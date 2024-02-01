GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR Reviews – Should You Use or Cheap Brand?

GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR is an anti-aging supplement featuring two NAD+ precursors to raise levels of the powerful anti-aging molecule.

By taking two capsules of GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR daily, you can purportedly promote cellular regeneration, mitochondrial function, and DNA health, among other benefits.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR and how it works today in our review.

What is GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR?

GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR is a nutritional supplement featuring a blend of the two most popular NAD+ precursors on the market: NMN and NR.

Instead of deciding between nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) and nicotinamide riboside (NR), you can get both popular anti-aging ingredients in one convenient formula.

According to GenuinePurity, Liposomal NMN + NR can promote anti-aging effects at the cellular level. The supplement promotes cellular regeneration, mitochondrial function, and DNA health, helping you feel younger.

Like other NMN and NR supplements, GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR works by raising levels of NAD+. As you get older, NAD+ levels drop, leading to noticeable symptoms of aging. By taking a supplement like GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR daily, you could fight back against these effects of aging, boosting NAD+ levels and enjoying noticeable results.

GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR is exclusively available through the Genuine Purity online store at GenuinePurity.com. The supplement is priced at $89.95 per bottle.

GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR Benefits

Some of the benefits of Liposomal NMN + NR, according to GenuinePurity, include:

Support cellular regeneration

Enhance mitochondrial function

Promote DNA health

Improve lifespan and healthspan

Two proven NAD+ boosters in one convenient supplement

Backed by a 97 day, empty bottle, money-back guarantee

How Does GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR Work?

GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR works straightforwardly: It provides an identical 250mg dose of both NMN and NR to promote powerful anti-aging benefits.

Both NMN and NR are derivatives of niacin or vitamin B3. They are natural molecules found in certain fruits, vegetables, meats, and milk.

Studies show NMN and NR both act as precursors to an anti-aging molecule called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, or NAD+. NAD+ is a coenzyme central to metabolism within every cell.

As you get older, your body synthesizes less NAD+. These lower NAD+ levels lead to lower energy at the cellular level. You might feel physically and cognitively fatigued as you age. By taking GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR and other NMN or NR supplements, you can raise levels of NAD+, helping you feel younger.

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GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR Ingredients

GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR, as suggested by the name, contains two proven NAD+ boosters in one convenient supplement. You get an identical dose (250mg) of both NMN and NR.

Active ingredients in the formula include:

Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) (250mg): NMN is a derivative of vitamin B3, or niacin. It’s considered a precursor to NAD+. When you take an NMN supplement, you’re giving your body the building blocks needed to raise NAD+ levels. Studies show NAD+ is poorly absorbed on its own, so taking precursors appears more effective.

Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) (250mg): NR is another derivative of vitamin B3 or niacin, also linked to NAD+ production. When you take NR, you’re giving your body the building blocks to create NMN and NAD+. Specifically, according to GenuinePurity, your body converts NR to NAD+ using multiple enzymatic steps. An enzyme called NRK facilitates NR’s addition of a phosphate group, generating NMN. Then, this NMN is acted upon by NMNAT. This NMNAT attaches an adenylyl moiety to create NAD+.

Other (Inactive) Ingredients: The inactive ingredients within GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR are worth mentioning. These inactive ingredients include a phospholipid complex shown to boost the absorption of the two abovementioned ingredients. That phospholipid complex includes natural fats derived from sunflower lecithin. These fats protect the active ingredients from being destroyed by the acidity in your GI tract, helping to maximize the absorption of active ingredients. Other inactive ingredients within the formula include vegetable cellulose (to form the capsule), microcrystalline cellulose, maltodextrin, silicon dioxide, and vegetable stearate.

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Different people metabolize NMN and NR in different ways. Some people raise NAD+ levels better with NMN, while others raise NAD+ levels better with NR. GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR can promote anti-aging benefits in multiple ways by giving you a clinical dose of both active ingredients.

How to Take GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR

Each two-vegetable capsule serving of GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR contains 250mg of NMN and NR. Take two capsules daily to support anti-aging benefits.

Take 2 capsules daily, preferably with meals

If you have a health condition or are taking any medication, talk to your doctor before taking GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR.

What Does GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR Do?

People take NAD+ precursor supplements for various reasons – from DNA health to mitochondrial function.

Here are some of the results you could experience after taking Liposomal NMN + NR, according to GenuinePurity:

Support Cellular Regeneration: NAD+ interacts with your body at the cellular level. It’s linked to mitochondria or the energy production centers of centers. It’s also linked to DNA repair. That’s why many people take NMN and NR supplements daily to support regeneration at the cellular level. As you age, your cells don’t repair themselves as effectively, and your body doesn’t replace old cells with new ones as frequently. A good NAD+ supplement – like GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR – can promote cellular regeneration.

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Enhance Mitochondrial Function: GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR could enhance mitochondrial function. As mentioned above, NMN and NR interact with mitochondria or the energy production centers of your cells. As you age, your mitochondria don’t produce energy like they used to. Taking GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR could enhance mitochondrial function, effectively boosting the energy output of every cell in your body.

Promote DNA Health: Some take NMN and NR supplements to promote DNA repair. Your body uses NAD+ to repair DNA, keeping cells healthy and active. When cells get damaged, the DNA within these cells may not work as effectively. This DNA blueprint tells the cells what to do and how to do it. If cells don’t have this blueprint, it can lead to health issues. GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR can promote DNA health by raising levels of NAD+.

Improve Lifespan & Healthspan: Many people take NMN and NR supplements to live longer. Studies show that NAD+ levels decline with age, and raising NAD+ levels could help you live longer. However, GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR doesn’t just claim to improve lifespan; the supplement also claims to increase healthspan. Instead of simply living a longer life, you could live a healthier life with GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR.

Increase Energy Levels: GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR could increase energy levels by boosting energy at the cellular level. Your mitochondria produce energy in every cell in the body, and taking an NMN and NR supplement could boost energy. Many find they experience a noticeable improvement in physical and cognitive energy after taking an NAD+ supplement regularly.

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Improve Cognitive Function: Speaking of cognitive energy, some find they have greater cognitive function, energy, and focus after taking GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR. Your brain cells, like other cells, use mitochondria to produce energy. By optimizing mitochondria, NMN and NR could help you think more clearly, support memory recall, and avoid mental fog – all associated with aging.

Improve Sleep: Many find they sleep better after taking GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR. A good NAD+ booster supplement can improve sleep by interacting with multiple bodily pathways. When your cells are healthy and active, it’s easier for your body to relax and fall asleep at night.

Reduce Joint Pain and Stiffness: Joint pain, stiffness, and inflammation aren’t inevitable parts of aging. Instead, you can fight back by taking GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR. The supplement can raise NAD+, helping to reduce joint pain and stiffness.

Strengthen the Immune System: The stronger your immune system is, the greater your body can’t fight back against external threats. Some take GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR and other NAD+ supplements to boost resilience.

Elevate Mood: Many people notice emotional or mood-related benefits after taking NAD+ booster supplements. Studies have connected NAD+ to better emotional well-being and improved mood.

Reduce Inflammation: Inflammation is a natural body response to infections and pain. However, too much inflammation can lead to joint pain, stiffness, and even tiredness, among other issues. Taking GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR daily could reduce inflammation within each cell. By encouraging repair at the cellular level, GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR can help fight back against inflammation.

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GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR vs. Other Anti-Aging Supplements

Other anti-aging supplements are available today, including those containing NMN, NR, and other anti-aging compounds.

What makes GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR unique? Why pick GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR over competing anti-aging supplements?

Here are some of the features that distinguish GenuinePurity’s new anti-aging formula from other supplements available today:

Two Proven NAD+ Boosters: Typically, you need to choose NMN or NR when buying NAD+ boosters. With GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR, you don’t need to choose. The supplement contains both proven NAD+ boosters, giving you a powerful advantage.

Real NMN & NR, Verified by CoA: GenuinePurity exclusively uses real NMN and NR, then verifies its ingredients with a certificate of authenticity. That may not sound like a big deal, but some NMN supplements contain just 2% of their advertised dose of NMN. In comparison, GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR uses real NMN and NR, testing the ingredients in a lab to prove they’re authentic.

250mg Dose for Clinically-Backed Results: GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR contains 250mg each of NMN and NR, giving you a clinical dose of both popular ingredients. Most studies use doses of 100mg to 500mg of NMN and NR, with those studies connecting these doses to powerful effects. With GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR, you get a strong dose of both ingredients.

Liposomal Encapsulation Technology: The acidity of your gastrointestinal tract can destroy active ingredients before they take effect. That’s why GenuinePurity uses liposomal encapsulation technology to protect the active ingredients. That liposomal technology involves surrounding the NMN and NR with a phospholipid layer or a layer of natural fats. These fats protect the NMN and NR while they travel through your stomach and gut to reach their intended destination. According to GenuinePurity, this liposomal encapsulation technology shields ingredients from stomach acid, accelerates the absorption rate of ingredients, and maximizes cellular uptake.

97-Day Moneyback Guarantee: Don’t like GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR for any reason? You can request a refund within 97 days of your purchase – even if the bottles are totally empty. Few other supplement companies offer an empty bottle guarantee like that.

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Scientific Evidence for GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR

GenuinePurity cites multiple studies proving NMN and NR work as advertised to support anti-aging benefits – including some studies showing NMN and NR work together for anti-aging benefits. We’ll review some of the science behind the supplement below to explore how it works.

One of the largest trials on NMN and humans was published in 2024. Researchers tested the safety and efficacy of three doses of NMN versus a placebo. In that trial, a group of 80 healthy, middle-aged adults took 300mg, 600mg, or 900mg of NMN daily, with one-quarter of the adults also taking a placebo to act as a control. Researchers found those in all three NMN groups had significantly higher levels of NAD+ in their bloodstream during a follow-up blood test after 60 days.

In that same study, researchers found those in the control group had older blood than those in the NMN group. Specifically, researchers found “blood biological age increased significantly in the placebo group.” Meanwhile, those in the NMN group experienced no age-related changes in their blood. Although NMN didn’t technically reverse the signs of aging, NMN prevented the biomarkers in your blood from showing signs of age, suggesting NMN can have significant effects against aging.

Other studies have found similar results. A 2020 study, for example, found NMN safely activated NAD+ and promoted anti-aging effects while being stable and safe to take. Researchers in that study also found NAD+ levels declined with age, which could make NMN supplements an option for healthy aging.

How do NMN and NR promote healthy aging? Many studies have traced their effects to mitochondria, or the energy production centers of your cells. In one study, for example, researchers found NMN supplementation led to significantly higher NAD+ levels in the body and positive impacts on mitochondria.

In a 2020 review published in Nutrients, researchers analyzed the effects of nicotinamide riboside (NR) on NAD+ and aging. They found that NR elevated NAD+ content in the human body, helping to promote anti-aging benefits. As proof, researchers cited numerous animal and human studies proving the safety and efficacy of NR.

Some studies have analyzed both NMN and NR simultaneously, suggesting both could have powerful anti-aging benefits. In a 2024 study published in Current Nutrition Reports, researchers found that NMN and NR acted as NAD+ precursors when absorbed through dietary sources or supplements. Because of these effects, researchers proposed developing functional foods with NMN and NR to enhance the anti-aging benefits.

Overall, NMN and NR are still relatively new in the supplement industry, but early research I promising. Many people have supported the powerful anti-aging benefits of NMN and NR, and multiple studies have shown NMN and NR can meaningfully raise NAD+ levels in the body, contributing to anti-aging benefits.

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GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR Pricing

GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR is normally priced at $100 per bottle or $100 for a one-month supply. However, you can save money by ordering multiple bottles.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering online today:

1 Bottle: $89.95

$89.95 3 Bottles: $239.95 ($79.98 Per Bottle)

$239.95 ($79.98 Per Bottle) 6 Bottles: $379.95 ($63.32 Per Bottle)

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Each bottle comes with a 30 day supply of GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR, or 60 capsules (30 servings). You take two capsules daily to raise NMN, NR, and NAD+ levels within your body and promote anti-aging benefits.

GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR Refund Policy

GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR has a 97-day money-back guarantee. You have 97 days to request a refund on your purchase if you’re unhappy. Contact the manufacturer to receive a prompt, hassle-free refund.

About GenuinePurity

GenuinePurity is a nutritional supplement company known for its anti-aging supplement lineup. The company offers popular products like Fisetin, Resveratrol, Liposomal NMN + NR, and others to promote healthy aging.

GenuinePurity is affiliated with Leading Edge Health, a British Columbia-based health and wellness brand. The company maintains registered addresses in Victoria, Canada, and Limassol, Cyprus.

You can contact GenuinePurity and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Online Form: https://www.genuinepurity.com/contact-us/

https://www.genuinepurity.com/contact-us/ Phone: 1-866-968-6643

Final Word

GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR combines two of the world’s most popular anti-aging supplement ingredients into one convenient formula.

By taking two capsules of GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR daily, you can give your body two precursors to NAD+, including nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) and nicotinamide riboside (NR).

Visit the official website to learn more about GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN + NR or to buy the anti-aging supplement online today.