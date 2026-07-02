Planning an Independence Day trip to Rainier? Here are some tips

The Paradise Inn and Mount Rainier viewed from the Paradise Valley Road on June 12. Photo courtesy NPS

Editor’s note: The following is a press release from Mount Rainier National Park.

Are you planning a visit to Mount Rainier National Park for 4th of July holiday?

All three days of the holiday weekend, Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, are fee free days!

All entrance fees are waived at National Park Service sites across the country, including Mount Rainier National Park. Plan ahead to have a safe and enjoyable visit:

– Summer weekends are busy! To avoid congestion, plan to arrive early or late in the day at trailheads and busy areas such as Paradise and Sunrise. Have a backup plan in case parking is full at your destination.

– Sunrise Road will open July 4, with information services available at the Sunrise Visitor Center over the weekend. Bring water, food, and supplies with you.

Check road status at go.nps.gov/MORAroads

– White River Campground is partially opening today, July 1. Loops A & B are open only. NOTE: There is NO WATER at White River Campground. Porta-potties available. Bring water and any supplies you need with you.

– A fire ban is in effect parkwide. All campfires & the ignition of wood, briquettes, or any fuel in fire pits, fire pans, & BBQ grills is prohibited.

– The Jackson Visitor Center and Paradise Inn are open at Paradise. The Longmire Museum and National Park Inn are open at Longmire. Wilderness information centers are open in Longmire, Paradise, and White River.

Check hours of operation at go.nps.gov/MORAhours

– The Ohanapecosh Campground Area, including day parking, picnic areas, visitor center, restrooms, parking lots, trails, & amphitheater, remains closed for construction this summer. The Silver Falls Trail is open starting from the Grove of the Patriarchs parking lot as an out-and-back hike only. The Silver Falls trailhead in the Ohanapecosh Campground is closed.

Learn more about Park Construction impacts at go.nps.gov/MountRainierConstruction

– There continues to be no public access to Carbon River & Mowich Lake from State Route 165 due to the closure of the SR165/Fairfax Bridge. Carbon River & Mowich Lake can still be reached with long-distance hiking via the Wonderland Trail inside the park.