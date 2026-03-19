Seniors benefit from ElderMove Alliance seminars

Former Mercer Island resident Mindy Garner, who began her real estate career locally, often returns to the area to present ElderMove Alliance seminars to guide seniors along the path in their living situation.

The free two-day informational events — which feature 10 speakers — focus on downsizing and senior housing options, moving into senior housing, estate sales and selling the home.

She and her husband Michael, who was working in the senior housing industry, launched ElderMove Alliance in 2002 and began bringing their seminars to seniors. A seminar at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center is slated for March 24 and 31 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Mindy and her group of speakers will return to the Island next year. To RSVP, call (425) 649-5178.

Next up are seminars on April 21 and 28 at the North Bellevue Community Center (10 a.m. to 1 p.m., call 425-452-7681 to RSVP) and May 21 and 28 at the South Bellevue Community Center (2-4 p.m., call 425-452-6885 to RSVP). All seminars include lunch.

Mindy noted that if people can’t attend the seminars, they can call ElderMove Alliance and she and others can meet them to provide help at their home.

Katie Herzog, Mercer Island’s recreation program supervisor, shared the city’s thoughts on Mindy’s organization that embraces the values of respect, confidence, independence, resources and future: “ElderMove Alliance is a valued partner in bringing expert guidance to our community of seniors. They have participated in our Senior Resource Fair for all three years and have hosted well-attended seminars at the Mercer Island Community Center, supporting older adults through important life transitions. We appreciate their knowledge and strong community connections, which help seniors navigate aging with confidence and maintain their independence.”

Mindy, who resides in Bellevue and has continued her real estate career in that city, said the seminars are popular and they’ve received excellent feedback from attendees.

“Once they hear those 20-minute speeches, then when they move forward (and) if they choose to do this, then you can take a deeper dive into it later as you move through the process,” Mindy said. “People are liking this and they’re benefiting from it.”

When ElderMove Alliance helps people get rid of clutter in their homes and aids them in moving into safer spaces, Mindy said it makes a huge difference in their lives.

“It’s very gratifying. I just love helping seniors get where they need to be,” Mindy said.

One senior who utilized ElderMove Alliance’s services said on its site that they are angels who were exquisite in every detail. The client added that detectives could learn from them.

For information, visit: https://eldermove.com/.