Fitnus NeuroStim Review: Say Farewell to Neuropathic Pain and Swelling?

Fitnus NeuroStim is a device that offers Electrical Muscle Stimulation therapy to soothe sore muscles and inflammation from the comfort of home. The massager is easy to place anywhere on the body where you suffer from swelling and neuropathy pain.

What is Fitnus NeuroStim?

Neuropathy is a painful condition that affects many people. According to the Cleveland Clinic, over 2% of the world’s population suffers from it, with people 45 and older between 5% and 7%. The Fitnus NeuroStim treats multiple conditions in one device. Diabetes-related neuropathy, small fiber neuropathy, and even anterior ischemic optic neuropathy all have one thing in common—pain from the nervous system. When signals from the nervous system are interrupted, it may cause pain or restricted movement. Nerve damage can also affect the body’s ability to empty the bladder or digest food.

Finding a solution for neuropathic pain isn’t simple. With Fitnus NeuroStim, consumers can access Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) therapy as a device that easily attaches anywhere on the body. Consumers can bend it to hold onto their legs or arms, naturally stimulating the muscles without medication or prescribed physical therapy. It is safe to place on the shoulders, lower and upper back, thighs, calves, ankles, and feet.

While trying a new solution for pain can be overwhelming and scary, this solution provides advantages over other treatments. Unlike a medication, there is no pill to take or risk of addiction, which is one of the most common side effects of starting a narcotic-based pain solution. It is also used as a therapeutic device, not a medical one, so no prior prescription or recommendation from a doctor is needed to use Fitnus NeuroStim.

Fitnus NeuroStim works for all ages, regardless of size or gender, which also means they can enjoy the relaxation of a good massage for sore joints and muscles. Using Fitnus NeuroStim is one of the easiest, drug-free ways to find pain relief, giving focused attention to whatever muscle group is the most affected. While pain medication can take a while to digest before it starts to work, there is no wait time with EMS and vibration therapy. Consumers start feeling relief using the three settings the device offers.

The official website now offers a limited-time 50% discount for new customers. Due to this 2024 promotion, inventory is running low, and consumers should act quickly. Luckily, these devices are available from one to four Fitnus NeuroStims per order.

Relieve neuropathic pain with Fitnus NeuroStim.

How Does Fitnus NeuroStim Work?

The entire success of Fitnus NeuroStim can be credited to the health science experts at Fitnus and their vibrational, EMS therapy, and massage. This type of therapy penetrates the muscle gently with mild electrical pulses. While this might seem a little aggressive, anyone who has tried EMS therapy knows that the stimulation is nothing like a painful shock. Instead, the signals stimulate the nerves to support and rejuvenate the muscles.

Since every type of pain needs a little customization to truly soothe it, the health experts designed the device with 3 settings to change the electrical pulses, vibration, and massage settings. If necessary, the settings can be changed during the EMS therapy session, ensuring that users won’t have to endure minutes of intensity. Plus, with a long-lasting rechargeable battery, consumers don’t have to stay near a wall outlet while in use.

EMS therapy users tend to experience benefits beyond simple relief or absence of pain. They naturally promote better blood circulation, helping relieve cramps and inflammation that can cause new pain. Consumers use this therapy for chronic or intermittent pain, and the right balance of daily use could even help their mobility. For athletes, senior citizens, and anyone in between, Fitnus NeuroStim remains a safe-at-home method to combat neuropathic pain triggers.

Purchasing Fitnus NeuroStim

While other EMS therapy devices are available, consumers can purchase the Fitnus NeuroStim with an exclusive 50% promotion by visiting the official website. No other retailer can sell the Fitnus NeuroStim with a 50% promotional discount and free shipping on purchases of four devices.

Currently, customers have the opportunity to get:

1 Fitnus NeuroStim for $44 (plus shipping fees)

2 Fitnus NeuroStims for $78 (plus shipping fees)

3 Fitnus NeuroStims for $105 (plus shipping fees)

4 Fitnus NeuroStims for $120 (with free shipping)

If they ultimately find that EMS therapy isn’t a good match, they have up to 30 days to request a refund from the customer service team.

Frequently Asked Questions About Fitnus NeuroStim

Q. What are the benefits of using EMS Therapy?

A. EMS therapy stimulates the muscles with electrical impulses to soothe nerves, reduce pain and inflammation, improve circulation, and more.

Q. Is using EMS therapy the same thing as getting a massage?

A. EMS therapy is quite different from a traditional massage, even though the vibrations are still soothing. Consumers can adjust the intensity of Fitnus NeuroStim to make it feel more like a deep massage if that’s what they need for relief.

Q. What powers Fitnus NeuroStim?

A. This EMS therapy device uses a rechargeable battery, which can be charged by connecting the device to the included cable while plugged in. With a full charge, consumers can get hours of use before they need to recharge it again.

Q. How do consumers know if Fitnus NeuroStim is the right choice?

A. Since everyone has different needs, it is difficult to say if the NeuroStim massager is the best way to resolve muscle pain. However, EMS therapy is well-documented in medical journals as a solution to this issue, and customers praise its use on the official website.

Read what others are saying and decide for yourself >>>

Q. How long can consumers take advantage of the 50% discount on Fitnus NeuroStim?

A. The promotion is part of a test that the creators are running. It helps more customers get access quickly while keeping the cost low. To get access to the discount, order as soon as possible.

Q. How long does Fitnus NeuroStim take to arrive?

A. Unfortunately, the website doesn’t provide a timeline for when the packages will arrive, but the creators assure customers that they ship orders quickly to manage the waiting period.

Q. What is the return policy for Fitnus NeuroStim?

A. Suppose the user decides that the support of Fitnus NeuroStim is not a satisfactory solution for their needs. In that case, they have up to 30 days to request a refund with the company’s satisfaction guarantee.

The customer service team can be reached by emailing support@fitnus.com or calling 1-800-311-1794.

Summary

Health experts designed Fitnus NeuroStim, which provides users with drug-free, at-home massage therapy to soothe nervous system overactivity. While it is not a medical device, many scientific studies have documented the therapeutic benefits of EMS treatments.

The device can be used on several body areas, including the feet, to relieve pain, soothe inflammation, and promote flexibility through continued use. If the customer finds that EMS massage therapy with Fitnus NeuroStim isn’t satisfactory, Fitnus offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Say goodbye to pain with Fitnus NeuroStim. Shop now!