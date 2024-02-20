Ageless Knees Reviews: Does It Strengthen & Rebuild Knee Health Naturally?

Do you have bum knees? Hundreds of thousands of Americans from all walks of life have the same problem. When your knees go bad, it limits your range of motion, decreases mobility, and causes pain when moving the joint.

Many people with bad knees rely on dangerous medications like painkillers and NSAIDs to get through the day pain-free, or at least with diminished pain response to their movements. The issue with this approach is that these medications are addictive, and they ruin your health.

So, it’s no surprise that many opt for knee replacement surgery to correct the problem. However, this approach is also incorrect, with inconsistent results. Undergoing replacement surgery can lead to the formation of blood clots, nerve damage, and infection risk. Recovery is slow, with some patients taking over a year to get back on their feet.

Even if you have a successful surgery, you might need to undergo a revision procedure after you finish your rehab, putting you back at square one. What if there was a way to restore the mobility and range of motion in your knees without surgery? What if you could be pain-free and no longer rely on drugs to get you through the day?

What Is the Ageless Knees Program?

Chris Ohocinski is the mind behind the Ageless Knees program. Chris graduated from East Stroudsburg University with a BS in Athletic Training Sports Medicine. He’s a licensed, Nationally Certified Athletic Trainer and is the Supervisor of Sports Medicine in the White Hall-Coplay school district.

Chris put together the Ageless Knees program after spending more than a decade working with patients. He saw them struggle with their rehab, turning to painkillers and NSAIDs to help them through the pain and discomfort of their recovery.

Chris saw thousands of patients who were taking the wrong approach to rehabbing their knees. Some went to the extreme of undergoing knee surgery to replace the joint. Others would rely on supplements like MSM, glucosamine, and chondroitin to help them “rebuild” their knee cartilage to avoid surgery.

He realized all these approaches were incorrect. So, he took his expertise and focused on creating a simple system to help people recover their knee health, boosting their mobility and range of motion without resorting to surgery, medications, or supplements.

Through his research, Chris realized the real reason for knee pain and how to prevent it from slowing his client’s rehabilitation. The femoral nerve runs from the base of the lumbar spine through the front of the leg. This nerve is responsible for controlling the quadriceps and hip flexors.

This nerve is essential in movements like squatting, lunging, and walking. When it’s dysfunctional, it creates a pain signal. Many people have a dysfunctional femoral nerve because they live a sedentary lifestyle. If the nerve doesn’t get regular stimulation, it weakens, leading to the onset of pain during simple joint movements in the knee.

Chris developed an exercise system and a unique tool – the “Miracle Massage Wand”- after reading through the research on the femoral nerve from The University of San Francisco, USC, and Boston University.

He called his technique “electro-acupuncture,” and it forms the base of the Ageless Knees system. By incorporating these techniques with specific rehabilitation exercises, Chris saw considerable improvements in his client’s knee mobility and range of motion while reducing pain symptoms.

See for yourself why Ageless Knees is so popular >>>

What Do I Get with the Ageless Knees Program?

The Ageless Knees system features four components to help you get the most out of your rehabilitation program. You only need seven minutes daily (14 for both knees) to experience a pain-free life.

Here’s what you get with the Ageless Knees program.

Ageless Knees DVD

This DVD gives you a complete visual guide to the Ageless Knees system. It features instructional videos you can follow in real time to perfect your form and get the most out of your therapy. The system is user-friendly, and even beginners with no rehab experience will find it easy to follow Chris as he walks you through the routine.

Ageless Knees Digital Downloads

You don’t need to wait for the hard copy of the Ageless Knees program to arrive at your doorstep. You can get started right away with these digital instructional lessons. These video lessons will play on your Windows or Mac laptop, or you can view them on a phone with any operating system.

Restore Your Knees, Feel Alive!

Ageless Knees Digital Handbook

This guide gives you a full breakdown of all the exercises involved in the Ageless Knees program. You get step-by-step instructions on how to complete the tasks, with visual explanations that are easy to follow and execute, without the assistance of a trained professional.

Miracle Massage Wand

This tool is the heart of the system. It jumpstarts your femoral nerve, allowing you to get the most out of your therapy sessions. The wand releases a light electrical current to the nerve, activating it. Medical research on electrical pulses and their impact on the nervous system shows they temper pain and allow you to complete the exercises with the best range of motion possible, pain-free.

Commit to the Ageless Knees Program & Restore Your Mobility

Why spend $30,000 on knee surgery when you can fix your joints for a fraction of the price with the Ageless Knees system? You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars on pain medications and creams to reduce the swelling and pain in your knees; all you need is the Ageless Knees system.

Fortunately, this program won’t cost you thousands of dollars. Chris wants to help as many people as possible overcome their joint dysfunction and achieve total mobility and range of motion pain-free. He normally retails this system for $137, but you can get this highly effective program at a special low price.

You’ll pay $67 and $7.99 for shipping when you place your order today. Chris usually charges $350 for a single therapy session, but today, you can access all his knowledge for a fraction of that price.

Get Ageless Knees for the best price today!

You’ll receive your Miracle Massage Wand and DVD in the mail in 5 to 7 business days, but you will get an immediate digital copy of the system after completing your payment. You can start with the system and familiarize yourself with the techniques while waiting for the massage wand and DVD to arrive.

You might think that this system won’t deliver the promised results, and that’s okay; it’s natural to be skeptical of such outrageous claims. That’s why Chris is willing to guarantee your results. If your knees don’t feel great after 60 days, apply for a full refund; you don’t have to return the wand or DVD.

Email: sales@criticalbench.com

Telephone: 1-727-351-3065

Order the Ageless Kness Program & Receive Free Bonuses

When you order the Ageless Knees program today, you get two bonuses included with your order. These digital downloads are available immediately after completing your order.

Bonus #1 – “Ageless Knees Exercise PDF”

This is the PDF version of the video training program. It’s an excellent tool for assessing and practicing the exercises without reviewing the entire video.

Bonus #2 – “3-Minute Morning Knee Flow”

Learn a simple morning strategy to prepare your knees for the day ahead. This simple program warms up the joint and increases the range of motion and mobility.

Don’t miss out on these bonuses!

Ageless Knees – FAQ

Q: Will Ageless Knees stop my reliance on pain medication and NSAIDs?

A: Yes. You don’t need pain medication; you need to correct the structural imbalance in your knees. As your knee joint recovers, you’ll experience less pain and inflammation in your knees, cutting down your reliance on pain medications and anti-inflammatories to manage your condition.

Q: Who can benefit from the Ageless Knees program?

A: Chris Ohocinski has already helped 23,855 men and women overcome their knee problems. His clients range from high school, college, and professional athletes to seniors. If you follow the guidelines, Chris is confident his Ageless Knees program will get you back to full mobility.

Q: What are people saying about their results with Ageless Knees?

A: Visit the official online store, and you’ll see dozens of testimonials from people who succeeded with the Ageless Knees program. If it works for them, it might work for you. What do you have to lose? With the money-back guarantee on the program, you get a risk-free trial of Ageless Knees.

Don’t buy Ageless Knees without reading the reviews first >>>

Q: Why choose Ageless Knees over knee surgery?

A: Knee replacement surgery could cost you up to $30,000 per joint; many insurance policies don’t cover this expense. According to a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, patients who undergo surgery often require a revision procedure to adjust the issues caused by the first surgery. Ageless knees offer a proven way to build the structural integrity of your knees without invasive procedures.

Q: Is Ageless Knees a supplement?

A: No. Ageless knees offer an alternative to supplementing with turmeric, CBD, chondroitin, glucosamine, MSM, or collagen. It’s not that these supplements aren’t necessary; it’s just that they don’t affect the root cause of the issue. Ageless knees attack the problem from a structural point of view, ensuring your knees are strong and healthy instead of dysfunctional.

Visit the official website to learn more today!