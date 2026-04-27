Wine, whiskey and walks in Woodinville | Meanderings by Mindy Stern

The sun was shining, and temperatures would reach into the 70s. On a perfect day like this, it’d be a crime to stay indoors. Looking for someplace new to explore, my husband and I headed to Woodinville, in the Sammamish River Valley.

Until 1871, this was home to the Sammamish people. Colonization had already begun when Ira and Susan Woodin filed a claim through the National Homestead Act to acquire 160 acres. The privatization of tribal lands pushed the Sammamish out, and one-hundred-fifty-five years later, “Woodin”ville is famous for summer outdoor concerts, wineries, and tasting rooms. Our plan: walk the Sammamish River Trail, and check out Northstar’s new tasting salon at Chateau Ste. Michelle.

The cherry trees on the winery grounds shimmered with pink flowers and large, deciduous trees were waking up to Spring. Following signs to the Tasting Room, we passed dozens of families lounging on the lawn, and saw dogs and babies – so many babies – with parents sipping from glass stemware. Clusters of women in colorful sun dresses made me wonder if I’d missed the dress code memo. One trio of 30-somethings declared, “We get away from our husbands, dress up and have fun.” Bring on the glam!

The large tasting room building hummed with activity from the gift shop with its enormous wine selection, a long bar counter, and multiple groups drinking wine and munching on cheese, crackers, smoked meats, and nuts. On the upper level, we passed a club-members-only pairing room. Finally, we were escorted into a unique space, tucked in a back corner. We’d arrived at Northstar Winery’s first tasting room in Western Washington for the Food & Wine Pairing Experience ($95).

After being handed a freebie glass of Stella Blanca, the only white wine on offer, we were seated at an elegant table. The menu listed four red wines, each paired with food designed to complement the grape. A 3” ball of baked brie stuffed with luscious plum jam started us off, complementing a Columbia Valley Merlot. Next on the menu: roasted tomato soup, perfectly matched to the Stella Maris Red Blend, also from the Columbia Valley. Next, duck confit and mushroom ragu on crispy herb polenta, paired with Walla Walla Cabernet. I almost swooned. The last bite, Beef Wellington, accompanied a glass of Columbia Valley Petit Verdot, a full-bodied wine with intense color and high tannins. These wines range from $50 to $70 a bottle.

Asked which was my favorite, I blurted, “all of them!” Northstar is considered a luxury label, thanks to David “Merf” Merfeld, a critically acclaimed wine maker whose Merlots have won top awards, including Best in Washington State. Our Northstar host, Payton Slover, lamented that many “young people think wine is unapproachable and pretentious. Wineries need to provide an experience that’s casual, yet luxurious.” This visit to Northstar was all that.

Want to explore Woodinville in one day? Begin your journey at Northstar with a late morning or early afternoon wine pairing. The ample food plate is perfect for lunch. Then, walk off the buzz on the Sammamish River Trail. Finish your day at historic Hollywood Tavern.

The tavern is next door to Woodinville Whiskey Company’s distillery. Built in 1923 as the Hollywood Corner Service Station, it later became “Mabel’s Tavern,” a legendary biker bar and roadhouse. In 2013 it was completely remodeled, while maintaining its historic charm. Enjoy a fabulous burger on the patio, sample some whiskey, and check out the custom wall paper on your way to the restroom, depicting the area’s history with whimsical illustrations.

I did all this on two different visits, including a brief look-see at the lobby of the SOMM Hotel and Spa, which opened in September 2025. I’d heard the artwork included Sasquatch holding a glass of wine and locally designed artwork including mushroom furniture. It’s worth a brief stop, but this part of town is super-congested, even mid-week. Best to park at the Woodinville Sports Fields and walk.

Woodinville has four distinct wine districts: Warehouse, Downtown, Hollywood, and West Valley. I’ve only explored a small part of the Hollywood section. So, as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator says, “I’ll be back!”

–

Meanderings is an award-winning travel column by Mercer Island resident Mindy Stern. For more essays, or to comment, visit www.mindysternauthor.com.