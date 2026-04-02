PSE awards new Transportation Emission Reduction grants throughout Eastside

Applications are now being accepted for 2026 Transportation Emission Reduction grants at pse.com. Application period ends July, 1 2026. Photo courtesy of Puget Sound Energy.

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) has announced the inaugural recipients of the Transportation Emission Reduction (TER) Grant Program awards, with over $7.2 million going to 25 organizations throughout the Puget Sound.

“We’re thrilled to see PSE launch this program,” said Washington Department of Ecology (DOE) Director Casey Sixkiller. “It’s a fantastic example of how the state’s Clean Fuel Standard helps utilities invest in clean transportation options that make daily life better for everyone.”

The grants are “designed to support local, community-centered projects helping to reduce transportation-related emissions. Example projects include electric mobility hubs, fleet electrification, workforce development programs, and more,” says PSE.

Funded through the DOE’s Clean Fuel Standard, recipients include several organizations throughout south and eastern King County, including Visit Bellevue and the City of Bellevue; Seattle Latino Chamber of Commerce in Kirkland; African Community Housing and Development in SeaTac; Zeem Solutions LLC in SeaTac; Climate Solutions in Tukwila; Korean-American Chamber of Commerce of WA State (KAACCWA) in Tukwila; EV Math in King, Kitsap, Kittitas, Pierce, Skagit, Thurston and Whatcom counties; Greatest Seattle Korean Association in King County; and National Energy Foundation in King County.

According to PSE, the program offers “three distinct funding mechanisms to support transportation electrification projects,” including the TER Project Grant, which is direct funding for electric mobility and transportation projects; TER Grant Matching, which matches funds for non-PSE grants that support TER projects; TER Grant Writing, which funds grant writing services to help organizations apply for non-PSE grants that support TER projects.

The remaining recipients are the following:

Boys & Girls Club of Skagit County

Camp Korey in Mount Vernon

City of Bellingham

City of Carnation

Community Action of Skagit County in Mount Vernon, Concrete and Anacortes

Helping Hands Food Bank of Sedro-Woolley

Lighthouse Mission Ministries in Bellingham

Mobility For All in Bremerton

Skagit Conservation District in Mount Vernon

Suquamish Tribe

Sustainable Connections in Bellingham

Swinomish Tribal Community in La Conner

Vamos Outdoors Project in Bellingham

Whatcom Council on Aging in Bellingham

Whidbey Camano Land Trust in Greenbank and Coupeville

TER Project grant applications for 2026 are open from April 1, 2026 to July 1, 2026. Organizations are encouraged to apply at pse.com.