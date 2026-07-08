Harvey Robicheau | Obit

Published July 8, 2026

Harvey John Robicheau

January 26, 1938- June 11, 2026

Harvey John Robicheau, age 88, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away peacefully on June 11, 2026. He was born in Medford, Massachusetts to Herbert Henry & Eileen Trese Robicheau on January 26, 1938.

Harvey is survived by his wife, Carol Tessom Barnhart. He is survived by his children, Rochelle (Richard) Totten, Henry (Susan) Robicheau, Sarah (Jonathan) Stoetzer and Beth ( Pierce) Wirthlin. Also four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Harvey was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Robicheau Lescalleet and his 1st great grand child, Justin Robicheau.

His ashes will be spread at a later date per his wishes.