Christmas in Washington Concert Series returns

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The Christmas in Washington Concert Series is back in 2025, bringing the magic of Christmas to the heart of Washington this December. This fourteen-concert series features Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas. Now in its 19th year, Castle’s annual Celtic Christmas has solidified its place as a beloved holiday tradition throughout the Northwest.

This grand production features the showmanship and fiery fiddle of electric violin maestro Geoffrey Castle, complemented by the Seattle Irish Dance Company, the All-Star Celtic Night Band, Irish tenor and guitarist Dan Connolly, the captivating voice of former Miss Kirkland Emily McIntosh, and the esteemed operatic talents of Pamela Casella and Veronica Nim Olson, who will join the tour exclusively for the Bellevue shows.

Castle’s musical journey has seen him perform alongside members of renowned supergroups such as Heart, Queen, Journey, Bad Company, YES, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden, Blues Traveler, and more. He has been featured on KING 5, CW11, KOMO 4, and National Public Radio. A recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts grant for his cultural diversity and community outreach work, Castle’s twelve award-winning album releases can be found on all major music streaming services. Christmas in Washington is proud to partner with him on the creation of a live Celtic Christmas concert CD, which was released internationally in 2024. Copies of Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas — LIVE! will be available to concertgoers while supplies last.

Christmas in Washington is a nonprofit organization dedicated to crafting family-friendly events. The proceeds from these concerts, CD sales, Christmas bears, and concert T-shirts will support student and youth programs in Washington State. In addition, the newest initiative — A Home for the Holidays — will assist a deserving family in securing their own home. There is a family with five boys and deep roots in the Lake Chelan area who is counting on 14 sold-out concerts this Christmas.

The concert series has expanded this year, featuring appearances at performing arts centers in Ellensburg, Bellevue, Moses Lake, Yakima, Wenatchee, Kirkland, and Port Angeles. All ages are welcome.

For information and ticket purchases, visit ChristmasInWashington.com or call the Christmas in Washington Information Line at 509-881-8811. Group tickets available.

2025 Concert Lineup

Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas

2025 Christmas Concert Tour in Washington

• Ellensburg — Nov 29

Morgan PAC

Tickets available online and at Kittitas County Chamber

• Bellevue — Dec 9 and 10

Meydenbauer Center Theatre

Tickets available online

• Moses Lake — Dec 12

Wallenstein Theater

Tickets available online and at Moses Lake Chamber

• Yakima — Dec 13

Capitol Theater

Tickets available online and at Capitol Theater

• Wenatchee — Dec 14

Wenatchee Convention Center

Tickets available online and Numerica PAC Box Office

• Kirkland — Dec 19 and 20

Kirkland Performing Arts Center (KPC)

Tickets available online and at KPC

• Port Angeles — Dec 21 and 22

Field Arts and Events Hall

Tickets available online and at Field Hall Box Office