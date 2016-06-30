Saint Edward Seminary in Saint Edward State Park on the Kirkland and Kenmore boundary. Reporter file Photo

State parks commission approves St. Edward Seminary lease proposal

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission unanimously approved a motion directing…

 

Kenmore City Clerk Patty Safrin retired at the end of 2016. Contributed photo

Kenmore City Clerk Patty Safrin retires

 

City of Bothell - Contributed art

Bothell City Council unanimously approves Fitzgerald subarea code amendments

 

University of Washington Bothell - Contributed art

UW Bothell receives $100,000 from Coca-Cola to improve first-generation graduation rates

  • 2 weeks ago

 

The Kirkland Police Department closed parts of Juanita Drive early Friday morning after a car drove off the road and struck a power pole. Matt Phelps/Kirkland Reporter

Section of Juanita Drive in Kirkland closed during Friday morning commute due to major accident

 

News
Snohomish County Community Transit - Contributed art

Snohomish County Community Transit has limited commuter service on MLK Jr. Day

Snohomish County Community Transit will run local buses within Snohomish County on…

  • 3 days ago

 

Homeless man arrested after choking ex-girlfriend near Sammamish River Trail | Bothell Police blotter

The blotter feature is both a description of a small selection of…

 

See More News 
Sports
web1_170104-BKN-TS-JacobSirmon

Bothell quarterback Jacob Sirmon named 2018 All-American

Jacob Sirmon called it a dream come true: Bothell High’s standout quarterback…

 

web1_170106-BKN-TS-BothellGBX

Bothell rallies past Woodinville for critical conference victory

Earlier this season, Bothell High girls basketball coach Kent Shaefer spoke of…

 

See More Sports 
Life
web1_Logo-KIR-Stateparks

Next State Parks free days at St. Edward, Bridle Trails are Jan. 15, 16

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission has announced that Jan. 15-16…

  • 3 days ago

 

Woodinville Montessori School in Bothell will host an Admissions Open House on Saturday. The school admits kids from 18 months to 18 years old. Contributed photo

Woodinville Montessori School in Bothell to host an Admissions Open House on Saturday

Woodinville Montessori School (WMS) in Bothell will hosts an Admissions Open House…

  • 4 days ago

 

See More Life 

Most Commented

Opinion

Ray Conner leaves our region a better place | Gregoire

When Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Ray Conner recently announced his decision to…

  • 8 hours ago

 

web1_170113-KIR-Cartoon2

Because of Sound Transit, my car tabs have almost tripled! | Cartoon

Because of Sound Transit, my car tabs have almost tripled! | Cartoon…

  • 14 hours ago

 

See More Opinion 
Business
Real estate - Contributed photo

Home buyer frustration continues in King, Snohomish counties with limited selection and increases in prices

  • 3 days ago

 

web1_LOGO-BKN-Chamber

Bothell Chamber presents State of the City and Chamber addresses during January and March

  • 5 days ago

 

See More Business 

Most Read

 

Print Edition

Bothell/Kenmore Reporter Print Edition, Jan 6

Recent Issues

loading...
loading...