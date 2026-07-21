Officer-involved shooting in SeaTac, Renton PD leads case

The Renton Police Department is leading an investigation in an officer-involved shooting resulting in a death in SeaTac.

The Valley Independent Investigation Team (VIIT) responded to a shooting at 10:05 p.m. on July 19 involving King County deputies. The deputies responded to a collision at the intersection of S 192nd and 16th Ave. S in SeaTac, where an altercation resulted “in gunfire and the death of a 33-year-old male,” according to the VIIT.

The Renton Police Department is the lead VIIT agency in the active investigation. VIIT is a multi-jurisdictional team that includes a number of area law enforcement agencies to investigate incidents involving police officers. The team consists of the police departments of Auburn, Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, Port of Seattle, Renton and Tukwila.