Seahawks wide receivers continue to impress at Renton training camp

The Seattle Seahawks offense has been one of the main stories in training camp so far. Sam Darnold, in his second year, looks to build on an impressive Super Bowl winning season, with weapons like Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, he very well may.

But on Aug. 5 at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, the Hawks defense made headways and won the day. The offense looked frustrated, apart from a couple explosive plays on offense, the defending side of the ball was playing with a different type of energy and confidence.

Here are some takeaways from from the practice:

1. Julian Love is ready to take another step forward

On a defense that runs under the radar already, Love might be the most underappreciated player in the starting 11. At the safety position Love does it all and on Aug. 5, he showed it. He covered tight ends, got downhill on run plays and blew up screen passes all day during team play. Love missed a good chunk of time last season playing only eight of the Seahawks 17 games. At training camp he is still seen getting extra attention with a weighted sprint cable machine working on his mobility and change of direction.

But with a healthy Love, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald can reach into his bag of tricks and use Love in creative and unique ways.

2. Seahawk wide receiver room depth on full display

With Jake Bobo sidelined and Tory Horton returning from injury, the Seahawk wide receiver room has a crack in the door. Montorie Foster Jr. is making a case to blow that door open and find his way onto the field. It is a stacked room already, with Smith-Njigba, Kupp and Rasheed Shaheed so for Foster to make it he has to be excellent and he had a great day on Aug. 5.

Foster didn’t drop a pass all day, he had great hands and showed excellent concentration with catches through traffic. He had an impressive grab down the sideline as well from Jalen Milroe as his camp continued to get better and better. But watch out for Foster to snag a roster spot, he was signed to the practice squad in December 2025.

Cody White also stepped up in the team portion of practice. He was able to find separation and had impressive grabs both at the red zone part of practice and during 11 v. 11.

White has been in the Seahawks building the last two seasons as he enters his third season with the Hawks. White hasn’t made the biggest impact with just five total receptions in his two seasons with Seattle, but has added much needed depth over the past two seasons. White is a dominating presence standing at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds according to ESPN, White can run most of the route tree needed to be successful.

3. Hard Knocks effect

With HBO in and around Seahawks training camp filming the hit documentary series “Hard Knocks,” it’s hard not to notice. With the first episode debuting on Aug. 4 fans got a unique perspective on how the Seahawks operate on and off the field. Macdonald referred to it as “a gift from the football God’s” to be featured on the show and had even more great things to say about the first episode.

“There are people everywhere they are like crawling out of cupboards,” Macdonald said in the post-practice press conference. “We have a really high appreciation for how they have gone about their business and the spirit of what they are trying to capture.”

One of the storylines in the first episode was a scrum that took place at one of the first fully-padded practices with an altercation between fullback Brady Russell and linebacker Derick Hall. Some lines were definitely crossed, but the two made up on screen and also Hall talked about how much of a family and brotherhood the Seahawks are under Macdonald.

“I think it is authentic and shows who we are as a team,” Hall said. “At the end of the day we love each other here. We are a team, we are a brotherhood. At the end of the day we go in the locker room and hug it out.

“That’s what we do really well out here. That is a part that is our advantage, it goes no further than out here (the practice field).”

The Seahawks head to Lumen Field on Aug. 8 for Football Fest as training camp continues and the preseason creeps ever closer. The first and only home preseason game is Aug. 15 against the Dallas Cowboys.