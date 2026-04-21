John Nelson | Obit

Published April 21, 2026

John Arthur NelsonNovember 16, 1935 – December 28, 2025John Arthur Nelson passed away peacefully on 12/28/2025 at Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland. He had just celebrated his 90th birthday. He will be

honored on May 20th at Tahoma National Cemetery at 18600 SE 240th St. Kent’Washington. The service will be held at 11:30 with a celebration

of his life to follow at the Redmond Eagles 11440 Avondale Rd Redmond starting at 2:00 pm. Please see Barton Funeral home, Kirkland for John’s full obituary.