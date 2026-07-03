July is all about red, white, and bloom – so don’t forget to fertilize | The Complete Home Gardener

The first week of July is the time of red, white and bloom so take time to deadhead, fertilize and water your summer annuals and perennials to keep them in flower.

July is the month that many potted plants as well as bloomers such as roses and hydrangeas run low on nutrients. Plants will stop producing flowers if they do not have the potassium and phosphorus they need.

This is also the month when a growing root system can fill up a container. So, you will need to water more often, especially on warm days and to fertilize only after watering.

Adding fertilizer to dry soil can burn a plant. Fertilizer burn can show up as brown tips on the leaf margins or a scorched-looking plant. First aid steps include dousing the over fed plant with water and moving it into the shade if possible.

Q. We have a sunny and warm spot next to the house but the area is surrounded with concrete from the driveway. I am looking to add more summer colors using flowers that can take the heat. What are your suggestions? T., Email

A. Some like it hot and this include members of the salvia family such as red and white ‘Hot Lips” salvia and deep blue ‘Amistad’ salvia. Planted together these two salvias make a patriotic scene as they should be in flower for the 4th of July holiday. Geraniums, lantana, zinnias and marigolds are annuals that thrive in hot spots.

Tip: Salvias may over winter in Western Washington gardens if they are planted in well-drained soil. The secret is not to prune them back in the spring too soon. Wait until May when you see signs of new growth and then cut back the brown or dead stems once all danger of frost has passed.

Q. We are leaving for a three-week vacation. My lawn is already turning brown in the summer heat. We do not have a sprinkler system or someone to water while we are gone. What can I do so that I don’t return to a dead lawn in August? T.T., Email

A. The good news is that it could rain while you are gone. The bad news is that summer rain is rarely enough to keep the lawn green. But the other good news is that even if you return to a crispy brown lawn that grass is not dead. Call it “golden” instead of brown and wait for the autumn rains to return and your lawn will green up again.

Tip: Do not fertilize a lawn before leaving on vacation or during the heat of the summer. A high nitrogen fertilizer now requires more water to keep the lawn green.

Q. Is July too late to plant a second crop of peas? My first crop developed mildew soon after the first pick of peas. Anon

A. July is too late for planting peas if you want to avoid mildew on your plants. Peas, including sweet peas need cool nights and cool soil to avoid the madness of mildew. Older pea plants are more likely to survive warm nights but pea seedlings will struggle when planted in the summer.

Marianne Binetti has a degree in horticulture from Washington State University and is the author of “Easy Answers for Great Gardens” and several other books. For answers to gardening questions, visit plantersplace.com and click “As The Expert”. Copyright for this column owned by Marianne Binetti. For more gardening information, she can be reached at her website, www.binettigarden.com.