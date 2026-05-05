Seahawks name Kent student as Flag Football Player of the Year

Diya Thomas handed the player of the year jersey from former Seahawks wide receiver Ben Obomanu. Photo provided by Robby Mullikin.

Diya Thomas was honored with a custom jersey as she was named Flag Football Player of the Year. Ben Ray / The Reporter

Kentwood High School’s Diya Thomas was named the 2026 Seahawks Flag Football Player of the Year on May 5 and was honored with a parade of champions outside of the Kentwood common area.

“Right before I kind of knew something was happening, I heard something through the walls,” Thomas said.

The Conquerors’ head coach Von Phothisane found out weeks before and besides his coaching staff, no one else at the school knew Thomas was going to be honored in this way. She was also genuinely shocked when she walked out of the main Kentwood doors to cheers from her schoolmates.

“She is a phenomenal student and athlete. I think this award is the cherry on top to what she could be,” Phothisane said. “That girl has never cracked, folded or succumbed to any pressure. She thrives in it.”

Thomas played soccer, flag football and softball in her career at Kentwood. An infectious personality on the field and an even better person off the field, Thomas didn’t hesitate to credit her teammates.

“I can name 10 other players on this team, but I am blessed to have this award,” Thomas said.

Thomas’ family was in attendance for the recognition along with a pair of Seahawks cheerleaders and former Seahawks wide receiver Ben Obomanu, who gifted Thomas a Seahawks jersey with “Flag Football Player of the Year” on the back.

“It was really special. I am so grateful to have teammates and coaches who care for me enough to pull this whole thing together,” Thomas said.

The Seahawks have played a major role in the growth and development of girls flag football in Washington state. Both Thomas and Phothisane talked about the Seahawks’ involvement in the community and especially flag football.

“It’s insane that no one was playing this sport a few years ago in high school. It’s crazy that it has come this far and recognized by the Seahawks. It’s a testament to how the Seahawks recognize sports like this and reach out to the community,” Thomas said.

“It means a lot to me, Diya, my team and the community. Everybody sees this award and pokes their ears up. The Seahawks have done a phenomenal job at promoting the sport and giving our athletes a place to play,” Phothisane said.

In her award winning season, Thomas reached another level on the football field. She had 21 total touchdowns (15 passing, 6 rushing) in the regular season and added 15 in the playoffs. She was the NPSL MVP and the offensive player of the year.

Flag football started its first official season this winter as it was sanctioned by the WIAA in April 2025. But Kentwood has had a team in association with the Seahawks for the past three seasons.

Thomas thought about that decision when she was walking through the tunnel. “I wasn’t even going to play this year, I wasn’t fully sold on it. But then Coach P came up to me and convinced me to play. I am really grateful,” Thomas said.

This award is the start of something special for Thomas and Kentwood. She is looking forward to what Kentwood flag football will be when she graduates. “I think it can be incredible. I think they are going to be amazing, next year and the years to come,” Thomas said.

The Seahawks announced Thomas will attend training camp and a regular season game where she will be honored during the game.