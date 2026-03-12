No Kings rallies set for March 28 across King County

Screenshot shows a map of No Kings rallies in King County for March 28, 2026.

A sign from a No Kings protest in Renton in 2025. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing

No Kings rallies have been scheduled across King County and the nation March 28 in response to the federal government’s policies.

The website nokings.org allows users to search for a demonstration near their zip code and sign up to attend.

Rallies in King County on March 28 include:

• Federal Way: Noon to 2 p.m. at South 320th Street and Pacific Highway South.

• Auburn: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Auburn Way North and 15th Street NE.

• Enumclaw: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event’s address is private. Sign up at nokings.org for details.

• Maple Valley: Noon to 2 p.m. at Four Corners, 26520 Maple Valley Black Diamond Road SE.

• Covington: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Southeast 272nd Street and 168th Place Southeast.

• Kent: Noon to 2 p.m. on James Street by Kent Station, 300 W. James St.

• Des Moines: Noon to 2 p.m. at Big Catch Plaza, 21640 Marine View Dr. S.

• Renton: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 700 S. Grady Way.

• Renton: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Landing (719 N. 10th St.)

• Tukwila: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. next to IHOP at 17250 Southcenter Pkwy.

• Issaquah: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 10th Avenue Northwest and Northwest Sammamish Road.

• Sammamish: 11 a.m. to noon. The event’s address is private. Sign up at nokings.org for details.

• North Bend: 10 a.m. to noon at North Bend Way and Bendigo Boulevard North.

• Duvall/Carnation: 10:30 a.m. to noon at Big Rock Park, 26410 NE 140th St.

• Mercer Island: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Aubrey Davis Lid Park, 2223 W. Mercer Way.

• Bellevue: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 14801 NE Bel Red Road.

• Kirkland: 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Marina Park Al Locke Pavilion, 25 Lakeshore Plaza.

• Bothell: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at intersection of SR 522 and SR 527 (Park at Bothell Landing).

• Vashon: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Southwest Bank Road and Vashon Highway Southwest.

• West Seattle: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Seattle Junction and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alaska Junction.

• Seattle: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Colman Dock (801 Alaskan Way) with a march to Cal Anderson Park. A rally is set for noon to 4 p.m. at Cal Anderson Park, 1635 11th Ave. There are also rallies in Ballard, Wedgwood and Madison Park.

The purpose of the rallies, according to nokings.com: “When our families are under attack and costs are pushing people to the brink, silence is not an option. We will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence. America does not belong to strongmen, greedy billionaires, or those who rule through fear. It belongs to us, the people.”

In 2025, millions of people across the country participated in No Kings rallies in response to actions and policies by President Donald Trump and his administration. According to NoKings.org, nearly seven million Americans gathered nationwide in over 2,700 cities and towns for peaceful rallies in Oct. 2025. There were two million more participants than at the previous rallies in June.