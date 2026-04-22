Bothell student wins corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship award

National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) has announced that North Creek High School senior Jeremy Seung Il Antone has won a corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship award in the 71st annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

He is among approximately 700 distinguished high school seniors to garner these awards. Most of these awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year, according to a press release.

The Bothell resident will receive a Boeing scholarship and listed a probable career field of physics.