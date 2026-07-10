Woodinville man indicted for money theft in South King County

A Woodinville man has been indicted for stealing $440,000 from financial institutions in Renton and Tukwila.

Joshua Shore, 41, has been indicted for 30 federal felonies related to his scheme to steal from financial institutions where he worked and then laundered money through other banks.

“This defendant allegedly victimized two financial institutions, stealing huge piles of cash and casting suspicion on all the employees who worked there,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd said. “His attempted cover-up – repeated deposits of thousands of dollars to other bank’s ATMs, provided a trail for law enforcement and will be part of our work to hold him accountable for the theft and money laundering.”

Between July 2019 and April 2022, Shore was employed by Wells Fargo as an operations manager at the company’s cash vault in Tukwila, according to the indictment. There, he allegedly stole approximately $40,000 on Dec. 6, 2021, and approximately $100,000 on Jan. 28, 2022, as cash from the vault. Shore then allegedly made smaller deposits of hundred-dollar bills into BECU ATM locations in Issaquah and Bothell to avoid suspicion.

Shore then worked as at market manager at First Financial Northwest, operated by Global Federal Credit Union, from Sept. 2023 to Dec. 2025. While working there, he allegedly stole approximately $300,000 of cash from the vault, on or close to Oct. 10, 2025. He again allegedly laundered money into JP Morgan Chase ATMs in Mill Creek and Everett.

The indictment said Shore’s role and experience in the banking industry allowed him to be familiar with Wells Fargo’s and First Financial Northwest’s anti-money laundering protocols. Federal law requires those institutions to file a currency transaction report for any cash transaction exceeding $10,000 conducted by or on behalf of a single person in a single business day.

Theft by an employee from a financial institution is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. The types of money laundering alleged in this case are punishable by up to 20 years or 10 years in prison depending on the count.