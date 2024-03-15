Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend Reviews – Can Your Pets Trust Official Website Claims?

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When searching for the ideal nourishment for your furry friend, it’s crucial to consider their health, happiness, and overall well-being.

Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend has gained popularity among dog owners for its holistic take on pet nutrition. This premium freeze-dried raw dog food is celebrated for its high-quality ingredients and potential health benefits. But is it as beneficial as it’s claimed to be?

Let’s examine what makes Dr. Marty’s Nature’s Blend stand out and examine real dog parents’ experiences in Nature’s Blend reviews.

The Philosophy Behind Dr. Marty’s Approach To Dog Nutrition

Dr. Marty Goldstein’s approach to dog nutrition is deeply rooted in his philosophy that the artificial preservatives, additives, heavy grains, and low-quality proteins in many commercial pet foods can speed up signs of aging and contribute to health issues.

Instead, Nature’s Blend is a specially formulated, high-protein diet that prioritizes premium cuts of meat, natural seeds, vegetables, and fruit—with zero artificial preservatives or fillers. The food is then freeze-dried to help protect all the nutrients and fresh flavors.

This freeze-dried raw formula is designed to support dogs’ health and vitality by reflecting the diet they’d naturally seek out in the wild.

Dr. Marty’s motto is simple: “I believe the key to true health is through real food — just as nature intended.”

Upgrade your pup’s diet with Nature’s Blend nutrition!

Evaluating The Key Ingredients And Nutritional Profile

Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend is committed to high-quality, nutrient-rich ingredients. The brand meticulously selects nutrients that help support your dog’s needs, regardless of their life stage or breed.

The original formula, Essential Wellness, includes a protein-rich combination of turkey, beef, salmon, and duck alongside nutrient-packed organ meats, like beef liver and turkey heart. Flaxseed provides omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin-rich sweet potato provides fiber, and a variety of other vegetables and fruits provide antioxidants.

The Sensitivity Select formula is designed for dogs with sensitive stomachs. It features a blend of premium proteins, like turkey and duck, plus seeds, vegetables, and fruit to help support your dog’s digestion and overall health.

In total, Dr. Marty has seven variations of Nature’s Blend. These also include Radiant Select, which is naturally rich in omega-3s for skin and coat support; Active Vitality for dogs ages 7+; Healthy Growth for growing puppies; Small Breed for small dogs; and Premium Origin, which encompasses grass-fed and wild-caught ingredients.

Discover the key to your dog’s vitality today!

Each of Dr. Marty’s formulas helps provide a balanced diet for managing weight, maintaining skin and coat health, and supporting overall wellness. The use of natural ingredients helps promote better digestibility and nutrient absorption.

The brand’s commitment to premium nutrition has created a buzz among dog parents. Let’s hear from those who have firsthand experience with Nature’s Blend.

What Dog Owners Are Saying

The real test of any dog food is the personal experience of dogs and their owners, and Dr. Marty’s Nature’s Blend has received its fair share of praise. Here’s what some dog parents have to say in Nature’s Blend reviews:

Tail-Wagging Tastes: Melodie S. says the excitement her dogs show at mealtime is palpable.

“I open the bag of Dr Marty’s, and my four shih tzus go crazy. They try to eat it out of my hand! It helps them digest their food so much better…. It’s put a pep in my 13-year-old dog’s step for sure! […]”

Visible Health Benefits: Shanna D. found that Nature’s Blend improved her dog’s coat and digestion.

“My 8-month-old Boston Terrier will only eat Dr. Marty’s brand—he refuses all others. His coat is very shiny, and he hasn’t had any issues with constipation since we made the switch. It’s worth every penny!”

Picky Eater-Proof: Cynthia H. praises the success she’s had with her extremely picky eater.

“This is the hands-down pickiest dog in town, well that was until he got a taste of Nature’s Blend! Now the 14-year-old is acting like a young lad!”

The experiences shared across many Nature’s Blend reviews reveal why this brand has become a popular staple in many doggy diets.

Don’t buy Dr. Marty’s Nature’s Blend without reading the reviews >>>

Practical Pooch Parenting: Transition Tips And Best Practices

Switching your dog to any new diet can sometimes be tricky. Their bellies are sensitive, and a sudden change in diet could trigger digestive issues. Here’s how you can introduce Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend to your pup, ensuring a smooth transition:

Start Slowly: Gradually mix Nature’s Blend with your dog’s current food, increasing the amount of the new food while decreasing the old over a week or more. This gives your dog’s digestive system time to adapt.

Observe And Adapt: Keep an eye on your pet’s response to the new diet. If they show signs of digestive upset, slow the transition process.

Hydration Is Key: Always ensure your dog has access to plenty of water to help with digestion and hydration.

Measuring Matters: Follow the feeding guidelines on the Dr. Marty packaging, taking into consideration your dog’s size, age, and activity level to avoid overfeeding or underfeeding.

Be Patient: Some dogs may take longer than others to adjust to a new type of food. Be patient and persistent, and don’t hesitate to consult your dog’s veterinarian for guidance.

These best practices can assist in making the switch as comfortable as possible for your canine companion, helping pave the way to a healthier and happier lifestyle through nutrition.

Purchasing

Nature’s Blend is available on the official Dr. Marty’s website, along with their other pet care products. There are several options available, with discounts increasing if you order in bulk. The best price is offered if you register for a free account. All orders over $50 come with free shipping.

Order one bag for $59.95 – pay $59.95 with a Dr. Marty account

Order three bags for $170.85 – pay $88.35 with a Dr. Marty account

Order six bags for $323.70 – pay $170.70 with a Dr. Marty account

All orders are covered by a 90-day money-back guarantee. If you aren’t happy with your purchase, please contact customer service to discuss the return policy or answer any other questions you may have.

Telephone: 1-800-670-1839

1-800-670-1839 Email: support@drmartypets.com

FAQ

Q: What Makes Dr. Marty’s Different From Other Freeze-Dried Dog Foods?

A: Dr. Marty uses premium protein sources and whole ingredients to set itself apart. The company’s unique formulas, such as those containing green-lipped mussels for joint health and goat milk for puppies, are designed to help provide targeted nutritional benefits.

Q: Can I Get A Sample Or Trial Size Of Dr. Marty’s Dog Food Before Committing To A Full Purchase?

A: Yes! Dr. Marty offers trial sizes for purchase so your dog can “taste test” the product before you commit to a larger-sized bag. However, Dr. Marty Pets also offers a 90-day purchase-price guarantee, which allows you to buy a full-sized bag confidently, knowing you can return it for a full refund of your purchase price (minus shipping) if your pet doesn’t take to it.

Invest in your dog’s health with Nature’s Blend excellence!