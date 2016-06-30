Firefighers pass by the entrance to the Bothell Mall following a fire on July 22. IAN TERRY/The Herald

Capps Club opening, closing, reopening leads most-read stories of 2016

This year has been marked with big news in Bothell and Kenmore,…

 

The Kirkland Police Department closed parts of Juanita Drive early Friday morning after a car drove off the road and struck a power pole. Matt Phelps/Kirkland Reporter

Section of Juanita Drive in Kirkland closed during Friday morning commute due to major accident

 

University of Washington Bothell - Contributed art

UW Bothell receives $100,000 from Coca-Cola to improve first-generation graduation rates

  • 3 days ago

 

EvergreenHealth honors Health Heroes

  • 5 days ago

 

City of Bothell Main Street Enhancement Project meeting scheduled for Jan. 11

  • 5 days ago

 

Luis Camarena of Kenmore graduates from the Washington Youth Academy on Dec. 17 and is congratulated by Major General Bret Daugherty and Secretary of State Kim Wyman. Contributed photo

Kenmore teen graduates from Washington Youth Academy

Luis Camarena of Kenmore was among the 149 cadets who graduated from…

  • 3 days ago

 

Kenmore City Council to host Coffee with Council Jan. 21

Kenmore City Council is extending an invitation for coffee and a conversation…

  • 3 days ago

 

Shorecrest beats Bothell in QFC Classic title game

Without a big man of their own, the Cougars had trouble containing…

 

Taya Corosdale scores 28 as Bothell routs Juanita

Senior post Taya Corosdale tied her season-high with 28 points as the…

 

Artist David Baker poses with some of his pieces on display in the Museum of Special Art’s “Colors of My World” exhibit. CATHERINE KRUMMEY/Bothell Reporter

‘Colors of My World’ exhibit features vibrant pieces by artists with disabilities

 

Youth art show continuing through the holidays in Kenmore

  • 2 weeks ago

 

Have a yuge New Year | Cartoon

Have a yuge New Year | Cartoon for Dec. 30 - Frank…

  • 2 days ago

 

Letters to the editor can be submitted to editor@kirklandreporter.com.

Two-tiered driver’s licensing legislation has to go | Letter

Where do we get politicians like those who inhabit the halls of the Washington State Legislature?

  • 4 days ago

 

Patrons at Zulu’s Board Game Cafe in Bothell play games. Contributed photo

Zulu’s Board Game Cafe grows steady base of regulars

 

Bothell business closed by public health inspector

  • 1 week ago

 

