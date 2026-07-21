Enumclaw pet store named 2026 “America’s Coolest”

Many people would do almost anything for their pets.

But for Tamie Waugh, going out of her way to purchase the health supplies her rescue dogs needed wasn’t enough.

So instead, she built a business that mean anyone in Enumclaw could get their pets the same care Waugh gave hers.

Cobber’s Pet Pantry was “born out of my desire to get super premium raw food that didn’t exist as an option in Enumclaw,” Waugh said. “I had to leave town to go get the food that I needed for my rescue dogs… that thrived on only that.”

Waugh’s hard work has been rewarding in many ways, from the relationships she’s formed with customers and employees to watching pets grow up.

And most recently, Cobber’s — named after Cobber, her rescue German Shepherd mix — was honored with the title of 2026 PETS+ “America’s Coolest” pet stores, one of only nine selected from across the country to receive this honor.

“With our annual America’s Coolest contest, we celebrate some of the best independent pet businesses in the country,” said PETS+ Editor-in-Chief Pamela Mitchell in a press release. “We always say, there are many different ways to be ‘cool,’ and this year’s nine winners once again prove that point.

Waugh said she was honored her business was chosen in the tenth-annual contest.

“Out of all the shops across the entire country, our little Enumclaw store earned a national award celebrating creativity, passion, and the love we share for pets and our community every day,” she said.

The judges were clearly wowed by many aspects of the store, from the iconic tennis ball-green and brown building to the small dog run and Missy and Cleo, the two cat shops Waugh originally intended to find homes for but instead became brand ambassadors.

“Beautiful esthetic, really nice that you have a little dog park area and a cat-exclusive area,” Judge Krysa Fox from Pug & Hound Apothecary commented. “… Your dedication to quality products is clear, and very appreciated from one pet store snob to another.”

As a celebration for this achievement, Cobber’s will be hosting a customer appreciation day on Aug. 29, where the store will be giving away prizes like free dog food, cat food, and pet toys for a year, offer various store specials, host tasting booths, and have lemonade (for humans) and chicken and waffles (for dogs).

Other winners include The Quirky Pet in Montpelier, VT; West Lebanon Feed & Supply, West Lebanon, NH; Fetch & Friskers Pet Shop& Bakery, Boerne, TX; Groomington & Co, Westwood, NJ; Le Gray Haus Dog Boutique, Olmsted Falls, OH; Agri Feed Pet Supply, Knoxville, TC; Two Bostons, Naperville, IL; and Crossbones, Providence, RI.

Winners will be presented at during a ceremony at SUPERZOO in Las Vegas on 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the Show Floor Talks Stage.

For more information, go to cobberspetpantry.com or facebook.com/CobbersPetPantry, or petsplusmag.com/meet-the-2026-pets-americas-coolest-contest-winners.