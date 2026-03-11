National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Puget Sound region

Many trees fell during a November 2024 windstorm in the Puget Sound area. COURTESY FILE PHOTO, City of Kent

A wind advisory remains in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 through 6 a.m. Thursday, March 12 throughout much of the Puget Sound region, including King County.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected for portions of northwest and west central Washington, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, according to the NWS. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Outdoor objects should be secured.