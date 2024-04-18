Best NMN Supplement – Top 10 Natural Supplements for Enhancing NAD Levels and Energy in 2024

Do you want to improve your quality of living? Nicotinamide Mononucleotide is a supplement that optimizes your physiology in all aspects. It is so effective that the FDA doesn’t know how to classify the product, and has taken it off store shelves in the United States.

NMN supplements can be found online if you look for them. NMN will be one of the most popular supplement trends of 2024. The demand for these new supplements has risen to unprecedented levels in all markets.

What is NMN, then? This organic molecule is linked to repairing DNA, improving metabolism, and increasing energy production. Regular supplementation of NMN has a proven anti-aging effect. This makes it incredibly popular on the market.

Many supplement brands jumped on the chance to produce an NMN product due to high demand. How can you choose the products that offer the best value and results?

This guide on NMN is designed to provide you with a comprehensive overview of this powerful life-enhancing supplement. You’ll find the best NMN supplement brands as well as all the necessary information to fully understand the benefits of this supplement and how it can be incorporated into your daily life.

Brands of NMN supplements that are rated highest for 2024

The Best NMN Supplement Overall – Liposomal NMN+

The Highest Strength NMN supplement – Wonderfeel NMN

The Budget NMN – Liftmode NMN

Tru Niagen – The Best NR-Based Substitute

Elysium is the Best Sport-Certified NMN Substitute

Cymbiotika NMN – The Best NMN Blended supplement

The Best Value NAD+ Cell Regeneration Supplement – Life Extending NMN

The Best NMN Sublingual Supplement – Alive by Nature

The Best Overall NMN – GenuinePurity NMN+ Liposomal Supplement

Price: $69.95

GenuinePurity produces Liposomal NMN+ and claims it is the world’s leading NAD supplement. Liposomal NMN+ is taken twice daily, with 125mg in each capsule and 250mg in each serving. This is the same dosage as used in clinical studies and will give you a powerful anti-aging effect on your body.

Liposomal NMN+ is a product that delivers results within two weeks, according to user reviews. During the next six weeks, you will notice noticeable effects which peak in week eight. Feel and look years younger.

Liposomal Nmn+ is formulated with a phospholipid-complex and comes in vegan-friendly capsules. The phospholipids protect NMN and allow it to reach the GI system and liver.

Wonderfeel NMN – The Highest Strength NMN supplement

Price: $88

You can find the strongest dose of NMN with Wonderfeel Nmn. This brand claims that its product will “upgrade your operating system.” Wonderfeel NMN is a formulation that uses a patented NMN known as Youngr NMN. This NMN has a powerful antiaging effect.

Each capsule contains 450mg 98% pure NMN. Two capsules per day is recommended by the brand, which gives you 900mg NMN each day. This is the highest dosage offered in the review, and it’s well above the thresholds that were used in clinical trials.

Dr. Andrew Salzman developed the Wonderfeel NMN Formula. He is a Harvard-educated medical doctor and biomedical researcher with more than 50 patients.

Salzman created the first PARP-1 inhibitor, creating the treatment that improved NAD levels. Wonderfeel claims to have a holistic impact on your health and well-being. Enjoy a youthful appearance, increased energy during the day and improved athletic performance.

The Budget NMN – Liftmode NMN

5g ($26.68)

10g ($46.68)

1,000g ($3,186.68)

If you are looking for a cost-effective NMN product, we recommend Liftmode NMN. The powder is not the best form of this supplement, as it can limit assimilation. The price is reasonable, as the package contains 20 doses.

Liftmode is the best value for money if your goal is to introduce NMN supplements at a low cost. Liftmode is a product of exceptional purity. All batches are tested by third-party laboratories before production.

Liftmode Powder is produced in small batches and shipped in vacuum-sealed, iced containers. There are packages of 5g,10g and 1kg. This is the best option for bulk NMN and well worth looking into if you’re looking to save money on your NMN supplements.

Tru Niagen – The Best NR-Based Substitute

Price: $47

True Niagen is different from the other supplements in this list. All the others rely on NMN to improve natural NAD production. Tru Niagen contains a dose of nicotinamide (NR), which increases NAD.

The research on NR has shown that it boosts NAD in a similar way to NMN. NR is not restricted like NMN. NR has a good NAD boosting effect, but is not as effective as NMN.

Tru Niagen capsules contain 300mg of NR. Each bottle contains 30 capsules. You only need to take one per day to reap the benefits. Tru Niagen is also available in convenient stick packs. According to the marketing, Tru Niagen can increase NAD by up to 50% after two weeks of regular use. This formula was developed by two Nobel Laureates and has over 40 patents. This NMN formula is medically approved and designed to produce outstanding results. The product is highly sought after and priced from an average to premium range.

Elysium is the Best Sport-Certified NMN Substitute

Price: $69

Look at the premium NAD-boosting products from Elysium if you are an athlete. This product has more certifications and years of R&D in its proprietary blend.

Elysium has partnered with Yale and Oxford to develop its formula. It also received NSF Certification, which is one of the most stringent purity standards for the industry. Elysium invests heavily in clinical trials. Its product range has undergone 13 trials.

Elysium, like Tru Niagen, is a NR-based product with a proprietary formulation to increase NAD levels. Each capsule of Elysium NR contains 250mg nicotinamide riboside. Elysium’s formulation also includes pterostilbene for added support.

Cymbiotika NMN – The Best NMN Blended supplement

Price: $77

NMN is combined with other nutrients in Cymbiotika NMN to create a holistic supplement for health. This supplement contains a blend consisting of trans-resveratrol (a type of resveratrol) and nicotinamide mononucleotide.

Trans-resveratrol is added to NMM in order to improve its ability against free radicals. This enhances the anti-aging effects, which will rid you of wrinkles and lines on your face, tone and tighten the skin and give you a radiant look.

Cymbiotika NMM contains a powerful dose of NMN (400mg per capsule), which makes it the second most potent product in this list, behind Wonderfeel NMN.

Cymbiotika is a powerful supplement that contains 200mg each of green coffee and green tea bean extracts for increased fat burning and thermogenesis. The supplement contains 200mg apigenin, which boosts testosterone levels, and 100mg resveratrol to provide antioxidant effects. This is a great supplement for those who are on a diet to lose weight and want better results.

The Best Value NAD+ Cell Regeneration Supplement – Life Extending NMN

Price: $69

Life Extension’s NAD+ cell regenerator is the best NMN product that balances price and quality. This nicotinamide riboside formulation (NR) is another NMN option that boosts NAD.

This product contains the same type of NR found in Tru Niagen: “Niagen nicotinamide riboside”. Each serving is 300mg and provides a powerful dose to boost NAD production. This is the most affordable encapsulated supplement on our list. It requires one capsule per day.

The Best Sublingual Delivery Supplement for NMN – Alive by Nature

Price: $59

The NAD boost from Alive by Nature is a brand new way to take this supplement. Alive by Nature’s sublingual powder is designed to dissolve in your mouth. This allows rapid absorption of the NMN powder into the bloodstream.

The powder should be placed under the tongue for 30 seconds and then swallowed. Sublingual delivery systems with high bioavailability allow faster saturation of tissues and blood with NAD. This allows for quicker accumulation of NAD in the body.

Every serving contains 125mg NMN. This is about half of the recommended daily dose. However, you can double it to reach the 250mg mark.

The high bioavailability means that your body will absorb more of the powder. 125mg could provide the same effects as 250mg encapsulated supplements.

Alive by Nature may be difficult to locate online in 2024, after the FDA spat the company over its NMN Powder being marketed as a COVID-19 remedy.

Our criteria for selecting the best NMN supplements for 2024

What made us choose the candidates to be on our shortlist for the best NMN Products? When compiling this list, what stood out for us? To narrow down the best brands in each category, we compared each product to standard criteria.

What we looked for in the best NMN Supplements of 2024

Potency

The minimum dosage of NMN in products should be 250 mg per serving. NMN’s anti-aging properties have been studied in depth using this dose. Alive by Nature is the only product that does not meet the 250mg threshold. Other products may contain higher or lower dosages. The unique delivery system of this supplement makes it almost twice as bioavailable than encapsulated NMN.

Purity

The supplements reviewed in this article have a minimum concentration of NMN at 98% or higher. Some NMN products have the right dosage, but the wrong concentration. This means that they do not get the NMN dose they need. Purity is key when choosing your supplement. Don’t settle for less than 98%.

Certificates of Analysis

The marketing hype may make a supplement seem impressive, but we are interested in the scientific evidence when choosing candidates for our shortlist. Suppliers must post COA results on the supplier’s website to prove that their supplement contains NMN. Brands must place a high value on purity and effectiveness in their products.

Performance vs. marketing hype

Marketing can make claims that supplements cannot keep. We avoided brands that made outlandish claims, such as NMN’s ability to make you lose 20 lbs in a day or 20 years from your age within a few short weeks. We searched for brands that made sensible health claims and had positive reviews from verified customers.

Formulation Medically Approved

We searched for NMN supplements that were created by medical professionals. Brands should have a scientifically-backed product, and make health claims that are backed up by research. Medical oversight and approval is required for the results expected. It’s important to us if doctors endorse it.

Supporting Ingredients

NMN supplements often come with a supporting formula that provides your body with micronutrients such as vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and herbal extracts. These ingredients are meant to enhance the effects of NMN supplementation and its impact on physiology and wellbeing. These components should work in synergy with NMN for a holistic and comprehensive well-being.

Bioavailability

Research on NMN has shown that it is poorly bioavailable in the gut, and also struggles with absorption. Leading brands offer top-rated supplements with a layer of liposomes fatty acids to help them pass through the stomach intact and experience maximum bioavailability. This means you get more for your money and waste less.

Manufacturing Processes

We chose supplements that were made in the United States or EU and disclosed their entire manufacturing process. We selected products made in FDA- or BRC approved facilities, using certified good manufacturing practices (cGMP). The manufacturing process should be transparent and the ingredients must not be cross-contaminated.

Price

Some companies overcharge for NMN products because they are becoming more popular. We looked at the prices of leading brands and compared them to quality, ingredients and price. NMN supplements can be expensive, but certain brands overcharge due to their popularity.

Refund Policy

You will start to see the full effects of NMN in 6-8 weeks. The manufacturer should at least offer a 60-day refund policy if this supplement does not work for you. You have enough time to evaluate its effects, and you can get a refund if it doesn’t. You should only buy from companies that are willing to risk their reputation to ensure your success.

NMN Buyers guide – What is NMN & how does it work?

NAD+ is the reason people take NMN supplements, not because they like NMN. NAD+ is what creates NMN’s powerful anti-aging and life-enhancing effects.

NMN is a precursor to NAD+. Why not use NAD+ in place of NMN then? NAD+ is not very bioavailable in the digestive system. It is the NAD that absorbs the NAD+, not the liver. The liver excretes the NAD+, causing your body to receive no benefit.

The liver’s natural processes convert NMN into NAD+ which can be absorbed into the tissues. NAD is absorbed from our diet in the form of Vitamin B3. NAD+ is not present in sufficient quantities to provide any additional benefits.

NAD+ has been shown to have life-extension qualities and reverse signs of cognitive decline and aging. NAD+ was the subject of a groundbreaking study that showed it extended the life span of lab mice 30%.

As we age, our bodies’ ability to store NAD+ decreases. By age 40, we’ll have lost half of our NAD+-storage ability. NAD+ is abundant in the body. You’ll find it inside every cell. NAD+ maintains the health and activity of cells and regulates more than 400 physiological functions.

By supplementing with NMN we provide the body with the raw materials needed to produce NAD+. This will boost your natural production. Fasting and high intensity interval training (HIIT), which increases NAD+, are two ways to increase NAD+.

Please choose a top-rated NMN supplement for best results. There is no other strategy that can raise NAD levels as fast and with such proven results.

What are the benefits of supplementing with NMN?

Most people choose NMN supplements because of its anti-aging effects, which have been clinically proven. NMN does more than just make you appear younger. It also improves your overall health and well-being by affecting your physiology in all directions.

NMN supplements can help boost your metabolism and aid in weight loss. It can boost your energy and improve your cardiovascular health. It’s difficult to list all the benefits of this supplement, but let’s give it a shot.

According to research, NMN supplementation has the following advantages:

Increased energy and feelings of wellbeing.

Improve sleep quality.

Repair DNA to stop chronic diseases

Enhance alertness and cognitive performance.

Immune system:

Improve insulin resistance.

Stabilize and enhance mood.

Increase your joint mobility and range of motion.

Live longer.

Does NMN work for everyone?

NMN is used by millions of people around the world to improve their physical and mental health. NMN has a unique aspect: it does not seem to work for everybody. Some users say they feel no effect when supplementing with NMN.

How can NMN be of benefit to some people, but not others? This phenomenon can be explained by a number of factors.

Fake Products – Some brands claim to sell NMN products, but they contain no NMN components!

Incorrect Dosage – Some brands do not dose the NMN correctly due to manufacturing costs. You won’t see results if the dose is too low.

Low Purity: Some brands offer low concentrations or underdose of NMN, which reduces effects.

Liposomes are not included in some brands’ formulations, resulting in poor absorption by the GI tract and liver.

NMN Supplements – Backed by Scientific Research

Anti-aging products are worth tens and tens billions of dollars. It’s no surprise that the number of studies published in major medical journals is a result of the scientific research. The effects of NMN supplements on the physiology of humans show improved brain function, heart health and overall quality of life.

Here’s a look at the health benefits and life-enhancing effects of NMN supplements:

Brain health and cognitive function can be improved.

Numerous studies have shown that NMN supplements can improve brain health and function. Regular NMN use improves cognition and decision-making abilities.

In a 2014 study, NMN improved the survival rate of Parkinson’s patients and increased energy in their brain cells. This research indicates that NMN is neuroprotective, preventing degenerative brain disorders and diseases.

A 2019 study found that NMN supplements improve blood flow to brain. This boost in cognitive performance in mice supports the theory that NMN supplements can improve mental performance.

Boost Cellular Energy

NMN boosts energy by working at the cellular levels. NMN replenishes the mitochondria in the cell, which increases the amount of energy that can be used to fuel metabolic processes. In a 2016 study, NMN supplementation was shown to correct age-related mitochondrial malfunction.

Enhance Physical Performance

The mitochondrial energy-enhancing effects of NMN boost energy levels and physical performances. In a 2017 study, NMN supplements were shown to protect against injury and improve physical performance. Another study showed that NMN improved endurance and stamina by up to 80% in mice.

Improve Cardiovascular Health

Heart disease is the leading killer of American adults. There is evidence that NMN supplements can improve cardiovascular health. In a 2016 study, supplementing with NMN eliminated oxidative stress that causes vascular dysfunction in mouse models. This increases circulation and reduces inflammation in the endothelial layer, thereby improving heart health.

Repair DNA

Our toxic environment fills our bodies up with pollutants and toxins which damage our DNA. Research has shown that NMN can have a therapeutic impact on DNA and allow it to be repaired. This reduces the risk of cancer and increases feelings of wellbeing.

Support Immune Function

In a 2024 study, NMN supplementation improved immune response and function. NMN supplementation has been reported to reduce the severity and frequency of auto-immune attacks by people with autoimmune disorders.

Ramp Up Metabolism & Lose Weight

As we age, our metabolism slows down. Most people have difficulty losing weight due to the metabolic slowdown. NMN supplements boost metabolic rate, increasing caloric intake for energy throughout the day. Users experience an accelerated fat-loss when using NMN in conjunction with a weight-loss diet and exercise program.

Improve Eyesight & Halt Vision Loss

Research has shown that NMN can improve eyesight, and slow or stop vision loss. NMN helps to prevent the degeneration of photoreceptors, which improves your vision. NMN is also able to provide relief for people who suffer from dry eye syndrome.

Reduce Systemic Inflammation

In the last decade, mainstream nutrition science has seen a boom in research on gut health and inflammation. There are studies that show a link between systemic inflammation and gut inflammation. Systemic inflammation was also found to be a primary cause of chronic diseases. NMN supplements reduce systemic inflammation and lower the risk of chronic diseases.

Manage Insulin Sensitivity and Blood Sugar Levels

Did you know millions of Americans have prediabetes? This condition precedes diabetes. This condition is caused by a decrease in insulin resistance and sensitivity. In a meta-study published in 2020, NMN supplementation increased insulin production and bloodstream delivery.

Increase Skeletal Muscle

NAD increases the strength and development of muscle by preventing atrophy. NAD and HIIT are linked. People who exercise regularly have higher NAD than those who don’t.

Is it legal to sell NMN supplements in the United States of America?

The United States has not found any reason to list NMN supplements based on research or use. These supplements are relatively new and have only been available for a few years.

The FDA has been reviewing the powerful anti-aging effects NMN supplements have. The FDA has recently banned beta-nicotinamide mononucleotide supplements (B-NMN), because it now considers them a drug based on its effects.

On November 22, 2024, the FDA ruled that US sales of NMN products would be stopped. The FDA revoked NMN’s NDI classification, allowing it to be sold and distributed legally in America.

The public was enraged by the decision and bought as much as they could of the supplement, causing a craze for its benefits. The FDA’s decision to ban it created the exact opposite effect of what they wanted, causing more interest in NMN supplements.

NMN Supplements – FAQs

What is NMN?

NMN stands for Nicotinamide Mononucleotide, a compound that plays a crucial role in the production of NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), a vital molecule in every cell of our bodies. NAD+ is essential for energy production, DNA repair, and cellular communication. As we age, NAD+ levels naturally decline, leading to various age-related health issues. Supplementing with NMN can potentially boost NAD+ levels, thus supporting cellular functions and promoting healthy aging.

What Does NMN Stand For?

NMN stands for Nicotinamide Mononucleotide. It is a nucleotide derived from ribose and nicotinamide, and it serves as a precursor to NAD+, meaning it is one of the critical building blocks needed for the synthesis of NAD+ in the body.

Is NMN Banned?

NMN is not banned. It is available as a dietary supplement and is not regulated as a pharmaceutical drug in most countries, including the United States. However, it is always advisable to check specific local regulations as dietary supplement approvals can vary by country.

Does NMN Work?

Scientific studies, primarily on animals, have shown promising results regarding NMN’s efficacy in boosting NAD+ levels, which in turn can help in mitigating aging processes and improving various cellular functions. Human studies are more limited but are gradually increasing and showing encouraging outcomes concerning energy levels, muscle health, and metabolic functions. As research continues, more definitive conclusions can be drawn about its effectiveness.

Is NMN Safe?

Based on available research, NMN is considered safe for most people when taken in recommended dosages. Studies in humans have not reported significant adverse effects. However, as with any supplement, it is essential to consult with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen, especially for those with underlying health conditions or those taking other medications.

Where to Buy NMN Supplement?

NMN supplements can be purchased from various sources:

Online Retailers: Websites like Amazon, eBay, and specialized health supplement online stores often carry a range of NMN products.

Websites like Amazon, eBay, and specialized health supplement online stores often carry a range of NMN products. Physical Stores: Health food stores, pharmacies, and stores specializing in dietary supplements typically stock NMN.

Health food stores, pharmacies, and stores specializing in dietary supplements typically stock NMN. Directly from Manufacturers: Buying directly from trusted manufacturers can ensure product authenticity and quality. For example, Hello100 offers NMN supplements and provides detailed product information and customer support.

When purchasing NMN supplements, it is crucial to choose products from reputable sources to ensure quality and efficacy. Always check for third-party testing and certification to avoid contaminated or counterfeit products.

Key Takeaways: The Top Rated NMN Supplement Brands in 2024

NAD is an essential coenzyme that maintains metabolic rate.

It is a powerful anti-oxidant that eliminates free radicals, which are the cause of signs of aging.

Anti-aging effects of NMN products are the reason for their sudden popularity.

FDA made it illegal to sell NMN supplements within the United States in 2024.

The best NMN supplement has a dose range of 250mg to 400mg.

Some NMN products use another compound called nicotinamide riboside to produce NAD.

NMN supplements can be expensive because of the high purity they achieve through advanced manufacturing.

This review of NMN supplements will show you the top products. You can find something for every budget.