I Tried StunBug Zapper To Sit In My BackYard Without Getting Bitten By Mosquitoes – Here’s What Happened!

Are you tired of swatting away pesky bugs and mosquitoes during your summer evenings outdoors? Look no further! The StunBug Zapper is here to save the day with its innovative bug-zapping technology. This comprehensive review will delve into the features, benefits, and real user experiences to help you decide about this revolutionary bug zapper.

The StunBug Zapper is a portable, chargeable device that effectively wipes out mosquitoes, fruit flies, moths, gnats, flying beetles, and more. A coverage area of over 375 sq. ft keeps your living space free from bugs and related diseases. Utilizing a combination of attracting, trapping, and zapping, this bug zapper is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use.

Powered by solar energy and equipped with a rechargeable battery, the StunBug Zapper is not only efficient but also environmentally friendly. Its innovative design includes a blue-light attraction system, a high-voltage core for zapping bugs, and an easy-clean compartment for collecting the remains of insects. Say goodbye to bug bites and allergies with the StunBug Zapper – your ultimate solution for bug control.

What is StunBug Zapper?

The StunBug Zapper is a state-of-the-art bug-repellent lamp that utilizes safe-for-humans blue light to attract, trap, and zap bugs effectively. Whether indoors or outdoors, this portable and chargeable device covers over 375 sq. ft of space, keeping your surroundings bug-free and safe from mosquito-borne diseases.

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StunBug Zapper Benefits

The StunBug Bug Zapper offers a plethora of benefits for effective bug elimination and user convenience:

1. Effective Bug Elimination

Bid farewell to pesky pests like mosquitoes, fruit flies, moths, gnats, and more with the powerful bug-zapping capabilities of the StunBug Zapper. Using blue light emission, it attracts a wide variety of bugs and mosquitoes, trapping and zapping them instantly to keep your living space bug-free.

2. Safe for All

Designed with the safety of your loved ones in mind, the StunBug Zapper features a kid and pet-safe design. It includes a safety net that prevents children and pets from accessing the core, ensuring a secure bug-elimination process without any risks or accidents.

3. Portable and Lightweight

Being powered by the sun, this bug zapper is not only eco-friendly but also incredibly portable. Its lightweight nature allows you to carry it wherever you go, making it a convenient solution for indoor and outdoor bug control needs.

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How Does StunBug Zapper Work?

The StunBug Zapper works by emitting a 365 NM wavelength UV light, attracting bugs towards its high-voltage core, where they are zapped instantly. The dead insects are collected in a compartment for easy disposal, ensuring a clean and efficient bug elimination process.

StunBug Zapper Features

Solar Powered/USB Charging: Enjoy the convenience of charging via solar energy or USB for extended outdoor use.

Enjoy the convenience of charging via solar energy or USB for extended outdoor use. Built-In Flashlight: Doubles up as a powerful LED light with three brightness modes for versatile use.

Doubles up as a powerful LED light with three brightness modes for versatile use. Noise-Free Operation: Unlike traditional bug killers, the StunBug Zapper operates silently for uninterrupted bug control.

How to Use StunBug Zapper

Using the StunBug Zapper is a breeze. Place it in your desired location, turn it on, and let it work its magic. Whether in your bedroom, office, kitchen, garden or on outdoor trips, this bug zapper is your silent guardian against annoying bugs.

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The Science Behind StunBug Zapper

The StunBug Zapper’s blue-light emission has been scientifically proven to attract many bugs and pests, making it a highly effective bug-elimination device. Its high-voltage core ensures quick and harmless bug extermination without harming your loved ones.

StunBug Zapper Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Here’s what some verified customers have to say about the StunBug Zapper:

Martin L.: “Great product for bug & mosquito control! Since using the StunBug Zapper, we have not dealt with flies, itchy ants & mosquitoes. The built-in lamp also works great – hang it, and it sets the mood for the evening while being bright enough!”

“Great product for bug & mosquito control! Since using the StunBug Zapper, we have not dealt with flies, itchy ants & mosquitoes. The built-in lamp also works great – hang it, and it sets the mood for the evening while being bright enough!” Ryan Pua: “A must-have for all our hiking & camping trips. Just one charge lasts almost the entire day – both to zap bugs & as a flashlight. I love its protective case around the high voltage core.”

“A must-have for all our hiking & camping trips. Just one charge lasts almost the entire day – both to zap bugs & as a flashlight. I love its protective case around the high voltage core.” Samantha J.: “Having the StunBug Zapper has been such a relief; we have 4 – one for each room and one for the outdoors. It works to keep the mosquitoes at bay. The noise-free feature ensures we can keep it on all night for a good night’s sleep too!”

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StunBug Zapper Pricing

Single Pack

1x StunBug Only

Price: $39.99/each

Total Savings: $39.99

Total Price: $39.99

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Studio Pack

2x StunBug Only

Price: $37.99/each

Total Savings: $83.97

Total Price: $75.99

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Multi-Pack

3x StunBug Only

Price: $35.99/each

Total Savings: $131.96

Total Price: $107.98

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Deluxe Pack

4x StunBug Only

Price: $33.99/each

Total Savings: $183.95

Total Price: $135.97

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Family Pack

5x StunBug Only

Price: $31.99/each

Total Savings: $239.94

Total Price: $159.96

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Choose your preferred pack and enjoy significant savings while keeping your living space free from mosquitoes and pesky bugs with the StunBug Bug Zapper. Hurry! Order now to take advantage of these exclusive discounts!

StunBug Zapper Refund Policy

The StunBug Zapper has a comprehensive refund policy for peace of mind. If you are unsatisfied with your purchase, refer to the company’s refund policy for detailed information on returns and exchanges.

About The Company

StunBug Zapper is committed to providing innovative, effective, safe, and environmentally friendly bug-elimination solutions. With a focus on customer satisfaction, they offer top-notch products designed to make your living spaces bug-free and enjoyable.

Final Word

In conclusion, the StunBug Zapper is a game-changer in bug control. With its advanced features, safe design, and proven effectiveness, this bug zapper is a must-have for indoor and outdoor use. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to save 60% on your purchase and say goodbye to pesky bugs and mosquitoes for good! Order your StunBug Zapper today and experience bug-free living like never before.

FAQs

How is the StunBug Bug Zapper charged?

The StunBug Bug Zapper is charged with solar energy, making it ideal for long camping and hiking trips. It can also be charged using a USB cable from your phone, power bank, or laptop.

How long does the battery last?

The lantern’s battery life is 20 hours per charge, making it efficient for mosquito zapping and providing light simultaneously.

Can you hang the StunBug Bug Zapper?

The StunBug Bug Zapper includes a convenient hook, allowing you to hang it from a branch, in your tent, or on your patio, creating a mosquito-free environment.

What is the coverage zone?

The StunBug Bug Zapper effectively clears a 16ft. by 16ft. area, ensuring an insect-free zone by eliminating mosquitoes, moths, flies, and bugs.

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Are there different lighting modes?

The lantern offers 4 lighting modes. The low setting emits 20% of the lamp’s light, the middle level emits 60%, and the high setting emits 100%. The mosquito zapper setting is particularly effective.

Is the StunBug Bug Zapper portable?

Yes, the StunBug Bug Zapper is portable and suitable indoors and outdoors. It operates 100% noise-free, ensuring it can be used anytime without causing disturbances.

Is this product safe?

The StunBug Bug Zapper is safe to use. It does not employ any chemicals, fumes, or harmful widgets, making it eco-friendly and safe for users and the environment.

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