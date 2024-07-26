Perfect Sleep CBD Review – Should You Buy?

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Perfect Sleep CBD is a liquid sleep aid formulated with the power of cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabinol (CBN).

Described as “the first real breakthrough in natural sleep support since the lullaby,” Perfect Sleep CBD aims to help you enjoy a more restful sleep by targeting the #1 cause of sleeplessness.

Is Perfect Sleep CBD legit? Will Perfect Sleep CBD help you fall asleep and stay asleep? Keep reading to discover the truth behind Perfect Sleep CBD.

What is Perfect Sleep CBD?

Perfect Sleep CBD is a nutritional supplement designed to target the cause of sleeplessness: melatonin resistance.

As you get older, your body becomes resistant to the effects of melatonin. Your body may be producing melatonin naturally to help you fall asleep. Because you’re resistant to melatonin, however, you struggle to fall asleep.

Perfect Sleep CBD aims to correct this issue using a blend of cannabidiol (CBD), cannabinol (CBN), and other active ingredients.

Perfect Sleep CBD normally costs $118 per bottle. However, as part of a 2024 promotion, you can order directly from the manufacturer online for just $59 to $79 per bottle.

Click here to visit the official website for Perfect Sleep CBD >>>

Perfect Sleep CBD Benefits

Some of the benefits of Perfect Sleep CBD include:

Natural sleep aid supplement formulated by a doctor

A blend of CBD, CBN, plant extracts, and solubilized melatonin

Backed by a satisfaction guarantee

Available for a limited time online at a discount price

Promote a better quality sleep overall

Wake up refreshed without side effects

What is Melatonin Resistance?

Perfect Sleep CBD works by targeting the root cause of sleep issues: melatonin resistance.

Over time, your body can become resistant to melatonin for various reasons, leading to sleep problems.

Your body produces melatonin naturally when you’re ready to fall asleep. It produces melatonin based on your circadian rhythm or sleep-wake cycle. If you have a normal sleep routine, your body begins to produce melatonin when night falls, then stops producing melatonin in the middle of the night to help you wake up.

However, if you have melatonin resistance, your brain never gets the “fall asleep” or “wake up” messages. You’ll struggle to fall asleep at night, only to wake up groggy the next morning.

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Cannabinoids Bypass Melatonin Receptors to Promote Sleep

The secret to Perfect Sleep CBD’s effectiveness is its ability to bypass melatonin receptors, contributing to a better night of sleep.

Here’s how the makers of Perfect Sleep CBD describe the effects of the formula:

“CBN bypasses melatonin receptors and connects to a receptor called CB2, which is the same class of receptors as [melatonin receptors] MT1 and MT2. So there’s less resistance to its ability to deliver the ‘sleep message.’”

Cannabinol (CBN) is one of two cannabinoids in Perfect Sleep CBD and CBD. Both cannabinoids have been shown to interact with your body’s endocannabinoid system to promote rest, relaxation, and sleep.

Perfect Sleep CBD vs. Melatonin Supplements

Many people take melatonin supplements to help fall asleep.

Perfect Sleep CBD aims to be the superior option to melatonin, helping you promote powerful relief without relying on melatonin.

What’s the difference between Perfect Sleep CBD and melatonin? Why pick one supplement over the other?

Melatonin supplements can help you fall asleep by complementing your body’s natural production of melatonin – or at least that’s the idea.

However, as you continue to take melatonin supplements, your body becomes more resistant to melatonin. You need to take more and more melatonin to experience the effects.

Melatonin resistance occurs when the melatonin receptors in your brain (like MT1 and MT2) become too worn out to receive the “fall asleep” message.

Perfect Sleep CBD aims to bypass melatonin receptors, helping you fall asleep by targeting your endocannabinoid system – including receptors like CB1 and CB2. By targeting these receptors, Perfect Sleep CBD can promote a better, more restful night of sleep.

Save on Perfect Sleep CBD when you order now!

Perfect Sleep CBD Features

There are plenty of sleep aid supplements and CBD formulas available today. Why pick Perfect Sleep CBD? What makes Perfect Sleep CBD unique?

Here are some of the features that separate Perfect Sleep CBD from the rest of the competition:

No Psychoactive Effects or “High”: Perfect Sleep CBD works without getting you “high.” The formula does not have psychoactive effects. CBN and CBD are both parts of the hemp plant, but they don’t interact with the same receptors as THC and other psychoactive components. That means you can enjoy the benefits of hemp without getting high (or dealing with legal concerns).

Perfect Sleep CBD works without getting you “high.” The formula does not have psychoactive effects. CBN and CBD are both parts of the hemp plant, but they don’t interact with the same receptors as THC and other psychoactive components. That means you can enjoy the benefits of hemp without getting high (or dealing with legal concerns). 100% THC-Free: Perfect Sleep CBD is 100% THC-free. Some hemp products contain up to 0.3% THC. While still federally legal, this amount of THC could appear on a drug test. Perfect Sleep CBD, on the other hand, is 100% THC-free, which means you can safely take it even if tested for THC at work.

Perfect Sleep CBD is 100% THC-free. Some hemp products contain up to 0.3% THC. While still federally legal, this amount of THC could appear on a drug test. Perfect Sleep CBD, on the other hand, is 100% THC-free, which means you can safely take it even if tested for THC at work. Federally Legal: Perfect Sleep CBD is a federally legal supplement, per the 2018 Farm Bill. The 2018 Farm Bill allowed the use of hemp products with less than 0.3% THC. Because Perfect Sleep CBD is made from hemp with less than 0.3% THC, it can promote powerful effects. You can ship Perfect Sleep CBD to any address in the United States.

Perfect Sleep CBD is a federally legal supplement, per the 2018 Farm Bill. The 2018 Farm Bill allowed the use of hemp products with less than 0.3% THC. Because Perfect Sleep CBD is made from hemp with less than 0.3% THC, it can promote powerful effects. You can ship Perfect Sleep CBD to any address in the United States. No Side Effects: Perfect Sleep CBD contains natural ingredients and aims to promote sleep without side effects. It won’t make you feel “high,” for example, nor will it cause you to wake up feeling groggy like sleep medication. Instead, it works with your body’s natural processes to promote a better night of sleep. Dr. Saffin even claims CBN, one of the active ingredients in Perfect Sleep CBD, is “unbelievably safe” and that hemp “was unfairly banned for almost 50 years.”

Perfect Sleep CBD contains natural ingredients and aims to promote sleep without side effects. It won’t make you feel “high,” for example, nor will it cause you to wake up feeling groggy like sleep medication. Instead, it works with your body’s natural processes to promote a better night of sleep. Dr. Saffin even claims CBN, one of the active ingredients in Perfect Sleep CBD, is “unbelievably safe” and that hemp “was unfairly banned for almost 50 years.” Created by Doctor: Perfect Sleep CBD was created by a doctor of cellular biology with 20+ years of experience in the field. Dr. Jean-Michel Saffin used his experience in cellular biology to create the ultimate sleep aid formula. Dr. Saffin has a BS in Biochemistry (2002), a Master’s in Cellular and Molecular Endocrinology (2003), and a PhD in Cellular Biology (2007). Before branching into the supplement space, he spent seven years as a Postdoctoral Associate at UC San Diego.

Perfect Sleep CBD was created by a doctor of cellular biology with 20+ years of experience in the field. Dr. Jean-Michel Saffin used his experience in cellular biology to create the ultimate sleep aid formula. Dr. Saffin has a BS in Biochemistry (2002), a Master’s in Cellular and Molecular Endocrinology (2003), and a PhD in Cellular Biology (2007). Before branching into the supplement space, he spent seven years as a Postdoctoral Associate at UC San Diego. Improve Health: A bad night of sleep can ruin your health. Many people die too early because of poor sleep, have heart attacks, or experience other health problems. According to Dr. Saffin, creator of Perfect Sleep CBD, people with poor sleep can experience fatigue, stress, lapses in judgment, high blood pressure, blood sugar fluctuations, and dangerous inflammation, among other issues.

A bad night of sleep can ruin your health. Many people die too early because of poor sleep, have heart attacks, or experience other health problems. According to Dr. Saffin, creator of Perfect Sleep CBD, people with poor sleep can experience fatigue, stress, lapses in judgment, high blood pressure, blood sugar fluctuations, and dangerous inflammation, among other issues. Designed Specifically for People in Their 40s, 50s, & Beyond: Dr. Saffin, creator of Perfect Sleep CBD, claims melatonin resistance is a problem, particularly for those over 48 years of age. In fact, he claims, “if you’re over 48, melatonin is what’s ruining your precious night-time sleep.” By taking Perfect Sleep CBD daily, you can fight against sleep issues at any age.

Dr. Saffin, creator of Perfect Sleep CBD, claims melatonin resistance is a problem, particularly for those over 48 years of age. In fact, he claims, “if you’re over 48, melatonin is what’s ruining your precious night-time sleep.” By taking Perfect Sleep CBD daily, you can fight against sleep issues at any age. Target the Root Cause of Sleep Issues for Long-Term Relief: People experience sleep disturbances for many reasons. The root cause of many sleep issues, however, is melatonin resistance. By targeting this root cause, Perfect Sleep CBD can promote long-lasting relief.

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The Science Behind Perfect Sleep CBD

A doctor developed Perfect Sleep CBD. Although Dr. Saffin is not a medical doctor, he claims to have two decades of experience in the space and previously worked for UC San Diego. Dr. Saffin used his scientific expertise to formulate the ideal sleep aid supplement. We’ll review Dr. Saffin’s science below.

First, Dr. Saffin cites a study showing CBD, CBN, and other cannabinoids can promote sleep because of stats like:

In one study of 61 adults, 80% reported a huge improvement in sleep after just six days of taking hemp extract with CBD and CBN

In another study, over 60% of patients stayed asleep throughout the night, and roughly the same number slept later in the morning

95% of patients reported falling asleep more easily

Nearly 100% of patients reported getting a more restful sleep

Because of these results, Dr. Saffin claims hemp extract “may be the one and only natural sleep solution that works nearly 100% of the time.”

Melatonin resistance appears to be a real thing. Studies show your body gets accustomed to melatonin over time. As you become resistant to melatonin, you’re less likely to experience effects from your body’s melatonin production or melatonin supplements. A 2010 study, for example, found people with sleep issues also tended to resist melatonin. To test the theory, researchers asked the group to stop taking melatonin for three weeks before resuming taking 0.1 to 1.0mg of melatonin per night. Researchers found men improved sleep significantly after this melatonin washout period.

Multiple studies have connected cannabinoids to sleep, including both CBD and CBN:

CBD was connected to better sleep in a 2019 meta-analysis. Researchers found CBD promoted a calming effect on the central nervous system, which could help you relax and enjoy a more restful sleep. Some even find this relaxation effect extends to psychiatric conditions and serious nervous system disorders like schizophrenia.

CBN has also been linked to better sleep in more recent studies. One 2024 study, for example, found taking 30 to 300mg of cannabinol (CBN) per night helped with insomnia and next-day performance in a group of volunteers. Volunteers slept better and woke up feeling less groggy after taking CBN versus a placebo.

Some take full-spectrum hemp extract to help with sleep. Full-spectrum hemp extracts contain CBD, CBN, and hundreds of other cannabinoids naturally present in the hemp plant. A 2021 Neurotherapeutics study found cannabinoids appeared to have a significant effect on managing common sleep disorders like insomnia, sleep-disordered breathing, and restless leg syndrome. However, researchers found hemp extract was less effective for narcolepsy and parasomnias.

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How to Use Perfect Sleep CBD

Dr. Saffin recommends using Perfect Sleep CBD about one hour before bed to promote a restful sleep:

Shake well before use, as melatonin may settle.

Place 1 full dropper of Perfect Sleep CBD’s fresh-tasting liquid under your tongue about 30 to 60 minutes before your preferred bedtime.

Hold for 30 seconds, then swallow.

Because Perfect Sleep CBD is a liquid tincture, you don’t need to wait for your body to break down a melatonin gummy or capsule. Instead, your body absorbs the tincture quickly, helping you enjoy rapid results.

What’s Inside Perfect Sleep CBD?

Perfect Sleep CBD contains CBD, CBN, and other active ingredients to promote a better night of sleep.

Here are all of the active ingredients in Perfect Sleep CBD and how they work:

Cannabidiol (CBD): Dr. Saffin and his team use cannabidiol (CBD) to help you fall asleep. CBD is one of the natural components of the hemp plant or cannabis plant. Unlike THC, it won’t get you high; instead, CBD is linked to anti-anxiety effects, pain reduction, anti-anxiety effects, and other benefits. Some take CBD daily for anxiety, while others apply it directly to their skin for pain relief. According to Dr. Saffin, CBD can also boost sleep by increasing GABA levels, which helps to calm your body.

Dr. Saffin and his team use cannabidiol (CBD) to help you fall asleep. CBD is one of the natural components of the hemp plant or cannabis plant. Unlike THC, it won’t get you high; instead, CBD is linked to anti-anxiety effects, pain reduction, anti-anxiety effects, and other benefits. Some take CBD daily for anxiety, while others apply it directly to their skin for pain relief. According to Dr. Saffin, CBD can also boost sleep by increasing GABA levels, which helps to calm your body. Cannabinol (CBN): Cannabinol, or CBN, is one of the natural components of the cannabis plant or hemp plant. Like CBD, CBN is non-psychoactive. It won’t get you high. In fact, Dr. Saffin claims CBD “is unbelievably safe” overall. Even when taken at high doses, CBN has a low risk of toxicity and negative side effects. Some people feel sleepy while taking it, but it’s not known for other side effects. Instead, CBN interacts with your CB2 receptors, bypassing your melatonin receptors for a superior night of sleep.

Cannabinol, or CBN, is one of the natural components of the cannabis plant or hemp plant. Like CBD, CBN is non-psychoactive. It won’t get you high. In fact, Dr. Saffin claims CBD “is unbelievably safe” overall. Even when taken at high doses, CBN has a low risk of toxicity and negative side effects. Some people feel sleepy while taking it, but it’s not known for other side effects. Instead, CBN interacts with your CB2 receptors, bypassing your melatonin receptors for a superior night of sleep. Solubilized Melatonin: Many sleep aid supplements contain melatonin. Perfect Sleep CBD, however, is one of the few to contain “solubilized” melatonin. This version of melatonin has a smaller size for better cellular absorption and distribution throughout your body. Your body may struggle to absorb and utilize large melatonin molecules, but smaller molecules have better bioavailability.

Many sleep aid supplements contain melatonin. Perfect Sleep CBD, however, is one of the few to contain “solubilized” melatonin. This version of melatonin has a smaller size for better cellular absorption and distribution throughout your body. Your body may struggle to absorb and utilize large melatonin molecules, but smaller molecules have better bioavailability. Plant, Herb, & Root Extracts: The remaining ingredients in Perfect Sleep CBD’s liquid formula are plant, herb, and root extracts. Although Dr. Saffin provides limited information about this proprietary formula, he suggests it contains natural relaxation aids—like plants with natural tryptophan—to promote a better night of sleep. Your body uses tryptophan as a building block for melatonin, helping to support your body’s melatonin production even further.

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What Does Perfect Sleep CBD Do?

Perfect Sleep CBD is marketed to adults who need a better night’s sleep, from those with serious sleep issues to those who experience an occasional sleepless night.

Here are some of the effects you could experience with Perfect Sleep CBD, according to the official website:

Overcome Melatonin Resistance: Dr. Saffin and his team developed Perfect Sleep CBD to help people overcome the root cause of sleep issues: melatonin resistance. Starting in your 40s, your body becomes resistant to melatonin—even if you don’t take melatonin supplements. This makes it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep. CBD and CBN bypass melatonin receptors (like MT1 and MT2 receptors) to reach endocannabinoid system (ECS) receptors (like CB1 and CB2), promoting restful sleep.

Dr. Saffin and his team developed Perfect Sleep CBD to help people overcome the root cause of sleep issues: melatonin resistance. Starting in your 40s, your body becomes resistant to melatonin—even if you don’t take melatonin supplements. This makes it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep. CBD and CBN bypass melatonin receptors (like MT1 and MT2 receptors) to reach endocannabinoid system (ECS) receptors (like CB1 and CB2), promoting restful sleep. Fall Asleep Quickly & Stay Asleep Longer: Studies suggest CBD, CBN, and other cannabinoids can help you fall asleep more quickly and stay asleep longer. They bypass melatonin receptors like MT1 and MT2, interacting with CB1 and CB2 receptors instead.

Studies suggest CBD, CBN, and other cannabinoids can help you fall asleep more quickly and stay asleep longer. They bypass melatonin receptors like MT1 and MT2, interacting with CB1 and CB2 receptors instead. Wake Up Refreshed: Some sleep supplements cause you to wake up feeling groggy. Perfect Sleep CBD works differently, allowing you to wake up feeling refreshed and clear-headed. Because it contains natural, plant-based ingredients, it can promote a better night of sleep without side effects.

Some sleep supplements cause you to wake up feeling groggy. Perfect Sleep CBD works differently, allowing you to wake up feeling refreshed and clear-headed. Because it contains natural, plant-based ingredients, it can promote a better night of sleep without side effects. Banish Anxiousness: Dr. Saffin and his team cite a study where CBD reduced anxiety in 80% of study subjects. Many people take CBD daily for anxiety and restlessness.

Dr. Saffin and his team cite a study where CBD reduced anxiety in 80% of study subjects. Many people take CBD daily for anxiety and restlessness. Fewer Aches & Pains: Many people take CBD daily, on its own, for aches and pains. Others apply it topically for the same reason. Perfect Sleep CBD can give you fewer aches and pains, according to the official website, helping you enjoy a more pain-free life. In fact, Dr. Saffin cites one study where CBD reduced pain up to 40% compared to placebo.

Many people take CBD daily, on its own, for aches and pains. Others apply it topically for the same reason. Perfect Sleep CBD can give you fewer aches and pains, according to the official website, helping you enjoy a more pain-free life. In fact, Dr. Saffin cites one study where CBD reduced pain up to 40% compared to placebo. More Pleasant Dreams: Some find they experience more pleasant dreams while taking Perfect Sleep CBD. Instead of tossing and turning and experiencing nightmares, you can drift away and relax all night long.

Some find they experience more pleasant dreams while taking Perfect Sleep CBD. Instead of tossing and turning and experiencing nightmares, you can drift away and relax all night long. Stronger Libido: Your body produces roughly 90% of your sex hormones overnight. If you’re not sleeping well, your body may not produce sex hormones like testosterone and estrogen. Perfect Sleep CBD can promote a stronger libido, boosting sex drive while supporting hormone balance.

Your body produces roughly 90% of your sex hormones overnight. If you’re not sleeping well, your body may not produce sex hormones like testosterone and estrogen. Perfect Sleep CBD can promote a stronger libido, boosting sex drive while supporting hormone balance. Reduce Risk of Weight Gain, Blood Sugar Concerns, & Heart Health Issues: Perfect Sleep CBD doesn’t directly claim to lead to weight loss, better blood sugar, and improved heart health; however, a better night of sleep is associated with all these things. When you sleep better, your body can better manage weight, blood sugar, and cardiovascular risk factors. Poor sleep is linked to metabolic syndrome, while good sleep is linked to better overall health.

Perfect Sleep CBD doesn’t directly claim to lead to weight loss, better blood sugar, and improved heart health; however, a better night of sleep is associated with all these things. When you sleep better, your body can better manage weight, blood sugar, and cardiovascular risk factors. Poor sleep is linked to metabolic syndrome, while good sleep is linked to better overall health. Improve Overall Quality of Life: Perfect Sleep CBD could impact overall quality of life because of its effects on the metrics above. Better sleep can help with mood, memory, relationships, sex life, and happiness, leading to a better quality of life.

Buy Perfect Sleep CBD today and start enjoying the benefits!

How Much Does Perfect Sleep CBD Cost?

Perfect Sleep CBD is priced at $59 to $79 per bottle as part of a 2024 promotion. The ordinary retail price is $118 per bottle. All six-bottle purchases come with a 50% discount off the ordinary retail price and free shipping.

Here’s how much you’ll pay for Perfect Sleep CBD when buying online today:

2 Bottles: $158 ($79 Per Bottle) + Shipping

$158 ($79 Per Bottle) + Shipping 4 Bottles: $276 ($69 Per Bottle) + Shipping

$276 ($69 Per Bottle) + Shipping 6 Bottles: $354 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

You must buy at least two bottles to order Perfect Sleep CBD online.

All Perfect Sleep CBD purchases come with a satisfaction guarantee. You can try Perfect Sleep CBD and decide if you like it. If not, return the bottles for a full refund. According to the official Perfect Sleep CBD website, fewer than 2% of customers request a refund.

Who Makes Perfect Sleep CBD?

Perfect Sleep CBD is manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-compliant facility in the United States.

On the official website, Dr. Jean-Michel Saffin is listed as the chief formulator of Perfect Sleep CBD. He has 20+ years of experience in cellular biology and previously worked for UC San Diego. He used his scientific expertise to formulate the perfect blend of ingredients in Perfect Sleep CBD.

Use the official website to contact the Perfect Sleep CBD customer service team.

Conclusion

Formulated with a blend of CBD, CBN, and other active ingredients, Perfect Sleep CBD aims to promote powerful effects on sleep, relaxation, and overall health – without the side effects of traditional sleep formulas.

Taking one full dropper of Perfect Sleep CBD before bed each night can help overcome melatonin resistance using natural ingredients.

Discover how Perfect Sleep CBD could promote better sleep for you by buying Perfect Sleep CBD online today through the official online store. As part of a 2024 promotion, you can buy Perfect Sleep CBD for as little as $59 per bottle – a steep discount from the ordinary retail price of $118 per bottle.

Visit the official website to learn more today!