I Bought Zappify Pro 2.0 To Celebrate My Summer Without Bugs – Here’s What I Learned

Zappify Pro 2.0 is a rechargeable portable mosquito zapper that includes a lantern and digital battery life display. This mosquito zapper is easy to use and takes only about 2 hours to clear a room of mosquitos.

What is Zappify Pro 2.0?

One of the most common issues many of us face during the summertime is the constant exposure to insects. With the warmer weather, we want to be outside, and that is where all the bugs are. Heat and humidity bring out mosquitoes and other bugs that bite, putting us at risk of health issues ranging from itching to conditions that cause blood infections. No one should have to slather and spray on bug spray or ruin the smell of grilled food with citronella candles.

The key to a relaxing summer is finding a solution for these bugs, but what is there? Luckily, the creators behind Zappify Pro 2.0 developed an option to improve the season within two hours of use. This new device is available for 50% off, allowing everyone to get rid of bugs effortlessly. As an improvement from the original, Zappify Pro 2.0 helps users defend themselves against mosquitoes without harming themselves with chemicals.

Since this bug zapper can be charged for hours of use, the design is lightweight and compact. It comes with a carabiner handle that can be used to hang and keep the area free of bugs. Consumers only need to keep the battery charged and not worry about using risky chemicals. While this mosquito zapper runs, it runs quietly, causes no odor, and is safe to use around children and animals without the risk of injury.

With a 3-band purple UV light design, Zappify Pro 2.0 blends with high-tech homes, RVs, camping trips, a day at the park, or on your porch. The creators refer to it as the best solution for mosquitoes currently on the market, and it has a zapping range of 30 square meters.

The original version, however, only offered a third of this performance. As the device becomes filled with the remnants of the dead bugs, users can turn it off and rinse it out. The device can withstand rain with an IPX5 waterproof rating and can be rinsed in water without damaging it.

To ensure consumers always know how much life they have left on this Zappify Pro, it has a digital readout that shows the battery percentage left before needing to be recharged. It is lightweight, uses LED light, and is non-toxic. Even when this device isn’t killing mosquitoes, it can be used as a lantern with LED lamp beads.

Zap mosquitoes effortlessly with Zappify Pro 2.0!

Features of the Zappify Pro 2.0

The main feature of Zappify Pro 2.0 is its thirteen-hour battery life. No other portable bug zapper has the same long-lasting battery for performance that’s much longer than its competitors. With the ability to run longer, consumers have protection from mosquitos and other flying insects without needing to charge the device as frequently. It even kills bugs in a greater range than its predecessor to ensure as much protection as possible.

While this device runs, consumers won’t worry about hearing an underlying buzz. It has relatively quiet operation, even when a bug is zapped. If the user doesn’t like the unsightly appearance of all the bugs collected at the bottom, they can turn off the device and rinse it or empty the collection tray.

Zappify Pro 2.0 attracts many mosquitoes because of the 3-band purple UV light that attracts, draws, and zaps them. Mosquitoes naturally gravitate towards the purple light, but getting too close causes a shock. Whether used inside to eliminate household insects or keep on a patio to ensure a more pleasant BBQ experience, Zappify Pro 2.0 works.

Purchasing Zappify Pro 2.0

The only way consumers can protect themselves from flying bugs and mosquitos is to purchase Zappify Pro 2.0 through the official website. The website offers the bug zapper for 50% off and has several pricing options for customers.

The options include:

1 Zappify Pro 2.0 for $39.99

2 Zappify Pro 2.0 for $79.99

3 Zappify Pro 2.0 for $89.99

4 Zappify Pro 2.0 for $119.99

The company offers a refund for up to one month. Consumers have up to 30 days to request a refund if this bug-zapping device does not meet their needs. However, customers must return the order and are responsible for return shipping costs.

Frequently Asked Questions About Zappify Pro 2.0

Q. How does Zappify Pro 2.0 work?

A. When the LED light of this bug zapper is on, it instantly attracts mosquitos and other insects to the electric core. As soon as the insect makes contact, it is neutralized and drops to the tray below.

Q. Will the Zappify Pro 2.0 work with a connection to a wall outlet to supply power?

A. No. The creators wanted to make this bug zapper as helpful as possible, which means it can be charged and used for up to 13 hours using a standard USB cable. Users will only need to charge it long enough for the 2000 mAh Lithium battery to charge.

Q. How long does the battery last with a full charge?

A. the battery should last about 13 hours of continuous use, supporting proper protection once charged.

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Q. Is Zappify Pro 2.0 difficult to use?

A. No. This device must only be charged and activated with the power switch. It will continue to offer protection if the user wants.

Q. How do consumers maximize their results with Zappify Pro 2.0?

A. Consumers must allow Zappify Pro 2.0 to run for about 2 hours to eliminate the current insects in a room or clear the immediate area outdoors. After that, it simply maintains the ambiance of a bug-free space.

Q. How long do Zappify Pro 2.0 purchases take to arrive?

A. Once consumers place their order, the package should arrive in as little as 3 business days when shipped domestically.

Q. Can the Zappify Pro 2.0 be used around pets and children?

A. Yes. This bug zapper’s core has a protective shield to ensure that no small fingers or paws can reach inside, so there is no worry about a shock.

Q. Why should we be concerned about mosquitos?

A. Contrary to their size, mosquitos are pretty dangerous. When exposed, consumers are at a serious risk of malaria, West Nile virus, and other health issues with unpredictable odds.

Q. How big of an area can the Zappify Pro 2.0 cover?

A. Since this device has 360-degree coverage, consumers can get all of the performance they need within a 322-square-foot space.

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Q. Can Zappify Pro 2.0 be used indoors or outdoors?

A. Both. Consumers have to activate the device, which is waterproof, and they can get the same square foot coverage indoors and outdoors.

Q. What is the voltage rating for Zappify Pro 2.0?

A. Consumers get access to over 2000 volts of electricity within the grid with every zap.

Q. Where is Zappify Pro 2.0 made?

A. Every single bug-zapping device from this website comes from the United States. Domestic orders take much less time with this local production, so shipping only takes a few days.

Q. What if the customer decides they don’t like how Zappify Pro 2.0 works?

A. Consumers who want a refund for their purchase must go through the official website, but they have up to 30 days to request it.

The customer service team can be reached by email at: hello@myzappify.com.

Summary

Zappify Pro 2.0 provides an experience that other bug-zapping devices fail to. It is easy to use, waterproof, lightweight, runs quietly, doubles as a camping lantern, and provides effective mosquito protection for up to 13 hours. Visit the official website to get your Zappify Pro 2.0 today.

Stay bug-free indoors and outdoors – Zappify Pro 2.0!