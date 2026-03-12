Federal Way double murder suspect captured in Mexico

Federal Bureau of Investigation Seattle Public Affairs Specialist Amy Alexander, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell, Federal Way Police Department Chief Andy Hwang, FBI Special Agent in Charge Mike Harrington and Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington Crystal Correa. Photo by Joshua Solorzano/The Mirror

One hour and 13 minutes after the FBI placed the suspect from a Federal Way double murder on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on March 10, he was captured in Mexico.

Samuel Ramirez Jr., 33, was arrested without incident on March 10 in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, according to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD). Ramirez is a suspect in a May 21, 2023, double fatal shooting at the Stars Bar and Grill, where he allegedly murdered bartenders 37-year-old Katie Duhnke and 38-year-old Jessyca Hohn and also attempted to kill another person following a dispute.

According to the FBI, following the homicides, Ramirez fled to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and on May 23, 2023, his parents drove him to Tijuana, Mexico. The FBI reported that Ramirez had ties to Jalisco and Sinaloa, Mexico; Lake Havasu City, Arizona; Compton, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to the King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention jail lookup portal, at 9:58 p.m. March 11, FWPD booked Ramirez into the King County Correctional Facility. He remains at the King County Correctional Facility on $5 million bail.

“We are deeply grateful for the FBI’s partnership and the swift coordination among local, federal and international law enforcement that led to Samuel Ramirez Jr.’s capture so quickly. This arrest is an important step toward justice for the victims, Jessyca Hohn and Katie Duhnke, and toward bringing some measure of closure to their families and our community,” FWPD Chief Andy Hwang said. “We remain committed to ensuring that the suspect is held fully accountable.”

In a statement, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell said the city is grateful for the tireless work and collaboration of its law enforcement partners, including the FBI, in locating and apprehending Ramirez. He said the city’s law enforcement partners’ dedication and coordination were vital in bringing Ramirez into custody.

When the FBI placed Ramirez on the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, a $1 million reward was attached to information leading to his arrest.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) charged Ramirez on May 24, 2023, with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. However, at that time, he was not in police custody. According to the KCPAO, because Ramirez was already charged, he will not have a first appearance, and his next court appearance will be an arraignment sometime this month, where he will enter a plea. Ramirez’s arraignment is still not scheduled.

The U.S. Department of Justice also charged Ramirez with flight to avoid prosecution.

During a March 10 press briefing announcing Ramirez’s placement on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, FBI Special Agent in Charge Mike Harrington said of the 538 fugitives who have appeared on the 10 most wanted fugitives list, 500 have been apprehended or located — a 93% success rate. Regarding whether Ramirez’s parents could face charges for driving him to Tijuana, Mexico, Harrington said there is potential for criminal culpability for those who attempt to hide someone fleeing justice.

According to an X post from FBI Director Kash Patel, Ramirez was captured and then returned from Mexico to the United States, landing in Seattle, where the Federal Way police took Ramirez into custody. Patel gave thanks to the FBI’s Legal Attaché office in Mexico City, Secretaria de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana, the Instituto Nacional de Migración, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Washington, for their partnership in coordinating the arrest.

“This is yet another most wanted high value target captured under this FBI and the Justice Department with President Trump’s leadership,” Patel said.

Details of the case

According to charging documents, around 3:30 a.m. May 21, 2023, police responded to 31216 Pacific Highway S. for reports of a shooting at the Stars Bar and Grill that injured two employees. The two employees, Duhnke and Hohn, died at the scene.

The third victim, a customer, told police the suspect got into a dispute with one of the women and allegedly hit her. The customer said that less than an hour before the killings, he saw Ramirez with a gun. The customer told Duhnke and Hohn about the gun, which reportedly led to the women confronting Ramirez.

The customer intervened and pushed Ramirez away and tackled him to the ground. He held Ramirez down until the suspect said he was done fighting. When Ramirez stood up, he allegedly pulled out a handgun from his pocket and shot both of the women.

Duhnke was shot first, once in the head, according to the medical examiner’s autopsy. Ramirez allegedly shot Hohn in the back and head from behind as she was on the ground and he stood above her, documents state. Ramirez then allegedly shot several rounds toward the customer as he ran away from the scene.

An unidentified witness allegedly told police she was planning to go on a date with Ramirez the morning of May 21, but Ramirez texted her around 4:24 a.m. to cancel, saying he had made a big mistake and that she would read about it in the news.

Receipt transactions from the bar that night showed the suspect’s name, and additional security footage showed a man matching Ramirez’s description.

Autopsy reports from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office show Duhnke died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Hohn died from three gunshot wounds, entering from the back, and one additional gunshot wound to the back of her head. Both deaths are ruled as homicides.