Bothell officer-involved shooting under investigation

A Bothell Police Department (BPD) officer-involved shooting occurred in the early morning of May 19 in a 7-Eleven parking lot in the 20800 block of Bothell-Everett Highway.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) is currently investigating the incident, which happened just after 12:20 a.m. when the officer pulled in behind a vehicle and intended to make contact after the driver made an illegal U-turn, according to a SMART press release.

After the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot, another passenger occupied the driver’s seat as the officer approached the vehicle. One of the passengers then pointed a firearm at the officer.

“The officer fired multiple rounds toward the vehicle. The suspects then reversed the vehicle, rammed the officer’s patrol vehicle, and fled the scene,” reads the press release, adding that the suspect vehicle dropped off a 19-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds at St. Anne Hospital in Burien about an hour after the incident took place. After being transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the injured man remains in stable condition.

No officer injuries had been reported at press time, according to a BPD social media post.

SMART said the suspect vehicle was found unoccupied in Burien and seized as evidence, and the original driver and additional passengers have not been located.