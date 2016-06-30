- Menu
State parks commission approves St. Edward Seminary lease proposal
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission unanimously approved a motion directing…
The Latest
Bothell man escapes house fire with minor injuries
Hundreds attend St. Edward Seminary public hearing
Prosecutors question self-defense claim in fatal Bothell shooting
Kenmore puts foot down on 520 bridge
DelBene selected to serve on House Ways and Means Committee
Flu straining health systems in Snohomish County
News
Snohomish County Community Transit has limited commuter service on MLK Jr. Day
Snohomish County Community Transit will run local buses within Snohomish County on…
Homeless man arrested after choking ex-girlfriend near Sammamish River Trail | Bothell Police blotter
The blotter feature is both a description of a small selection of…
Bothell Police Department reaffirms policy on immigration
Eastside police departments examine future of proactive policing
Single-lane closure scheduled for 51st Avenue SE
Man assaults wife with spoon during dinner | King County Sheriff’s blotter
14-year-old boy involved in robbery of Kenmore Safeway | King County Sheriff’s blotter
Sports
Bothell quarterback Jacob Sirmon named 2018 All-American
Jacob Sirmon called it a dream come true: Bothell High’s standout quarterback…
Bothell rallies past Woodinville for critical conference victory
Earlier this season, Bothell High girls basketball coach Kent Shaefer spoke of…
Prep roundup: Inglemoor boys lose to Mount Si, Bothell boys beat Woodinville
Cougars dominate Issaquah, prepare for KingCo showdown with Woodinville
Shorecrest beats Bothell in QFC Classic title game
Bothell’s Brandon Stride swims state-qualifying time in loss to Skyline
Luckett leads Vikings in fourth-quarter rally to beat Newport, 50-48
Life
Next State Parks free days at St. Edward, Bridle Trails are Jan. 15, 16
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission has announced that Jan. 15-16…
Woodinville Montessori School in Bothell to host an Admissions Open House on Saturday
Woodinville Montessori School (WMS) in Bothell will hosts an Admissions Open House…
Bothell students at Evergreen Academy collect more than 1,000 pounds of food for charity
Evergreen Academy schools in Bothell bring in more than 1,000 pounds of food for local food banks
Bothell Operations Center to host Holiday Toy Boutique
Skyview Junior High donates food baskets
Local businesses partner to create children’s book
Opinion
Ray Conner leaves our region a better place | Gregoire
When Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Ray Conner recently announced his decision to…
Because of Sound Transit, my car tabs have almost tripled! | Cartoon
Because of Sound Transit, my car tabs have almost tripled! | Cartoon…
Business
Home buyer frustration continues in King, Snohomish counties with limited selection and increases in prices
Most Read
Most Commented
Trumpification of Saint Edward State Park | Letter | Bothell-Kenmore Reporter
Don’t base your ST3 decision on whether you will be able to ride it | Letter
UW Bothell student video on Islamophobia goes viral | Bothell-Kenmore Reporter
Bothell awarded $4.7 million TIB grant for Main Street
ATF rules Bothell Main Street fire cause undetermined