Capps Club opening, closing, reopening leads most-read stories of 2016
This year has been marked with big news in Bothell and Kenmore,…
The Latest
State Parks Commison annouces second Saint Edward Seminary meeting
Sen. Rosemary McAuliffe shares ‘retirement’ plans
Agenda for Saint Edward Seminary special meeting posted
City of Bothell invites applicants for boards and commissions
UW Bothell student video on Islamophobia goes viral
Former UW Bothell student pleads guilty in mass killing
News
Kenmore teen graduates from Washington Youth Academy
Luis Camarena of Kenmore was among the 149 cadets who graduated from…
Kenmore City Council to host Coffee with Council Jan. 21
Kenmore City Council is extending an invitation for coffee and a conversation…
Attempted purse snatching reported in Bothell
UW Bothell Digital Future Lab donates 10,000 copies of video game to military nonprofit
46th District send off event, town hall meeting set for Jan. 4
Bothell high school seniors invited to apply for scholarship
Snohomish County Community Transit holiday service
Sports
Shorecrest beats Bothell in QFC Classic title game
Without a big man of their own, the Cougars had trouble containing…
Taya Corosdale scores 28 as Bothell routs Juanita
Senior post Taya Corosdale tied her season-high with 28 points as the…
Tyson leads Bothell past Juanita in QFC semifinal
Injuries pile up as Bothell blows by Snohomish in QFC Classic opener
Inglemoor boys lose, girls win at holiday tournaments
Bothell Holiday Tournament to begin Dec. 28 | Boys basketball tournament schedule
Inglemoor boys win BC tournament opener; girls fall to Lake Stevens
Life
Opinion
Have a yuge New Year | Cartoon
Have a yuge New Year | Cartoon for Dec. 30 - Frank…
Two-tiered driver’s licensing legislation has to go | Letter
Where do we get politicians like those who inhabit the halls of the Washington State Legislature?
Business
