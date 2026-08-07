Geraldine Olsen Obit

Published August 7, 2026

Geraldine Sue Olsen

December 23, 1943- July 28, 2026

Geri Olsen, 82, of Bozeman passed away on July 28, 2026.

Geraldine Sue (Clark) Olsen was born on December 23, 1943, to Robert and Gladys Clark in Kirkland, WA. The third of four children, Geri grew up in a loving family northeast of Seattle, WA. After graduating from Bothell High School in 1962, she attended Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, WA, before transferring to Western Washington University in Bellingham. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education and accepted her first teaching position in Monroe, WA. It was in Bothell that she met her future husband, William August Olsen, on a blind date. Will and Geri married on August 16, 1968. They moved to St. Paul where Geri taught at a nearby elementary school while Will finished his seminary studies. Geri and Will’s daughter Jennifer was born while they were living in Hanley Falls, MN. In 1976 the family moved to Havre, MT, where sons Kristofer and Joshua were born. Geri was actively involved at Messiah Lutheran Church, leading music, singing in the choir, and participating in various church organizations. For over 15 years, she taught preschool and kindergarten in Havre. Geri also became a reading specialist, supporting students in their early literacy journeys.

In 1999, Geri and Will moved to Webster, SD, where she continued teaching until her retirement, demonstrating tremendous flexibility at that point in her career by teaching different grade levels in consecutive years. Geri was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and valued the friendships she made. After she and Will retired, they stayed busy with church and community activities, golfing, traveling, and attending their grandchildren’s activities and events. In May 2022, Will and Geri moved to Bozeman, MT, to be near family. Geri was active at Christ the King Lutheran Church, participating in choir and Bible study groups.

Geri was a talented and passionate educator, living out her vocation for 30 years, inspiring young minds with compassion and empathy. Geri was the type of teacher who was committed to every student’s success. She spent countless hours refining her lessons, creating hands-on learning opportunities, and engaging students with creative lessons and activities. Her classrooms were full of vibrant colors and thoughtful learning centers. That same creativity would also show up at home, where she enjoyed decorating for holidays (every holiday!) and welcoming friends and neighbors into the Olsen home for celebrations big and small. A passionate lifelong reader, Geri took every opportunity to read to her students, and then in her later years as a grandmother to her grandchildren. Geri loved to laugh and make others laugh; she possessed a subtle dry wit and could crack up a room. Geri was a talented musician, playing the clarinet and singing throughout her schooling, in college and in every church choir where she was a member. She loved making music and supporting the musical exploits of her children and grandchildren from elementary school concerts to middle and high school concerts to St. Olaf College and the Bozeman Symphony. Geri loved spending time outdoors and was a great advocate for getting her children outside.

Geri lived and loved as a model of joy and humility, shining as a sister, a wife, a mother, and a grandmother. The qualities that her children loved about her were simply a part of who she was and we learned through the best kind of apprenticeship. She loved large and she bravely demonstrated her love in her smile, in her beautiful singing voice, in her hugs, and in the way she made others feel cared for. Reviewing photos of Geri shows countless examples of her being at every concert, recital, sporting event, and worship service that her friends and family were a part of. Even in her final years where mobility was a challenge, she would devotedly watch livestreams and recordings that would form the basis of her next conversations with those involved.

Geri and Will were married 56 years. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Olsen Krengel, her husband, Jeff Olsen Krengel, and their son William of St. Paul, MN; her sons, Kristofer Olsen, his wife, Allison Wynhoff Olsen, and their two children Sora and Kavi, of Bozeman, MT; and Joshua Olsen, his wife, Bina Peters, and their son Nash of Bozeman, MT. Geri is also survived by her sisters Judy Raymond of Bothell, WA, and Gwen Claffey (John) of Snohomish, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband William, parents Robert and Gladys Clark, and sister Joan LeMay.

The Funeral Service will be Monday, August 10, at 10:00 A.M. at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Bozeman, MT, with a visitation beforehand beginning at 9:00 A.M. The funeral will be followed by a reception at the church and graveside service at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman. The service will be live streamed: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCauQv0LTzP9QzZonvq4ZUiA

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following non-profit organizations that Geri was passionate about.

Christ the King Lutheran Church, Bozeman, MT https://ctkbozeman.org/give

Montana Professional Teaching Foundation, Helena MT http://www.mfpe.org/foundation/

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com