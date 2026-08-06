King County issues temporary outdoor fire ban for unincorporated areas

Editor’s note: The following is a press release from the King County Department of Local Services.

King County Fire Marshal Eric Urban has issued a Stage 2 burn ban for unincorporated King County that will take effect at 12:01 a.m., Friday.

Stage 2 burn bans will be issued in neighboring incorporated cities via coordination with the King County Fire Chiefs Association and Fire Marshals.

During a Stage 2 burn ban, all outdoor fires — such as those in backyard fire pits or campfires that use chopped firewood or charcoal — are prohibited.

Any person with a recreational fire who fails to take immediate action to extinguish or otherwise discontinue such burning when ordered or notified to do so can be charged with a misdemeanor.

The region has experienced consecutive weeks of elevated temperatures, and upcoming forecasts call for much of the same. The dry summer and high temperatures have significantly increased the wildfire risk among trees, grass, bushes, and other local vegetation. Couple those conditions with the recent fires in Eastern Washington and the region, the risk of wildfires has increased as firefighting resources are stretched thinner.

“King County continues to be inundated by high temperatures and dry conditions—forecasted weather does not appear to provide relief for the foreseeable future,” Urban said. “You can help keep our region, neighborhoods, our forests, and first responders safe by adhering to the elevated burn restrictions.”

The use of manufactured portable outdoor devices is allowed, including barbeques and patio warmers that are used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Approved fuel devices—including those that rely on charcoal, natural gas, or propane gas—are also allowed. Please use caution when disposing of charcoal remains. People who smoke should exercise extreme caution with their ashes and when they’re extinguishing cigarettes.

The county’s fire marshal asks residents to be diligent and respectful of their neighbors, and to remember that this is a demanding time for first responders.

For more information, please visit the county’s fire safety burn ban webpage.