Support WA State Parks with specialty license plates

Funds from these plates, which depict a waterfall and a mountain range, help go towards park programming.

Getting a specialty Washington State Parks license plate not only shows off your outdoor pride for the Pacific Northwest — it helps fund some of the most popular state park events throughout Washington and King County, from Junior Ranger programs to outdoor concerts, festivals and workshops.

According to the Washington State Parks department, for every purchased plate and renewal, state parks receives $28, which goes directly toward programs like the Junior Ranger activity booklets and programs for kids, visitor and interpretive centers and exhibits (like the model volcano at the Mount St. Helens Visitor Center), programming for folk and traditional arts that range from live performances, concerts, workshops and festivals.

Last year, funds from the plates went towards the Ubuntu Nerudo African Heritage Cultural festival and the United Communities of Laos Summer Festival at Lake Sammamish, along with Cambodian Cultural Celebration at Saltwater. This year, the plate sales will provide staff support for Midsommarfest at St. Edwards on June 28 in Kenmore.

The steps are simple to get a specially designed state parks plate:

1. Decide what will be on the license plate

2. Learn the initial cost

3. Submit payment and application

4. Update Good-to-Go! account (if needed)

5. Renew plates annually

As of June 2026, initial costs for plates with the next available number are: $162 for a passenger vehicle or truck; $80 for a motorcycle; $110 for a trailer.

Otherwise, initial costs for personalized plates are: $214 for a passenger vehicle or truck; $132 for a motorcycle; $162 for a trailer. If the trailer is a camper, motorhome or travel trailer, an extra $8 abandoned recreational vehicle (ARV) disposal fee will be charged. Yearly plate renewal fees will apply.

In order to receive the state parks plates, applicants must be a Washington state vehicle owner. Applications can be made online at dol.wa.gov/vehicles-and-boats/license-plates/get-custom-plates/special-design-plates/washington-state-parks.