can help reduce tiredness.

Panax Ginseng 10:1 Extract 40mg

Used in herbal medicine, Panax Ginseng helps prevent cognitive decline, improves sleep quality, and may help with symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. Panax ginseng 10:1 extract is a highly concentrated form of ginseng that extracts the active compounds from the plant’s root. The 10:1 ratio means that 10 grams of raw ginseng root produced 1 gram of the extract. This extract is commonly used in supplements and traditional medicine to improve cognitive function, reduce stress, and boost energy levels.

It’s important to note that while Panax ginseng is generally considered safe, it can cause side effects such as headaches, dizziness, and digestive issues in some people.

With this powerful lineup of ingredients, Hunter Focus is poised to deliver various cognitive and overall health benefits.

Pros

It is an excellent blend of scientifically backed ingredients to help improve brain health.

Zero Preparatory blend

Mostly excellent reviews.

Price may seem expensive for quality ingredients.

Cons

It may not work for everyone.

With Brain fog symptoms, it could take a while to have any meaning full effect.

From my experience, during the first month, I found considerable improvement in my stress levels. This malaise left me in a cloud of fog, suffering from depression and an inability to concentrate and focus for any length of time. Hunter Focus made a massive difference in improving my stress levels, lifting the fog that surrounded me every time I wanted to leave the house; until you experience this symptom for yourself, and if you have, you will know what I mean: it is a terrifying situation, Hunter Focus has considerably helped me here.

However, I believe there is still more to come from this product. Five weeks is probably not enough time to feel the full benefits.

Hunter Focus by Roar Ambition offered me hope, and while this has not cured all my fog-related issues, I feel that I am in a much better place mentally and physically.

So, does this nootropic supplement work? I would have to say yes, at least for me. For this reason, I have given this my number one rated supplement for brain fog issues, and I would have no problem recommending this product as it is worth giving Hunter Focus a try.

EstroCare – Best Supplements for brain fog in women.

EstroCare, made by Nutra FA, is a product we have previously recommended as the best menopause relief supplement on the market today. We need to understand menopause symptoms and review the science and ingredients behind the claim of a premium brand that has worked for thousands of women.

Menopause is a natural biological process that marks the end of a woman’s reproductive years. It typically occurs between 45 and 55, with the average age around 50. During menopause, a woman’s ovaries stop releasing eggs and produce less estrogen and progesterone, two hormones that regulate the menstrual cycle.

Menopause is officially diagnosed when a woman has gone without a menstrual period for 12 consecutive months. The ovaries have stopped releasing eggs at this stage, and hormone levels have significantly decreased. Common symptoms of menopause include hot flashes, vaginal dryness, urinary problems, irregular periods, sleep disturbances, and memory issues.

Fluctuating hormone levels can affect a woman’s mood and emotional well-being. Many women experience mood swings, irritability, anxiety, or feelings of sadness and depression during menopause. It is essential to seek support from loved ones and healthcare professionals to manage these emotional changes.

Sleep disturbances are expected during menopause, with many women having trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up frequently throughout the night. Night sweats can also contribute to disrupted sleep patterns.

EstroCare Ingredients

DHEA

DHEA 100mg at this dosing level has shown promising effects in managing many menopausal symptoms.

Hormone balance. Bone health: Mental well-being. Sexual function: DHEA can enhance sexual desire and arousal by increasing testosterone levels in women. It may also improve vaginal dryness, a common symptom of menopause that can impact sexual satisfaction. However, there isn’t as much supporting evidence for this.

B Vitamins

B vitamins are essential for menopause: Hormonal balance. Mood stabilization: Energy production: Nervous system support: Bone health.

5-HTP

5-HTP has been proven to be one of the best additives to help with several menopausal issues 5-HTP, or 5-Hydroxytryptophan, is a naturally occurring amino acid that is converted into serotonin in the body. Mood regulation: Sleep improvement: Hot flash reduction: Weight management.

Maca

Maca is a root vegetable native to the high altitudes of the Andes Mountains in Peru. It has been used for centuries as a natural remedy to alleviate various health conditions, including menopause symptoms.

This is now widely used in supplements to aid with Cognitive function, hormone regulation, Energy and mood enhancement, bone health, and sexual function.

Bifidobacterium Animalis and Lactobacillus Gasseri

Bifidobacterium animalis and Lactobacillus gasseri are two types of probiotic bacteria that have been studied for their potential benefits during menopause as they’re two that our natural production of drops significantly during this time. What current scientific research has found is that this may be beneficial for hormone balance, bone health, vaginal health, and digestive health.

Soy Isoflavones

Soy isoflavones, including genistein and daidzein, are plant compounds found in soybeans. They are known as phytoestrogens because they have estrogen-like effects on the body. During menopause, when estrogen levels decline, soy isoflavones may offer several benefits, including relieving hot flashes, bone health, cardiovascular health, mood, and cognition.

Siberian Rhubarb Extract

Siberian Rhubarb Extract, also known as Rheum rhaponticum: Siberian Rhubarb Extract, has been shown to alleviate various menopausal symptoms, such as hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, and mood swings. It can help improve the overall quality of life during this transitional phase.

Ginseng

Ginseng is a popular herb known for its various health benefits, and it can be particularly beneficial for menopausal women, hormonal balance, energy, vitality, and cognitive functions.

Black Cohosh

Black Cohosh is mainly associated with hot flush relief, but it can also be suitable for Sleep improvement, Mood stabilization, and Vaginal dryness relief.

Red Clover

Red clover is a popular herb known for its potential benefits in managing menopausal symptoms. Isoflavones: Red clover contains isoflavones, such as genistein and daidzein, which are plant-based compounds that act as phytoestrogens. These compounds have estrogen-like effects on the body, helping to alleviate symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, and mood swings.

Pros

Excellent reviews

Premium ingredients are dosed at the correct levels based on current scientific research.

Zero Preparatory blends.

Not just for memory fog.

Best Menopausal supplement currently on the market (In our opinion)

Cons

Not unisex.

It’s not purely for memory fog.

It can seem expensive.

With this review, we have tried to look at all the latest relevant scientific research on what ingredients work and how they are designed to work. EstroCare by Nutra FA has for a long time now been our number one menopausal supplement for the majority of menopausal issues. What has become apparent during this review, when we reviewed the current scientific data, the ingredients, the online reviews, and our personal experiences, we found that this product not only helped with the hot flushes, the aches, and pains but considerably with our mood swings, our memory and our cognitive functions.

EstroCare by Nutra FA remains our number one menopausal product, and it will take something extraordinary to knock it off its lofty perch.

Feedamind – Best Budget Supplements for Brain Fog

In this review, we tried to look at various Brain fog supplements, from the best on the market to the best for menopausal supplements, but also at the budget ranges, while we are stretching the point of calling Feedamind a budget product, as at this price point it is more of the middle of the road priced supplement. However, when reviewing these products, we felt it was worth mentioning as it has many plus points.

Feedamind uses a Nootropic blend of ingredients, which are becoming extensively used worldwide in dealing with brain fog symptoms.

Feedamind Ingredients

Marigold Flower Extract

Marigold Flower Extract (contains Lutein & Zeaxanthin) We looked at as much of the relevant scientific research around Marigold flower extract, and of all the ingredients used in this product, we found this an odd inclusion when there are ingredients that have far more proven research that helps with brain fog symptoms. Marigold flower extract is a natural oil extracted from the flowers and leaves of Calendula officinalis, a plant that belongs to the daisy family. It has been used for centuries for its medicinal and cosmetic purposes.

Bacopa Monnieri (40% Bacosides) – 125 mg

This herb helps promote brain neuron communication, boosting memory recall and learning. It also acts as an antioxidant, tackling brain aging. Popular in Ayurvedic medicine, this herb enhances alertness and reduces cortisol levels. A 2020 study found that it reduces anhedonia, or the inability to feel joy.

Pterostilbene – 46.7 mg

This is a welcome inclusion within the blend. Pterostilbene is a natural compound that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is found in some plants, such as blueberries, grapes, and peanuts.

Resveratrol – 14.3 mg

Resveratrol is a natural compound that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is found in some plants, such as grapes, berries, peanuts, and Japanese knotweed.

L-Theanine – 50 mg

This amino acid helps to synthesize dopamine, the neurotransmitter that boosts mood, improves stress-related performance, and supports memory. Known for alleviating stress and preventing feelings of being overwhelmed in stressful situations, L-Tyrosine also improves sleep and reduces impulsivity. A study found the benefits of using Tyrosine during extended wakefulness.

N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine (NALT) – 250 mg

This amino acid promotes relaxation without causing drowsiness, lowers blood pressure, and reduces stress. A 2013 study found anti-stress effects of L-Theanine.

Alpha-Glycerylphosphorylcholine (alpha-GPC) – 100 mg

Alpha-glycerylphosphorylcholine, or Alpha-GPC, is a natural compound derived from soy or sunflower lecithin. It is a source of choline, an essential nutrient for brain health and function.

Oat Straw Extract – 20 mg

Oat straw extract is a supplement made from the stems and leaves of the oat plant (Avena sativa), the source of the typical cereal grain oats. Oat straw extract is rich in antioxidants, minerals, and other nutrients that may have various health benefits. It may help with stress, anxiety, insomnia, and depression by supporting the nervous system and promoting relaxation.

Cat’s Claw – 20 mg

Cat’s Claw is an herbal supplement that comes from a tropical vine. It has been used for centuries in South America for various health conditions.

Vitamin B1 – 1.1 mg

The recommended daily intake of vitamin B1 for adults is 1.1 milligrams (mg) for women and 1.2 mg for men.

However, some people may need more or less depending on age, health condition, and lifestyle. For example, pregnant and breastfeeding women need 1.4 mg per day. People who drink alcohol, smoke cigarettes, or have chronic diseases may also need more vitamin B1.

Vitamin B12 – 100 mcg

Vitamin B12, or cobalamin, is a water-soluble vitamin essential for health. It helps your body convert food into energy and maintain a healthy nervous system. It also supports your brain, heart, skin, and blood cells.

Vitamin B6 – 1.5 mg

Vitamin B6 deficiency is a condition that occurs when your body does not have enough of the vitamin B6, also known as pyridoxine. Vitamin B6 is essential for many bodily functions, such as breaking down and releasing energy from food, keeping your skin, eyes, and nervous system healthy, helping prevent chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer, and mood changes such as irritability, depression, anxiety, or confusion.

Chocamine® – 500 mg

Chocamine is a cocoa extract brand used as an ingredient in some health products. It is supposed to provide chocolate’s taste, smell, and health benefits without sugar, fat, and dairy. Some benefits may include improved blood flow, insulin sensitivity, and cognitive function. However, the evidence for these effects is not strong, and more research is needed.

Dynamine – 50 mg

Dynamine is a natural compound similar to caffeine and theacrine. It is found in some plants like coffee beans, Yerba mate, and Kucha leaves. It can boost energy, mood, focus, and performance.

Dynamine is usually taken in 50 to 150 mg doses, about 30 minutes before exercise or a mentally demanding task1. It can be taken alone or in combination with caffeine and theacrine for a synergistic effect.

Pros

Price lower than the premium brands.

Zero Preparatory blends.

Mixed reviews, mostly positive.

Cons

Some ingredients, in our opinion, are under-dosed.

What can we say about Feedamind by Karobra? Feedamind gave us some benefits, although these took longer to show the same results as found with Hunter Focus. We did give this our best mid-priced award for “supplements for brain fog-related issues.

There are a couple of minor issues that we feel could have raised this supplement to a higher level:

If a couple of alternative ingredients had better scientifically proven properties, this would have raised this to a whole new level.

Prime Male – Best Supplements for Brain Fog in Men over 50

This is not one of the supplements we usually associate with or recommend to help with brain fog-related symptoms. However, for those who like to work out and spend time at the gym, this may answer all your wishes.

Prime Male is a natural testosterone booster supplement that claims to help men over 30 restore their vitality, energy, libido, performance, and cognitive functions.

As I have said, this product is not recommended for brain health issues. Still, it was highly recommended by a friend who said it had made a massive difference to his memory, alertness, and overall well-being.

Prime Male uses 12 scientifically backed ingredients to work together and provide profound health benefits. Many people do not realize the health benefits of increased testosterone levels.

Prime Male Ingredients

D-Aspartic Acid

This helps with the regulation of luteinizing hormones and improves testosterone production. Research suggests that D-aspartate enhances LH and testosterone release in humans and rats. D-aspartic acid is a form of the amino acid aspartic acid involved in testosterone production and release in the body. It may have some benefits for men who want to boost their testosterone levels naturally.

Bioperine

Bioperine is a patented piperine extract, a compound found in black pepper with many health benefits. Bioperine can enhance the bioavailability of several nutrients and plant compounds, such as curcumin, beta carotene, selenium, and vitamin B6. This means that your body can use them more effectively and efficiently.

Magnesium

Magnesium is a mineral that is essential for many functions in your body. It involves hundreds of biochemical reactions, such as energy production, muscle contraction, nerve transmission, and bone formation.

Nettle Root Extract

This is to improve blood circulation and oxygen delivery. Nettle root extract may increase the production and transport of red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout the body. This may enhance exercise performance and muscle development.

Asian Red Ginseng

This is a natural extract capable of elevating your overall energy levels and so much more. Asian red ginseng is a type of ginseng that has been steamed and dried. It is one of the most popular herbal remedies worldwide, especially in Asia.

Boron

This is a boron amino acid chelation capable of improving your overall well-being. A study in Integrative Medicine: A Clinician’s Journal concludes that boron beneficially impacts the body’s use of estrogen and testosterone.

Pros

Excellent Reviews.

An excellent balanced blend of ingredients.

Zero Preparatory blends.

Available on Amazon.

The product can enhance blood pressure regulation.

If you put the time in, it will help you build leaner and stronger muscles.

It increases your overall energy levels and performance.

It is an all-round product for those who like to work out.

It may improve your cognitive abilities, such as memory, attention, and concentration.

Cons

For those who dislike working out, there are better products, such as Hunter Focus.

It is not purely designed as an aid for brain fog-related issues.

Some side effects are reported.

The results may vary from individual to individual.

As we said at the beginning of the review, this is a little left field and has left us pleasantly surprised by how effective “Prime Male” was in helping with our physical and mental requirements. At the same time, we wouldn’t recommend this for everyone; for those who love the gym and are over 50, welcome to a game changer.

Noocube

The manufacturer Wolfson Brands claims that Noocube is a blend of nootropics that will aid in maintaining and improving attention, mental speed, and memory.

With this potent mix of vitamins, amino acids, and other critical brain-building components, you can safely and effectively enhance your cognitive performance.

Enhances your cognitive function and motivation

Heightens your concentration, mental drive, and focus

Improves your memory and learning abilities.

NooCube claims that using a nootropic blend containing nine effective ingredients is designed to enhance your cognitive function. This includes memory, concentration, focus, motivation, and learning abilities. Wolfson brands claim that their product Noocube is fast working, a claim we are eager to put to the test.

NooCube Ingredients

Bacopa Monnieri 12:12 50 mg

This herb helps promote brain neuron communication, boosting memory recall and learning. It also acts as an antioxidant, tackling brain aging. Popular in Ayurvedic medicine, this herb enhances alertness and reduces cortisol levels. A 2020 study found that it reduces anhedonia, or the inability to feel joy.

L-Tyrosine 250 mg

This amino acid helps to synthesize dopamine, the neurotransmitter that boosts mood, improves stress-related performance, and supports memory. Known for alleviating stress and preventing feelings of being overwhelmed in stressful situations, L-Tyrosine also improves sleep and reduces impulsivity. A study found the benefits of using Tyrosine during extended wakefulness.

Cat’s Claw 175 mg

Cat’s Claw is an herbal supplement that comes from a tropical vine. It has been used for centuries in South America for various health conditions.

Oat Straw Extract 150 mg

Oat straw extract is a supplement made from the stems and leaves of the oat plant (Avena sativa), the source of the typical cereal grain oats. Oat straw extract is rich in antioxidants, minerals, and other nutrients that may have various health benefits.

L-Theanine 100 mg

This amino acid helps to synthesize dopamine, the neurotransmitter that boosts mood, improves stress-related performance, and supports memory. Known for alleviating stress and preventing feelings of being overwhelmed in stressful situations, L-Tyrosine also improves sleep and reduces impulsivity. A study found the benefits of using Tyrosine during extended wakefulness.

Alpha-glycerylphosphorylcholine 0.6 mg

Alpha-glycerylphosphorylcholine 0.6 mg, also known as Alpha-GPC, is a natural compound derived from soy or sunflower lecithin. It is a source of choline, an essential nutrient for brain health and function.

Huperzine A 20 mg

Huperzine is a natural compound extracted from a type of moss called Huperzia serrata. It is used as a dietary supplement to enhance memory and cognitive function, especially in people with Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia.

Huperzine works by inhibiting an enzyme called acetylcholinesterase, which breaks down a neurotransmitter called acetylcholine. Acetylcholine is involved in learning, memory, and attention. By increasing the levels of acetylcholine in the brain, Huperzine may improve these cognitive processes.

Huperzine has been studied in several clinical trials, and some of them have shown positive effects on memory, mental speed, and behavior in people with Alzheimer’s disease. However, more research is needed to confirm its safety and effectiveness for this condition and other purposes.

Huperzine may also have some side effects, such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, dry mouth, constipation, sweating, and blurred vision.

While we suffered none of these side effects, we recommend you consult your physician.

Resveratrol 14.3 mg

Resveratrol is a natural compound that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is found in some plants, such as grapes, berries, peanuts, and Japanese knotweed.

Pterostilbene 0.14mg

This is a welcome inclusion within the blend. Pterostilbene is a natural compound that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is found in some plants, such as blueberries, grapes, and peanuts.

Pros

It’s a good mix of scientifically proven ingredients.

Zero Preparatory blends.

Huperzine has the potential to be a game-changer

Cons

Noocube Can only be purchased online.

In our opinion, some of the ingredients are under-dosed

Some common side effects are headaches and nausea (we did not experience these)

Huperzine can have some severe side effects.

While we found many benefits with Noocube, we felt it was underdosed in many areas. We liked the inclusion of Huperzine, but we took this under advisement due to the potential side effects. We felt it was not as good as Hunter Focus, but we think this product has excellent potential.

Olly Lazer Focus

Olly Lazer Focus Price: $13.99 for 18 days

Olly Lazer Focus is a product that we wanted to try, as not all of us are keen on taking capsules. So why try Olly Lazer Focus? The truth is we were given a bottle by a friend who said they had helped him. At first glance of the ingredients, we were a little skeptical; however, we believe in looking with an open mind.

The first thing we noticed and liked was the taste; it was yummy. If the test were based on flavor alone, this would win hands down.

However, before we awarded it with our star performer, we needed to look at the ingredients and the science behind them as we have with all our other tests.

Olly Lazer Focus Ingredients

Ginseng 100 mg is a herb that may improve cognitive performance, mental speed, and mood.

Alpha GPC is a compound that may increase acetylcholine levels, a neurotransmitter involved in learning, memory, and attention.

B6 vitamins are essential for brain health and function and may prevent or reverse cognitive decline.

B12 Vitamins: Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, pins and needles, mouth ulcers, vision problems, and psychological issues.

Pros

Great taste.

More accessible for people who don’t like capsules

Caffeine-free, GMO-free, and gluten-free.

Cons

Mixed reviews

Limited ingredients

It may not work for everyone, as some people may not respond to the ingredients or have different needs.

Not as good as the others on a test.

While these are not in the same league as Hunter Focus or any others listed here, they make our recommended list for those who don’t enjoy taking tablets or capsules, as they come in a great-tasting gummy. They boosted our memory and helped when the fog wasn’t too great. Olly Lazer Focus is not marketed as a premium, high-end, high-priced product but very competitively priced and sits in a niche market.

Vyvamind

Vyvamind came highly recommended to us, and we were happy to try these as part of our review. Vyvamind is a Nootropics formula that came with high expectations.

Ingredients

Citicoline / 200mg

Citicoline is a naturally occurring chemical in the brain. Increasing your natural levels can maximize brain energy, focus, and productivity.

Citicoline energizes your brain cells, helping optimize electrical impulses in your brain. It also supports neurotransmitters in your brain and helps protect them by raising antioxidant activity.

L-theanine / 150mg (L-y-glutamylethylamide)

This amino acid helps to synthesize dopamine, the neurotransmitter that boosts mood, improves stress-related performance, and supports memory. L-Theanine is an amino acid in tea leaves and some mushrooms.

L-Theanine boosts calmness and focus in your brain by supporting serotonin, dopamine, and GABA levels. The amino acid also helps reduce the impact of excitable neurotransmitters, preventing jitters from stimulants such as caffeine. There’s also evidence that suggests L-Theanine protects brain neurons from damage, which in turn fights mental degeneration as you get older.

Caffeine / 75 mg

Caffeine stimulates your brain and nervous system to maximize energy, focus, attention, and general cognition. Is it the ultimate focus drug or the ultimate downer?

Those who have woken up in the morning craving a caffeine fix will know this is not always the best experience.

Without question, caffeine is a natural stimulant that is found in coffee, tea, and cacao plants. When you ingest caffeine, the stimulant binds to the adenosine receptors in your brain and blocks adenosine’s access to your brain. Adenosine is a neurotransmitter that encourages your body to rest and makes you feel fatigued. Without adenosine’s influence slowing you down, nothing stops your energy levels from reaching their full potential, unlocking maximum focus and cognition.

L-tyrosine / 300 mg (4-hydroxyphenylalanine)

L-tyrosine has been seen to reduce reaction times, increase accuracy, and minimize stress while under pressure. L-tyrosine is an amino acid naturally produced in your body from Phenylalanine. It helps to make Dopamine, Adrenaline / Noradrenaline, Thyroid hormones, and Melanin in your body.

When activated in your body, L-Tyrosine synthesizes catecholamine neurotransmitters, which promote memory, mood, and mental processing.

This helps promote your brain’s overall levels of feel-good hormones like dopamine, which can help you fight stress and perform better under pressure.

Vitamin B6 + B12 / 50 mcg + 2.5 mg (Methylcobalamin / Pyridoxine HCl)

Vitamin B6 and B12 support brain health and can help reduce brain degeneration, mood imbalance, and cognitive decline.

B Vitamins are water-soluble vitamins that help with cell metabolism and synthesis of red blood cells. The cell metabolism, in particular, makes it an efficient cognitive aid. Vitamins B6 and B12 can help with homocysteine metabolism. They help to lower your levels of homocysteine. High levels of homocysteine and low levels of Vitamin B have been linked to a higher risk of brain degeneration, cerebrovascular issues, mood imbalances, and cognitive decline. Supplementing these B Vitamins helps keep your homocysteine and B Vitamin levels within a healthy range.

Pros

Natural Ingredients.

Enhanced Cognitive Function: primarily positive reviews.

Mood Enhancement:

Research-Backed: The product’s claims are supported by scientific studies, adding to its credibility.

Cons

Limited Availability

Caffeine Content

We believe Vyvamind is an excellent cognitive enhancement; it is manufactured with some unique natural ingredients that are well-researched to back the manufacturer’s claims. However, we have some serious reservations about the additional caffeine. This is a fantastic stimulant, but we feel that this is why we cannot give this a top place. Overall, this may be an alternative option for those who can access and afford Vyvamind and are happy with the additional caffeine.

The Importance of a Healthy Lifestyle

While supplements can significantly support brain health and reduce brain fog, adopting a holistic approach to optimize cognitive function is essential. Alongside supplementation, incorporating the following lifestyle factors can further enhance your mental clarity and well-being:

Quality Sleep

Adequate sleep is crucial for optimal brain function and memory consolidation. Aim for 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night to support cognitive performance and reduce brain fog.

Balanced Diet

A nutrient-rich diet, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, provides essential nutrients for brain health. Avoid processed foods, excessive sugar, and unhealthy fats that can impair cognitive function.

Regular Exercise

Physical activity improves blood flow to the brain, enhances mood, and stimulates the release of neurotransmitters involved in cognitive function. Regular aerobic exercise, such as walking, jogging, or cycling, for at least 150 minutes per week.

Stress Management

Chronic stress can contribute to brain fog and cognitive decline. Practice stress management techniques like mindfulness meditation, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in hobbies that promote relaxation.

Mental Stimulation

Engage in mentally stimulating activities such as puzzles, reading, learning new skills, or playing strategy games to keep your brain active and sharp.

Hydration

Proper hydration is essential for brain function. Aim to drink at least 8 cups (64 ounces) of water daily to support cognitive performance and reduce the risk of brain fog.

The Best Supplements for Memory and Brain Fog Conclusion

Memory and brain fog can impact our daily lives and hinder our cognitive abilities. By incorporating the right supplements into your routine and adopting a healthy lifestyle, you can optimize your brain health and reduce the frequency and intensity of brain fog episodes.

All of the supplements in the review above had some very positive points, and all worked for us to some degree; however, there was one that stood out from the crowd, and that was Hunter Focus by Roar Ambition; the group did not just recommend this but personally by me from the point I was at, to where I am now, I have to say thank you Roar Ambition.

Our second recommendation goes to EstroCare by Nutra FA. While I cannot recommend this, the women in our group thought it was terrific. It mainly helped with hot flashes and mood swings, but there were so many other benefits that we gave this our best menopausal brain fog supplement.

Finally, we recommend that those males over 50 whose second home is the gym look no further than Prime Male by Propura Ltd.

Remember to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplements, especially if you have underlying medical conditions or are taking medications. Unleash the power of your mind with the best supplements for memory and brain fog and embark on a journey of enhanced cognitive performance.