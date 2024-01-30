GenuinePurity NMN + NR Reviews: Legit Liposomal NMN Plus Nicotinamide Riboside Formula?

GenuinePurity NMN + NR is a dual combination of longevity and anti-aging supplements with two powerful ingredients designed to boost NAD+ levels in your blood. With every two-capsule serving of GenuinePurity, you’ll get a clinically studied dose of each precursor, maximizing the NAD+ levels in your blood.

By using it daily, GenuinePurity claims you can support cellular regeneration, enhance mitochondrial function, promote DNA health, and even improve your lifespan.

Is GenuinePurity NMN + NR the right longevity supplement for you? What can it do? Please read our full review of GenuinePurity NMN + NR to learn everything you need to know about this product before you buy!

What is GenuinePurity NMN + NR?

As briefly mentioned, GenuinePurity NMN + NR combines two ingredients to boost your NAD+ levels, promoting longevity and overall wellness. Each two-capsule serving contains a clinical dose of NMN and NR, two precursors to NAD+.

NAD+ stands for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide and is found in virtually every living cell. It acts as a linchpin to mitochondrial function, and within NAD+, every cell in our body would be on the fast track to death. This is why boosting NAD+ levels can profoundly affect the body.

By taking two precursors to NAD+, NMN, and NR, GenuinePurity™ claims their product can provide you with four main benefits:

Faster cellular regeneration

Better mitochondrial function

Better DNA health

Improved lifespan & better health

GenuinePurity™ claims their NR and NMN supplement can work for anybody regardless of age, gender, or another physiological factor. Therefore, it doesn’t matter whether you are a woman in her sixties or a man in his eighties. If you’re looking to promote your longevity and overall wellness, GenuinePurity™ NMN + NR can support your health goals!

Get started today and see the difference GenuinePurity NMN+ NR can make >>>

What Are NMN and NR?

NMN stands for nicotinamide mononucleotide, and NR stands for nicotinamide riboside. Studies have found that both NMN and NR can effectively raise NAD+ levels, also known as the “longevity” molecule, which enhances life span, quality of life, and health span.

Both NMN and NR are considered “precursors” to NAD. This means that both NAD and NR are eventually converted into NAD+. The body first creates NR molecules and then converts them into NMN. This NMN is immediately acted upon by NMNAT, attaching an adenylyl moiety to manifest itself as NAD+ fully.

Unfortunately, the body reacts to NMN and NR differently. Some people respond to NMN better, whereas others respond to NR. This is why GenuinePurity™ added both NMN and NR so that there’s the best chance you can maximize NAD+ levels in your body.

Main Benefits of GenuinePurity NMN + NR

NMN NR has been thoroughly studied over the last decade, mainly due to renewed research into longevity. Both compounds appear to have powerful benefits, most of which tend to appear within a few weeks. Here are some of the main benefits associated with NMN and NR:

Enhanced energy levels

As we age, our physical and mental energy levels tend to decline. NAD+ helps to control mitochondrial function, which is the powerplant of the cell. Better mitochondrial function ensures cells can properly use ATP and function properly. As a result, you’ll feel energized from the moment you wake up until you’re ready for sleep. NAD+ also appears to help balance hormones like melatonin, which regulate the sleep/wake cycle for a restful, deeper sleep.

Click here to find out more about GenuinePurity NMN+ NR >>>

Improved cardiovascular health

As a result of aging, the risk for high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and poor blood sugar control all appear to increase. Several clinical studies have found that NMN can enhance insulin sensitivity, helping your body absorb glucose from the bloodstream more effectively. NMN and NR also help your body eliminate artery-clogging cholesterol from your blood vessels, potentially reducing your heart attack or stroke risk.

Better skin health

Many longevity studies have found that elevated NAD+ levels can improve the look and feel of your skin. This is because NAD+ regulates collagen, elastin, and keratin, proteins that help maintain skin structure, elasticity, and moisture. Other research studies have shown that NAD+ helps repair skin damage due to UV radiation, lessening the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots, and bags under your eyes.

Improved cognitive function

Cognitive decline is one of the first signs of aging. As we get older, our reaction time begins to slow, our memory recall worsens, and we cannot focus. Thankfully, NMN and NR appear to enhance brain function and cognition by elevating NAD+ levels.

Other studies have found that NAD+ can modulate the production of a specific protein that protects brain cells against oxidative stress and free radicals. This supports brain cells’ mitochondrial function, potentially enhancing cognitive functions like focus, thinking, and memory recall.

Increased longevity

Perhaps the main benefit of using NAD is that it has been shown to increase longevity. In fact, according to some studies, NAD has been shown to increase longevity by as much as 30%. It appears to improve longevity by activating sirtuins, which are a group of proteins that appear to repair DNA. The activity of these proteins has directly been linked to longevity, which is why NAD seems to promote longevity.

Buy GenuinePurity NMN+ NR today and start enjoying the benefits!

Side Effects of GenuinePurity NMN + NR – Is GenuinePurity NMN + NR Safe?

Research has overwhelmingly concluded that both NMN and NR are safe when used in supplement form. However, this is not to say that side effects cannot occur. Instead, the risk of experiencing any side effects is very low.

In human studies, NMN and NR are tolerated in doses up to 1,200mg daily. However, flushing, stomach discomfort, or nausea can occur when taken in doses above this. GenuinePurity NMN + NR only contains 250mg of both NMN and NR.

Despite the low risk of experiencing any side effects, GenuinePurity NMN + NR may still not be suitable for everyone. For example, this product is not intended for use in anybody under 18, nor is it recommended for pregnant or nursing mothers.

Likewise, if you are taking prescription medication or have a serious medical condition, you may want to consult your doctor before buying.

GenuinePurity NMN + NR is an incredibly safe, practical longevity and anti-aging supplement. However, if you are still unsure whether or not this product is right for you, we recommend you speak to your doctor before trying this product.

GenuinePurity NMN + NR Pricing & Guarantee

If you believe that GenuinePurity™ NMN + NR suits you, the best place to purchase is through the official website. There, you will find three different purchasing options to choose from, depending on your individual needs and budget:

Order one bottle for $89.95

Order three bottles for $239.95 total – $79.65 per bottle

Order six bottles for $379.95 total – $63.33 per bottle

Regardless of your selected package, your order is automatically covered by a 97-day money-back guarantee from GenuinePurity™. If, for any reason, you are dissatisfied with your purchase, experience unwanted side effects, or don’t like the product, you can receive a full refund on your purchase within 97 days.

Contact GenuinePurity™, and you’ll receive a full refund – no questions asked.

US Telephone : 1-866-968-6643

: 1-866-968-6643 International Telephone : 1-778-770-2961

: 1-778-770-2961 Email: yourprivacyrights@leadingedgehealth.com

Three Advantages of GenuinePurity NMN + NR

While there are dozens of NMN and NR supplements on the market, GenuinePurity™ NMN + NR has three distinct advantages over the competition:

Advantage #1 – Real NR & NMN

Only verified, third-party tested ingredients are found in GenuinePurity™ NMN + NR. This means you know precisely what you put in your body every time you take a capsule, and you can rest assured you’re only getting the real deal.

Click Here to Get GenuinePurity NMN+ NR At Discounted Price!!!

Advantage #2 – Optimized Dosing

Too many NMN and NR supplements contain the right ingredients but the wrong dosages. They’re either too weak or too high, which may cause side effects. A specific dose of 250mg of NMN and NR was included because this dosage has been extensively studied and proven to elevate NAD+ levels for longevity and overall wellness.

Advantage #3 – Liposomal Encapsulation Technology

GenuinePurity™ also included a liposomal encapsulation to their NMN and NR to maximize effectiveness. This technology “shields” the active ingredients found in GenuinePurity™ NMN + NR, protecting them from being broken down by stomach acids. This allows your body to increase the absorption rate of these ingredients and maximizes cellular uptake, ensuring your body can get the most out of NMN and NR.

Final Thoughts About GenuinePurity NMN + NR

The evidence about NMN and NR is clear. They can have noticeable health benefits and give you a much healthier, happier life.

Of the hundreds of NMN and NR supplements on the market, none are as effective as GenuinePurity™ NMN + NR. With optimal dosing, third-party testing, and liposomal encapsulation, you won’t find a better supplement for longevity than GenuinePurity™ NMN + NR.

If you’re ready to give GenuinePurity™ NMN + NR a chance, visit the official website and order your bottles risk-free today!