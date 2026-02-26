Lake Washington SD announces 16 new Board Certified teacher

Over 300 Lake Washington School District educators are part of the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. Courtesy image.

Sixteen teachers have joined the ranks of the Lake Washington School District’s 353 National Board Certified (NBC) teachers.

The “most respected professional certification available in education,” becoming an NBC teacher is no easy feat. A process that takes a minimum of one year and an estimated time commitment of 200 to 400 hours, the benefits of becoming an NBC teacher include an annual bonus of $6,324, exemptions on requirements to maintain a Washington state teaching certificate and more.

“National Board Certification reflects a deep commitment to excellence, and we are proud to recognize and congratulate our educators for achieving this significant milestone,” said Superintendent Dr. Jon Holmen.

Lake Washington School District serves Kirkland, Redmond, and Sammamish. It is the second-largest district in the state of Washington, with over 30,100 students in 55 schools. The new Lake Washington School District NBC educators are:

• Elizabeth Hanna of Mead Elementary

• Karen Murk and Kerry Glassburn of Muir Elementary

• Samantha Panepinto of Lakeview Elementary

• Kanani Galindo, Jodie Howerton and Madison Snyder of Rush Elementary

• Kari Ferrin, Hailey Lombardo, Kelli Osborn, Danielle MacDonald and Jisoo Rhee of Twain Elementary

• Claire Garrels of Clara Barton Elementary

• Samantha Fedor of Redmond High

• Augustus Anchondo and Timothy Rogers of Eastlake High

Numbers released by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards show the state of Washington is third overall in the number of National Board Certified Teachers in the country at 12,869.

The Lake Washington School District has also highlighted the eight teachers who are currently maintaining their NBC status, namely, Kacie Morison of Muir Elementary, Grant Greenman of Finn Hill Middle School, Kristin Dougherty of Kamiakin Middle School, Paul Plank of International Community School, Dena Kernish of Redmond Middle School, Claudia VanCleemput of Timberline Middle School, Rebecca Townsend of Tesla STEM High School and Brian Schnierer of Redmond High School.

According to the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, there are many benefits of having an NBC teacher for students, including direct education where students learn more than their peers who are not being taught by a Board-certified teacher. It is also said to further develop effective teaching strategies that help students and teachers.

To become an NBC teacher, candidates must meet the following criteria to be eligible:

• Hold a bachelor’s degree – Career and Technical Education (CTE) teachers are not required to hold a bachelor’s degree unless it is required for their state’s licensure.

• Possess a valid state teaching, CTE, or counseling license (certain Education Staff Associate licensure also accepted).

• Prior to obtaining National Board Certification, verify three cumulative years of experience in a state-supported school district no later than June 30 of your third year as a candidate.

For more information on how to become a National Board Candidate in the state of Washington, visit:

ospi.k12.wa.us/certification/national-board-certified-teachers/national-board-candidates.